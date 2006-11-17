Easy Corn Chowder I
This is a quick and easy soup that won't let you down.
I have made this a few times now and it is always great - I also sub'd the cream of Potato for the cream of Mushroom soup, also added bit more bacon(cooked till crisp) and added can of whole kernel corn w/ the can of creamed corn. This is an easy BIG HIT in my house - I serve w/ 'Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread" from allrecipes...reeeeeeally good!!Read More
This recipe has potential, but even after cooking it for 35 minutes the potatoes were still cruncy, and I cut them into small chunks. Next time I guess I'll have to cut them smaller, if i decide to try this recipe again. Also, the milk scalded, but that's my own fault I guess.Read More
Followed other reviewer's advice -- used cream of potato soup and added 1 cup frozen corn. I omitted bacon, cooked onions in olive oil. GREAT taste -- an instant family favorite! This is far, far better than any other corn chowder I've ever had -- will definitely make it frequently, especially over the long, cold Maine winter!
Great recipe, I've made this many times and it's always a hit at my house. I usually double the recipe to make sure there are lots of leftovers!
This chowder was really good. It was quick and east to make. My only mistake was adding to much salt. Next time I'll taste it as I go along and season it accordingly. Other than that it was great.
This is a really good tasting corn chowder. I made like the recipe but did add a can of whole kernel corn and a finely chopped carrot. My husband who really is not a fan of corn chowder really enjoyed this basic recipe.I will make again and again, Thanks for the recipe.
sooo good. this was one of my best soups. i loved it. didnt have cream of mushroom, so i went ahead and used cream of potato. and no, it wasnt potato overkill. it was excellent! thanks
This recipe is so quck and easy we were so surprised how yummy it came out. Everytme we use ths recipe we try something different such as usng cream corn, heavy cream, sweet onons, maple flavored bacon, red potatoes...Delicious! This recipe will not disappoint
This was such a simple recipe and my husband loved it! That's saying a TON because he is very picky! I followed the recipe exactly, and it was even better the next day! This will be my new corn chowder recipe! **Update** 12/22/08 Made this again and it was still tasty, although I think I would wait to put the bacon in until right before serving. It was soggy!
Delicious!! Even my 3 year old loved it. I did not add any salt as I figured there was enough from the can of mushroom soup and bacon.
This was so yummy, my family couldn't get enough. I made a couple of changes just to make it easier on me. I didn't put a whole onion in because I used the frozen potatoes obrien instead of cutting up the potatoes. That gave it extra flavor. I also used bacon pieces that you find with the salad dressings and croutons in the store. I put a little oil in the bottom of my pot, threw in the onion, bacon pieces and sauteed for like 3 minutes. Then I threw in the frozen potatoes. after they were warmed up, I just threw in the rest of the ingredients. YUMMO!
This turned out pretty awesome. I doubled the all of the ingredients except the milk and the onions. I used ham (left over from Easter) instead of bacon, and I added 1 clove of garlic. I was SUPER paranoid about scalding the milk, so I parboiled the potatoes whole before cutting them into cubes. While that was going on, I sautéed the ham, onions, and garlic. When the potatoes were just soft enough to cut, discarded the water and cubed the potatoes. I added the potatoes, onion mixture, and ham to the pot; mixed in the milk and potatoes; brought the soup up to a boil, then turned off the fire, covered the pot, and let the residual heat warm the soup through and finish the potatoes. Super easy and super yummy. :-)
This is a fast and easy chowder, just what I was looking for. I made it exactly as written. Rich and creamy with a smoky flavor from the bacon, great balance. I was a little nervous about cooking a cream based soup for 25 minutes or more, but it was fine. I watched and stirred pretty carefully until it came to a boil then reduced the heat as low as possible. I cooked it covered for 5-10 minutes but the lid kept it boiling too vigorously so I cooked it the rest of the time without a lid.
This was wonderful! I did add the cream corn but i also added about 1 cup of frozen to add just a bit more color and the fact that I love corn! Other than that this recipe was great! Will make again and again! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I followed the other reviewers' suggestions and used cream of potato soup and added a can of plain sweet corn. I also used prepackaged bacon pieces, which I added right before serving. I would caution not turning the heat to high in order to avoid the milk burning on the bottom of the pan. Really nice when topped with a little shredded cheese.
This is very good, I make it all the time. I usually use 3 potatoes, no bacon and an extra can of corn. The only problem I almost always have is the soup sticking to the bottom of the ban and then getting burned pieces of "skin" floating around in the soup. Anyway from here on out I'm going to cook the potatoes before adding them to the soup.
Great chowder! Four stars due to the changes I made... I also used Cream of Potato, added an extra can of whole kernel corn with juice and used about 2x the potatoes. I also added the crumbled bacon to each serving instead of cooking it in the soup, along with some grated sharp cheddar and sour cream. A huge hit!!
I made this tonight. It was easy and tasted awesome! I would definitely make this again and again. I added extra potatoes and corn though.
only did 1 1/2 cup milk. cooked potatoes in water to start then added other ingredients.
MUST READ! I really wanted to make this soup, however i didnt have all the ingredients. I ended up sauting the one onion in butter then added i can of cream of chicken soup, i bag of frozen corn, 1 potatoe and shredded up carrot. I did 1 cup FF milk and 1 cup cream and 1/2 water. I let it simmer and was AMAZING!! Everyone loved it. Will def. make this again
This was a good, easy recipe. I would have given it 5 stars, it tasted really good, but it ended up being more like potato soup than corn chowder. I added about 1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese to make it cheesy. Next time I will add a can, or even two, of corn to make it more like corn chowder.
My family loves this soup. For a gluten free version, use whole frozen corn and add a little corn starch to thicken it up. Not too much and only a little at a time.
I made this chowder for a bible study we had. everyone loved it...BIG HIT
this turned out really well :) i did have to substitute a bit, which i rarely do. started w/maple bacon and browned it w/onion. only had 1 can cream of mushroom soup - no creamed corn :( so, i added mushroom soup and can of regular corn w/a little half and half and extra milk. used skim milk and it turned out great. also added a bit of chicken broth and minced garlic. didn't have potatoes - of course - so i cooked egg noodles in the soup. pasta starch helped to thicken the soup. lastly added shredded poached chicken thighs at the end... and a pinch or two of sugar :) i never make this many modifications, but it was raining, i wanted soup and didn't feel like going to the store... very lazy. in any event, it just goes to show how versitile this recipe is :) DH looooved the flavor. Will make again!
Was just ok. I thought it needed more corn. Needed a little kick too. Was a bit boring. Thanks anyway.
Excellent for a basic chowder recipe. I did not have creamed corn so used a regular can of corn and made a quick cream sauce to add for thickening. i also only used 2 cups milk as we like our chowder very hearty.
this is a delicious recipe and you can add anything to it
I love this recipe! Sometimes I make some roux to add to this, it's a bit thin for a chowder. I also add some red pepper flakes for a little warmth, yummy!
Family did not like it. Thought it was too bland.
really easy, and can freeze leftovers forever.
This is so good! I doubled the recipe hoping for left overs, but my kids ate it all. I made one small change even though the recipe is great as is. Instead of adding two cans of cream-style corn when I doubled the recipe I only used one can then I threw in two cups of frozen mixed vegtables just because I wanted some greens.
My husband loves this soup. This was my first time making it and I can see where it's going to become a weeknight staple around here. It's FULL of flavor. The only change I made was that since I don't like cream of mushroom soup I used cream of potato. I served this soup with a salad and cornbread.
I did tweak this just a bit, but I have to say, I was shocked at how good it was! I used bacon drippings instead of actual pieces of bacon - not a big fan of bacon chunks - and that added a nice flavor, but I think it would have been fine without it. I also forgot to buy creamed corn so I made my own by cooking 10 oz of corn in 1 cup of milk, adding 1 tbsp. sugar, 1 tsp salt and pepper to taste; brought to a boil and then added a paste made of 1 tbsp. butter, 1 tbsp. flour and a little milk, then continued cooking until thick. I have to say, next time I'll try it the canned way just to see, but doing the corn this way was very tasty and not that much more time-consuming. It eliminated the need for additional corn that many reviewers talked about, and gave the soup a really deep corn flavor. I used the condensed potato soup - now if only there were a homemade swap for that one that was as easy as the creamed corn!
Very good and simple to make. I used a few too many potatoes. Next time I'll add more corn. I didn't add any salt or pepper (my preference). You have to be sure to stir it often and don't heat it too quickly. It reheats in the microwave well.
WONDERFUL chowder! SO SO SO easy, and great to multiply and serve big groups on cold, soggy days. I do recommend putting a bit more bacon in the soup though, for added flavor. You can also substitute a can of cream of potato soup and cut back on the milk. Thanks SO MUCH for the recipie!
We had the most delicious cheese, corn and bacon chowder at Huzzah's in Williamsburg, VA on our recent vacation. This recipe comes very close! I think I overcooked the bacon so my soup came out a bit dark in appearance. Next time I might try something to make it cheesier, like cream of cheddar soup base perhaps. Overall delicious and we will be making it again!
I needed to double the recipe for my family. When I started cooking there were so many reasons to go wrong. First I didn't have an onion, then I had only one potato. I finally used 2 TBSP onion powder, the one onion, 1 1/2 cups potato flakes. I added a stalk of celery to try and get the chunk that I was missing. I used frozen corn instead of frozen and only one can of cheddar cheese soup (remember I was doubling the recipe) but I didn't have another can of condensed soup. Believe it or not, with all the substitutions, it turned out good enough for my husband to have seconds (and he doesn't do that unless he likes it). All in all a success even with all my substitutions.
This was great... I did add a can of drained regular corn, the cream of potato instead of mushroom, extra bacon and 2 big bakers potato..Really tasted wonderful and VERY easy to make...
Very easy and yummy! A perfect busy evening meal! I only did 2 1/2 cups of milk, and I added a bag of frozen corn to make it a bit thicker.
Very tasty, easy recipe. Only change I made was using kernal corn instead of cream-style. Had corn from our farmer's market I wanted to use. Highly recommend.
I am not that great of a cook and my family thought that I over done myself. We all loved it!! I did use cream of potatoe soup instead of mushroom. Me and my family say, Thanks for the recipe.
This was great! I used others' suggestions and added corn, reduced milk by a 1/2 cup, and used cream of potato instead of the mushroom soup. This is definitely a keeper.
Super Easy to Make. I added just a touch of sugar, but it was awsome.
I thought this corn chowder was good, but not great. Definitely not the restaurant quality I was looking for. It is a good basic recipe that could use some tweaking to give it what it's missing. Next time I'll experiment with different seasonings to make it more flavorful.
Wonderful! I took some of the review advise and used 1 can of whole corn & 1 cream corn. For the soup 1 cream of potato & 1 cheddar cheese. Since I was doubling,instead of using all "6" cups liquid as milk, I used 3 cups chicken broth. A thickening trick I use on my potato soup is to sprinkle in real potato flakes (1/4 - 1/2 cup) this makes it velvetey smooth. I will make this soup again. Thank You.
I made this and used frsh corn that was just a little old for on the cob. It was wonderful.
Not bad at all. Easy to make. Tastes good.
This was my first try at any Corn Chowder! I improvised with what I had in my pantry. I Used 1 can of Cream of Potato soup instead of mushrrom soup and added no more potatoes, aside with what was in soup. 1 1/2 cups of cooked Frozen corn. Added a few shakes of Tony Chachere, Garlic salt instead of salt and a few shakes of cumin. Was VERY TASTY!!! My non soup liking husband LIKED it!!!
Great chowder, especially on cold evening. Tasted great and was fairly easy to cook...
THIS WAS REALLY GOOD! I DID LEAVE OUT THE BACON AND WOULD PROBABLY TRY ADDING CHEDDAR SOUP NEXT TIME INSTEAD OF THE CREAM OF MUSHROOM. I ALSO CUT THE KERNELS OFF OF TWO FRESH EARS OF CORN AND ADDED THAT, AND I THINK THAT MADE THE SOUP!
I have made this a few different times. This time I added some cut up boneless Skinless Chicken breast to the pan while cooking the bacon and onions. Plus we absolutely love corn on this house, so I added a can of drained whole kernel corn to it when it got to that step! A hit again in this house!
Very easy and very tasty...used cream of celery soup, was what I had...tasted great...also cut back to 2 1/2 cups of milk and added an extra can of regular corn as per others suggestions. Will definately be making all winter long!
Lovely simple recipe! I added some pasta to make it a hearty filling meal. Cheap and easy
so easy. always great.
Delicious
This recipe is super simple and tastes amazing....I did substitute a can of cream of celery for the mushroom, however noone had a clue. Tastes like it took hours to make!! Oh, and it's even better then next day and the the next day!
this was a great recipe. i added a few changes. i sauteed 3/4 of the onions and chicken along with salt, pepper, and chili powder in a seperate pan. i added them to the chowder when i was starting the simmering process. i did use 1/2 cup less of the milk.
Easy, quick and tasty. Excelent meal. I added 1/4 cup frozen carrots for color and 1/2 cup frozen whole kernel corn to have more to chew on and used just 2 1/4 cup milk which gave me thicker soup (all just personal preference). Served with Homesteader Cornbread from this site. Yummy.
My husband is from Boston and very picky about his chowder! This was wonderful....absolutely perfect. I did double the recipe and use cream of potato soup instead. Thanks for sharing!
This is a great receipe, I did not use onion, and instead of cream of mushroom I used cream of celery. I also used the real bacon bits instead. Came out great and I have left overs.
Thanks for sharing the great tasting recipe! Very simple to make :) Followed the recipe exact.
I used others suggestions with the cream of potato soup and used fresh corn from my garden! What a wonderful and satisfying meal and not to mention a new way to utilize all the corn I have. P.S. It's even better the next day:)
Good Chowder.....This would be a great recipe for unexpected company. I served it on a rainy, cold weekend and everyone liked it. Next time, I think that I will try it with Cream of Potato.
this soup was excellent!! I followed the recipe exactly!
Tasty and easy! I used cream of celery and one cup of water instead of one of the cups of milk to try to reduce the calories a bit. We loved it!
This was really good.I did change a few things like a subsituted cream of celery for cream of mushroom(I don't like mushrooms).I also used red potatoes and added a can of whole corn as well as the cream corn.Next time I'll try to use cream of potato or even cream of chicken.
This was an easy recipe to prepare and very tasty with fresh baked corn muffins that I put in the oven before starting the chowder. I improvised by using some Thanksgiving dinner leftovers -- diced ham and mashed potato instead of bacon and diced potatoes. The mashed potato made the chowder thicker, which the family prefers, and cut the simmer time down to 10 minutes, just as the muffins were done.
YUM!!! This is the best (and easiest) corn chowder soup! I did make a few modifications. I used cream of potato soup instead of mushroom like a few others recommended. I added a few diced carrots for color and a couple cooked and diced up chicken breast to add some protein. I also used nonfat milk and it still came out very rich and creamy! I still can't believe how easy it was to make!
I am not a good cook and I used this recipe and my chowder came out great!! I will try it again and maybe I will add salmon or something!
I did it without bacon (to make it vegie) and used olive oil to fry the onions. It turned out good.
used an extra cup of milk, two and a half cans of mushroom soup, added shredded cheese and Fake Bacon (for us vegetarians) and since we didnt have a lot of time we used canned potatoes omitted the onion and added extra pepper...will def make this again!
We subbed ham for the bacon and added a can of regular corn, drained. Delicious with the changes, but some dill or shredded cheedar would be nice too.
a good base recipe,needed a little tweaking
Made this recipe a few times, It always is quick and easy, and devoured the same day! I add a can of crab meat before serving....AWESOME!
it wasn't great but I added real potatoes with 2 cans of whole kernel and cream style corn! I put in pinch of Cheyenne pepper, 1 tbsp of basil and oregano! After I did all that still didn't like it :(!
This chowder was super easy to make and super delicious. It tastes great with buttered toast. Yum!!
It was great, used users suggestions and added frozen corn and garlic. Delish!
I used the canned soups to help bolster the taste and it did not work for me and my kitchen crew.
Awesome & easy!
Made this a couple of times now and we all loved it. Added a can of niblets corn and a dash of thyme
Great for a quick, easy and yummy yummy meal
I made this soup for my Bunco group and it was a total hit! Everyone loved it. I left out the onion and bacon (not a fan of either) and added the kernel corn. I used mashed potato flakes to thicken and that worked great. I am making it again for a work lunch!
I didn't give this recipe a 5 star only because I had to edit it to kick up the flavor. I used canned corn, a bit too much potatoes in my opinion. I added 1/2 tsp chili powder, a bit of garlic powder and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper (this made it spicy!) the boyfriend is already asking for seconds.
This was a fast and easy recipe that was delicious and warming on this cold, damp, April night. I used cream of potato soup and frozen corn. We really enjoyed it. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
I made this last night while it was snowing...I wanted something hot! I didn't have any bacon, which I think would have made it even better, but my husband loved it! He said it was better than any potato soup I have made-and I make an awesome potato soup! He ate the leftovers for lunch today. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this soup twice the first time with cream of potato soup and the second time I used the cream of mushroom soup. I must say it was delicious both ways. I did add a cup of frozen corn and boiled my potatoes before adding to the soup pot. I also used 2% milk and drained the fat off the bacon.
Great soup. I followed the advice of other reviewers and used cream of potato soup instead of mushroom, and added a cup of frozen corn. Delicious. The only thing I will do differently next time is add more potatoes, and maybe another cup of corn (just because I like lots of veggies). Will definitely make this again and again.
I doubled the recipe and added 2 whole corns and two cream corn Very delicious WHOO HOO
I tweaked this recipe a little bit. I used cream of chicken rather than cream of mushroom. I also used leftover ham instead of bacon. Still was a great recipe. It was a hit with my children!
Quick and easy to make. I used sausage instead of bacon, and I didn't find the need to add any oil, since there was plenty of fat in the meat. We're not big on potatoes, so instead of chopped potatoes, which some reviewers said didn't cook through, I added a few tablespoons of mashed potato flakes. You don't need a lot to thicken the recipe. Great way to cut down calories. Overall, the dish was good, and a great winter soup. I just don't feel that it was special.
As the title implies, its easy.
I added a small can of diced hatch chile peppers, diced celery and a couple of bay leaves.
Wow.I generally avoid using cream of mushroom soup in anything but I was short on time. I only had a can of regular corn so I dumped in the blender for about 30 seconds before adding it to the soup. Even without the bacon it was delicious! Can't wait to make it again for a crowd.
I have made this many times, and like others, love it, but I noticed someone else having trouble getting potatoes cooked properly.....what I do is sauté the onions and potatoes longer to get them cooked before adding other ingredients......also I add fresh crabmeat and I use my fresh cream style corn, that I put in freezer in summer....Really makes it so good and sweet.....try it
Amazing. So easy and so good. I used cream of chicken soup and it turned out so good.
The reviews lived up to their rating after making this dish! A new go-to favorite!
This chowder was easy to make and my family thought it tasted great!
I modified the recipe a bit. I sautéed celery with the onion, used cream of celery soup, and used the corn from 5 ears of cooked corn on cob. I used a combination of 1% and skim milk and at the end of cooking added about 1/4 cup of light cream. This is a good soup and fast to prepare . My recipe changes were largely made based on left overs I had available in the refrigerator. The light cream really made the taste difference.
Wow, this is good! Just try it, as is. I used frozen hash brown potatoes, and I only had to cook it for about 10 mins. I’m so impressed,with just a few ingredients it turns out so good. This is one I will make again! Thank you for sharing! PS you can’t even tell it’s a can of mushroom soup, it’s just that good!
This was amazingly easy, and is extremely delicious. I kept to this recipe, but it would also be good even without the cream of mushroom - thats how my mom would have made it.
