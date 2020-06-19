Strawberry Summer Salad

This what a hit at a family party we went to. I used 1 bag of baby spinach and 1 bag of a lettuce/baby spinach mix and used the feta cheese (put it on last) that came with the salad mix. I only had 3/4 cup of mayo so I added a 1/4 cup of sour cream. I used 1/2 Tbsp. of white vinegar and 1/2 Tbsp. of raspberry vinegar. Everything else was the same except I didn't use a full Tbsp. of poppy seeds (just personal preference). Our niece and BIL said that it tasted just like a salad they had in Hawaii. Everyone said it was great and we took home NO leftovers. Important: So that it wasn't soggy, I took everything to the party separate and put the salad together right before serving. Also, didn't use all the dressing. I think if I had it would have been too much. FYI - April 11, 2009 - This salad was requested for me to bring to the family Easter Dinner tomorrow! Thank you for the recipe!

