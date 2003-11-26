Lasagna Alfredo Roll Ups

A delicious lasagna recipe with a twist. Alfredo sauce is named after Roman restaurateur Alfredo di Lello who is credited with creating this dish in the 1920s.

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add lasagna and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Rinse in cold water and drain well.

  • Meanwhile, in a large sauce pan over medium heat add oil and cook broccoli or spinach and green onions until tender, stirring frequently. Remove pan from heat and stir in ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, salt and egg.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place noodles in a single layer on a sheet of waxed paper. Evenly spread some of the cheese mixture on each noodle. Roll up each noodle from the short end, jelly-roll style.

  • In a 8x12 inch baking dish, spoon about 3/4 of the Alfredo sauce on the bottom and spread evenly. Arrange the rolled noodles, seam side down, in the dish. Top with mozzarella cheese and remaining sauce. Cover loosely with foil and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly and the cheese is melted. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 33.9g; cholesterol 88.2mg; sodium 1108mg. Full Nutrition
