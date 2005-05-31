Banana Pie

This was very good! I do not like banana flavored things, so I used vanilla pudding instead of banana. Some reviewers said they couldn't taste the cream cheese, so I used an 8 oz package and I still couldn't taste the cream cheese but that doesn't really matter to me as I wanted to use the whole 8 oz package as not to have 5 ozs of cream cheese left rotting in the frig. :) Also some reviewers said it was too runny. The recipe says mix until thoroughly combined, but it should say until thickened. You have to mix the pudding, cream cheese, and milk at a high speed until it thickens. (Well, slow at first so it doesn't fly all over the place!) I had to use more than 5 bananas as mine were small bananas. So make sure you have a lot of bananas on hand in case you need more. Some reviewers said that they put lemon juice on the bananas that were going inside the pie, but I didn't and I didn't have a problem with them browning, even after a day or two, they didn't brown. I put strawberries on top as a garnish just for color. I think this would be good with chocolate pudding or even maybe chocolate cool whip. I will be making this often!