Special Oatmeal Cookies

26 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 13
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This oatmeal cookie is sugar-free.

By diane

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together the oatmeal and margarine. Blend in the egg whites and sweetener. Stir together the flour, salt and baking powder; add to the mixture alternately with the milk and vanilla; stirring between additions. Finally, stir in the raisins and walnuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls 1 to 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 187.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022