Ciabatta Bread

4.5
554 Ratings
  • 5 414
  • 4 85
  • 3 23
  • 2 11
  • 1 21

This very simple recipe can be made in the bread machine using the dough cycle. I make it at least 3 times a week.

Recipe by Marina

Gallery
84 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients into the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the Dough cycle, and Start. (See Editor's Note for stand mixer instructions.)

    Advertisement

  • Dough will be quite sticky and wet once cycle is completed; resist the temptation to add more flour. Place dough on a generously floured board, cover with a large bowl or greased plastic wrap, and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Lightly flour baking sheets or line them with parchment paper. Using a serrated knife, divide dough into 2 pieces, and form each into a 3x14-inch oval. Place loaves on prepared sheets and dust lightly with flour. Cover, and let rise in a draft-free place for approximately 45 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Spritz loaves with water. Place loaves in the oven, positioned on the middle rack. Bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Editor's Note:

To make this recipe in a stand mixer, combine all of the ingredients except the olive oil in the mixing bowl. Mix on low speed using the dough hook, scraping the dough down occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add olive oil and mix for an additional 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a floured board and proceed with the recipe instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 0.9g; sodium 146.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022