Strawberry Summer Salad

47 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 3
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I stopped at a deli and ordered a meal that came with this salad. The salad was so different that I didn't even want to try it. I did try it and loved it! I created my own version at home. Everyone loves it! You can use spinach leaves entirely if you prefer, or mix in any kind of greens you like.

By The Dahl House

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Make a dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar in a small bowl. Stir in the poppy seeds; set aside.

  • Toss together the lettuce, spinach, and onion in a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Add the strawberries and lightly toss again. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 197.7mg. Full Nutrition
