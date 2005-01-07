Thighs on Rice

This is a VERY simple, quick and tasty recipe, and a special treat for all of you thigh lovers out there in 'Chickenland'! (Note: Small thighs work better for this recipe. Sometimes I parboil the chicken, then remove my two cups of water from the pot).

Recipe by Carol B

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dissolve bouillon in 1 tablespoon water. In a medium bowl combine the rice, butter/margarine, onion and 2 cups water. Mix well and pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place thighs on top of rice mixture and season to taste. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes (depends on the size of the thighs).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 99.5mg; sodium 513.5mg. Full Nutrition
