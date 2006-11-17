Easy Corn Chowder I

I did tweak this just a bit, but I have to say, I was shocked at how good it was! I used bacon drippings instead of actual pieces of bacon - not a big fan of bacon chunks - and that added a nice flavor, but I think it would have been fine without it. I also forgot to buy creamed corn so I made my own by cooking 10 oz of corn in 1 cup of milk, adding 1 tbsp. sugar, 1 tsp salt and pepper to taste; brought to a boil and then added a paste made of 1 tbsp. butter, 1 tbsp. flour and a little milk, then continued cooking until thick. I have to say, next time I'll try it the canned way just to see, but doing the corn this way was very tasty and not that much more time-consuming. It eliminated the need for additional corn that many reviewers talked about, and gave the soup a really deep corn flavor. I used the condensed potato soup - now if only there were a homemade swap for that one that was as easy as the creamed corn!