Lasagna Alfredo Roll Ups

I made this recipe for my Bunco group. Everyone wanted to know where on earth I had gotten the recipe. It received nothing but wonderful remarks, and nothing was left in the pan at the end of the night. It would be my preference to add pepperoni slices on top of the cheese mixture, as well as adding some of the mozzarella cheese inside too, just before rolling up each noodle, and using a red sauce instead of an alfredo sauce as a 2nd version of this recipe. I mentioned this to my Bunco group, but they all thought it was perfect just the way it was prepared. Anyhow, for an addition of a type of meat...that's what I would suggest. Either way, it was a HUGE hit and most delicious. Thanks for sharing this one!:)