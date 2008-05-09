The Best Mashed Potatoes

461 Ratings
  • 5 301
  • 4 106
  • 3 34
  • 2 12
  • 1 8

This best mashed potato recipe is often requested during Thanksgiving. It's totally tasty, and everyone will rave! For a variation, spread in a casserole dish and refrigerate overnight; the next day, sprinkle with extra Parmesan cheese and butter and reheat in the oven.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel and quarter potatoes; place in a large pot. Cover with salted water and bring to a boil. Cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to the pot over low heat to dry for 1 to 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, chives, butter, garlic, salt, and pepper. Use a potato masher to mash until smooth and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 356.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/27/2022