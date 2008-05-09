The Best Mashed Potatoes

So I cheated a little and consolidated this recipe with the "night-before" mashed potato recipe... I had to make them for Thanksgiving (which was at my aunt's house, about two hours away, and to avoid traffic, we had to get up and drive there 10 hrs before dinner would be served). Only SUBSTITUTING half the parmesan cheese for it's equivalence of sour cream, garlic salt for the garlic since I didn't have any on hand, omitted the chives for the same reason, garnished with sprinkles of paprika, freshly grated salt and pepper, then baked the refrigerated mashed potatoes at 350 degrees, for 15-20 minutes... THEY WERE A HUGE HIT! Creamy, whipped-like, and flavorful. People who said that they didn't even LIKE mashed potatoes went back for seconds! I was nominated official mashed potato maker for every holiday occasion =) And there were leftovers of almost every other dish, except for these, which was almost licked off the entire tray, AND people were still asking if there were more. I had tripled the recipe! You just can't go wrong. Thanks for the recipe idea!