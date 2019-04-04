Delicious Oat Bran Cereal
This recipe for a quick, hot breakfast cereal is sweetened with sugar substitute and dried plums.
So easy and good. Have made this several times varying the ingredients a bit such as, different dried fruits, bananas, apples, chopped nuts, maple syrup, fat free evaporated milk (*creamy*). I know this sounds crazy, but I wanna make a choclate version of this....Read More
Unfortunately, no one in our family enjoyed this. It was mushy and had a very bland taste. We added mashed bananas for sweetness but would not do this again.Read More
So easy and good. Have made this several times varying the ingredients a bit such as, different dried fruits, bananas, apples, chopped nuts, maple syrup, fat free evaporated milk (*creamy*). I know this sounds crazy, but I wanna make a choclate version of this....
I bought a big bag of this by the pound at the local health foods store and wasn't sure how to cook it. Thank you for the recipe. I used bananas because I didn't have any plums, as well as a tablespoon of ground flax seed for added fiber. Sooo yummy! I like how creamy it is.
This is so filling and keeps me on the go until lunch. I usually add 1/2 tsp of Natural Molasses brown sugar, 1 tsp of pure clear honey, 1/2 of a small chopped banana and a pinch of ground cinnamon.
I accidentally put the oat bran in the pot before it was boiling, but it worked fine. It was a little but bland at first, so I added some honey. Yum! So I'll give it 5 stars with the honey.
I love oat bran! Since I don't like Splenda, I add in dark brown sugar for a sweeter taste. I'll try dates next time as well (since I have those sitting around).
This was a great quick breakfast, with a few healthy modifications: instead of sugar substitute 1/2 t of brown sugar and 1/2 t of honey. Plus 1 tbs of wheat germ. After reading the other reviews I decided to add half of a mashed banana, yummy! Plus a half ounce of walnuts, for extra protein. I will definitely make this recipe again!
an easy fast breakfast! I used xytol to make mine sugar free, mixed in sugar free strawberry jam, and it was amazing.
Wow! I made this exactly as the recipe states & it's so good!! What a great, easy breakfast, thanks!
I tried this recipe for the first time today, as I didn't have prunes I used frozen raspberries and dried apricots and nuts. It was delicious and so easy to make.
This recipe was ok, but not great. I will not make it again because there are too many other recipes that have the wow factor.
I agree; this needs brown sugar for flavor. I use Sucanat (dehydrated sugar cane) which gives big molasses flavor with less sugar. Also, I added a dash of sea salt, it helps bind the flavors (just a DASH). Dates are gorgeous in this, but I only added ONE because they're so sweet. Adding organic frozen blueberries and a few sliced almonds or walnuts tossed in when the flame is off makes it anything but bland. Be adventurous--this is just a template, as all recipes are! ;)
Delicious. I used Almond milk in place of the water and a small banana to sweeten the cereal. Will be my go to breakfast and the ingredient list can be so varied.
Good, used 1 packet Splenda. 7 pt as is
