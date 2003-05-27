Beau Monde™ Dip

4.6
93 Ratings
  • 5 70
  • 4 16
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Love this dip with ruffled potato chips. I have to triple this recipe for my family of 4 in order to make enough.

Recipe by Tish Gidney

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, onion, Beau Monde ™ seasoning, dill, and dried parsley. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 126.6mg. Full Nutrition
