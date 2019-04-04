Delicious Oat Bran Cereal

4.1
16 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This recipe for a quick, hot breakfast cereal is sweetened with sugar substitute and dried plums.

Recipe by luv2bake

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, cinnamon, prunes, and sugar substitute in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil; stir in the oat bran and boil for 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 1.9g; sodium 9.8mg. Full Nutrition
