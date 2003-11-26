Lasagna Alfredo Roll Ups
A delicious lasagna recipe with a twist. Alfredo sauce is named after Roman restaurateur Alfredo di Lello who is credited with creating this dish in the 1920s.
This was definitely a wonderful dish. I made a few changes with great results: I made 10 instead of 8, otherwise the spinach mixture would have been too much in each. I also added sauteed mushrooms (1/2 pkg) and 2 finely chopped chicken breasts. I poured roasted red pepper pasta sauce on the bottom of the pan and a little over each one before ladling on the alfredo. This way, it was a little lighter, the sauces complemented each other... and it all looked nice too. Try it, you'll like it!Read More
I was not wowed by these. I followed the directions to a T, except for adding fresh garlic and chopped sundried tomatoes to the spinach filling after reading some reviews about how it was bland, and still found the whole dish somehow salty AND bland at the same time. The filling was good after my changes, but the finished dish once I poured the sauce on was not what I was expecting for such a well-reviewed recipe. I used Newman's Own All Natural Alfredo Sauce, so perhaps it was the brand? Either way, the only way I'd make this again would be if I used marinara instead of alfredo. Thanks anyhow!Read More
This was excellent! I took some of the other reviewers' suggestions by adding chopped chicken that I had cooked with garlic and Italian seasoning and some mozzarella to the filling. And I stuffed mine in manacotti shells. I also added some shredded carrot to the filling for added color and nutrition. It was very good. Also great to prepare ahead of time and keep in the fridge or freezer until ready to bake.
I made this last weekend for supper for my husband and I. Weboth thought it was great! Not something that we would want each week, but it was SO GOOD for a change. Would be great for company. The only thing I learned was to use a paper towel to dry all the moisture off the noodles before trying to roll up as it makes it much easier. I also added chopped chicken, but the next time I will boil my chicken breast and shred it very fine and it will be much easier to not only roll up, but to eat!
Absolutely wonderful! Made for a pot luck and got great reviews. Used a plain homemade alfredo sauce for the base, then topped with a store bought Sun-Dried tomato alfredo sauce. Make sure you dry out the noodles before rolling, and use a spatula to spread the cheese mixture.
I got this recipe years ago from a family friend. I just cook the frozen spinach according to package directions, then mix with the ricotta-parm mixture and spread on the noodles. I use a jar of spaghetti sauce as the base, put the noodle rolls down, then cover with more spaghetti sauce. I make a thick mornay sauce to pour over the top, simmering butter, flour, milk, eggs, and (parmesan) cheese until it reaches the desired consistency. this cheese sauce is really the star of the recipe. I would imagine this is still good with bottled Alfredo, but I really like it with the two sauces, and nothing compares to that rich, creamy sauce on top!
A great twist on traditional Lasagna. My husband who is very heartburn prone loved it because it contained no tomatoes.
I cooked this last night for dinner. Very easy and very very very good!!!!!!! I used another recipe on here for teh alfredo sauce (quick and easy alfredo sauce submitted by Dawn Carter which is excellent also) My boyfriend actually said this -- no lie, "this stuff is awesome, will you marry me?" hahaha Thanks for the killer recipe!! I will for sure make this again!!!
This recipe looked just like it like it does in a restaurant. My guests were impressed. However, it needed a little more flavor. Next time I will add a lot of garlic and maybe some italian spices.
Tastes great and looks great too. Don't forget to thaw the spinach first.
This was a fantastic recipe!! I followed the recipe pretty closely, but had to make a few changes: I used 2 jars Bertolli Alfredo sauce, next time I will add a 3rd, (personal preference), I added chopped broccoli and spinach, baked 4 chicken breasts in the oven then shredded and placed in vegetable mixture, added mozz. cheese into roll ups and on top, also added shredded parmesean cheese on top of dish also, outstanding!!! I got rave reviews from my family!! (I have a picky 2 year old, so I rolled chicken and both cheeses up, and put them into the dish with others, she ate the whole roll up!!!:)Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Excellent! Restuarant quality. I will definitely make again. It's a keeper!!
This recipe all comes down to the sauce you use. Make sure it's very flavorful or else it will fall flat, like mine did.
I loved this recipe...with a few changes. I added diced chicken that was sauteed in olive oil and garlic. I used marinara sauce for the base and alfredo sauce for the top. My husband and I loved the mixture of the two and think just having alfredo would have been too rich. I also added mozzarella cheese and italian seasoning to the mixture before rolling up. Delicious!
This recipe handled very well. I loved how the roll-ups looked in the pan. I cooked some red bell pepper to throw in the sauce and this gave it another flavor boost. However, it would be good just as written. Next time I too will add some chicken chunks browned in butter. Nice company dish.
Really good! I had half a box of jumbo shells that I needed to use so I used those instead of lasagna noodles. I didn't change a thing beyond that.
This one's a keeper. I made fresh alfredo sauce and it was great
My family loved this! I did use a red sauce instead though and added 3 cloves of garlic and 2/3 lb of ground mild italian sausage. The only fault i found was that it wasn't hot enough, i would cook it longer than the 30 minutes. Served with a salad, warm sourdough bread and a good red zinfandel. Perfect!
Not bad, but not spectacular for me. I used quite a bit less spinach than called for, and I found it still to be a little much. I think adding other veggies (mushroom would be great) to the mix would improve it. To make life a little easier, I used fresh pasta sheets and cut them how I wanted them, instead of boiling noodles. I used Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo sauce, which is pretty good for jarred sauce, but very garlicky, so others might not like it!
Outstanding! I used broccoli instead of spinach, and I added a couple cloves of garlic to the veggies before mixing in the cheeses. Makes a nice dish for company.
Wonderful! I sauted some chopped mushrooms and garlic with the onions, and followed another reviewer's suggestion to combine tomato pasta sauce with the alfredo for the bottom layer. I was able to get 10-and-a-half delicious lasagna rolls!
I loaded these up with all kinds of veggies--broccoli, red peppers, onion, mushrooms, and even some chopped carrots. I also made the alfredo from a scratch. Delicious.
I made these for supper club. I baked a large boneless skinless chicken breast and added it to the spinach filling. You really couldn't taste the chicken so it was probably not necessary. Everyone loved these!
this will be my secret gourmet/company recipe! So easy! So yummy. My 5 year old even said she wanted to eat this every day.
These are delicious! The first time I made these was for a dinner party, and one guest said they were the best thing he'd ever eaten. I've found it's easier to make these in pasta shells than in lasagna noodles (and easier to eat them, too); I also saute chicken in garlic and olive oil, shred it, and add it to the cheese & spinach mixture before stuffing the shells. Otherwise I follow the recipe just as it is and it's wonderful!
Its good. I thought it was easy too. The only thing I did different was to add garlic salt to the spinach onion mix.
I love this recipe however, I like to use fresh wilted spinach instead because I belive it taste much better. Just add it to the green onion when it is almost done and chop it prior to mixing with ricotta. I also like ot add a little marsala to the alfredo sauce. Excellent dish
This is a pretty good & fast version of meatless, alfredo lasagna. This filling and hearty dish will serve as a basic start to ideas for adjustments to suit my family's preferences. It was worth trying just as the recipe directs to make decisions about changes for next time. I plan to try some of the chicken suggestions and possibly the use of both alfredo and some sort of red sauce.
Wow, everyone kept eating and eating with noises of approval between bites. One taste tester asked for the recipe for her a birthday dinner the following week! Leftovers reheated well in the oven. I did freeze some so I'll let you know how they are from the freezer:)
Beautiful presentation, as well as delicious. This is the type of recipe you can be confident to serve to guests, but it's not so difficult that it can't become a family favorite. These make perfect serving sizes. I added chopped, grilled chicken to my roll-ups, and it was a meal in itself. I also decided to add mozarella cheese inside. They were beautiful to look at and tasted fantastic. Kudos!
These are the best! I made them for a baby shower and people just loved them. They're so easy and look so fancy that it looks as if they're hard to make. I made the recipe exactly how it said to and wouldn't change a thing.
I made my own Alfredo sauce -- everyone loved the roll ups !
These turned out very well- I made some changes- First-- 30 minutes at 375 is barely enough time to make the dish warm! I cooked it 45 Min and it still wasn't enough, I had 3 extra rolls in the dish which might have made a small difference but not that much. I will cook them a minimum of 50 minutes next time. I Used quality tomato based pasta sauce, it turned out great and was a little healthier. I added some Italian sausage to the mix and decreased the amount of Ricotta cheese by about a half cup. Next time I will add some fresh chopped mushrooms and chopped olives for even more flavor... It's a great dish that can be altered to your liking for sure..
Since I didn't have any Alfredo Sauce in the house at the time and just wanted to try the roll ups I used a tomato sauce. Came out very good. Easy to make, easy to serve. The roll ups were a nice change to the basic lasagna.
I cheated, and bought a tub of Alfredo sauce from olive garden on the way home from work, and let me tell you that my family RAVED, soooo good. oh, i also added chicken breasts, spinach & garlic. I plan on adding this too our christmas dinner..
This was so good I will make this again and again! I used a mix of cottage cheese and ricotta and I used brocolli instead of spinach and sauted it with garlic before adding to cheeses.
AWESOME! I didn't bother cooking the onions and spinach, just mixed everything up in a bowl also adding in some cooked, crumbled sausage that I had to use up, which was a great addition. I also made my own alfredo using 'Jalapeno Rosemary Alfredo' from this site with yummy results! These are quite rich, but delicious! I would make these again! thanks for sharing. :)
I made this last night for dinner and both me and my husband loved it. Absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe as is only adding 2 cloves of garlic into my spinach. Next time I will try adding some chicken as others have suggested. As for this version, light, good, nice meat free dish as also easy and quick.
This was such a great recipe. Like some others I did alter it to my owm taste. I added some mushrooms and some shredded chicken. I even had some leftover so i put that away for the next day and made bread o the kids could dip it for an afternoon snack. Next tie i will make more filling so I can save some for the day after. I quick way to get your lasagna noodles in better shape is dont cook them put them in hot water with some salt and let them sit for awhile while you are preparing that way you dont get them to over cook and they are much easier to work with and you wont have the fear of mushy noodles. Thanks Great!
I wish I would have listened to others and added chicken. I think that is the only thing missing that would make this a 5 star recipe. I will absolutely make this again and again. I loved the way it looked. Made me feel like a gourmet chef. Ha, Ha.
When I made Lasagne last time, I knew I wanted to try this recipe, so I cooked the extra lasagne noodles and froze them to see if this part could be done ahead. They froze/defrosted perfectly. I made the recipe exactly as written. I, too, would like to use my own sauce next time "just because". However, this was just wonderful, super simple but looks very elegant and like you slaved over making them. I'll add a little parsley in the top sauce for color next time. Great keeper! Thank you.
I liked the looks of this dish but if I ever make it again I will use a read sauce. The Alfrado sauce was to reach for me. I would also use less spinch. Janiec
i also took this to my bunko group and it was a big hit. I used an alfredo sauce recipe from this site and it was really good. I'm not crazy about red sauce so i loved this. I made it again last night and added muushrooms, yum!
I've cooked this dish five times, and everybody loves it. Thanks for the great idea!
10 stars deserved here! I used 2 jars of sun-dried tomato alfredo sauce (found in spaghetti sauce aisle) to make my life easier. I highly recommend this sauce! Also, I was sure to add some shredded mozzarella to the INSIDE of the roll-ups in addition to the ricotta/parm mix. I think this prevented the dryness that a few reviewers experienced. I also added 2 cloves of fresh minced garlic to the cheese/egg mixture; a must in any italian dish! I have had 3 seperate individuals tell me that this was the best thing they've ever tasted and no one mentioned that no meat was included. Don't hesitate to try this recipe.
I used jumbo pasta shells instead of lasagna noodles (easier and thats all i had!) and it was great! next time though i want to add chicken into it and make my own alfredo sauce.
Delicious! My friends ate until they were too stuffed to move. I had to leave out the green onion as one friend hates them and I also followed the suggestions and shredded up a chicken breast (for 6 roll ups). I also chose to use spinach instead of the broccoli (which was an option in the directions but not listed in the ingredients). Otherwise I followed the directions as listed. I will definately be making this again.
This was an excellent dish--I did make a few additions--I add mild sausage, about 1TBS. Italian seasoning, and I also used mariana sauce ontop of my roll-ups. I will make this again!!!!
Pretty good. I think next time I'll add some tomatoes.
Great. It's a recipe that people ask for when they try it!!
I loved this! I only reduced the spinach a little for personal preference and added minced garlic - so delicious!!! I'm adding crab and baby shrimp for dinner with my folks as we're seafood lovers!
I made this recipe a while back and my family absolutely loved it! It's what's for dinner tonight and they cannot wait!
Delish!!! I added sundried tomatoes to this dish and it added a wonderful flavor. This dish is perfect for entertaining as the "WOW" factor is definitely there. Thanks for sharing! This recipe is a keeper.
All I can say is WOW!!! I tweeked this recipe, AND FOR THE BETTER! I wanted to incorporate chix into it so I made a basil pesto sauce and mixed it with shredded chix. Then after I put the cheese mixture (egg, parm, & ricotta) on the noodles, I put a layer of the chix mixture on top. Then rolled up. I wanted to try it both with marinara and alfredo. So I did a few roll-ups of each. The Alfredo ones were AMAZING!!!! I got compliments from the Hubby. :-D
So good!!!! I didn't change a thing! I used sun-dried tomato flavored Alfredo sauce.
I took this dish to a work food day and man did I get compliments! It was a great ice breaker b/c this was a new job so people got to know me by asking who made the lasagna roll-ups. I've made it several times since then and always mix half sun dried tomato alfredo sauce in with regular marinara instead of straight alfredo sauce. Layer it for a gorgeous presentation (and the flavor is much richer if you use the marinara as well).
Yum! These were great. I boiled the spinach for 3 minutes, drained well, then added about 1/4 cup finely diced yellow onion and oil and cooked until tender. Then added about a clove of garlic and cooked a bit longer. Added a can of chunk chicken that I shredded to the spinach/cheese mixture. I used 12 lasagna noodles but I still had some filling left over, so I would suggest using 14 (I used whole wheat noodles). Also, I highly recommend drying the noodles on paper towels before filling. This worked really well. I used slightly more sauce just to use it up, but it definately didn't need that much. Tasted delicious!
This came out great - only one piece of pasta per serving. - I added shredded chicken breast too. Big hit for a dinner with friends
These are wonderful, I used homemade alfredo sauce.
Very tasty and beautiful. Easy to prepare-tried with spaghetti sauce instead of alfredo-also excellent.
This was a great base recipe. I added chicken, like it seems most of the other reviewers did, and I also added some sun dried tomatos to it. I seasoned the chicken with italian seasoning and garlic. It turned out wonderful. My boyfriend who always has suggestions on changes to make to meals couldn't say a thing other than to add mushrooms (which I don't like and that is why they weren't in there). I would highly suggest this recipe, but add your own touches to it to make it that much better.
Tasty, at least with chopped broccoli! There was definitely enough filling for 9 rolls, maybe 10. I'll cook an extra couple of noodles next time. I used a 15oz jar of alfredo sauce, which seemed like it wouldn't be enough, but turned out fine.
Very good. I made a few changes...I used lowfat cottage cheese instead of ricotta because that was all I had on hand, used a shredded three cheese parmesan cheese, added some oregano, basil, nutmeg and parsley to the mix and also added some ground pork italian sausage. We did not have any alfredo on hand and my husband does not care for that sauce, so I used a marinara and it still turned out fantastic! My kids ate these all up! I would like to try it next time with the alfredo.
This was a surprisingly good recipe! I made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it - so different from regular lasagna. Suggest doubling this - trust me you will want leftovers!
This was so good. I stuffed the contents in manacoti instead of rolling it into the lasagne noodles. My husband loved it!
I love this recipe. The only thing I add is shredded garlic butter chicken. And I do use a paper towel to dry all the moisture off the noodles so it’s easier to roll them up. My family loves it so much that this was their request for Christmas dinner.
This was a very good recipe, easy to make. My whole family loved these and they are even better the next day.
I use fresh spinach leaves from the produce dept... load them in for great added nutritional value. Those of you who LOVED lasagna, but hate the heartburn, here's your answer!
I loved this recipe and so did my Husband! Next time, I will add fresh tomatoes on top for garnish and perhaps more 'gooey' cheese for the inside.(My first batch was a bit dry) Thank you!
I made a few changes I made 10. I left out the spinach because I don't like it. and I added pork sarrige to it.
this is a great recipe! Easy to make and taste great!! I would add more spinch next time just a little and a little less sauce.
I have been wanting to make these for the longest time and I finally did last night. WONDERFUL! Followed the recipe to the letter except for one thing: took another reviewer's advice and poured a small jar of marinara sauce in the bottom of the baking dish. It combines with the Alfredo sauce to make a slightly creamy tomato sauce. Wow! Thank you for such a great dish! We used 2 jars of Alfredo sauce on the top, regular and one with roasted garlic also.
This went over fabulously at my dinner party of all boys. I used 10 lasagna noodles instead of 8 and I went to my favorite Italian restaurant and bought a pint of alfredo but that was not quite enough so it was a good thing I had canned alfredo on hand, witch by the was is disgusting. No matter how hard I look I cannot find a decent canned alfredo in the grocery store. I added 3 cloves of garlic to the spinach mix before adding the ricotta and I used more ricotta than it called for the spinach to ricotta ratio was not suitable for the boys I added more to cut down on the spinach.
My hubby "accidentally" forgot to put the leftovers in the fridge. (I don't think it was accidental though)
Family and guest favorite. I made some changes though since no one in my family eats spinach but me. I added mushrooms and shreded chicken. I also use 2 cups of cheese. My family loves cheese. This is made at least weekly in my household. My hubby loves it.
Made this and found it very plain. When we reheated it, I added spaghetti sauce and more mozzerella cheese, which improved the tasted. This is a good base recipe, but if I cook it again I will add meat (ground veal or chicken would be nice),mushrooms and use spaghetti sauce over the Alfredo (or instead of).
Oh, yes. Absolutely delicious, and will definitely be made again. Followed the recipe exactly, and it made a very impressive presentation. Served with a lightly dressed salad, it's a real keeper.
This was wonderful! I added a little more onion and mixed some cooked chicken in to the mixture before spooning on to the pasta. Also, I used the multi grain pasta, which are much more narrow. It didn't jelly roll well, so I just dropped a spoon full right in the center and wrapped both sides up. This recipe is def. a keeper! Will be a good dish for guests too...sure to impress!
Oh, my goodness... this is SO good. I made it yesterday (without baking), covered with plastic wrap, baking it as directed for an easy dinner today. My husband said he likes this better than the regular meat & tomatoes kind!
This was a great dish. I added garlic to the filling and used fresh spinach instead of frozen. It turned out great. I also used a red sauce instead of white.
Wow!! We loved this, very yummy! It was not as messy to make as I thought it would be. I will be making this again and again.
Yum! I had some leftover cooked lasagna noodles sitting in the fridge and this was the perfect recipe to use them up. As suggested by another reviewer, I used a combination of marinara and alfredo sauce (I used a mushroom alfredo). It was a delicious mix and probably cut out some calories. I forgot to buy spinach so I sauteed a combination of broccoli and kale. I love kale so this was a suitable substitution. I also forgot to buy mozzarella so I topped it with parmesan and it still turned out great. Oh and I used a sweet yellow onion instead of green. Thanks for the recipe!
These roll-ups were great! Even my picky kids ate it. The only thing I changed was the sauce. I forgot to pick up alfredo, so I used regular red sauce. Still delicious, and simple!!
We loved these. Ate them three days in a row. The only change I made was to add mushrooms and serve with red sauce overtop. I really preferred this to lasagna and we love lasagna. It was so easy to serve.
I made this recipe for my Bunco group. Everyone wanted to know where on earth I had gotten the recipe. It received nothing but wonderful remarks, and nothing was left in the pan at the end of the night. It would be my preference to add pepperoni slices on top of the cheese mixture, as well as adding some of the mozzarella cheese inside too, just before rolling up each noodle, and using a red sauce instead of an alfredo sauce as a 2nd version of this recipe. I mentioned this to my Bunco group, but they all thought it was perfect just the way it was prepared. Anyhow, for an addition of a type of meat...that's what I would suggest. Either way, it was a HUGE hit and most delicious. Thanks for sharing this one!:)
WAY too much spinach!!! I made a delicious Alfredo sauce recipe from here that tasted just like the Olive Gardens alfredo sauce and I was looking forward to trying it with this recipe. All I could taste was the spinach! I would definitely cut that in half at the least!!! I may try this again and tweek that a bit. My 5 year old who I've been having a hard time getting to eat anything I make did, however, eat a whole piece! I was shocked!!!
These are good. Freezes well too.
It was very good, but a little too much spinich for the two of us. We're going to add some meat next time to even it out. Will use this again.
I used fresh spinach (bad childhood memories of the frozen stuff) and added 3 cloves of garlic. Couldn't find an organic Alfredo so I went with emril's roasted garlic Alfredo in a pinch. After one bite my husband said I can definitely make it again. I rarely hear that from him so it was a hit! Cooked at 375 for about 40 mins - recipe didn't specify which really threw off an inexperienced cook like me.
I am giving this 5 stars bc my husband couldn't get enough of it. I thought it was pretty good but i thought it was a little salty. Next time I will leave out the salt and just use the parm cheese bc it is salty enough on its own.
Love this!!! So much easier than regular lasagna, with a lovely presentation. I think it might be charming with the rolls standing on end as well (would require a toothpick or two). Prefer it with fresh spinach sauteed quickly with garlic. Great as is or with a tomato sauce on the bottom, Alfredo on top. This, my friends, is a keeper!
This is amazing!! Really, really good. I used other reviewers suggestions and added diced chicken, diced mushrooms and 12 oz of Prego in the bottom of the dish. We could not taste the chicken and mushrooms. My 16 yo son suggested italian sausage. I will try that for the boys but leave mine as per the recipe. BTW, I doubled the recipe. The mixture was just enough for 4 oz per noodle. I also used 2 C mozzarella.
This was delicious and easy to make. Without altering the recipe except for the number of noodles I cooked, I got 10 roll ups instead of 8.
This recipe was very tasty. A little time consuming, but still very good. The only changes I had were to suite what I had on hand, so they were as follows: pureed cooked broccoli to replace the spinach, some dried chives and onion powder to replace green onions, fresh mozzarella, and added about 1/4c of grated asiago cheese to the mix, as well as some garlic powder, and fresh cracked pepper. I used a dried packet of Alfredo sauce mix so that I could control the fat and make it using skim milk, which meant I also didn't have as much sauce as the recipe called for. Therefore I only sprayed the bottom of the dish with olive oil cooking spray and poured the sauce on top only. I'm sure this was just as good w/o my changes, I just always like to add my own touch to things. Everyone loved this one! :)
This is a good base recipe, but I think it would be pretty bland if not modified. Here's what I did: I doubled the recipe, used regular onion which I sauted, adding the salt to the onion while cooking. Next I added the spinach, minced garlic, and finely diced mortadella ham—maybe 1.5 cups (3/4 cup for single recipe). I mixed the cheeses and eggs in a large bowl, adding mozz. cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, black pepper, then added spinach mixture. Used 25 Manicotti, split into 3 dishes and froze 2. 3 jars of sauce were plenty, and the sauces were regular, garlic flavored, and one had mushrooms. The mushrooms were a great texture. I accidentally put the mozz. cheese over the sauce, but don’t think it mattered much. After 35min, I removed the foil and broiled the top until slightly brown. A classy restaurant here makes creamy spinach cannelloni with mortadella ham, which is where the idea came from. YUM!
This was a wonderful and easy dish to prepare. My family loved it, even those who don't like spinach. This will be a dish that will be made over and over. I can't wait to serve to company. I won't change a thing.
Loved this, wil make again. My husband loved it also.This would make a great party dish since it can be made ahead. I added two chopped garlic cloves and the whole green onion chopped to ricotta mixture after reading some thoght it could use more flavor. That did the trick. YUM !
Really good. I added a little bit of mild italian sausage when heating the onion and spinach and it was great. not for people who don't like spinach
Very good! Used whole wheat noodles and 1/2 spinach, 1/2 broccoli.
