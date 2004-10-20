Oatmeal Toffee Cookies
Oatmeal cookies full of chocolate covered toffee bits. A blue ribbon winner.
Oatmeal cookies full of chocolate covered toffee bits. A blue ribbon winner.
Hmmm, does anyone find it strange that these cook at 300 degrees? Most cookies need to bake at 350 or so....and the directions say 10 to 18 minutes? That is a long range....Anyway, cooked first batch at 300 for 12 minutes, not long enough. Second batch at 300 for 14 minutes, cooled completely on baking sheet, much better. Third batch at 350 for 12 minutes and they were perfect! They don't spread as much at 350 and brown much better than at 300. Will make again with changes.Read More
Good as baked, but not outstanding. Definitely flattened out during the baking process! My family liked them, but have not requested them since... they probably won't make it into my "superb" collection even though they were tasty!!!Read More
Good as baked, but not outstanding. Definitely flattened out during the baking process! My family liked them, but have not requested them since... they probably won't make it into my "superb" collection even though they were tasty!!!
Hmmm, does anyone find it strange that these cook at 300 degrees? Most cookies need to bake at 350 or so....and the directions say 10 to 18 minutes? That is a long range....Anyway, cooked first batch at 300 for 12 minutes, not long enough. Second batch at 300 for 14 minutes, cooled completely on baking sheet, much better. Third batch at 350 for 12 minutes and they were perfect! They don't spread as much at 350 and brown much better than at 300. Will make again with changes.
Wow, these cookies are really good! I doubled the recipe because in our family, the first dozen is gone right off the bat and the original recipe said it made 2 to 3 dozen...not nearly enough for us. I used parchment paper like others said to do, and I could tell they would stick if you didn't. I scraped the melted toffee off the spatula after each batch because if I didn't, it would mess up the next batch of cookies. Also, even though I doubled the recipe, I only used an 8 oz bag of toffee bits and that seemed to be enough. I also added in a small amouth of dark chocolate chips. And, as another reviewer said, I added a small amount of butter flavored crisco in with real butter to make softer cookies. The flavor of these cookies is wonderful and I'll definitely be making these again! Thanks for such an awesome recipe, Lori!
These are AWESOME cookies. The pecans and toffee make them very chewy and they melt in your mouth. My toffee bits weren't chocolate covered like it says in the recipe, but they tasted excellent anywayz. Definetly a keeper!
These cookies are incredible! I did not have any pecans, so I substituted with 1/2 c. shredded sweetened coconut and I also put 1 cup toffee bits (instead of 2) and 1 cup butterscotch chips. I followed advice to bake at 350 for 10 minutes, and they were perfectly crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. I will make them again, and again!
Absolutely delicious and easy to make. My grocery store didn't have toffee bits, so I bought some Heath bars and crunched them up - which was great because it added some chocolate. If I do find toffee bits next time, I will add chocolate chips. I will definitley make these again.
This is a soft and chewy cookie, hearty with oats and LOADED with the toffee bits and nuts. I wanted a little milk chocolate in these so I used an equivalent amount of chopped Heath Bars for the toffee bits and almonds for the pecans which, for me, was a better match. As I stirred it all in it seemed there was very little cookie batter and lots and lots of chopped up Heath Bars and nuts, but it worked. I'm sure baking these at 300 degrees works out just fine or the submitter wouldn't have directed to do so, but I was more comfortable baking them at 350 degrees and that worked out well for me. They're not overly sweet which, paired with the crushed toffee, worked out to be just right. They're not the prettiest cookie I've ever made as I like them to be symmetrical, but they sure do taste good.
I made these with toffee bits instead of heath bits. They were wonderful. Chewy with a little crunch from the toffee.
these were very good. I used 1/2 c chopped milk choco chips. next time i will use 1c.
These cookies are wonderful! I was a little leary of making them once I mixed the dough, as it was very dry. But once I got them on to the parchment paper (a must in order to remove them!) and baked them, they all came together. I was unable to find toffee bits that also had chocolate added, so I used the regular toffee bits in the mix. Then after cooling completely, dipped half of each cookie into chocolate and allowed to cool. They were extra special!
This recipe is great, I think it is the best cookie I have ever tried! The toffee gets nice and chewy! I used toffee and chocolate baking bits instead of just toffee baking bits. It tastes great with a little chocolate!
These are wonderful! I couldn't find chocolate covered toffee bits so I used 3/4 cup min chocoalte chips, 1 1/2 cups toffee bits and 3/4 cups toasted pecan pieces. They are heavenly if you love toffee! I found the oats cooked the best at 325' for 15 minutes, otherewise they tasted chewy. I will probably toast my oats first next time. Also, I mixed all the dry ingredients together (including nuts, chips and toffee) and mixed it all in at once and it was fine.
I made these using just one package of the Heath toffee bits (1 1/3 cups) and baked as others suggested at 350 for 14 minutes. They were still quite chewing and one of the best cookies I have ever had. Reducing the amount of toffee didn't detract from the flavor at all - in fact the cookies were still loaded with toffee flavor. I did bake the pecans before chopping them.
Wow. My wife says this shoul be a 5! A go to for sure.
I made this recipe once, and I got rave reviews. Now that I look at the recipe again, I have a question. The recipe calls for toffee bits, which I used, but Lori's comment says "chocolate covered toffee bits." They are two different things. Anyway, I'm going to make them again for Christmas with the regular toffee bits.
These were great! We didn't have any pecans, sadly, but they were so good regardless. We used just toffee chips - no chocolate on them- and they were fine. The cookies spread out a bit but it made them really nice with the toffee because they were gooey and crispy at the same time. We'll definitely make again.
This was a good recipe. My cookies did not spread, as others mentioned. They are chewy and crispy all at the same time, which I think is yummy! I did make a few changes, though. I used 1/2 c. butter and 1/4 c. Crisco; I toasted some slivered almonds that I had then chopped them up, instead of pecans (just because this is what I had). I baked them at 350 degrees for 14 minutes, and I used a tablespoon-sized scoop so that they were tall to begin with, and spread just a little to perfect-cookie-size-and-thickness.
These are really good cookies. I added mini chocolate chips and used walnuts since I was out of pecans. Yummy!
pretty good couldn't stop eating them they were half gone between me and the family eating them up yummy will for sure make again
They looked a bit dull but tasted great. Maybe presentation could be improved by drizzling some melted chocolate over top.
Amazing!!...I only had plain toffee bits so I added chocolate chips...Mine looked good too, should have taken a pic...They are a bit crumbly though...the kids loved them too!
This was a good cookie. Although I baked them at 375 for 12 minutes. They were nice and plump, not flat at all. They were hearty although I feel there is too much oatmeal in these...
A nice switch from chocolate/raisin oatmeal recipes! My toffee bits did not have chocolate in them, and still turned out great.
I have a new KitchenAid mixer 5 qt - an upgrade for me. This is now an easy recipe and I double the batch. 13 min flat in the oven and cool for two and perfect everfy time. Definitely a State Fair cookie. Wherever I take these they get rave reviews. I use dark brown sugar, Pensey's vanilla, abd butterscotch chips as well. You will not regret this cookie - tastes even better the next day.
The ingredients made this recipe appealing to me, but I was let down by the end result: dry, flat texture.
I thought these would be overly sweet with the toffee bits so I reduced the toffee bits to 1 cup which lowered the calories and it was still plenty sweet.
I made these for a cookie exchange at work and drizzled melted chocolate over it to make it look better. I even got a request to make more.
Really yummy. I would probably reduce the brown sugar next time. No need for so much. I cooked 10 minutes at 300 and 9 minutes at 375 and they were perfect. Next time I will do 375 for about 10 minute and see how that works.
I really do not like these cookies. They have a baking soda taste to me. It was fun to try.
These cookies were very good; however, the recipe needs to be adjusted somewhat so that they do not fall apart! I would love to figure out how to make these so they taste the same (because they really do taste awesome), but without them falling into pieces! I would definately NOT recommend that you flatten them, they do that just fine on their own! Also, I did try waiting several minutes before taking them off the sheet and they still fell apart. Without this flaw, it's a yummy cookie. It would just be nice to be able to serve these whole. Oh well...
I really like these. They have a yummy, chewy texture and the great flavor of toffee. I used an 8 oz. bag of toffee bits. I also baked at 350 for 8.5 minutes, and they were perfect. Used 1/2 cup of whole wheat pastry flour.
Loved these cookies. One of the best cookie recipes I've made. The kids love them! Nice and chewy inside, yet with just the right amount of crunchiness on the outside. YUM!
Wow, are these good! I added about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips as some people mentioned, and they were absolutely wonderful. I have been looking for a good oatmeal cookie recipe and this is it! Thank you for the recipe.
I did not use chocolate covered toffee bits, just regular ones, nor did I use pecans. I liked how chewy these were, but the tastes was a little bland (I guess chocolate covered would have been a better option?) for me. I was hoping for something like a thick oatmeal cookie that crisp on edges slightly undercooked in the middle, but these flatten out quite a bit and don't get the crisp outer shell. I HIGHLY recommend using parchment paper as the toffee bits will be tough to remove from your cookie sheet. I iced mine with some vanilla glaze to dress them up a bit.
my boyfriend called these cookies amazing.. and he does not use that word. i added a little shortening to prevent the cookies from coming out so flat and added 1/2 cup of semi sweet chocolate chunks.
I modified it a little - I added one mashed banana, 1/2 teaspoons of nutmeg, and cinnamon - used tinfoil with vegetable oil spray and left the cookies to cool on the pan. They slid off easy. They came out as healthy oatmeal toffee lace cookies - the banana added more moisture to the cookie yet added to the flavor. Yummy next time I will add small chopped apple pieces and raisins too. should taste fantastic with either apple or pumpkin pie spice.
We have been making these great cookies for several years now and got the recipe from their allrecipes cookbook, and it says to bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Not sure which is right, but ours has always turned out great. *I have always only used one 8 ounce bag of english toffee bits, and it's plenty.
These were delicious. I only had 1 cup of the toffee bits and they were still delicious. Based on other reviews I also baked mine at 350 for 12 mins. Came out perfect!!
these cookies were ok I used butterscotch instead of toffee and didn't like it all that much but I bet they would be better with the toffee!
These are delicious! I made them for our neighbors last Christmas, who loved them, and I've been craving them ever since. About to make another batch :)
We loved these! Definitely add some cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice if you prefer your oatmeal cookies a little spicier, as we tend to do. With these ingredients I would've given it five stars. The chocolate covered toffee bits really make these something special. I got high praise from my boyfriend and his brothers, which is really saying something!
Wow, are these good! I added about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips as some people mentioned, and they were absolutely wonderful. I have been looking for a good oatmeal cookie recipe and this is it! Thank you for the recipe.
Just ok. Probably will not make them again.
These were very good!! Kind of wish they made a few more though...
Excellent recipe. Makes a nice crisp cookie, although I had to substitute 1-1/2 cups of plain toffe bits for the 2 cups of chocolate covered toffee bits.
This was pretty good. I did have to add raisens and some chopped chocolate bar just to make it a little more interesting. Mary
A very good cookie... however, it was way too sweet for my personal taste & a tad dry. I've made them twice & the 2nd. time I cut the toffee bits to 3/4 cup & I liked them much better! Be sure & use parchment paper though... as the toffee bits melt & get a little sticky on the bottom if you don't.
A delicious cookie, appreciated by adults and children alike. I was going to use mini chocolate chips as other reviewers suggested, but I used chocolate covered Heath toffee bits, and they provided enough chocolate. The directions don't include the chopped pecans, so don't forget to add them, as I almost did.
This was a really good recipe. I cooked them at 350 as suggested by another reviewer. I also added some chocolate chunks...I made this for a gift for my parents and they LOVED them!
Yummers! These are so easy and sooo good! I followed the recipe exactly except I baked @ 350 as suggested. Super delicious!
5+ stars for taste, 3 stars because it took several batches to get them to stop spreading so much. Some were wafer thin when I took them out.
These cookies are delicious! I agree that maybe they aren't the best looking, but their taste more than makes up for their appearance. Just be careful to not overcook. I did this to a batch, and they ended up really tough and hard, instead of crispy on the outside and kind of chewy on the inside. Great recipe!
Really a good one. Chewey and VERY sweet. I only used 1.5 cups of toffee bits and am glad I did. This is a great base for a great desert. They come out of the oven very flexible and firm up as they cool. Make them big, and shape them in an small bowl and you get a great desert bowl! (Vanilla or praline ice cream and warm pecan carmel sauce.)
I love these cookies and everyone who has tried them loves them. I thought I underbaked them, but when the toffee hardened and cooled, they were the perfect mix of chewy and soft. Heath makes a good toffee chip or crunched Heath adds a nice touch of chocolate to the cookie.
These were really good! As I began making them I realized I didn't have much flour, so I used 1/2 c. wheat flour and 1/2 c. regular. My package of toffee bits said 1 1/3 c. so I added 1/2 c. semi-sweet choc. chips. I didn't add the pecans just b/c I was short on time and would've had to chop them. I baked them at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes. they might not look done, but if you wait until they look done, they will get crispy. I like a chewy cookie and that's what these were with a really good flavor. thanks for the recipe. Will definitely make these again!!
I adore these cookies! I always make them for friends cause everyone loves them. Instead of chopping up candy bars I use 1c toffee bits and 1c mini chocolate chips.
These were good made with the chocolate/toffee bits...they were a bit......I used a vanilla glaze that dressed them up a bit.
very tasty cookies will make again , the kids loved them
SOOOO GOOD!
Yummy!!!!!! Soft and slightly chewy! Absolutely delicious!!! Yummy!
I was craving oatmeal and a toffee/butterscotch combo and this satisfied. Very easy to make and delicious!!!
A great receipe and a "keeper", however I must caution you after much practice, it is absolutely imperative to use the parchment paper. This is the only method to keep the cookies from sticking to the pan. Good flavor and both crispy and chewy. I used the toffee bits.
Excellent cookies. These have gone over very well at Christmas parties and office potlucks. The dough also freezes well.
Great flavor, but a bit more crumbly than chewy...was hoping for a bit more "toffee chewyness." Maybe the type of oats I used dried them out....will definitely try these again, maybe with a bit less oats or maybe more toffee? Loved the flavor of these though, so they are worth trying to tweak the recipe a bit!!
These cookies just didn't do it for me. Followed the recipe to a tee, no changes. Had high hopes but they were an average cookie with no unique flavor. Sorry! I probably won't make again
These are very simple to make, and were a unique addition to my holiday cookie gifts. I left out the pecans due to personal taste preferences (and co-worker allergies). They were a big hit!
A new favorite! I make these cookies all the time now that my friends and family actually ask for them. Though I prefer solely the plain toffee bits/butter brickle, it was a pleasant surprise when I accidentally used "English Milk Chocolate Toffee" bits. Whether you use the plain toffee bits or the chocolate toffee bits; both toffee options make for fantastic cookies that everyone will love!
These cookies were surprising. They taste like a mix of a cookie and a pecan brittle (though they do not have as many pecans). Definitely use the parchment paper. I did not have any the first time I made them and found out that no matter how well the pan is greased they stick badly because of all of the toffee. Not your every day cookie. Since I made them I have had several requests for another batch.
One of the best cookies I've ever made. I chopped up a large symphony candy bar, the kind with toffee and almonds. Wonderful!
I have been making this recipe for a few years-it is our favorite cookie recipe. I use one cup mini chocolate chips and one cup Heath Toffee Bits.
These were a nice change of pace from regular oatmeal cookies, and a good alternative for those who do not like raisins. Next time I make these I may add some mini chocolate chips to get a nice nutty-toffee-chocolate flavor.
These became our favorite cookies last holiday season, and they're already being requested by my family. I can't wait!
I seem to be in the minority on this but I was not impressed with these. I went back and forth on whether to make these, or the recipe listed on the Heath Toffee Bits bag. I opted for this recipe but was disappointed. The cookies are way too buttery - and not in a good "Meet the Buttertons" kind of way. It's just too much. Next time, I'll go for the recipe on the bag.
I have made these several times & they are a household favorite. The whole batch never lasts long. My husband especially LOVES these and always begs me to make them. Ive even forgotten to sift together the dry ingredients and they still turned out delicious. Very easy, fast, and fool proof.
These were a hit with my family.
Instead of the toffee baking bits, I added 1 cup of chopped sugar coated peanuts & 1/4 cup of coconut, and 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips. Very good! But these cookies stay soft; I like the oatmeal crisps from this site much better. Maybe I'll try that recipe and add the chopped sugar coated peanuts.
Very good! I didn't have chocolate covered toffee, so I used toffee bits and added dark chocolate morsels. A huge hit with the kids! My 8 year old daughter who claims she doesn't like oatmeal loved this recipe.
I'm eating one right now....I wouldn't change a thing. I did chill the dough before baking, because my butter was overly soft. Excellent recipe!
Very good cookies my kids who generally do not like nuts, Loved these cookies!
These are very yummy and hit the spot after i was craving an atlanta bread company toffee/chocolate cookie (very close to these). However *Where do you buy the toffee bits?* I used werther's orginals and chopped them but that was a lot of work, and everyone mentions 'toffee bits' - did you buy these in a bag or chop them yourself? Just wondering, otherwise i love these! I didn't notice them falling apart.. maybe i got lucky?
I wouldn't change a thing. These cookies are great the way they are!!
Very tasty and a best of all a different oatmeal based cookie. I will make it again. In Canada we don't have Heath bits and our Skor bits are not chocolate covered. So I used 1 cup Skor bits, and 1 cup milk chocolate chips plus the 1/2 cup pecans as written. Baked @ 350 for 14 minutes. Did not have any spreading just a nice crisp on the outside and chewy interior mound like cookie.
I made these last night and they are really delicious. I don't know about everyone else, but the toffee cookies I've had were always flat and thin so they'd be crispy, yet chewy from the toffee. That's exactly what this was! I baked it at 300 for about 14-15 mins, which got it to spread out so it was nice and crispy. I didn't add pecans b/c I usually don't like nuts in my cookies, but I can imagine it would add a wonderful buttery taste to them. I'll add them next time. I also used irish oatmeal instead of rolled oats (it was an accident b/c I thought I had rolled oats), but I still liked them. They turned out extra nutty and crunchy, giving it a nice contrast to the chewy sweet toffee, but I don't think that texture is for everyone.
So Delicious!
I wouldn't change a thing. These cookies are great the way they are!!
Great cookie! Used 3/4 Crisco butter stick, a bag of Heath bits and baked at 350 for 12 minutes. This one is a keeper. Thanks
I thought this was very tasty, as did my family. I made a couple of changes, though. To make a more chewy cookie, I substituted two tablespoons of shortening for two tablespoons of butter. I also added 3 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa to the flour. I used one 8 ounce bag of toffee chips that were not coated, so I added 3 ounces of chopped bittersweet chocolate. I baked the first tray at 300 for about 18 minutes, but I was not satisfied with the amount of spreading, so I did as suggested by an earlier review, and increased the oven temperature to 350 and baked for 12 to 14 minutes, depending on the size. These are very much like a candy in flavor and texture as there is little flour. Will definitely make these again!
These cookies were delicious, and all 3 of my kids loved them! I have made them 3 times now, and every time they are GONE by the next day! I use the Heath toffee bits, so it adds a touch of chocolate! and I am very thankful for the parchment paper with these! (toffee is sticky!) Thanks for another great recipe!!
I used a full cup of butter to keep cookies moist.. They came out delicious!
These came out both crumbly and chewy....a combination that I love. Best of all,they taste great!
Tweaked this recipe a bit, and it turned out AWESOME! Used 1/4 c. butter and 1/2 c. butter crisco, added chocolate chips and baked on waxed paper. Mine took the full 17 mins, and they turned out so tender and rich!
I made these with Chocolate chips for my mom's birthday and she loved them. I now have to make a batch whenever we go on road trips.
REALLY DELICIOUS! Easy to make with a great flavor and texture. Stayed chewy. This will definitely become a regular in our cookie jar!
These are flat greasy and impossible to get off a cookie sheet. Dry? I ended up with granola pieces not cookies.
Yummy! Everyone raved about these cookies. I'm definitely making them again.
These were delicious. I only had 1 cup of the toffee bits and they were still delicious. Based on other reviews I also baked mine at 350 for 12 mins. Came out perfect!!
AMAZING.....I did not have any of the candy bars, but I had a bag of the toffee chips used for baking, so I just used those along with some semi-sweet chocolate chips. I t was wonderful. These are some of the best cookies I've ever made!!!!!
These were just awesome! I baked them at 350 for 12-13 minutes and they came out perfect, chewy and yummy. The only change I made was with the chocolate covered toffee bits. I had some leftover homemade pecan pralines that I wanted to use up so I chopped those up and added those instead of the toffee bits. I also probably used a few more pecans as I wanted to use of the rest of the bag. I'll have to remember to save any leftover candy for this recipe!!
These cookies are okay. I followed the recipe, omitting nuts due to allergies, but turned my oven to 350 and baked for 14 min. it was the perfect temp and cook time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections