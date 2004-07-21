Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Raisin
These cookies are a delicious combination of flavors.
These cookies are a delicious combination of flavors.
EXCELLENT!!I made some changes though. Read other reviews about dryness I think I solved that. First of all I used 3 very ripe bananas instead of 1 that increases moisture quite a bit. I heaped the peaunt butter I used 2 whole eggs instead of just the whites. Also I used 1 cup of the wheat flour and 1 heaping cup of the white flour. I added 1/2 tsp salt and skipped the raisins. They were cakelike but tons of PB and banana flavor, so good. And the oatmeal made them chewy. Also I cooked them at 350 for about 8-9 minutes but I have a hot oven you just gotta watch them and don't overcook. Thanks for a great recipe Gretchen!!:>)Read More
I think this recipe had lots of potential but I really had to modify it to make it a five star. I used 2 bananas (really ripe) I used only 1/4 cup sugar (actually I used Splenda) and left the brown sugar at 1/2 cup. I used 2 whole eggs instead of just the whites. I only used 1 cup flour and used 2 cups of oats. I used 1 1/2 tsp baking soda. I added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla. I omitted the raisins. I baked mine at 350 for 9 minutes (using about 1 heaping TBSP of batter per cookie and flattening slightly). This higher heat/less time made the outside nice and crispy but the center was melt in your mouth! I think next time I would also add some chocolate chips.Read More
EXCELLENT!!I made some changes though. Read other reviews about dryness I think I solved that. First of all I used 3 very ripe bananas instead of 1 that increases moisture quite a bit. I heaped the peaunt butter I used 2 whole eggs instead of just the whites. Also I used 1 cup of the wheat flour and 1 heaping cup of the white flour. I added 1/2 tsp salt and skipped the raisins. They were cakelike but tons of PB and banana flavor, so good. And the oatmeal made them chewy. Also I cooked them at 350 for about 8-9 minutes but I have a hot oven you just gotta watch them and don't overcook. Thanks for a great recipe Gretchen!!:>)
So basically these cookies are amazing and delicious. For those who want a definite banana flavor to these, make sure you use a brown, overripe banana and you'll get the nice taste of it in the cookies. I did make some modifications, and they still came out excellent. First I cut back on the white sguar by 1/4 cup, added 1 t cinnamon, used chunky PB and left out the raisins entirely. I baked these at 325 for about 18 minutes and they were just perfect. With my modifications there are 114 calories/cookie with almost 3 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. Super tasty, will make again and again.
This is an awesome recipie for using old bananas. I made a few changes and still the cookies turned out extremly well- I used 2 1/2 very ripe bananas,3/4 cup light brown sugar, only 1/4 cup of white sugar, (to give a chewy texture) 2 whole eggs, 1 1/2 cups self rising flour - I didn't have any other kind, 1 cup of instant oats and 1 cup of raisins... I mixed ingredients according to directions then put the dough into the refridgerator for 10 minutes to chill, used a silicone baking mat, then baked at 350 degrees for 9-12 minutes. My cookies came out wonderfully and had a cake like texture but I didn't mind at all. Great recipie. Thanks.
these are my favorite healthy cookies and i make them all the time! i make some alterations: i cut back on the white sugar (only 1/4 cup) but keep the 1/2 cup brown sugar, and i use 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 2 cups of oats. this makes the cookies softer and more moist. if cookies don't flatten on their own, you can flatten with a fork before baking. they make a GREAT snack!!!
I had to omit, add and cheat a bit with this recipe, but it still turned out fantastic! I used two bananas, about a cup of peanut butter, two whole eggs and did not add in raisins because I was out. I love that these cookies are healthy, don't require any butter, so I feel a bit less guilty letting my girls, and myself, munch on a few at a time. I will definitely try to make this as written. =)
Yum! I love the consistency of these cookies - crispy/crusty on the outside and chewy inside. I used 3 bananas, which sweetened them enough where I can probably reduce the sugar next time. Beware if you increase the bananas, though - the peanut butter flavor won't come through as much. Adding some chopped peanuts might do the trick. Also, I subsituted Splenda for all of the sugar, added the yoke from one of the eggs, and added 1/4 cup of ground flaxseed. Half a cup of raisins was plenty, especially if you plump them first (I covered them with water and microwaved for 30 seconds). These could also use a pinch of salt but were fine without. Overall, these were a terrific, wholesome snack and were perfection with a glass of milk!
These were great! I gave my 3 year old cousin a choice between this cookie and plain chocolate, and she wanted the cookie! I tweeked the recipe with help from a few reviews. I followed what they said and switched the original ingredients to 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 cup flour, and 2 cups oats. With these adjustments, two thumbs up!
This is a VERY yummy cookie. I read through the other reviews and this was what I modified: I used 2 eggs not just whites. I used 1cup wheat and 1cup all purpose flour. 1/2 tsp salt and 1 1/2 tsps soda. They are really chewy and delicious!
I think this recipe had lots of potential but I really had to modify it to make it a five star. I used 2 bananas (really ripe) I used only 1/4 cup sugar (actually I used Splenda) and left the brown sugar at 1/2 cup. I used 2 whole eggs instead of just the whites. I only used 1 cup flour and used 2 cups of oats. I used 1 1/2 tsp baking soda. I added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla. I omitted the raisins. I baked mine at 350 for 9 minutes (using about 1 heaping TBSP of batter per cookie and flattening slightly). This higher heat/less time made the outside nice and crispy but the center was melt in your mouth! I think next time I would also add some chocolate chips.
my kids & i really enjoyed these! i substituted 1/2 c honey for all of the sugar, added 2 bananas instead of 1, 2 whole eggs, 1t vanilla, 1/3c vanilla yogurt & only 1/2c oats. i baked them at 325 for 11 1/2 minutes, & they turned out cakey & soft.
more like muffin tops than cookies but they are still good. doubled bananas, reduced to 1/4 c sugar, omitted raisins (didn't have any) and added 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon vanilla. baked at 325 degrees for 18 minutes - these are all suggestions others made. good recipe.
These are a very dense, not too sweet cookie. I used brown sugar to make them extra moist and used 1 whole egg. I added some skim milk to help hold the cookies together. It's a good way to easily use up an old banana, plus the PB is healthier than shortening.
These cookies were so good. The only changes I made were to add another banana and a teaspoon cinnamon. Baked at 350 for 10-12 minutes. Let set on the pan for 5 minutes then cool on wire rack. Taking them out while still a little undercooked keeps them moist while they finish cooking on the pan.
This was not my favorite. It was very moist and fluffy but lacked in flavor. I couldn't realy taste the banana or the peanut butter and the oatmeal just got lost in there somewhere. If I were to make it again I would add more oats, less flour and more sugar.
Great recipe! I 1/2'd the recipe, but still used a whole bananna, so if I was gonna go with the regular recipe, I'd use 2 bananas. Also didn't use rasins. Definetly use parchment paper, they come out much nicer!
These were pretty good. I added extra banana (about 2 1/2 bananas), and extra 1/4 c peanut butter, used 3/4 c brown sugar (no white), one whole egg, and 1/4 c ground flax. I did not use the raisins. Next time I might try another egg. My 2 year old liked them. I wanted something to eat before I ran a race and was craving PB & banana so these were perfect. I will definitely make these again. Maybe with some chocolate chips too.
Very good cookie that is definitely one to try. I used 2 whole bananas, 1 egg and 2C All purpose flour, 1t vanilla. Left out the raisins since we don't care for them. Came out exactly as I thought, not sure why some others had problems. I cut up the bananas and placed in the mixer with brown and white sugars. Much easier then trying to mash them and 1 less bowl to clean!!!! I liked the sugar combinations as is and don't find those artificial sugars to be any more 'healthy'. I use my standard cookie scoop and it made 36 cookies. Bake on parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Bake at 325 unless you have an unusually hot oven, 300 is too low for this recipe.
I've been trying to hone up on my baking, and these wonderful cake-like, banana bread-like cookies are out of this world! The only modifications I made was that I used regular all-purpose flour and used whole eggs, not just the whites. I doubled the recipe and followed the recipe word-for-word and they were such a big hit in my house! My husband loved them so much, even my picky 5 year old son! I will for sure be making these again! You guys have to make these! Thanks for this wonderful recipe, it's totally a keeper!
I love peanut butter and banana, so this was a great find! I followed the advice of several reviews and got superb results. First, I used 2 cups of oats and 1 cup WW flour rather than the other way around, I used 1/4 cup Splenda, 2 whole eggs, 2 small bananas, eliminated the raisins, and added an extra 1/2 tsp baking soda. I also added a tsp of Rum extract, but vanilla would be a great option too. I pressed them flat before baking as well. These have a wonderfully chewy texture and are full of that peanut butter and banana flavor I love so much! I love all the extra oats in there. I baked them at 325F for 15 minutes and they turned out perfect. I got 16 large cookies from this batch.
These were yummy! Very moist, quite dense. Could have used a bit more peanut butter for my taste, but I'll try them again!
A firm lumpy cookie. Very healthy as cookies go. Not sure I would make these too often but good for a snack when hiking or biking.
After reading the other reviews I made a few alterations and came up with a dense cookie my kids loved. I only had one cup of whole wheat flour so I used that plus about 2 cups white flour. I increased the soda to 1 1/2 tsp. and used 1/2 c. egg substitute (will use 1/4 c. next time). I rolled the dough into balls, flattened and baked at 350? for 10 minutes. I also omitted the raisins so that my kids would eat them.
I thought these cookies were absolutely delicious! I decided to make them since I wanted to give my sons something healthy. I didn't have any wheat flour so I did use regular white flour. Also after the first batch, I decided to flatten the cookies out a little using a bottom of a glass. They came out very chewy. My son who hates raisins, gobbled these up. I will definitely be making these again. These were not dry at all, very moist. and another note is that these cookies were very easy to make. Thank you so much for posting.
Yummy! I didn't give it 5 stars only because I changed it up a bit after reading the reviews. I used 3 ripe bananas, 2 whole eggs and because I added extra moisture, I had to add approx. 1 C. more each of the Whole Wheat Flour and Oats. I substituted Peanut Butter Chips for the Raisins. (Only because my family doesn't care for raisins.) Very good cookie that stayed very moist! Thank you for sharing the recipe!
These were a great way to use up bananas that were a little past their prime lol. Followed the directions except subbing semi sweet choco chips for raisins because we were out. Will be making them again finally a cookie I don't have to feel so guilty about giving my kids =)
I thought this recipe was really, really good. I only put 1 cup wheat flour and 1 cup white flour, and also put 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 raisins. They turned out wonderfully, and I don't feel guilty eating them :) Thannks!
Great healthy cookies! Made for my 2-year-old and she loved them! I used rice krispies instead of oats, which gave them a little crunch without being too heavy. Also I only cooked them till just golden - they stayed soft and kept a good banana flavor. Next time I'll add chocolate (for me!). Great treats for baby and mommy!
Thanks Gretchen, Every one loved these cookies, all my friends wanted the recipe. YUUUUUUUUUUmy.
hmmmm, i am completely baffled why my cookies were still raw in the middle after baking them for 17+ minutes. when i first read through this recipe i thought 300 degrees seemed too slow an oven temperature for the size of the cookies but went through with it anyway. after the first batch failed i jacked up the heat a little & baked the rest at 325 degrees for 17 minutes. those ones came out slightly better (edible). these cookies are tasty & this recipe looks doable if the they would bake right. sorry gretchen.
These are good if you really like peanut butter and banana together! I used dark choc. chips instead of raisins and this made them better. They don't change shape baking, so flatten them before you put them in the oven! I basically halved the recipe, using: 1 banana, 1/2 cup peanut butter, 3T white sugar, 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, 1 whole egg, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, 1/2 cup rolled oats, and 1/4 cup chocolate chips. This made 18 cookies that I baked at 325 for 16 minutes.
These were absolutely delicious! I used two bananas instead of only one. Couldn't taste the peanut butter much though. Maybe next time I'll use only one banana. I also used Splenda instead of white sugar, which unfortunately cut the sweetness a lot, but they were still yummy. I used dark chocolate chips instead of raisins, which were a bit weird. Maybe milk chocolate chips next time. Either way, they were tasty, and I love how healthy they are!
Very enjoyable. I used 2 small bananas, and 2 whole eggs. I used all whole wheat flour, and I am glad I did. I might try them again with just the egg whites. They do sort of remind me of muffin tops. They are soft and yummy. Don't over cook them....15-17 min is plentyyy. My boyfriend liked them as well. Definitely give these a try.
These cookies just plain did not taste good. They were too heavy. Maybe if, like the other reviewers, I would have used less wheat flour? I won't be making these again. Sorry!
Everyone loved these! Used 3 small bananas, one egg, one egg white, added extra oats, and chocolate chips instead of raisens. Also I left the banana a little chunky which added very much to the finished product. If you are looking for a chewy, peanut buttery cookie thats a little healthy this is the one you should try.
Mmmmm, these are some really tasty cookies. They're kinda like little muffin tops, but chewier. They're really a nice texture, soft and chewy. The taste is really special too. You bite into one and you can't tell if it tastes more like PB or more like bananas! Soooooo good though, the PB and banana are most definitely a divine combination. I used two mashed bananas instead of only one, but other than that I kept the recipe the same and they turned out perfect (actually, I also used natural PB, you know, like just pureed peanuts). They're really quick to make too. This recipe's definitely a keeper!
Pretty good. I've never eaten banana & peanut butter together, but I know that it's a good and healthy-like snack. I listened to a few reviewers alterations and used whole eggs instead of just the whites (easier & less messy), I used 2 bananas instead of 1 and I used chocolate chips instead of raisins because I didn't have any at the time. I did have to cook them a little longer than 15-17 minutes - not sure if that's because of my oven... but I watched them like a hawk! At first I wasn't a fan of these, but everyone and work and my family loved them. After a couple they started to grow on me... They were soft and chewy - YUM! I will make this recipe again!
these really do taste like muffin tops rather than a cookie. they are yummy especially considering the healthy ingredient list. the kids liked them.
This is a great recipe, and the cookies turned out very moist and fluffy. However, I did make some changes as suggested by other reviewers. I used 2 bananas, and 2 eggs rather than the egg whites. Also, I cut back the white sugar to only 1/4 cup, and used one cup whole-wheat flour, and one cup all purpose (will try both cups whole wheat next time). Since my kids do not like raisins, I omitted them too. This is a perfect recipe to use up old bananas, and use ingredients such as peanut butter, and oats which are always in our household. Thanks for sharing!
These remind me of the banana bread muffins my mom made when I was growing up. They made my house smell lovely. They cookies aren't too sweet at all and I used 2 very ripe bananas. I also soaked my raisins in hot water while I was mixing the batter up to make them nice and plump. These definitely have a cake-like consistency inside, but are very good. Plus, they are better for you than many cookies. Next time I might add a pinch of ground cloves for a bit of spice and maybe a 1/2 cup more oatmeal. Thanks for the recipe!
Pretty good for a healthy cookie. At first I didn't like it but the more I ate...the more I wanted! Couldn't taste the peanut butter but then I used 2 large bananas. My husband like it alot. Will try it with more bananas or more peanut butter in the future. BTW...it's more like a small bite size banana bread.
Yummy. I added chocolate chips instead of raisins, and because it was soooo dry I added a whole stick of butter. They were scrumptious.
These tasted better the next day. I burned the first batch slightly, I had read others had to watch their cookies really well also. I think I'll add some white chocolate chips to the recipe next time. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins.
I baked these cookies as directed except for 2 whole eggs instead of two egg whites and used all white flour instead of wheat. I dropped dough (1/2 to 3/4 tablespoon) evenly on a buttered cookie sheet and then mashed them with a fork, like regular pb cookies. I baked them 16-17 minutes so they crunchy, but not burned.
I didn't care for this. I even added 4 bananas after reading the reviews but they came out dry and not very flavorful. I did leave out the raisins, so perhaps that makes all the difference.
The taste was great, the cookie texture, not so great. We found that they were the most enjoyable when eaten with a glass of cold milk. I probably wont be making these again.
Following the suggestions, I used 2 bananas, a bit extra RF PB (overflowed the measuring cup), 1/4 white sugar, 3/4 brown sugar, whole eggs, added 1% milk. I divided the dough into halves. One half raisins, other half chocolate chips. *Dough is HORRIFICALLY sticky!* I found both versions to be dry, and pretty "floury" in taste. Get these more moist and cut the flour (maybe add more banana, too) and you'd have a super yummy treat.
I followed some modifications made by other cooks and these are pretty good. I am still modifying for my own personal taste, however, my husband likes these for breakfast/break at work. He is a construction plumber and it is so difficult to get him to eat breakfast. I put a peanut butter filling in the middle of two cookies for him. These cookies work because they turn out soft yet workable for the filling.
I also adjusted for a little more healthy cookie! Used 2 cups oats & 1 cup flour. Swapped out the white sugar for splenda, but kept the 1/2 cup brown sugar. I am also a fan of peanut flour (dehydrated, ground peanuts w/ 75% less fat than PB) so I used 1/2 cup peanut butter and a few T peanut flour with a carton of low-fat yogurt for extra moisture and texture. They are more like a muffin top than a cookie, but a delicious one!!
I kept everything the same, except I used 2 large bananas, and I didn't have any raisins so I used a half cup of chocolate chips. My husband and I both like these, but they do seem to be lacking something. They are soft and muffin-like. They aren't very sweet, and could maybe use some cinnamon and/or vanilla. I can't taste the peanut butter very much; maybe due to the exrta banana? That being said, I love that they are made with whole wheat flour, and don't have any oil or butter. I may make them again with some adjustments. *Wow* These are better the next day.
A nice surprise for a low-fat, whole wheat cookie. They have a very good flavor combination. As some of the reviews stated next time I'll add more banana but I will be making these again. Thanks!
Use whole wheat PASTRY flour!! I have made this recipe twice, and the thing that I recommend is to use whole wheat PASTRY flour for all the flour called for. The pastry flour is finer than the all-purpose whole wheat flour, but you still get the goodness of whole wheat, and the cookie stays moist. I left out the raisins. My husband at first said they taste healthy (as a negative), but after eating a couple he decided along with the rest of us that they are a great, healthy cookie!!
I wasn't thrilled with this recipe. my cookies turned out very dry and I had to make a few adaptions in order for them to turn out with the desired moist inside. However the combination of flavors is great and with a few changes this recipe can make some great cookies!
Excellent with a few changes from the reviews! More peanut butter, more bananas, and mini chocolate chips instead of raisins. YUM!!!
I make these all the time and they are sooo good and sooo healthy. Great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling guilty!
This is a very healthy cookie but I often found that the taste/texture was a little strange...too much banana? However it did keep me from snacking on other things while I was pregnant!
I was unsure about the combo, but it was the perfect amount of all the flavors! I fed a 40 traveling college students on a missions trip with these cookies as a breakfast cookie. We used very small drops so they became like bites!!
I will not be making these again. (my family was not a fan). The texture was great,and they smelled good, but I can't say the same for taste(there was just too many different flavours going on).
Turned out great! Added 1/4 cup apple sauce to moisten as per reviews! Thanks for sharing!:)
Wonderful cookie! I took some advice from reviews & used 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour. I also used 1/2 cup oats, left out the raisins & 3/4 cup natural PB. Worked out great. Loved the healthy ingredients & thank you so much!
Delicious flavor! But the texture just wasn't right. I actually cut the recipe in half to try a bit before making a whole batch, and I actually found it became very thick. This was after I used a whole banana (rather thna just 1/2) and an extra egg white. I also did substitute the sugar for a combination of Splenda and regular. Last but not least, I baked the cookies for about 25-30 minutes to try to brown the tops. This probably accounted for the hardness and thick texture of the cookies. I will probably try this recipe again, but maybe I'll cook it for a little less time.
awesome!
These cookies are great. My daughter says they taste just like peanut butter on toast! I did add 2 whole eggs instead of just the whites as I'd read the reviews and was worried about dryness. Will definitely make again.
Thanks for the recipe! I cook without added sugar, so tripled the bananas and added an apple. (I used natural p.b. without added sugar as well of course) Also added cinnamon (on the chopped, unskinned apple) and a T of vanilla. Yummy! Also, being lazy, for half the cookies, I spread the batter on the sheet and cut afterwards. just as good. : )
I did not care for this recipe.
I did some substitutions as did the others. I used 2 bananas, 2 eggs, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp vanilla and a scant tsp of cinnamon. I also used 1 cup AP flour and 2 cups regular oats and a handful of raisins. I cut back the white sugar to 1/2 cup but wish I hadn’t. They weren’t quite sweet enough, but nonetheless tasty. A good breakfast cookie.
I just added a cup of chocolate chips and it was fabulous!
Very good. I think my bananas were too ripe, but I has 2 small bananas, and worked out great. I will use more peanut butter next time. I put in chopped apricots AND raisins, plus added some nuts. ( I like chi=unky cookies!) They turned out great!!!!!!!
This was the best cookie ever!I even ate some for breakfast the next morning! Lol Before we knew it, they were gone! We didn't use raisins because we didn't have any, but still absolutely delicious! I think the next time I make them I may try some nuts or maybe crunchy peanut butter. If you are looking for a simple & tasty cookie this is definitely the cookie to make!
These were really great. Satisfying and healthy for my family. I love recipes with whole wheat flour. I did however use 3 bananas instead of the 1 which made the batter much more thinner and therefore producing a much more moist cookie. What a wonderful combination of flavours. For our busy lifestyles they are a wonderful and healthy snack.
I followed the suggestion of other reviewers and used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups oatmeal. I also used splenda in place of the white sugar and they turned out awsome! My boyfriend even liked them! I also added chocolate chips. So yummy!
Had to tweak the recipe a bit but the results were wonderful! I used 2 large very ripe bananas, 2 whole eggs and I subbed in an equal amount of unsweetened applesauce instead of white sugar, I used all purpose flour (all I had on hand), and added 1tsp of vanilla extract and 1tsp of cinnamon. Baked at 350 for about 8 mins. I split the batch in half and added choc. chips to one half as a treat for my daughter. She loved them! I loved how soft and cake-y these cookies are (most oatmeal cookies are very dense, not these ones!
Very good cookie, satisfied my sweet tooth. It was an EASY cookie to make. I did omit the raisins and added chocolate chips. There are so many flavors in this cookie so a little goes a long way, so only add about a 1/4 c. of chocolate chips if you go that route. Wonderful recipe, will definately make again!!
Too heavy!! I wouldn't make this recipe again.
I really like this recipe! It is simple, straightforward, delicious and (somewhat) nutritious. I really love baking with whole wheat flour, and I was delighted to see that this recipe called for it. What a surprise!
delicious! these are perfect! i cooked them for just 13 minutes, ps.
These cookies tasted great. I did double the recipe and used more brown sugar than white and whole eggs instead of just the whites, and chocolate chips instead of raisins. The cookie dough is very stiff and hard to work with I had to mix it with my hands. The cookies were huge! And my kids loved them. Will be making these again.
Even my very picky 12 year old loved these, perfect after school snack.
Very bland...We have tried many low fat cookies and these are the worst. We will not be making these again.
I made this for a group of 11 and it was loved by all. The only change I did was switch raisins for chocolate chips! Very delicious!
Bland cookies, baked as directed and undercooked. I baked a few minutes longer and were completely dry. I followed the recipe exactly. Perhaps they would've been better with less wheat flour?
I used 3 small bananas, natural peanut butter and accidentally dropped 1 egg yolk in and they turned out great. I ddnt have raisins so I used a few chocolate chips..I think raisins would of been better. My 6 yr old loved them. Thanks
READ REVIEWS FIRST! I didn't and was pretty unhappy with the results. I thought that the high star ratings meant a good recipe as-is, not one needing enough modifications to add up to an entirely new recipe! Yes, it's a great flavor profile. But sooooooo dry. I could barely get the oats incorporated. And the cookies don't spread at all, so however you drop them on the sheet is exactly how they come out. Again, yes, great flavor. But as a total recipe, needs modification. I'd have enjoyed better if they were billed as energy bars, spread into a 13x9 and cut after baking.
I did some substitutions as did the others. I used 2 bananas, 2 eggs, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp vanilla and a scant tsp of cinnamon. I also used 1 cup AP flour and 2 cups regular oats and a handful of raisins. I cut back the white sugar to 1/2 cup but wish I hadn’t. They weren’t quite sweet enough, but nonetheless tasty. A good breakfast cookie.
This cookie/muffin top is veeery good! There are a couple things I modified: i doubled the banana amount which gave more flavor and moistness, I only used light brown sugar instead of using half brown and half white, instead of raisins I used a mixture of pecans & semi-sweet chocolate chips, and I added about 1/3 cup to the mixture to help it hold together (this really helped!). The nuts to me are a MUST in this recipe. I really liked the end result: it's not really too sweet, but sweet enough for me!
These did not come out the way I'd hoped, but it may be because I had to make substitutions. I didn't have wheat flour so I used white; after reading other reviews, I used 2 bananas, both creamy and some crunchy peanut butter, and 1 whole egg and 1 white instead of whites only. They came out dry and very, very cakey. Granddaughter only ate about 3 or 4 cookies, which is very unusual for her, as she loves all the flavors. None of the flavors was very distinct, they got all muddled together. Maybe if I had followed it exactly I'd have gotten better results.
The only reason I would give this recipe one star was for combining peanut butter with banana. Don't waste your time with this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly unlike many of the reviews I read. The flavor is bland, the texture is like having thick sludge in your mouth.
I opted to use milk chocolate chips instead of raisins and I was pleased to see they didn't melt entirely. They were at a perfect point of softness. My only gripe is that the mix was extremely dry even before I added the oats. I'm assuming it had something to do with the consistency of peanut butter I used. To remedy this I added more egg whites, half a banana and hand formed them. Despite my concerns with the dryness, they came together beautifully.
These were more like muffins than cookies, and we couldn't really taste the bananas or the peanut butter, just some sweetness.
I think these are great!! I love peanut butter and then mixing it with the banana and oatmeal and raisin... it's a party in your mouth!
Great recipe! Yes, I made some minor adjustments, but I do that with any recipe, as I'm sure most people do. These cookies have a soft texture with a little crunch from the rolled oats and a fantastic blend of flavors from the peanut butter, bananas, oats, and spices. I made them for my kids for an after-school snack today with hot cocoa and they are a hit. My husband had 4 before I could even get them cooled! Definitely worth giving a try!
The dough seemed to turn out fine but I had to wedge it a bunch. I decided too late to add more banana and I probably should've just left it as it was. Anyway, they tasted fantastic fresh out of the oven, but unfortunately suffered the "crunchy-30-minutes-out-of-the-oven" fate. Will definitely try again tho.
DON'T BE DECIEVED BY THE PICTURE!!!!!! these cookies (or should i say "cookies") are hard and dry. they don't flatten out in the oven, and they are more like a kind of granola if you ever get around to eating them. very disappointing.
I didn't make any changes. I made them exactly to the recipe and they were good. I guess I better note that I used baking stevia instead of granulated sugar. The batter is thick and they didn't cook down flat but they are good. I was looking for a way to use my leftover banana and I had all the other ingredients. I also have some chocolate chips left from a previous recipe so I think I'll melt them down and dip these cookies in it when they cool down. Saving this to use in the future
A good healthier cookie option. They aren't the prettiest looking cookies I've ever made, but they are nice and moist and chewy on the inside with a little crunch on the outside. My 4 year old said it was the best cookie she's ever had.
This is a great recipe if you need to bring something healthier but still delicious to a gathering. I used it for group study sessions in college!
Tried these today (was looking for a breakfast cookie for my kids). Based on reviews, I made some changes: Upped bananas to 2. Decreased white sugar to 1/4 Cup. Used 2 whole eggs. Used white flour instead of WW. Upped baking soda to 1-1/2 tsp. Added salt. Added vanilla. Skipped the raisins but added micro choc chips. Used mostly chunky PB. Also baked at 325. They did not spread so I flattened during baking. They weren't great. I think cutting sugar and upping baking soda were both mistakes. Next time I'd leave those as is. That being said, the texture is great & I will definitely make them again.
I reviewed this recipe earlier and maybe I was too quick to judge. I had a friend try them in secret because I was thoroughly disappointed by how the cookies turned out. He loved them!! Then I tried another one and decided that I liked them much better by the second tasting. Now I eat one right before my work out and it gives me a nice energy boost!! I will make sure I have these on hand on a regular basis from now on!! I will cut back on the flour though, hopefully they will turn out more moist.
Probably could've used more peanut butter. I replaced the white sugar with artificial sweetener and people seemed to really like them still. I think they definitely settled into a more tasteful place. I probably would've added more banana too. They were good though. I suggest using chunky peanut butter, the little bits of peanuts add great flavor and texture.
a real different and great treat everyone loved them!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections