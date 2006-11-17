Easy Corn Chowder I

4.5
124 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 23
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a quick and easy soup that won't let you down.

Recipe by carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
3
Yield:
3 to 4 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute the bacon and onions together until onions are tender, about 7 minutes. Add the corn, potatoes, soup, milk, and salt and pepper. Raise heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer about 25 to 35 minutes or until the potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
553 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 60.4g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 44.9mg; sodium 1465.2mg. Full Nutrition
