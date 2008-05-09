The Best Mashed Potatoes

This best mashed potato recipe is often requested during Thanksgiving. It's totally tasty, and everyone will rave! For a variation, spread in a casserole dish and refrigerate overnight; the next day, sprinkle with extra Parmesan cheese and butter and reheat in the oven.
I used 3 lbs. of Yukon potatoes. I kept the butter amount the same, but only used 4 oz. of cream cheese. I didn't have fresh chives so I used about a tablespoon of dried. I only used 1/3 c. of parmesan cheese and added 1/4 c. of hot whole milk. I also upped the garlic just a bit, to two minced cloves. With my alterations, these are KILLER. Even my husband who isn't huge on dinner compliments raved about these and went back for seconds. They are so rich and decadent. I wouldn't make them all the time but every now and again is a nice change from my standard mashed potato recipe. This mashed potato dish compliments the Awesome Pot Roast really well. EDITED TO ADD 10/07/08: I suggest you try my modifications, double the recipe and eat the leftovers the next day. They are insane good.
I surprised no one else questioned this, but the recipe says to use 1 pound of potatoes. 1 pound of potatoes is probably one potato. I used 8 since it was supposed to make eight servings. I had to use twice as much butter and add milk just to be able to stir the potatoes. I also only used about half the garlic it called for and it was still extremely strong. It was ok, but I won't make it again.
I would give the flavor of these potatoes 5 stars. I would give the recipe as written 3 stars-- my compromise is 4. I used 3# of potatoes for 3 people and we had a good bit leftover. I eyeballed the other ingredients and kept tasting them until it had the flavor I wanted. They're very good, but the recipe is way off as written.
Made exactly according to the recipe, the consistency is like glue. Way too much cheese for the amount of potatoes. If I made these again I would follow the advice of other reviewers who recommend scaling back on the amount of cream cheese and adding some milk.
This recipe was very delicious! To make the mixture more garlicky, I boiled several garlic cloves with the potatoes; when they were soft they were easier to blend with the mixture. I, like previous others, thought the mixture needed some added smoothness. Milk solved the problem.
So I cheated a little and consolidated this recipe with the "night-before" mashed potato recipe... I had to make them for Thanksgiving (which was at my aunt's house, about two hours away, and to avoid traffic, we had to get up and drive there 10 hrs before dinner would be served). Only SUBSTITUTING half the parmesan cheese for it's equivalence of sour cream, garlic salt for the garlic since I didn't have any on hand, omitted the chives for the same reason, garnished with sprinkles of paprika, freshly grated salt and pepper, then baked the refrigerated mashed potatoes at 350 degrees, for 15-20 minutes... THEY WERE A HUGE HIT! Creamy, whipped-like, and flavorful. People who said that they didn't even LIKE mashed potatoes went back for seconds! I was nominated official mashed potato maker for every holiday occasion =) And there were leftovers of almost every other dish, except for these, which was almost licked off the entire tray, AND people were still asking if there were more. I had tripled the recipe! You just can't go wrong. Thanks for the recipe idea!
These are so easy that I make them all the time. I do have to add a bit of milk because they tend to get a little dry. I also like to add some shredded cheese (for cheese lover hubby). These are great. Thanks for posting.
Very good flavor, but consistency was not what I was expecting. Agree that you need to scale back on the cheese and add some milk to achieve more creamy texture. I'll definitely make again with the adjustments.
I've tried several mashed potato recipes from this website, but this is the first one like what I've been looking for! These are dense, rich, creamy mashed potatoes like the ones I enjoy at nice restaurants. They are definitely not the healthiest, which is why I cannot make them very often. My boyfriend also agrees that they're excellent :)
Okay, I am not a great cook - No, I mean it! This was my first attempt at making homemade mashed potatos and I just have to say that it was fantastic! This recipe is soooooo easy and the results were really tasty. I followed the recipe to the letter and they were delicious. My kids were so impressed. Thank you for sharing this!
No vampires at my house! If you like garlic you will love these. If you want to keep your wife from passing out when you speak you will roast your garlic in the oven (wrapped in foil) for about 45 mins before you add it to this wonderful recipe.
This recipe is outstanding, very decadent, and not low cal so don't make it too often and enjoy thoroughly as all those you share it will. I have made this several times and last time I boiled the potatoes with the garlic (4 whole cloves) in leftover chicken broth but kept the recipe the same.
I make this for pot luck and the holidays. I’m going to give you my recipe as I have now made this for almost 20 years! 5 lbs Yukon gold potatoes salted and boiled with 4 cloves garlic, 1 cup heavy cream,1 8oz cream cheese, 1 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup Parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons garlic powder, 1/2 cup of fresh chives, salt and pepper to taste. Make sure to get yours because they get devoured. I found these to be less sticky then the recipe as written.
Delish! They were really thick so I added a decent bit of milk. In the future, I would cut it down to 1 cup of cream cheese and 1/3 or 1/4 head of garlic. But all in all, I'll definitely be making these again! A fantastic recipe to toy around with.
These were voted 5 stars by all at my dinner table tonight! I had to add quite a bit of milk as they came out very thick. I did use 3 lbs of potatoes and adjusted the parmesan. I used roasted garlic, 8 oz. of softened cream cheese, and 1/2 container of freeze dried chives. 4 stars for the ingredients, and 5 after I adjusted the ratios.
Wow, I was so impressed with this recipe. I have never made my own Mashed Potatoes before, and this was relatively easy, and incredibly delicious. I followed the advice of other reviewers and doubled the milk and butter, which made it perfect!!!
I added milk and left out the cream cheese and it was still way too thick for our liking.
I just made these last night and my family loved it. I did add a little milk to thin it out. But it was wonderful...
These are truely The Best Mashed Potatoes. The name of this recipe does not lie. I made this recipe just this past Thanksgiving, and everyone went back for seconds. I also made it again just last night. I would highly recommend these potatoes with the Aussie Chicken another All Recipes Recipe...............Both Top Favorite Recipes at my house.
I thought these were pretty good. But I was extremely surprised there is not milk or cream in them. I followed the directions as written and they were way to dry. I added a whole pint of heavy whipping cream and they came out awesome. I will definitely make these again with the added cream.
There is no way this recipe can work as written so I followed tips from other users and adjusted the ingredients, otherwise there would be too much cheese. I also added a few splashes of heavy cream to get the consistency I wanted. With my adjustments they came out very good.
This recipe's flavors were phenomenal. We made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it stole the show. Everyone agreed that it was the best part of the meal! The only thing I will change next time I make this is to use slightly less garlic - it was pretty strong, which is why I'm giving it a 4 rather than a 5. If you love lots of garlic though, leave this as is.
These didn't work well at all. Too much garlic flavor and the texture was off. The potatoes became all grainy from the parmesan and they weren't creamy enough. I tried adding milk to thin them out but nothing helped. Thanks for the post though!
These mashed potatoes are good, but I didn't find them to be something I would make again. I love garlic and cream cheese and all that good stuff in my potatoes, and have found other recipes I seem to like better. Thank you!
I Give this Recipe 4 1/2 stars. I loved the taste but as others have suggested the consistency is a little thick. I used a container of Philadalphia Whipped Cream Cheese (cut recipe back to serve 4) but next time I think I'll use half the cream cheese and half light sour cream. Or maybe add milk...I still have to tweak a bit. I used red potatoes and left the peel on. I also added a turnip to the mix and I loved that! I would cut back on the garlic a bit too.....was a little overpowering. Great base recipe though! Thanks!!!!
These are the best potatoes with a little adjustment. I only used 4 oz. of cream cheese and 1/2 c of Parmesean cheese. Iy was the perfecr amount for my family and the taste was amazing. I used a little bit of milk when whipping them too.
Love these. I recommend to make them close to the original recipe. Adding extra milk does diminish the great taste, but can be necessary. Just know you may need to increase other ingredients with too much milk.
I should have read the other reviews before I started cooking. I only had one cup of parmesan cheese on hand, and even with that halved amount it dominated the taste of the potatoes! Even with the suggestions of other reviewers I do not think I would make this again.
Love these potatoes! I actually make them ahead then put them in individual size souflee dishes and bake them. If they are cold about 30 min on 350 if frozen about 45 mins to an hour. Throw a few italian bread crumbs, parm and chives on top. They turn out golden brown on the top and are so pretty.
Wow. I have never made real mashed potatoes before, and I have no idea why not! They were very easy to make. I doubled the butter and used evaporated milk, but only 3/4 cup. I think it would've been too liquidy if I had used a whole cup. Check out the allrecipes step by step guide to making mashed potatoes - that helped me out by listing all of the steps in detail. I will never go back to potatoes in the box!
A bit heavy on the garlic, but a great and easy recipe for a first time cook like me. My family loved it. Cooking time for potatoes was longer than 15 min. The store I went to was out of Yukon Gold potatoes so I used red potatoes.
These were very thick, since no liquid was added. My hubby loved them, and while they did have a wonderful taste, I felt there was maybe a bit too much garlic; of course, that could be adjusted by the size of the cloves used. And, per other reviewers, I added some chili powder, and some cayenne (1/4 tsp)and thought the additions were a bit overpowering; maybe cut back to 1/8 tsp of the cayenne.
I listened to some of the other reviews and sub'd 1 cup half and half for 1 cup Parmesan cheese... The potatoes were a beautiful consistency! These potatoes no doubt live up to their name... They are the best potatoes, yummmmmmm!
This is almost exactly my recipe for mashed potatoes but I go one step further on the fat scale and use 1/2 cup half & half rather than all milk. These are truly the creamiest and best tasting mashed potatoes and you can alter the recipe by adding garlic or cheddar cheese - chives ... whatever your taste buds are calling for!!
Worked out beauty in my quest to use up what we've got on hand. Unfortunately, I agree with mandalin84... These were just "meh" - even with the changes I made. (2 lbs Yukons, 3 oz RF Cream Cheese, 1/4 cp butter, handful of parmesan, garlic, milk - oh, left the skins on the 'tatoes, too). Doubtful if this will have a repeat performance.
I used half of the parmesan cheese and they still tasted like parmesan with potatoes...instead of potatoes with parmesan. They were so rich! I won't be making these again without some serious modifications.
I added some milk and water so the mashed potatoes would be a better consistency. Without these 2 items, the potato consistency was very sticky and glue like but still tasted great. Served with "Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf" and broccoli.
VERY GOOD!!!! My family loved these potatoes!! I couldn't get fresh chives but used green onions instead and the results were still wonderful! Pretty easy to do but I didn't have a masher so had to use my husband and his muscles with a wooden spoon instead. Excellent... this is a must-try!
The potatoes were great! My dh even went back for seconds! I didn't have fresh chives so I used dried and they still tasted great. Also, I didn't use 2 cups of Parmesan cheese, more like 1/2 cup. Definitely will make again!
Pretty good! In regards to the "pound of potatoes"..all the yukon golds I am able to get at my grocery store are MUCH smaller than regular baking potatoes. With that said, I used a two lb bag of yukons...which took me forever to peel all those little guys. Also, I used 1 8oz cream cheese with chives instead of adding fresh chives and added a little half & half to make it easier to mash and mix. Pretty good and went well with our steak dinner last night ("Awesome Steak Marinade" from this site). Would make these again!
I really love this type of potatoes, I order them as a side when my husband & I go out to our favorite resturant. The kids on the other hand kinda "scanned" over them, (I'm sure it was all of the "green" from the chives). Thanks Christina!
my husband said these were really good. but i thought that they had a weird texture. i made just as the recipe said, except we didnt have chives- so i omitted those. and i added some milk because they seemed really thick.
