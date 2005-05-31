Banana Pie

This is a no-bake pie with cream cheese and pudding. Any flavor pudding may be used for this pie.

By Kathy Mathieu

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs and sugar. Stir in melted butter. Mix thoroughly, then press mixture into bottom of a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Cut bananas into 1/4 inch slices and make a single layer of banana slices on graham cracker crust. Reserve remaining banana slices.

  • In a large mixing bowl, whip cream cheese until fluffy. Add pudding mix and whip mixture until smooth. Add milk and mix until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Pour mixture over layer of bananas.

  • Make another layer of banana slices on top of pudding layer. Cover bananas with whipped topping. Refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving. If using banana slices for garnish, toss with lemon juice to prevent browning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 61.2g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 32.5mg; sodium 480.2mg. Full Nutrition
