Beau Monde™ Dip
Love this dip with ruffled potato chips. I have to triple this recipe for my family of 4 in order to make enough.
This is the same recipe that I got years ago from my mom only her's made more. She used 2c sour cream, 2c mayo, 1T parsley, 1T dried onion, 1T dill weed or seeds and 1T beau monde. Same ingredients, larger amount. It is really good as a dip for fresh veggies too! Thanks Tish!Read More
I thought the mayo gave this dip a weird flavor.Read More
This is a good, basic dip recipe that was so popular in the 70's it became horribly overused and unimaginative. Everybody seemed to bring it to every gathering. All these years later, however, it's kind of nice to see it back.
I too have served this dip at every Christmas, also adding chipped ham or chipped beef, and serving in a round rye bowl and breaking the remainder of rye and also pumpernickle. First time I ever made it I mistakenly used miracle whip (ouch) you must use real mayo for this recipe, and if you do not like dill, cut it out completely. Either way this is a traditional recipe in my family. Note: to fill a round rye or round pumpernickle bread bowl, you deff need to double the recipe. I place the bread bowl center of large platter and surround with Dark pumpernickle and light rye broken bread chunks.
What a great and refreshing BLAST FROM THE PAST! I agree, this is a no-fail, can't miss dip for all kinds of party & snack tables. I'm done with all the expected nacho, taco, cheese dips, spinach glop, salsas and such for a while, and know this will be a really nice change for folks to try. The other readers' suggestions are interesting as well, but I'm giving 5 stars based on Tish's contribution. It's a classic. TRY IT - you'll like it! Thanks, Tish~
Great but unless you like dill a lot, you may want to add it last and see if you like it better without. The dill did make it taste mostly like dill. FYI - Beau Monde spice is made by a company called Spice Island...the Publix managers helped me find it because I didn't know Beau Monde is not the company name. Also this recipe is not a very large one so I doubled it for a group of 12.
A wonderful dip for veggies. I didn't have any dill the first time I made it and it still came out wonderful. Make sure to mince the onion as finely as possible.
I have been making this recipie since I was a kid! It is a must for EVERY gathering we have, easy and delicious!
YUMMY! This dip is so versatile - veggies, chips, crackers - it works with all of them. It was helpful to read in another review that the Beue Monde seasoning was a Spice Island or I would have searched forever. This is an absolute keeper!!
Delicious. Had friends over for the New Year and made this. Kids ate this with the potato chips, but the adults dipped rye bread into it. Definately going to be making this in the future instead of spending tons of $$ at the store for their dill dip. Thanks for the post.
This is another one I had in the 70's and lost, So easy and so good. I used dried minced onion.
Really yummy! I have gone all organic, so I make all my own dressings and stuff. Used the recipe for Beau Monde from here http://whatscookingamerica.net/Q-A/beaumonde.htm and added it in. LOVE it!!
The first time I had this dip was at a girlfriend's New Years party, she served it in a round bread that she took out the center and used the torn up bread to eat the dip. When I make it, I add a little extra Beau Monde Seasoning and Dill, and can sit & eat it with a half of a bag of potato chips!
This is my husband's favorite dip. I always put in 1 small jar of rinsed dried beef and serve it in a rye bread bowl with chunks of bread for dipping!! Try it, you'll like it!
Even with light mayo and sour cream this tasted rich. The ingredients I completely eyeballed since I only needed a small amount of dip. I will never have to by Veggie dip from the store again!
This is really good. Beats all the dill dips I've been trying. Seems the longer you keep it in the fridge the better tasting it gets.
Very easy and great with veggies.
Very good dip! I chopped up dried beef and added it. Yummm!
Throw some dried beed in and serve with various breads - it makes a great Rye Boat. :)
This is exactly what I remember from back in the 80's. I'd lost the recipe and it was very difficult to find the Beau Monde seasoning again, but it was so worth the effort!! I used fat free sour cream and mayo and it was a guilt free pleasure. Thank you for posting this!
I don't make this dip very often but when I do get a craving for it I love it! The beau monde flavor is unique and I usualy add some chipped beef and a few chopped green onions and serve with bread.
Would not change a thing. A big hit at this house.
This is a very easy and great dip for vegetables. It's much better than the stuff you can buy in the produce section!
Everyone loved this including the kids! I forgot to add the onions and it still turned out really good. I added some dried beef to it and I used a sweet hawaiian bread bowl to serve it in and ripped up extra sweet rolls. I also doubled the recipe. It was so good and addicting everyone couldn't stop eating it.
This is such a simple dip, but it's amazing! I made this on a family vacation and it was gone by the end of the day. Everyone was asking for more. You have to make this!
Very Good!
This is almost the exact recipe my grandmother always made and now I'm always told to make. The only differences being I use 1 C of each mayo and sour cream, 1 T of parsley flakes and 1 tsp of Lawry's season salt. It's fantastic!! Must use mayo NOT salad dressing and chill for at least 2 hours.
the best dip ever!
This is a recipe that has been served at my family reunion for years and everyone LOVES it! I was so happy to find the recipe on here. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!
This tastes just like Tastefully Simple spinach and herb dip mix.
Very tasty. I think the next time I will use all sour cream - I am not a mayo lover and didn't really care for the mayo tang.
My son requested this recipe for Thanksgiving (he just came back from Iraq). Only thing I changed was adding 1 pkg dried chipped beef. It was a huge success - he and his buddies loved it. Will definitely make it again and again. Will become a holiday recipe tradition.
Great Dip! We make this at work for parties and it practically has to be locked-up to keep people out of it.
This IS great with potato chips. I buy Beau Monde seasoning just for this dip. Also good served in a hollowed out round sourdough loaf with the pieces of bread from the center for dipping. Best if you make it ahead of time so the flavors can blend.
This wonderful dip to serve with raw veggies too!
I used light mayo, a little onion powder instead of minced onion, and about 1/3 of a package of dill dip seasoning mix (made by Hidden Valley Ranch) instead of the herbs because I thought I didn't have any dill. Next time I'm going to try to follow the recipe more closely by using the dill and parsley. I may add a little bit of milk to thin it out a tad because it was pretty thick, which is fine with potato chips, but not as good if you're serving it with raw veggies (I served the dip with both). Regardless, the dip turned out really tasty and I'm looking for an excuse to make it again.
We love this dip! I'm adding it to my holiday menu as an appetizer. I also tried making it with some finely chopped water chestnuts and green onions. I did have a great deal of difficulty finding this spice blend. The brand name of Spice Islands isn't readily available in stores in NJ. My daughter had to send it to me from Florida. But we still love it.
I remember this (70s-80s child) growing up and needed to make it for MY mom now that I'd found it! The taste is so distinct, I feel like I'm in a time warp.
My Aunt makes this all the time and calls it "Dill Dip". It's great on baked potatoes, fish, fresh veggies or potato chips.
This has become one of my absolute favorite dips. It's great with veggies or crackers, and is very simple to make.
I gave it a 4 for the ease in preparation. It just seemed to lack the WOW factor.
I found this to be really tasty, quick to make and inexpensive. I will try this again. Thanks. Wini.
This is exactely what I was after. So easy and wonderful flavor. Super with veggies and chips and I think it would be great on baked potatoes too!!
Oh this is so great after a day in the fridge. It tastes like the dip that we used to put in a big rye bread. We love it with pita chips or veggies.
A fantastic (and) easy dip!
This is exactly the same recipe as the Vegetable Dip, also on this site. I made that last weekend and sent with the bf to a party and they liked it; served with chips. He did bring some home and we had it with veggies. I found this recipe and was all excited for something else with the Beau Monde seasoning. Then I realized it's exactly the same. Its good, though, reminds me of store bought veggie dips. Thanks!
This is a great dip for any occation. The way I've always known it to be served is in a round loaf of pumpernickle bread hollowed out (like a bowl). Must also have another loaf of sliced pumpernickle to tear up and pile up round the bowl for dipping.
AMAZING. My friend who hates dips admited to enjoying it. I made her ride give it a try when he came to pick her up.
This was ok - I didn't love it. For me the mayo taste was too strong and overpowered the dip.
The new dip of choice in our house. Thank You!
I'm a huge dill fan. I came across this when I searched for dill dip and beau monde. I would say to season to taste because the beau monde makes this dip. The recipe is the same that was passed down to me but I add dill and beau monde until it tastes just rate. I usually eat it with vegetables but one reviewer said they love it with ruffles, which was exactly what I was eating when I saw this recipe, ruffles and dill dip.
I made this for a party, and i did not care for this at all. But, everyone else seemed to think it was fine, not excellent, but fine. So i guess it really does just depend on your tastes. As for me, i will not be making this recipe again.
Fantastic! This dip is awesome. Everyone I have ever made this for wants the recipe.
I've made this dip many times and serve it with pumpernickel bread. You can cut off the top third of the round loaf, tear out the inside of the bread into bite size pieces, and use the shell of the bread as a bowl for the dip!
I have not tried this version, but my family loves a simplified version - Cream Cheese, beau Monde, then blend in milk until you reach the right consistency.
This was so easy to make! I made it exactly as the recipes states, and it was perfect!
this is my go to dip now! i will not make any other and its already become a family favorite!
Exactly the recipe that I remembered... just like my mom used to make!
This is exactly like my mother's dill dip except that ours contains corned beef too. It is OUTSTANDING!! serve with pumpernickel bread cubes.
This is a great dip! I was so glad to find this recipe. Years ago, a lady I worked with made a wonderful dip that I had never had before and told me it was "Beau Monde Dip". When I found the Beau Monde in the spice section at the grocers, I bought it and made it for my next get together. It is really good with crudite, but really it can be eaten with anything you want to dip. Do try this!!!
Great dip. I serve it in a pumpernickel bread bowl. The bread goes great with it. I also tried but vegetables for dipping. The cherry tomatoes are great in this dip. I generally make the dip the day before to let the flavors mix
I have used the Beau Monde Dip for years!!! Now days, I add plain yogurt to cut the fats, but still use mayo and sour cream, just less of it. It is a favorite either way and I will always love it !!! Something about that spice, just can't be beat!!
Made the recipe as written and served it with pretzel crisps. Would be a great veggie dip too!
This dip is quick and easy to make. I like to use it with veggies but it's also good with chips.
I used grated red onion and served with fresh vegetables and it is now a family favorite
My hubby & I love this dip! A nice departure from the typical French Onion dip. Good with veggies, too.
Made this for my son's graduation party and it was a hit on the veggie tray. I will keep this as a very easy go to dip recipe. Thanks!
I skipped on the dried dill weed, substituted dried cilantro for the required dried parsley, and made my own homemade version of Beau Monde seasoning. The longer you chill it, the better it gets ;-D Thanks for the recipe! :-)
Yes, this is an oldie but goodie....however, I prefer to use kraft Miracle Whip rather than mayo. It gives it the sweetness that it needs. Try it ... you'll like it !
Very easy. Works with chips, vegetables, and really almost anything you want to dip!
This stuff is delicious!
We have been making this for years in our family to go with the hawaiian bread bowl. We dont add the dill and parsley, we are not big dill fans but it is great with kings sweet hawaiian bread. We hollow out the bread bowl and put the dip inside. Always a party hit!
I use this recipe as veggie dip. My teenagers will eat almost any vegetable with this dip.
Just like the original Spice Islands recipe that my mom always made for holiday gatherings! Perfect for dipping fresh veggies; just the right amount of tang & better than ranch dressing IMHO. Always requested by other friends and family members.
