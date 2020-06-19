Strawberry Summer Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 268.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.8g 6 %
carbohydrates: 16.2g 5 %
dietary fiber: 3.1g 12 %
sugars: 11.3g
fat: 22.7g 35 %
saturated fat: 3.4g 17 %
cholesterol: 10.4mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 4407.5IU 88 %
niacin equivalents: 1.2mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 48mg 80 %
folate: 119.6mcg 30 %
calcium: 82.9mg 8 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 50.5mg 18 %
potassium: 445mg 13 %
sodium: 197.7mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 204.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.