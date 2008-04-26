Meat Filled Manicotti
This is a tasty and filling dish that can be nicely paired with a green salad if desired.
This is a tasty and filling dish that can be nicely paired with a green salad if desired.
THE KEY TO EASY MANICOTTI IS TO JUST BOIL THE PASTA TO HALF THE RECCOMENDED TIME ON THE PACKAGE- THEN PLACE COLD WATER OVER MANICOTTI. WHEN COOLED, REMOVE FROM WATER AND STUFF WITH PASTRY BAG OR ZIP-LOCK BAG (WITH CORNER CUT).Read More
I won't rate this recipe because I haven't tried it yet. I make a similar recipe that includes a 16oz can of Spinach... Just an option some may like to try.Read More
THE KEY TO EASY MANICOTTI IS TO JUST BOIL THE PASTA TO HALF THE RECCOMENDED TIME ON THE PACKAGE- THEN PLACE COLD WATER OVER MANICOTTI. WHEN COOLED, REMOVE FROM WATER AND STUFF WITH PASTRY BAG OR ZIP-LOCK BAG (WITH CORNER CUT).
WOW, WOW, and WOW! I used ricotta instead of cottage, and I used mozerella/provolone mixture. Put a lil onion and garlic in with the hamburger while cooking, and WOW!
Ricotta was used instead of cottage cheese. Having no pastry bags, I stuffed a ziploc baggie with the filling and snipped off one corner. Added the topping mozzerella at the last five minutes. This dish was VERY well received!
This is a fantastic recipe! I made only a couple of changes...substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese and mixed just a little bit of the spaghetti sauce in with the filling mixture. Don't worry if someone doesn't like ricotta or cottage cheese...blended in, it only adds flavor. My husband, that doesn't like ricotta or cottage cheese, didn't even notice that it was in there. I see that many reviewers are commenting on the difficulty of stuffing the manicotti. My grandmother always said that the best kitchen tool is your hands. I found this to be especially true with this recipe. Just hold the noodle in one hand and plug the end with your fingers and stuff it with the other - not rocket science! You can get them really full this way too. Make a full dish of this one - don't half the recipe because the leftovers are awesome!!!
This was really good, although I changed it a bit. I added one package frozen spinach and accidentally put all of the cheese in the hamburger mixture. Plus, I added more seasonings including parsley, oregano and Italian seasoning and two whole eggs. I will make it this way again in the future, as it has enough veggies for me (spinach) yet enough meat for my husband.
Very tasty dish! I added onions while I cooked the ground beef for a little extra flavor. Anyone who is skeptical of using cottage cheese - don't be - it's better than ricotta, not as dry. My mom has used that in lasagna for years, I prefer it.
This turned out very well for me. For the most part I stuck to the recipe, but I did use ricotta instead of cottage cheese, and added 1 egg, garlic powder and onion powder to the cheese/beef mixture. I used a ziploc bag to fill the tubes of manicotti, which I cooked only 5 minutes, then rinsed in cool water. They were easier to fill that way, but it's important to fry out the burger (or sausage) and make sure there are no largish chunks of meat, because the finer you fry it out, the easier it will be to use a ziploc or pastry bag to fill the tubes. The amount of cheese/beef mixture came out just about right for the manicotti. I liked the amount of a 14 oz. jar of sauce, since I'm not such a great sauce fan, but I rinsed the jar with about 1/4 cup of water, which I added to the pan to make sure the manicotti finished cooking (it did). I topped it with mozzarella and grated Parmigiano Reggiano, then covered it nice and tight with foil and baked it for about 45 minutes. I didn't have any trouble with the cheese on top burning! I guess my top tips are frying out the meat as fine as possible, lining the pan and covering it with non-stick foil, and after you fry out the meat, turn it into a colander and rinse it with cool water to cool off the meat and rinse off any fat. (Don't forget to let it strain to get rid of the water.) That way it won't be hot and melt any of the cheese, and the filling will be easy to handle. It was delicious and there were no leftovers!
The best Manicotti I have made. I didn't cook the pasta very long and found it was easier to stuff. The only changes I made was added a little onion as I was browning the beef and salt and peppered it.
Tried this recipe for a large dinner party. It was a HUGE hit. A bit time consuming but definitely worth it. I used Ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese, and I spiced up the meat with onion & garlic while cooking it. I'll be making this again for our Christmas Open House!
My husband doesn't like cheese (he says it leaves a bad taste, yeah, only if it's warm), but he likes ricotta, so I thought this would be a good recipe for him, although I did have to alter it some. I skipped mixing the the mozzarella in with the meat, and added chopped fresh parsley, and 1/2 tsp. of thyme. I actually was contiplating making the meat mixture as if I were making meatballs, I wish that I had & next time I will, as the mixture was sort of "loose", probably due to the loss of mozz. cheese. Well next time I will use ricotta in place of the mozz. and just use a whole egg instead of 2 whites. But this is a keeper, it tasted like ravioli. Thanks Steph!
I followed this recipe close except I used whole eggs instead of the egg whites and seasoned the meat with garlic pepper. I would encourage everyone to spruce up the meat mixture to your liking. My kids LOVED this. It tastes like lasagna. Also, I took the tip from a reviewer on a different manicotti recipe and used it here. It WORKED and I WOULD NOT lie about it: Do NOT boil the manicotti first. You do NOT need to cook it first. It's easier to stuff it uncooked (I used a pastry bag). Put 1 cup of sauce on the bottom of 13x9 pan. Arrange stuffed manicotti on top of sauce. Add 3/4 cup of water to remaining sauce in the jar, put the lid on it and shake to mix. Pour over the top and sprinkle with cheese. Cover the pan TIGHTLY with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Carefully remove foil (watch out for hot steam), and continue baking for 15+ minutes until cheese is bubbly. The pasta will be cooked perfectly. I can't imagine precooking the pasta......it would be mushy. Don't be afraid of the cottage cheese. It has more flavor and isn't as dry as nasty ricotta:)
I don't like cottage cheese so we left that and the eggs out and added cheddar cheese instead. My family had these gone in no time.
Very good! I took the advice of another reviewer and only cooked the pasta halfway.. made it very easy to stuff. I also added a little of the spaghetti sauce to the meat mixture to keep it moist. Will definatly be saving this one!
I used this filling for jumbo shells and thought it was fabulous! Instead of 2 egg whites I used 1 egg and added garlic salt. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. I followed previous reviewers suggestions to smash the hamburger very fine and not to leave large chunks. I would strongly recommend this recipe.
This was fun to make and tasty. I used jumbo shells cuz I had them in the pantry and I added salt and pepper to the meat/cheese mixture. Thanks!
This is a regular in our household. It's super easy to make and we always have enough for leftovers the next day. I follow the recipe exactly.
I won't rate this recipe because I haven't tried it yet. I make a similar recipe that includes a 16oz can of Spinach... Just an option some may like to try.
Wow! Tasted great! I only boiled the pasta for 5 minutes.
This was my first time making a manicotti dish. Cooking the manicotti was the trickiest part. I didn't let the noodles even boil and only let it warm for five minutes. This recipe was very good. I doubled the shredded cheese because in my house there is no such thing as too much cheese. Next time I will take the advice of other reviewers and add some Italian seasonings to give it more pizazz. This is definitely a new favorite in my household!
While this was ok, I found it to resemble lasagne too much. I highly prefer cheese manicotti. Huge tip.....if you make the stuffing ahead of time and throw it in the fridge for a few hours it is so easy to fill the pasta. I like using shells because they are so much easier to work with. I used my own sauce, and added a lot of spices to the whole thing.
Very, very good. Great recipe, just as it is! I love this! Thank you!
.
Made this last night, it came out very yummy. I subbed ricotta for cottage cheese because thats what i had on hand. Overall i enjoyed the dish. i seasoned the meat with garlic, basil salt and pepper, didnt have any oregano. next time i think i will add some chopped onion when i cook the meat for additional flavor. it was easy to make, just took a while in the oven. nice dish if you're having a few people over, i got 13 shells out of it. thanks!
This dish was very easy to prepare. I made it as instructed but instead of 1 lb ground beef i used 1/2 lb beef and 1/2 lb ground Italian sausage and added onion and minced garlic! The combination of both meats were SO GOOD!! I will def save this one for later. Also I found that the cottage cheese was a little "loose" so i will try ricotta cheese the next time! Great recipe.
I use sweet italian turkey sausage instead of beef and no boil barilla lasagne noodles. If you soak them in hot water for 5 minutes they are soft enough to fill and roll - it's way less messy than stuffing shells...
this was amazing, I also used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. I also found that just soaking the noodles in boiling water for 15 minutes and then running them under cold water made it easier for stuffing them. My whole family loved them, and there wasnt even any leftovers!!!
These were pretty good. My whole family enjoyed them. And I made them exactly as stated. I think with a few personal adjustments this could be a 5 star recipe.
WOW, why only 4 stars? step 2 you gotta season the beef ,i did season salt,1/2 tbls of smashed garlic, pepper, italian spice,thats me, but you gotta hit it with something.and yes more cheese! as for cooking the noodles, they got 5 min. at a full boil then ice cube and water dip they were still firm and could easaly be spoon filled,and yes top with cheese 10 min before end.....good luck
Filling the manicotti was challenging. One REALLY needs to have a pastry bag in order to speed things up.
As writen, I have to give this a 4....maybe even a 3.5. I was specifically looking for a manicotti recipe that used cottage cheese since I'm not fond of ricotta. This was good base, but to really get that exceptional taste I'm looking for I will be doing a lot of tweaking. Right off the cuff, I added onion, garlic, and basil. These ingredients seemed to really be missing. Next time, I also plan to cut the beef in half. The biggest problem I had with the recipe is that it was too beefy. A little beef adds interest, a whole pound overwhelmed the flavor so that I could scarcely taste anything else. I also plan to add spinach and mushrooms just for fun. I think I can turn this into a 5 star recipe after a couple more tries.
pretty good manicotti. I did make a few changes: used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese and 1/2 cup more. I also added a few 1/2 tsp of some different seasonings. The reason I took off a star is because I did make changes. In addition I would also leave the mozzarella off of the top until about 5-10 mins before it is done. This way the cheese will be melted but not burned.
this was easy and yummy! I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese like some of the users said and I also used Parsley, oregano, and italian seasoning....lets just say it was a hit! I will be making this again!
My boyfriend and I made this "together" since we're in a long distance relationship and it was GREAT! Both of our first times making it and it was good. The only problem was stuffing them (a bit tedious, but worth it) and the noddles breaking. I think another reviewer mentioned not cooking them all the way through to prevent them from breaking so that might be a good idea. If you're a big fan of cheese, you might want to add a bit more also (which I'll do next time around because I just didn't think there was enough; but this was just a personal preference of mine). Moy boyfriends' turned out good too according to him.
Followed the recipe, it tasted good but it was bland.
Very Good! I did what other reviewers suggested and used onion and garlic with the meat, also substituted ricotta. Most importantly, I used half ground beef, HALF MILD ITALIAN SAUSAGE, and it was delicious!
The taste was good, granted, but I followed the recipe exactly, and both my husband and I found the filling to be a bit dry. I'm sure some of that was my poor stuffing skills, but there was an element of moisture lacking - I will add extra cottage cheese for that next time.
Good, but my cheese burned! I would wait to add it about midway through cooking next time.
This is a similar version that I grew up with - the cottage cheese is much lighter than Ricotta. I used 1/2 lb of ground turkey and 1/2 lb pork sausage. I cooked the meat with garlic, shallots and onion. I make a homemade tomato sauce and a Bechemal (5 TBL butter, 4 TBL all-purpose flour, 4 C milk, 2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp nutmeg) to go on top in order to enhance the dish. Fresh parsley is a must. The flavors are incredible.
I added more spices, Italian seasoning, garlic to meat while cooking, froze half without sauce
This is such an easy and wonderful recipe. As my husband is an avid hunter, we used elk burger instead of beef burger. I made this for my family for Valentine's Day, served it with garlic bread, a green salad and for dessert . . . Cream Puffs (from this site). It was a perfect dinner! Happy Cooking!
Very good meal, but made a few changes suggested by others. Added mushrooms,garlic, italian sausage, and pesto to mix. Very good. Two of them were pretty filling. Will definitely make again!
Fun to make. Takes a while. Aboslute HIT in the house! Definitly try this.
This recipe was great with a couple of changes. The hamburger sounded bland to me so I added a half packet of dry spaghetti sauce mix and it was perfect. I also used 2 whole eggs instead of the whites. 1 whole egg is plenty. If your shells split during boiling, like mine did, split them in half, fill them with the meat mixture and put them in the pan seam side down. This is definitely a keeper.
I used Veg meat instead of the real icky stuff >.< I think your recipe is great, Keep up the good work ^_^
Delicious! I used Ricotta (didn't have cottage cheese on hand). But I know for a fact cottage cheese is wonderful in Italian dishes. This is a little time consuming, but can be made up in advance-which is a positive. Will add seasoning to the meat next time. Other than that, awesome!
I used Brian's Favorite Sauce instead of jared sauce! This was a major hit!!!!
I cut this recipe in half because I was just making it for two. It is so easy and good! I used Italian seasoning instead of just oregano, and I used a whole egg instead of just egg white - it came out fine. I also added a little bit of chopped up onion to the meat while I browned it. Will definitely make this recipe again and again.
Excellent, added spinach, peppers, onions and garlic. It turned out great.
I like lasange better
Amazing! This was my first time making manicotti and it turned out fantabulously. Instead of boiling the manicotti, I boiled water, placed manicotti in, and took it off the stove to make it easier to stuff. I just stuffed it with my fingers; it was very easy. I also used mild Italian sausage in place of beef which gave it a nice flavor. All in all, a great recipe!
Made with homemade noodles from this site and america's test kitchen manicotti sauce. Thanks!
This is a huge hit! I added a few extra things, for one, a little sauce in with the meat towards the end along with garlic, minced onion, italian season vs Oregano (didn't have any) and the classic S&P. We're huge garlic lovers, and I add over seasonings to all my hamburger so what can I say. We also got the whole bottom spaghetti sauce, top alfredo from another recipe here, works perfectly here! I agree that the trick is to only cook the noodles until they are slightly cooked, they'll cook the rest of the way in the oven. Though I filled mine with a spoon, the pastry bags didn't work for me.
Not bad, but not spectacular either.
I used one whole egg and a box of jumbo shells. Fantastic!
Turned out pretty good! I did add some mushrooms and spinach to the filling because I had some on hand that I needed to use up. A little difficult to stuff the shells, but other than that I liked it.
My family love it,Thanks for sharing it
A good recipe. Excellent advice to put the cheese mixture into a plastic bag and cut the corner.
Very good, exactly as i expected, could be spiced up more
Yum! Found this recipe a yer a go and it has been a family favorite ever since. For an extra kick you can substitute italian sausage for half of the beef!
Pretty easy to follow, but as always stuffing the manicotti is just a pain!
Delicious recipe! Easy to make and results in a wonderful dinner.
I loved this recipe. I didn't use any meat. I had all the other ingredients on hand but instead of manicotti shells I used lasagna noodles and folded them over to make pockets! It worked great! Instead of tomato sauce (which I don't like) I cooked it plain and then topped with homemade alfredo sauce Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce. Turned out great!
I thought manicotti was supposed to be cheese filled? Oh well. Tried this because I don't like cheese filled pasta...I like a little meat. This was good. I wanted a little more italian flavor with this so I would try to add some italian spices next time instead of just the oregano. I liked the result and will make again. Thanks for the post.
I cooked this for my wife, who is from Italy. She loved it, and that says alot. Thanx
I used this filling for shells instead of manicotti and it was delicious! I added fresh garlic and italian seasoning to the meat which gave a nice flavour. The filling looks gross but once you top it with sauce and cheese it looks (and smells) yummy. I used Healthy Choice Garlic Lovers sauce with onions and that definitley finished it off perfectly. Had extra noodles and sauce that I froze for another time.
Followed recipe, just doubled. I did add onion per other recommendation, but still found it quite bland. was very surprised especially with all that cheese. will try again as good meal for a group and have to feed 7 kids.
Made this last night for my daugher's Italian boyfriend and I'm happy to say that this dish got very nice reviews from the gang. I used sausage instead of the beef and ricotta in lieu of the cottage cheese. Made my own sauce but couldn't use the pot I would have liked to because at the moment, it's full of Polident. Smells real pretty tho. Steph, hubby was especially pleased because he's not fond of the "cheese only" version of manicotti. Thanks so much!
Pretty good, but I agree with other reviewers - spice it up! I think using sausage would be great instead of the hamburger. It's a good start to what could be a great meal.
My family loved this recipe. Great taste!
Very good recipe. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. I ran out of stuffing with 3 tubes left, so I would recommend being generous with the hamburger and cheese so you don't end up with extra shells.
The changes that I made were to season the ground beef. You can also substitute ground beef with chopped button mushrooms if you do not use red meat making sure to season the mushrooms with Italian seasoning sauteed in a little olive oil. If you spray the foil lightly with your favorite oil, you do not have to worry about the cheese sticking. I use ricotta cheese in place of cottage cheese, because this is usually what I have on hand. I also use jumbo shells for easy stuffing.
Great! I also had problems with the shells splitting, and I was careful not to overcook them. Next time I might do as was previously suggested and use large shells. Also seasoned the beef with garlic, onion and pepper and added a little sauce to the beef. DELICIOUS!!!
MORE SAUCE
Trying to stuff this manicotti always is my downfall. It tastes great even though the noodles are often torn for me. I love this recipe! I add Alpine Touch (only from Montana) and a bit of garlic. I also add a bit more spaghetti sauce. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Good basic recipe but I needed to make some changes to make it more authentic. Specifically: Added one small chopped onion and 2 cloves minced garlic and sautéed with the meat; used whole milk ricotta instead of cottage cheese and subbed one whole egg for the whites; and added dried basil also to the meat mixture as well as a pinch of nutmeg when mixing into the cheeses. Baked as directed. They were delicious served with a green salad and garlic toast.
Everyone in my family loved it!!!
this dish is super easy to prepare in the morning refridgerate and cook later in the afternoon...I left out the oregano, used 1 whole egg and ricotta cheese, I also chopped up raw spinach and added to the cheese mixture (if you chop it small enough the kids just think it is from the garlic salt) anyway this makes a nice dish that is very similar to lasagna
almost the best italian dish we've had. and we.ve ate plenty. added some onion and garlic and pepper flacks to the meat. excellent
This recipe was very good. I do think that the filling would have tasted better with spaghetti sauce in the beef mixture. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese, but other than that used the listed ingredients. I only boiled the manicotti for 5 minutes before stuffing it. We took the leftovers to family and they raved about it. Will probably fix this again. Thanks.
I made this thinking it would be more a more substantial meal, but after making it, I decided the amount of meat suggested overpowered everything else. I would cut down on the amount of meat and make it more of a cheese centered dish.
This was tasty, but I served two manicotti dishes for a special meal, and the other definitely won out (the "easy manicotti florentine" from this site). It tastes fine, but it's not quite as interesting as some others. Maybe with more spice...I did use onion, garlic, and fresh oregano, but I should have used more.
Tasted really good! I added spinach. The shells kept breaking when I was stuffing them.
Wonderful! I've been looking for a manicotti recipe that was like the ones my mom used to make... I just skipped the cottage cheese since I don't like it!Thanks for the great recipe!
GREAT recipe! I fixed it Christmas eve for company and it turned out fabulous. One twist that I used: I added one package of pepperoni slices that I had put it my food processor - (ground it up like bacon bits). You might try it! Also be sure not to use too much sauce - just enough to cover them while leaving the ends poking out is enough. THANKS for sharing the recipe!
Very good recipe. I did add garlic powder and season salt to the meat mixture. And 1/2 a small onion finely diced and sautéed with the ground beef. Also didn't use egg whites. One side note. Before you put into the oven cover with foil or the manicotti will dry out on the edges. Uncover the last 15 minutes to let cheese brown. Filling would also be great in lasagna.
AMAZING! my daughter doesn't like any kind of pasta but I used a recipe I found on All Recipes to make my own noodles and they were absolutely Amazing....Manicotti Shells is the title of the recipe I used.... 5 STAR for me and my FAMILY!!!!
Great recipe... However, a little too heavy, so I customized - I used turkey and low fat ricotta and mozzarella. Served with a light side salad, and turned out great!
this was a great recipe. my family loves italian dishes and we have added this one on for good.
Made with one change - used mild italian sausage instead of ground beef... Excellent!!!! My guests had 3rds! Will without a doubt be making again. Great meal to serve when you're having company since you can make all of it ahead of time, clean up before they arrive and just put in the oven an hour before serving.
This was delicious! I seasoned the beef with some dried minced onion, garlic powder, a bit of salt, a pinch of sage, and Italian seasoning. I used both cups of mozarella in the filling instead and sprinkled a little parmesan on top. Did substitute 15 oz. ricotta for cottage cheese, and added a couple of Tbs of parsley along with the oregano to the cheese filling. I used 1 jar of Newman's own "sock it to me" marinara sauce for test purposes. My family loved this! 4.5 stars
Not much flavor - even though I used Italin sausage instead of hamburger. Something is missing.
I used 1 whole egg instead of 2 egg whites (easier) and ricotta instead of cottage cheese. SOOOO much easier to make than I had anticipated - I was pleasantly Surprised! Turned out Wonderfully! My 6 year old loved it along with the 'old man' :)
I gave this one a 5 star because i couldnt give it a 10. The family loved this one (family being me my husband and my 2 yr. old) It was great the only thing i did was added fresh garlic and onion to the meat while it was browning. I took the advice of another review and used a ziplock to stuff the pasta great idea!! It did take two to do it though. I also didnt put the chesse on top until the last 5 minutes and i also added cheddar chesses to go with the mozerella. I loved this one and will def. do it again. Thanks for sharing
This is a great base recipe. I added my own personal assortment of meat and vegies to the mix because I felt that it would be a little bland as is.
This was great! My family loved it!
Yummy! I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. For the filling, I used the egg whites and cheeses with ground beef, mushrooms, red onions, and spinach. I also added minced garlic, onion powder, black pepper, chili powder, oregano and basil. I mixed my leftover "stuffing" with the remainder of the spaghetti sauce and poured it over the manicotti, baked for 40 min, then added shredded mozzarella and shredded parmesan in the final 8-10 min. It was beautiful and delicious! Will make again, probably for company.
This was so yummy!!! I did season the beef with italian seasoning and garlic while browning. I will make this again for sure! Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was awesome!!Even my husband the picky eater loved it!
Definitely use a pastry (ziploc) bag to fill the shells! Makes the job much cleaner and easier!!May as well use the whole 2 cup container of cottage cheese too!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections