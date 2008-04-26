Meat Filled Manicotti

229 Ratings
  • 5 128
  • 4 73
  • 3 24
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is a tasty and filling dish that can be nicely paired with a green salad if desired.

By Steph

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and cool. Reserve.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet brown beef on medium heat. Drain and cool.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine beef, cottage cheese, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg whites and oregano. Mix well. Stuff shells with mixture.

  • Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour enough spaghetti sauce in dish to cover the bottom. Place stuffed noodles in the dish. Cover with spaghetti sauce and top with the remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
668 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 103.5mg; sodium 1248.7mg. Full Nutrition
