Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Raisin

4
139 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 53
  • 3 13
  • 2 8
  • 1 7

These cookies are a delicious combination of flavors.

Recipe by Gretchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
17 mins
additional:
18 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together mashed banana, peanut butter, white sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Then mix in the egg whites. Add flour and baking soda, mix until just blended, then stir in the rolled oats and raisins.

  • Drop cookie dough by heaping spoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet. Bake for 15 to 17 minutes in the preheated oven. When cookies are done, remove from the baking sheet and cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 7.8g; sodium 145.5mg. Full Nutrition
