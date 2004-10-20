Oatmeal Toffee Cookies

Wow, these cookies are really good! I doubled the recipe because in our family, the first dozen is gone right off the bat and the original recipe said it made 2 to 3 dozen...not nearly enough for us. I used parchment paper like others said to do, and I could tell they would stick if you didn't. I scraped the melted toffee off the spatula after each batch because if I didn't, it would mess up the next batch of cookies. Also, even though I doubled the recipe, I only used an 8 oz bag of toffee bits and that seemed to be enough. I also added in a small amouth of dark chocolate chips. And, as another reviewer said, I added a small amount of butter flavored crisco in with real butter to make softer cookies. The flavor of these cookies is wonderful and I'll definitely be making these again! Thanks for such an awesome recipe, Lori!