Banana Pie
This is a no-bake pie with cream cheese and pudding. Any flavor pudding may be used for this pie.
Super Yummy! No leftovers in my house! I bought a box of graham cracker crumbs (instead of making my own-to save prep time). Instead of 2 boxes of banana pudding, I used 1 box of banana pudding and 1 box of french vanilla. Also, I layered as follows: graham cracker crumbs, banana slices, 1/2 of the pudding mixture, a layer of vanilla wafers, the other 1/2 of pudding mixture, another banana slice layer, then the whipped topping. I used more bananas than the recipe called for, because my family loves them! My husband said it's his new favorite dessert!Read More
I cannot for the life of me figure out how you can put 7 oz. of pudding mix into 3 oz. of "fluffy" cream cheese and make it creamy. It was a mess. Ended up adding another 3 oz. cream cheese, a tub of cool whip, a bunch of banana slices, and enough milk to make it somewhat creamy. Thank goodness I had my kitchen aid to beat it all. My pie ended up great, but it was nowhere near what this recipe says to do.Read More
NOTE!! Cream cheese needs to be room temp to become creamy!! I couldn't understand why the whole mess was not going according to the directions until I read one of the reviews. Because I was already "too late" in the process, I ended up putting the whole pudding mixture in the blender to get it to actually break apart and congeal. Even then it was runny and I had to let it set a bit before pouring it over the crust and bananas...and then I had to let it set a bit more before adding the next layer of bananas. Could've been prevented if the directions had been a little more clear for those of us not accustomed to using cream cheese in such a way. But now it looks great and from what I've sampled, it tastes great too! Still I wanted to START my review with the cream cheese alert so that if you are just glancing over the reviews, hopefully it will catch your attention! :)
Great recipe! Good flavor and it's not that involved for when you want a good dessert without alot of work. I will reccomend cutting the recipe in half if you don't have alot of people. This fills a 9 x 13 pan to the top. That's alot of banana pie to eat before it goes bad.
Excellent Pie! Made it twice now. First time as is. Got rave reviews! Second time I added a few ingredients to make it a banana split cake type. Just added a layer of strawberry ice cream syrup (that I had to use up)and drizzled it with chocolate syrup. Wow! As for the reviewers that had problems with the cream cheese becoming creamy.. always bring your cream cheese to room temp when making a recipe or pop it in the microwave on defrost for a minute or two if your in a hurry. Thanks Kathy for the awesome recipe!
Even though I got rave reviews from my guests, I still am a bit disappointed with this pie. It tasted like banana pudding to me. I used a prebaked (homemade) pie shell in place of the graham cracker crust, but followed the recipe for the filling exactly. What I got was a banana pudding pie. I might try to use one package of vanilla pudding and one of the banana instead of the two and I may add more cream cheese. By the way, my cream cheese didn't mix into the batter too well (and I used a kitchenaid mixer) and I was a little concerned about it's appearance, but once it chilled overnight it seemed fine. I also made homemade whipped cream instead of the cool whip stuff - so that helped with the taste.
Delish! Cream cheese MUST be softened. Changed the cream cheese amount to 6 oz. and the milk to just 3 cups. Also used 3.4 oz EACH of instant banana and vanilla pudding. Made filling in a food processor (easy!) Pulsed the cream cheese first (with a little of the milk)until smooth, then added the rest of the milk and pudding mix and pulsed until smooth. Poured into pie shell with sliced bananas and topped with cool whip. Result was a thicker, more custard-like pie-- YUM! Will definitely make again :)
This was a very good! and very easy to make. I agreed with the other, this recipe can be halved. I ended up filling 1 pie shell and 6 individual pie cups. My 4 year old daughter helped me make this, very easy and simple for kids! Thanks.
pretty good ;)
We really enjoyed this easy recipe for Banana Pie. I cut the recipe in half and it was still plenty for my family. I had to use vanilla pudding because I couldn't find banana instant pudding but I still enjoyed it very much. The cream cheese, pudding and milk didn't mix together as well as I would have wanted but it didn't seem to make a difference.
I also thought this was more like banana pudding instead of pie. The taste was good but not what I wanted in the form of texture. I did put the ingredients in a food processor to mix and it was a nice creamy mixture with no lumps and you do not have to let the cream cheese soften before mixing.
Good, easy recipe. Here is my version: Halved recipe to fit a ready-made graham crust with 4 oz cream cheese, 1-5.1 oz. box of banana cream pudding mix and 1 1/2 c. half & half with 1/4 c. milk. Added a few maraschino cherries with the 2nd layer of bananas to make a banana split pie. Make sure to moisten bananas with lemon juice to have a beautiful pie. Topped with more sliced bananas & cherries. Drizzled on chocolate syrup. Yummy!
A big hit with my inlaws. Couln't tast the cream cheese as much as I had hoped.
This recipe is wonderful. I used sugar free instant vanilla pudding and sugarfree instant white chocolate pudding and put french vanilla whipped topping. This was the hit of my party.I do reccommend you soften the cream cheese, it does get a bit lumpy. I am going to try it with two choc instant sf pudding and choc whipped topping for thanksgiving
This pie was a banana mess. It did not hold together well but tasted okay. I used a shortbread crust and that part was awesome. I would like to warn anyone making this to make sure your cream cheese is very softened as I also have a lumpy mess and had to heat the bowl in the microwave a little bit to get the mixture to be smoothe.
Yum, Yum, Yum! I promised my 3rd grader I'd make a banana cream pie for her classes "poetry and pie" day at school tomorrow. Of course, she chose a kind of pie I've never made before, but after asking on the recipe exchange on here, I was lucky enough to get this great recipe!! It's just perfect and I doubled the recipe so we can have one at home!! Thanks Kathy for the GREAT and EASY pie! And the Anchorage, Alaska 3rd graders all thank you too!! :0)
This was very good! I do not like banana flavored things, so I used vanilla pudding instead of banana. Some reviewers said they couldn't taste the cream cheese, so I used an 8 oz package and I still couldn't taste the cream cheese but that doesn't really matter to me as I wanted to use the whole 8 oz package as not to have 5 ozs of cream cheese left rotting in the frig. :) Also some reviewers said it was too runny. The recipe says mix until thoroughly combined, but it should say until thickened. You have to mix the pudding, cream cheese, and milk at a high speed until it thickens. (Well, slow at first so it doesn't fly all over the place!) I had to use more than 5 bananas as mine were small bananas. So make sure you have a lot of bananas on hand in case you need more. Some reviewers said that they put lemon juice on the bananas that were going inside the pie, but I didn't and I didn't have a problem with them browning, even after a day or two, they didn't brown. I put strawberries on top as a garnish just for color. I think this would be good with chocolate pudding or even maybe chocolate cool whip. I will be making this often!
This pie was excellent! My husband thought it tasted better than the banana pies made with vanilla wafers.
Loved Loved Loved This! I used this for a filling for a banana cream pie cake I made! Delicious! I did use 8oz of cream cheese instead of 3oz :) I will use this recipe again for sure!
What a big hit! I took this to a small gathering of friends who are all "watching what the eat" and thought I'd have some leftover to take home to my daughter. Wrong! My friends "watched what they ate" alright with this dessert -- savoring every mouthful! Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
This was more like banana pudding than banana pie. The taste was very good, but it did not set up very well and the crust doesn't hold the pie together. I will make this again but I will bake the crust first and let it cool, use only 3 cups of milk and I used a blender to blend the cream cheese, pudding mix and milk to avoid the lumps.
It tasted alright, but the crust was too sweet and the filling was too runny. Will try again with less milk and more cream cheese. Only had vanilla pudding which worked fine. I think banana pudding would have overpowered the dish.
it was really good, my cousin loved it. i just added some crushed peanuts on top and it was delicious.
This recipe is very easy and delicious. My husband loves it. The only thing I do different is use a ready made crust.
Although the illustration shows a pie, this recipe is made in a 9x13 pan (or 2 pies). Very good and enough to feed a crowd!
I used the prepared graham cracker pie crust and it didn't take away from the excellence of this yummy recipe! I expected it to be some what tart from the cream cheese but was pleasantly surprised! It was a perfect balance!!
Very easy to make and my family loved it, my six year old said "Now this is the way to eat a banana."
Love this recipe. Easy and delicious.
Amazing! After reading other reviews, I decided to go with half the recipe since this was the first time trying it. Wish I would have made a full one! I did use extra cream cheese and 2 packs of pudding even though I halved the recipe because I really wanted the banana flavor and it worked. Mine was also ridiculously lumpy and I continued to beat it. I tried over and over to get the lumps out and was really dissapointed when I poured it in the crust because it was still so lumpy. But as it chilled, the texture evened out and you could even tell! It was heavenly it got thumbs up across the board from my family and I passed the recipe on to my sister who loves to bake.
OMG OMG OMG - This was a big hit at my dinner party. I my self thought pretty tasty. MMMMMM, yummy! I used vanilla pudding instead of banana flavor. I increased the banana's to 6 and made the slices a little thicker so the true banana flavor could come thru. I topped the dessert with chopped walnuts. I give this recipe 2 snaps and a smile!!
Sounds crazy but I used melted lite promise instead of butter, splenda instead of sugar, fat-free cream cheese, fat-free milk, fat-free cool whip and this still tasted fantastic!
Should be 8oz of cream cheese, not 3oz. Great pie and easy to make!
This recipe has terrible directions. I'm not sure how all the good reviewers got the cream cheese and dry pudding mix to be smooth! If I could give zero stars I would!
I found this recipe to be easy.I even made it healthier, for me. I used almond milk and lactose free whipped cream from a can. I did use the softened cream cheese and found it to be agreeable to my milk intolerance.I layered the bananas and strawberries on he bottom of my pre made graham cracker crust, and topped with bananas and blueberries. It was delicious!!!! Would make it again and again.I also reduced this recipe in half and made one pie.
YUMMY!!! I love how this recipe adds cream cheese, I love cream cheese and it makes this pie all the more tasty to me.
The BEST & easiest Recipe EVER!!!
Fabulous! I've made it for company several times and it always gets rave reviews. Will be making it often. In fact, i wish i had some right now.
AMAZING!!!! I don't add the sugar cuz it taste better without it and less sugar is healthier ;) 4th of July tradition in my fam :)
So yummy! Tastes like banana cheesecake pie! Cream cheese should be at room temperature to get that creamy texture.
This went so fast I almost didn't get any for myself. It was great.
I made this with pie crust and one with graham cracker crust. The pie crust was the favorite. The cream cheese is what made it creamy, I will make again.
Tasted great but I will say, my cream cheese was room temp but still mixed kind of mealy. I did add real whipped cream and half a mashed banana in the pudding mix to make it less of an imitation banana taste. Got rave reviews.
This sounded like a great recipe, but I beat the cream chees and pudding together until I was blue in the face and it never creamed. I finally added the milk and tried to beat smooth. I finally had to strain it, pushing the pudding/cream cheese mixture thru the sieve. It has a good flavor, but harding worth all of that effort.
I USED 1 BOX VANILLA AND 1 BOX BANANA PUDDING. I CHILLED FOR APPROX 4 HOURS BEFORE SERVING, BUT DIDN'T SET AS WELL AS I WOULD LIKE. VERY TASTY THOUGH. I'LL MAKE IT AGAIN!
This is the Best banana pie I have ever tasted!! I had no trouble at all making it. I just made sure my cream cheese was soft before I mixed it. It was fast and easy and it made alot more that the standard 8 in pie shell. Great for get togethers!
This pie came out wonderful. I made it for a lady at my job who was leaving, and she requested that I make a banana cream pie for her party. First ever attempt at this, and it ROCKED!
YUMMMM. As others have said, this does make a lot, brought it to work, was gone quickly. A measurement note, if making your own graham cracker crumbles, 1-1/2 cups is almost exactly 1 sleeve of crackers in a normal box. Also, 5 bananas is about 2-1/2 cups. I mash bananas and freeze them and then use when baking. I also suggest adding the pudding and milk to the cream cheese and then folding/lightly mixing the whip topping. I am excited to make this for friends in individual containers. So much fun and flexibility with this recipe. Thanks for sharing
My daughter and I make this pie every year for Thanksgiving (along with a chocolate pecan pie). It is one of our favorite pies ever!
I made this recipe to take to my inlaws for dessert on thanksgiving day and out of the 4 pies that were there everyone wanted this one and it was a total hit! I also like to read reviews before I try some of these recipes and also get a little irritated when ppl rip on some the way they do! To me these are just a start of ideas and if you feel like changing things up that's your choice go for it! I don't think I every totally make a recipe the way it says! As for this recipe I doubled everything to put in a 9x13 pan. my cream cheese stayed kinda lumpy but it still tasted fine and it was at room temp no biggie! I also used half graham cracker crumbs and half honey bunches of oats w greek yogurt cereal that I put into the food processor and baked it for about 10 mins first. It was great! Thanks for the idea for a yummy recipe!
This is a great recipe to make if you are short on time. It is fast and easy to make and is delicious.
Very good and quite easy. Nice to make with a small child who can help layer the bananas--mine got a kick out of it. Cool and creamy. We love it!
This pie was a real hit at a family gathering recently. I cheated by using a store-bought pie crust. Also, instead of two boxes banana pudding, I used one banana and one vanilla for a more subtle taste. Lastly, I added one teaspoon almond extract. It came out really great!
