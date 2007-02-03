Ciabatta Bread

I had a hard time rating this, because mine was just a "pool" of dough, as others have stated. You can't cover it, either - too sticky. The first time I made it, I had floured the top & covered with wax paper, which I had to bake with it on or deflate the dough - which was only about an inch high as it was! It had spread to almost cover the pan...I loved how it turned out! Perfectly crunchy top & bottom & airy/chewy inside. I cut it into sandwich-sized pieces, then split them to make a top & bottom. I don't like a thick bread - I used to cut the middle out of store-bought ciabatta rolls, using the middles as more sandwich slices (but no nice crust). I assumed I made the bread with too much liquid, so made it a 2nd time being very careful to measure everything exactly. Same watery dough the 2nd time, but I didn't care! The flavor & texture are excellent - with or without toasting. I purposely spread it as much as possible (about 10"x12") sprayed it with Pam and the plastic wrap to cover it & let it rise. It didn't get much higher, and the covering stuck anyway, so it deflated some when I removed it. It came out 1" high - just thick enough to split in two. I'm rating this 5 stars because I personally LOVE it like this and will continue to make it for myself. (first flop I've ever liked!)