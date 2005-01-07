Thighs on Rice

I wasn't sure about trying this, the reviews are all so mixed it made me nervous. However, I'm always on the look out for dairy free recipes since dairy makes my husband sick. I made a few changes based on the reviews I read. I started by seasoning the chicken with some Lawry's seasoned salt and then browning them in a skillet with a bit of margarine, setting them aside when golden brown. Before making the rice mix I sautéed the onions in the same skillet and added 6 cloves minced garlic and about 1 ½ cups of chopped fresh portobello mushrooms. I added 1 TBS of original flavor Mrs. Dash to the rice mix and sprinkled some dried parsley over the chicken after it was all put together. I cooked it uncovered and after 45 minutes the chicken was cooked perfectly. The rice cooked, but didn't seem to cook evenly. It was a bit overcooked and mushy in places. That might've been because I doubled the recipe and used a bigger baking dish. Anyway, it got mixed reviews from my family when I served it last night. One of my kids loved the chicken but hated the rice, my husband thought it was all just okay, my 3 other kids liked it but didn't love it, and I didn't care for the chicken but I really liked the flavor of the rice. I think I will try this again, maybe tweak it a bit more. I think I will add more Mrs. Dash, 2 or even 3 TBS instead of just one, and maybe some other spices. I thought the rice was good but would be even better with more spice.