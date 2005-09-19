Special Oatmeal Cookies
This oatmeal cookie is sugar-free.
I made many changes! used 1/2 cup olive oil instead of butter, used 1 cup reg flour and 1/2 cup of whole wheat, I added 2t. ground flaxseed, added about 2T. of cinnamon per other reviews suggestions, and added about 1t. of butter flavor extract. I patted them down since they don't spread and cooked in a convection oven both of which helped to brown them and make them a little crisper. I think they are very tasty!Read More
gross!!!!!!!! dough was chewy, cookies didn't flatten!!!!!! would NEVER make againRead More
I used brown sugar twin as the sweetener and added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. It gave them color and no one could tell that these were sugar free. I make these for my step-dad. He's diabetic and these are by far his favorite. Even my kids eat them!!
This recipe is one of the better ones for sugar free cookies. Easy, quick and quite tasty. I may try some cinnamon next time to give them some color.
This is a very good recipe. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg to it and it added much more flavor.
Slightly bland but with cinnamon added they were better. Kinda dry. But they taste a lot better than those store bought sugar free cookies.
Not bad for sugar free cookies. The raisins save these cookies so don't leave them out.
The cookies were very good.My grandchildren loved them.And my brother in law.
I followed others' advice and added cinnamon, but the cookies were still quite pale when they came out. I loved the texture, though. Soft, like a very dense cake, or an extra chewy cookie. Do NOT leave the raisins out. The cookies will be FAR too bland without them! I think I'll try doing something to sweeten and darken the tops.... perhaps drizzle dark honey on them after cooking?
Tasteless. Will not brown well. Does not "relax" in the oven but stays in a scoop. I was really hoping that this supar-free cookie recipe was worth the ingredients. Oh well...
This was my first attempt at sugar-free baking and I must say I was slightly disappointed, simply because I was hoping this recipe would be like any other oatmeal cookie recipe and it's not. Not exactly. The cookies are tasty, but I was surprised by their lack of colour. I used extra-large eggs and I think that made the cookies too thick and cakey. I'll cut back on the egg whites next time. Also, I did not include the raisins as they make a significant difference on the carbohydrate count, however, I think they would have contributed a great deal to the flavour of the cookies. The recipe was very easy and fairly quick. Not sure whether they're kid-friendly or not. Substituting sugar is clearly a tricky business!
Great Cookies But Horrible after taste.
I found these cookies pretty dry and unfortunately the tasted like a "typical" sugar free cookie.
I was pleased w/ this recipe considering its sugar free. However, I used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose and I used milk chocalte chips instead of raisins.
I loved this cookies. I made some changes and added some stuff but my cookies were inspired by this recipe. It's definately going in my box!
Fair recipe but NOT sugar free at all. Raisins are 60% sugar.
I made these with Truvia brown sugar blend, and as per the Travis package only used half of what the recipie called for. Though pretty light, they did get a bit of color when baked for 15 minutes. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon and a dash of ground cloves and nutmeg as some other reviewers suggested, and flattened the tablespoon balls of dough with a fork before baking. I'll make these again but likely will use more cinnamon and spice, to give them more flavour.
I used 1 cup gluten free flour and 1/2 coconut flour. I added cherry flavor in addition to vanilla.....(actually by accident). The slightest bit dry but not enough to not make them again.
I love these cookies, although I made a few alterations. I used two wholes eggs in place of the egg whites. I added about a tablespoon of flax seed meal and half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Since I had no raisins, I used finely chopped prunes. A really great sugar free cookie!
Ok...Used whole wheat pastry flour just to try. That with 1 tsp of cinnamon, 2 tsp vanilla and two whole eggs (didnt have four eggs). They were ok.....a little like cardboard, not sweet enough. Used Splenda. Next time I will try apple sauce instead of butter. I will let you know.
I just finished making these for my boyfriend who is on a very strict diet due to meds. They are a huge hit and I will definitely be making them again! I did add cinnamon, added a touch more vanilla, and sprinkles a little coconut in them and they are fantastic!
not the best tasting. I used applesauce instead of butter and chocolate chips instead of walnuts. looking forward to eating this low fat treat with my coffee!
