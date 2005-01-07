Thighs on Rice

This is a VERY simple, quick and tasty recipe, and a special treat for all of you thigh lovers out there in 'Chickenland'! (Note: Small thighs work better for this recipe. Sometimes I parboil the chicken, then remove my two cups of water from the pot).
This is an easy way to cook thighs. It is the kind of recipe you can adjust easily to your own taste, so I like it. I'm going to say what I did to put out a few more ideas to people who might try this recipe. I used 2 1/2 cups water, brown rice, 2 cloves minced garlic, olive oil instead of butter since I didn't have much butter around, and I skipped the step with bouillion and 1 tbsp. water. The extra water is for the brown rice, which needs more water I ended up with a little extra liquid, but it was absorbed when my food cooled off. Next time I will use 2 1/4 cups water. I parboiled the rice for 20 minutes with the bouilion, water, onion, oil, and 2 cloves minced garlic so I wouldn't have to bake it longer, as brown rice takes two to three times longer to cook than white rice. I removed the skins to cut the fat content and shook lemon pepper on top of the thighs before baking. I also added some sliced chile peppers and fresh parsley before baking because I like heat. If you add fresh parsley, you will get more taste if you add it toward the end of baking, which I forgot to do. I ended up baking it 45 minutes to make sure the rice cooked through. You won't need to cook it as long if you use small thighs and white rice, though.
5 stars with these changes... Here are some Cooking 101 tips. Heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil in a dutch oven over medium high heat. Season chicken (thighs OR drumsticks) with S&P and brown for 4-5 minutes per side. Remove from pot. Saute the onion (and celery, carrots, mushrooms) for 2-3 minutes in the same pot. Then add rice, broth, melted butter, and Italian seasoning (only 1/2 tsp.) and stir together. Put browned chicken on top of rice and cover with a tight fitting lid. Bake for 35-45 minutes. Cooks perfectly every time!
04/19/2006
I gave it a four after doing a few things other reviewers posted. I heated the butter, buillion, water, onion, and minced garlic just until butter melts, then poured this over the rice. I didn't have italian seasonings so I used seasoned salt and rubbed into chicken thighs (skin off). Once the chicken & rice was completed I added a handful of shredded cheese onto the rice. Turned out great!
10/13/2003
I took advantage of some previous suggestions and used skinless thighes, only ONE bouillon cube, cut back on the butter and increased the cooking time to 55 minutes. Then I added 1/2 cup white wine (since some reviews indicated more liquid AND more flavor is needed), black pepper, 2 cloves crushed garlic and a nice amount of fresh parsley. With these modifications, I give this recipe a 4 and a half. I like that the rice goes in the mix too -- it's one less pot to clean! I used Carolina white rice since the cooking time is a bit longer than some other white rice brands.
great recipe. I mixed in a can of cream of mushrooms, sliced carrots, sliced celery,minced garlic cloves, substituted about 1/3 cup of barley for 1/3 cup of rice. and preseasoned the rice mixture. Topped with 8 bone in thighs rubbed in season baked covered at 350 for 1 hour then kicked temp to 475 for 30 min then pulled out and topped with shredded cheddar tossed back into oven for 5 minutes. turned out a little greasy but I left my chix skins on ( Best part ) Yum
This was so yummy!!! I never give less stars just because I added to it or made it my own,So this is totally a 5!! I did read the reviews and put more water. I also brown my chicken ..sliced mushrooms And It was amazing!My husband asked what the dish was called so he could request it for dinner!LOL! TO EVERYONE WHO GIVES A RECIPE LESS STARS BECAUSE THEY ADDED TO IT OR FOLLOWED ADVICE FROM A REVIEW..THE RECIPE IS PUT UP TO THE COOKS LIKING SHE/HE MAKES IT LIKE THEY LIKE IT! ITS OUR JOB TO READ THE REVIEWS AND ADD SOMETHING TO IT!!!!MAYBE YOU LIKE TO SEASON THE HECK OUT OF THINGS(LIKE ME) MAYBE YOU HATE ALOT OF SEASONING.THE COOK THAT PUTS THE RECIPE UP ONLY GIVES US AN IDEA..SO PUT SOME EFFORT IN TO IT GUYS AND DONT EXPECT THE COOK TO MAKE IT JUST THE WAY YOU AND YOUR FAMILY LIKES!!!!!
This was a defintie '5' fpr my husband and I liked it ok too. I used skinless thighs, added garlic and cut up fresh mushrooms. I did have to cook for an extra 20 mins, but it came out perfect. Next time I will use less margarine, I would also add some peas or corn for a little extra vegetable. My husband asked if I wanted leftovers for my lunch because he wanted to eat it all, plus he kept going, "this one's a keeper" Very easy.
I read through many of the reviews and decided to make this last night with a few modifications. Instead of butter, I used olive oil, and I added a half cup more water. I also chopped a clove of garlic with the chopped onion. I didn't use bouillon cubes and instead used chicken broth, and I threw in some frozen vegetables (peas and carrots) with the rice, and a few cherry tomatoes from the garden. I added some garlic powder to the spices as well. To ensure everything cooked evenly, I stirred the rice a couple times during cooking and turned the chicken over as well. This was really easy to make and the whole thing was ready in about an hour (prep and cooking), so it was a great meal to make after a long day at work. My boyfriend raved about it and had seconds, and continued raving about it long after we'd finished eating. It's definitely something I'll make again.
We enjoyed this recipe. Think of it as a base to which you can personalize for your family. I added carrots, mushrooms, garlic, Mrs. Dash, and exra Italian seasoning. I halved the onion amount, and didn't add the butter, but added a splash of olive oil. Next time, I don't think I will add any fat, the thighs don't need it. I also covered it. This it not fancy, but an easy dinner that you can throw together and stick in the oven 1-1.5 hours before dinner. Definatly a keeper!
06/03/2001
Just had this for dinner and it was wonderful! Was so easy to make, even though I had to double the recipe for my large family! Even my picky eaters ate this up! Definitely a keeper!
This is quick to prepare, very easy and delicious! It has become one our of regular meals. I like to add a clove or two of crushed garlic and more onion.
04/19/2002
This was very easy to prepare. I added some hot pepper sauce to the rice mixture as well as a blend of spices, I reduced the butter by half. I removed the skin from the chicken and added some cajun seasoning, garlic salt and cayenne pepper. Lots of possibilities!
03/10/2002
We have had this meal a few times before this review was written, we all liked it very much and it is east to make to! the only change that we really made to it was to take the skin off the chicken first.
This was so easy and so good. Don't leave out the onions. We should have baked this for 60 minutes. We took the skin off the chicken. I think this would be to greasy leaving it on. Added some garlic powder and used greek seasoning. You could really add any veg. you wanted to this.
This was a great and easy supper. I sauteed the onion and 1/2 lb of chopped mushrooms in 2 tbs. of butter. (I did not use the Italian seasoning) When they were soft I added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1 cup chicken broth and poured it over 1 cup of uncooked rice. I cut 4 boneless, skinless thighs in half and seasoned them with Goya adobo (it's a salt, pepper and garlic seasoning) placed them on top of the rice mixture. The only problem was the rice on top did not cook. I removed the chicken after 45 minutes, added another 1/2 cup of chicken broth to the rice, mixed it well and baked it for another 15 minutes. It was delicious and the chicken was very tender. I'll definitely make this version again.
This is a great one dish meal. I love the orginla recipe, but I've tried some variations, too. I doubled the rice to 2 cups and used long grain/wild rice. I used 2 cans of stewed tomatoes instead of doubling the water and decreased the water to 1 1/2 cups. Works just as well with chicken breast, too! Delicious!!
09/05/2000
this recipe was great..my husband LOVED it lol..i didnt have the boulion..but i did add a pinch of sage and i seeasoned it with poultry seasoning. Also i had to add just a little more water so u may want to check on it to make sure there is still enough water to thoroughly cook the rice. but its definitely a winner.. :)
This is a simple starter recipe that you can customize easily! I used brown rice, olive oil instead of the white rice and butter, added a cup and a half of sliced mushrooms, and added a tsp of curry powder, smoked paprika and onion powder. The brown rice takes longer... give it about 1.5 hours. At an hour, we turned the chicken to make sure it didn't dry out, and that really ensured a juicy chicken. Fall apart tender! I'll be making this again for sure.
This was good and fast great in a pinch....next time i will try using less onions and add some veggies to the rice like peas and mushrooms and maybe throw in a bay leaf and some white wine..And cover this with foil the rice will come out perfect
This is probably a decent recipe. Just don't do what I did. I didn't have thighs so I used drumsticks - not right for this dish. I used asian sticky rice which is a no no - takes way too long to cook and comes out too gooey. I still gave it a 4 star because it does have good flavor and very quick to make.
11/13/2003
I used turkey thighs and legs for this recipe as I already had them thawed out. Plus I revised the recipe by adding 3 heaping tablespoons of minced garlic, some Creole seasoning along with the Italian seasoning and a can of corn, drained. Absolutely wonderful per my family. Will definitely make this many times.
Made this last night. It was very quick and easy. I took some of the other reviewer's suggestions and used bonelsess skinless chicken breasts and brown rice. I also: (1) seasoned chicken thighs with garlic powder and Grill Creations KC Style Chicken seasoning, (2) added rice to pot with 2.5 cups water and 1 tsp chicken flavored soup base until base disolved then poured mixture into pan,(3)used finely chopped sweet onions and placed on top of chicken, (4) cooked covered 50-60 minutes. It came out delicious!!! I will difinately make again.**** CORRECTION: I USED BONELESS SKINLESS CHICEKEN THIGHS
Very greasy and fatty. If the butter in the rice was eliminated, the fat from the chicken thighs would have been enough. Cooking time was right. I sprinkled some dried oregano over top just for some extra flavor and looks.
Wonderful! I followed another reviewers suggestion and cooked with parboiled brown rice. Sprinkled lots of lemon pepper and parsley on top before putting in the oven. Hubby was the first to try it and raved over how good it tasted. When I finally got around to eating dinner, I was very pleased with how it turned out. Even my niece and her new boyfriend, who were visiting, complimented me on this dish!
I wasn't sure about trying this, the reviews are all so mixed it made me nervous. However, I'm always on the look out for dairy free recipes since dairy makes my husband sick. I made a few changes based on the reviews I read. I started by seasoning the chicken with some Lawry's seasoned salt and then browning them in a skillet with a bit of margarine, setting them aside when golden brown. Before making the rice mix I sautéed the onions in the same skillet and added 6 cloves minced garlic and about 1 ½ cups of chopped fresh portobello mushrooms. I added 1 TBS of original flavor Mrs. Dash to the rice mix and sprinkled some dried parsley over the chicken after it was all put together. I cooked it uncovered and after 45 minutes the chicken was cooked perfectly. The rice cooked, but didn't seem to cook evenly. It was a bit overcooked and mushy in places. That might've been because I doubled the recipe and used a bigger baking dish. Anyway, it got mixed reviews from my family when I served it last night. One of my kids loved the chicken but hated the rice, my husband thought it was all just okay, my 3 other kids liked it but didn't love it, and I didn't care for the chicken but I really liked the flavor of the rice. I think I will try this again, maybe tweak it a bit more. I think I will add more Mrs. Dash, 2 or even 3 TBS instead of just one, and maybe some other spices. I thought the rice was good but would be even better with more spice.
Very good - I liberally sprinkled Italian seasoning on each thigh (didn't measure) and I used large thighs so I cooked it for 45 minutes covered then about 20 minutes uncovered. Next time I will brown the chicken thighs in butter first, place on top of rice, and bake covered.
This recipe was great and easy to make! I added more seasonings such as the original Mrs. Dash, garlic powder, salt and pepper to my family's taste. Even my picky son ate everything on his plate! Thanks so much for giving us this recipe! We'll have this dish often!
For the most part, my family enjoyed this, especially the thighs. I actually seasoned them with poultry seasoning, salt, pepper, seasoned salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and Italian seasoning. (Seems like a lot, but it was not overpowering and provided really good flavor.) My gripe was with the cooking time and the rice. Like almost everyone else here, I found that 45 minutes was not sufficient to cook the chicken. And even after the chicken was done, the rice was still hard! I would DEFINITELY suggest covering this with foil while it cooks; my rice absorbed NONE of the water. But as another reviewer stated, this is a good "starting point".
I had taken chicken thighs out to cook tonight. My husband seen them and asked me to cook the chicken and rice dish that I cooked a few weeks ago. He is not one to request I cook something. He commented that the rice was very good and he liked it better than the ones with cream of something soup. I will be keeping this one.
This was an awesome dish!!! I did make a couple of changes though: I added one more boullion cube, about 1/4 cup more water and took another reviewers advice and added some garlic and onion salt. It turned out really good!!!
I had been wanting to try this recipe for some time and had some thighs I needed to do something with. I took the butter, water, lemon peppper seasoning, boullion and onion and heated it up on the stove, poured it over the rice, sprinkled the chicken with lemon pepper seasoning and baked at 350 for one hour. It was perfect!
This was a great dish. I did what one of the other reviewers did - subbed out some barley for part of the rice, added garlic, peas, mushroom soup, and topped with a little cheese for the final minutes of cooking. I've made it twice and it came out great both times. Yummy!
I cut the recipe down for 1. Though, after the chicken and rice were finished cooking I did mix the rice in with some plain rice because it was rather greasy and needed to be mellowed some. Perhaps i ought to have used defrosted chicken and not used the rock hard ice chicken because then I could have taken off the skin and fat. But I think as a recipe goes, this was fine. Worth 5 stars because if you use chicken without all that fat on it, it'll be awesome!
This was very good but I admit I changed it up quite a bit. I used thyme instead of italian seasoning, olive oil instead of butter, chicken stock instead of bouillon, and brown rice instead of white, and added peas and carrots to the rice. I also used two cups of rice to five cups of half stock half water (brown rice calls for more water). It took quite a while to cook, about 1.5 hours. and I parboiled the rice first. As suggested by another reviewer, I turned the chicken over halfway through to keep it from drying out. At the very end, I put it under the broiler for 5-6 minutes to crisp up the skin. There was still water when I took it out, but it quickly soaked into the rice after I took it out. The end result was delicious, and the rice had an almost risotto-like texture. My only complaint is that it was pretty greasy. I would definitely not used a 1/4 cup of butter as is suggested. Next time I'd like to try skinless thighs to help keep the grease-factor down. Overall, I think I have a new one-pot dish to add to the rotation!
This was super and easy and soooo good! I did cook it a little different. I followed the directions given as far as ingriedients. but i mixed everything with the rice (both cubes, water, butter, seasoning). i took the skin off & seasoned my chicken & then browned over the stove. Then i added rice combo in pan added a little more season and then i placed the chicken in and baked on 390 for 40 minutes. CAME OUT DELICIOUS !
This was delicious. My boyfriend thought so too. I followed the recipe but added the following: instead of 2 cups of water I put one can of golden mushroom soup into a 2-cup measuring cup. Added 1/4 cup water and filled the remaining part of the measuring cup with heavy cream. Instead of using Italian Seasoning, I seasoned both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder and sprinkled both sides with Italian bread crumbs. It was delicious. The rice had a wonderful flavor even by itself.
This is a nice, hot, comforty type meal that can be approved upon to make even better with just a little tweaking. First, caramelize your onion before adding. Otherwise it's just way too onion-y. Second, before serving top with cheese and put under the broiler for a minute. Actually, I added cheese at the end, let it melt, stirred it into the rice, then topped with a little more cheese. We like spicy, so I added a half teaspoon of red chili flakes to the rice/water, and sprinkled a little more on top. Cook a little longer than stated time. I cooked in a covered glass casserole dish and after removing it from the oven, it stayed hot for an hour, and the rice got softer and fluffier.
My husband loves chicken thighs too, however, I made a few mods: (1) used quarter pieces, (2) added 1/2 t. garlic, (3) covered and cooked the dish for an hour and until done, and (4) liberally sprinkled italian seasoning on it. What I SHOULD've done--but didn't--was take the skins off the pieces. All other mods made the dish very good.
Awesome! Whole family loved it(only complaint was from the kids about the onions). I added sauteed mushrooms, green onions, and minced garlic to the rice mixture. To season the chicken, I used poultry seasoning. Will definitely make again. I agree about adding a bit more liquid...may try adding a little white wine next time.
This was a very easy and tasty meal. I actually made it at the last minute. I didn't have any uncooked white rice so I used instatnt rice instead and it turned out just great. Even my husband enjoyed it and he is not a big fan of any chicken recipes!
My husband, step son and I really loved this recipe! Of course, due to not having the bullion,I omitted it and no onion so used garlic instead. It will be a weekly meal for us from now on and it was SO easy to make! Thank you soooo much! I did use the amount of butter stated and don't think it would taste as good reducing it as others have done, just my opinion. Gotta run, having it for lunch, YUMMMMMY!
This is not bad as written. It could use a few more spices, and the rice was a little greasy from the chicken, so I am not sure the addition of butter is necessary. But, this was an easy recipe using ingredients I already had on hand, so am satisfied. Thanks.
My family loved this recipe! I cooked onion and celery in the oil on the stovetop, and added a little garlic salt. Then mixed this in with 1 cup chicken broth and 1 cup water plus the other ingredients, and skinned the thighs. I also added petit carrots. Baked at 350 covered for 35 min, then uncovered it, stirred, added cheese, and baked uncovered for another 20-25 min until the rice was done. I have a 3-1/2 and 1-1/2 year old. We all loved it! Will make again.
I followed directions some rice was hard and mushy the 2 cubes of chicken bul. was way to powerful it tasted like top ramem and was very greasy. It looks like oit has had good ratings maybe I did something wrong
I used this as a base tonight, and it worked out really well. I ended up adding chopped garlic along with the onion, and I also added rings of red pepper on top of the rice for the chicken to lay on. I didn't have thighs, but did end up using bone-in breasts and the 40 minute mark was PERFECT. Thanks for this recipe, I'll definitely be using it again!
This is one of our favorites. I've made it several times and it's wonderful every time.
03/31/2005
I gave this recipe 3 stars because I made several changes, starting with using boneless skinless thighs. Used chicken stock instead of bouillon and water, left out the onion and seasonings. Used about 1 tsp. Mrs. Dash, a little garlic powder, and s&p. Covered with foil for first 45 minutes, then uncovered for an additional 15 minutes. This way, it was very good. I think there were some fundamental problems with the original recipe, so play with it a little to suit your own tastes and expectations.
Cooked according to the recipe......almost. Used chicken granules instead of bouillon cubes and was happy with the results. This week I'm taking a bigger batch to a relative's home but will add mushrooms and carrots. This is a great "make ahead dish" and I never have enough of those.
This was really good, however, I did do things a little differently as did the other reviewers. First I used instant brown rice and I cooked it in my Rice Cooker Plus (pampered chef) according to pack directions. In the meantime I chopped up a very little bit of onion and pressed about 3-4 small garlic cloves and mixed in one can of chicken broth and 1/4 cup butter. Then I spread the rice in the bottom of a 9x13 and mixed in the broth mixture. I placed about 8 small boneless/skinless chicken thighs on top and seasoned them with poultry seasoning, Italian seasoning, parsley flakes, and celery salt (yum!) Then I baked for 1 hour at 350. I poured a jar of chicken gravy over the top during the last 15 minutes and I just couldn't stop eating it! Also my very picky 4 year old ate all his so I know it's a winner!
This is good for those who don't like overpowering, spicy flavors. If you add the right boullion (I use Knorr brand) and lots of garlic, the dish has a nice taste. I didn't think it was bland. Mine had a rich chicken-onion flavor.
I did not care for this. The chicken wasn't bad, but the rice was undercooked. I ended up baking the rice for an additional 45 minutes. So needless to say, all we had to eat was the chicken for dinner.
I think 2 bouillon cubes was too much, and as others said, it took much longer than 45 minutes. The water didn't even boil by 35, but the chicken looked ready. I left it it maybe a total of 50 to 60 minutes, and some of the rice was still hard, fortunately, the chicken remained moist. The only stray I made was to add one minced garlic clove.
I've made this recipe twice this month...the first time I made it as written and it was great - goes together quick, and both my hubby and I enjoyed it. I did need to cook it for about an hour though to get the rice to absorb all of the water. The second time I used more chicken (so we could could have more leftovers) and switched the onions with celery and I liked it even more...reminded me of the taste of stuffing which was wonderful since I don't eat wheat. Thanks for the recipe!
Even though I browned the thighs before adding to the cooking dish this recipe came out very greasy. I didn't even add the butter. A 1/2 cube of butter would have made this even more greasy. I won't be making this again.
I made this for dinner last night and we thought it was very good. I made a couple with the skin off for me and a couple with the skin on for him. I took Cassie's advice and cooked mine using her suggestions. I only added mushrooms though. I used 14oz of chicken broth and the rest white wine to make two cups. On the advice of another, I also stirred it after a while. I actually suck at making rice and this turned out beautifully! Thank you Carol and Cassie.
I loved this recipe!! I cover for 20 min and then I baked uncovered for remainder of the time. i also added a little bit of garlic salt to rice and chicken.Also I pre boiled the chicken and i got my water for my rice from the pre-boiled chicken.
This is a great and easy recipe. I made this last night for my fam. and they loved it. I tweaked it a little though. Instead of the bullion cubes, I replaced the 2c of water with chicken broth and added a package of onion soup mix to the rice and broth. It was delicious!!!
This is going to be a regular menu item for my family. I used 1 cube chicken and 1 cube of chipolte bouilon to give the rice a little spicey flavor. I used Basmati Rice as that is all I had. As always, I added garlic salt to rice and on top of chicken. After 30 minutes I stirred the rice and did so every 15 minutes until the chicken was done.
Easy, good, yes I will make again. I did add a can of mushroom soup. Otherwise made as directed. We liked it. Only 4 stars because as it is good it's not great but will work for quick easy recipe during the week.
Wow, we loved this! I normally make a recipe as suggested but this time I skipped the boulion and just added about a tbs of soysauce to the water instead Substituted Traderr Joes 21 spice blend instead of the italian. Used full amt of white sticky rice with 4 large thighs in smaller glass dish and baked at 375 for 40 min. Delish!!
Bummer! I wasted 2 lbs of chicken on this dish. I'm thinking it calls for "minute rice," but I used regular rice, and I also maybe used to much chicken (I had 8 pieces of thighs and 2 breast of white meat). After almost an hour, the rice was still hard, the chicken was like rubber and I'm about to make it into soup. Hopefully, things don't go to complete waste. I was really looking forward to a dish that didn't use that midwestern (cream of mushroom soup). Ug!
used bouillon powder instead of cube (negligible change)...skipped butter but will increase water by ¼c. nxt time...added salt and used original blend Mrs Dash instead of ital. seasoning...used 3 thighs instead due to smaller baking dish...baked covered for one hr. instead of 45min due to smaller baking dish...enjoyable meal, may add peas to rice nxt time rather than cook separate side of veg...thank you for posting this recipe!
The water to rice ratio was spot on and the rice came out perfect. I have cooked dishes like these before and either the rice wasn't done enough or it was over done. I mostly look at recipes to get ideas and for cooking times and temps so for this one, I did lightly brown the chicken thighs on each side for a couple of minutes in olive oil and salt and pepper. To my rice/liquid mixture, I added some crush garlic and sprinkled some dried parsley (mainly to add a little color) and a little greek seasoning. After I poured the mixture into the dish I put some carrots on one side (hubby and son do not like them but sister and I do!). After putting chicken thighs (boneless/skinless) onto of rice, I sprinkled some Lawry's season salt over the chicken. I baked for 49 minutes and everything was perfect and delicious. My husband does not usually like "one-dish meals" and neither one of us are big on chicken but this was really really good. I will definitely make this again, everyone enjoyed it. :-)
Made this tonight, following the recipe but making some changes per reviews and preferences. Instead of white rice, I used a box of Uncle Ben's Long Grain and Wild Rice original recipe. I used 1 cup chicken stock (what I had) and 1 cup water, about 2 Tbsp butter and added some dried minced onion and garlic powder. For the chicken I used 2 skin on, boned thighs and 3 (smaller) boneless, skinless thighs. Added the Italian seasoning and fresh ground pepper. Covered for first 30 minutes and then uncovered for about another 30 minutes. Took the chicken out (reached 165 degrees) and placed rice back in while I heated a sweet corn in the microwave. Rice was done, delicious but had a lot of extra liquid (contrary to others' complaints!) Winner for my family! Yum!
This was really good, nothing super spectacular but I would make it again as it was tasty and my family liked it. I used chicken broth instead of buillion, used skinless thighs, added spices to our liking and I cut out the butter!
04/02/2004
I am cooking this and so far it is really good, except that it defintely takes longer than 35 to 45 mins. I've already had it in there for 55mins and the chicken is still bloody in the middle. A great taste though. I will defintely make this again.
I cut out the butter and got fluffy rice. Even with white meat chicken, the rice doesn't get too dry. I used: 1c Jasmine Rice (rinsed) 2c Water 3 tsp Orrington Farms Chicken Broth Base 1 tsp Curry Powder 1 tsp Turmeric 1 Lb dark or white meat chicken -boneless 1c Broccoli or Mixed Veg (we used frozen but I imagine you can use fresh)
This meal tasted like your typical chicken and rice casserole. I also used chicken broth and 1/2 white and 1/2 brown rice. Once the casserole was done I sprinkled Mozarella cheese on top of the chicken and broiled for a min or so..added alot of flavor. I would make again..and the family loved it. Good weeknight meal with a salad...but not a recipe I would share.
I've used this recipe several times now. I like it and my wife likes it also which is surprising because she normally will not eat rice. The first time I tried it, I had to increase the cooking time from 45 minutes to an hour to get the chicken cooked. I think it is because of our altitude of 5000 feet above sea level. For seasoning I add a chopped/minced up a clove of garlic to the mix and than sprinkle a teaspoon of pepper, a teaspoon of salt and a teaspoon of smoked perika on top with 6 sprigs of fresh rosemary right before I put it in the oven. I also skin the thighs like some others do. I melted the butter prior to mixing it in. The rice comes out very tasty and the chicken is moist and tasty.
