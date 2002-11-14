Easy Marinated Vegetables
Serve these marinated vegetables as a salad or as an appetizer. Optional add ins include: pitted Greek olives, cubes of feta cheese, and thin slices of Maui or Walla Walla onion.
Serve these marinated vegetables as a salad or as an appetizer. Optional add ins include: pitted Greek olives, cubes of feta cheese, and thin slices of Maui or Walla Walla onion.
Good recipe. Be sure to marinate the full time. Adding olives and/or feta or mozzerella cubes really perks this up. Also, consider making some fresher dressing vs using the bottled. I compromised & made up a bottle of Good Season Italian, using nice olive oil & part red wine/part balsamic vinegar. A extra 5 min., but it had a big payoff in taste, made an exceptional difference. The red vinegar darkens this a little bit, but is a nice variation.Read More
It made a nice change from cooked vegetables. It wasn't an overbearing flavourful side dish but it was just right for something simple yet tasty. The next day it tasted unpleasant. Don't make enough for left overs.Read More
Good recipe. Be sure to marinate the full time. Adding olives and/or feta or mozzerella cubes really perks this up. Also, consider making some fresher dressing vs using the bottled. I compromised & made up a bottle of Good Season Italian, using nice olive oil & part red wine/part balsamic vinegar. A extra 5 min., but it had a big payoff in taste, made an exceptional difference. The red vinegar darkens this a little bit, but is a nice variation.
Tasty alternative to raw with ranch or steaming! The first time I made it exactly as written and used Wishbone's fat-free italian and it came out pretty good but not flavorful enough. The second time I switched the green bell to red for color and added some mushrooms to the mix...mmmmm! I also doctored up a packet of Good Seasons Italian dressing mix with olive oil, a bit of crushed tomatoes and some garlic-red wine vinegar to make a flavorful tomato vinegarette--yum! Oh, and definitely go the full hour or more for flavor. I usually hate feta, but I gave it a try using a garlic-herb variety and it definitely enhanced the overall appeal. My husband liked it and I enjoyed the leftovers for lunch the next day (even more flavorful then!!).
A simple and geat idea. I tried this adding red onion to the cheese and olives, and I used a Greek-style dressing instead of Italian. I loved it, but my boyfriend didn't care for it, only because he flat-out refuses to eat vegetables, but I think with the right veggie combinations, this will slowly win him over. Be sure to let it marinate for the full hour, if not more. I only had time to let it sit for 45 minutes, and a lot of the vegetables hadn't really soaked up the dressing. Otherwise, great recipe and very easy.
A great recipe for those midday snacks, especially for someone trying to maintain their weight as well as watching their blood sugar.
Very good, I took this to the rest home for a potluck and everyone loved it.Thanks
Very good in the summer, when everything is fresh. Also easy to substitute other vegetables as you prefer.
What a great way to eat your veggies. I give this a 5 star because for veggies, it is a 5 star. It's not good like a big cheese enchilada or a bowl of ice cream but I will make my veggies like this more often. Like many other reviews, I used a Good Seasons packet and used mostly balsamic vinegar instead of all white vinegar. Marinated the veggies in it overnight (used a red bell instead of a green. Next time, I might use all brocolli rather than cauliflower). Added olives and feta cheese. This also needs SALT! Don't forget the salt!
this was a very good recipe children loved it with the feta cheese thankyou
Simple. I brought to a church dinner and it went over well.
Very good, very easy. Made me feel like I was eating something good for me (and actually be doing it) when I was pregnant. I marinated over night, using Good Seasons with wine vinegar, added a few olives chopped fine. Wowed the in-laws at a dinner party. Good stuff!
Quick, easy, and requested again and again by the whole family.
Made for Xmas dinner. Every year I try to impliment as many "make ahead" dishes as possible. It was a huge success. Fresh and light next to all the heavier foods. This will become a year round staple.
Its actually easier to use a bag of frozen veggies (California Blend). Dump frozen veggies in a large bowl, pour a bottle of zesty Italian dressing over top, cover, and chill until veggies thaw. Add halved cherry tomatoes just prior to serving. Delicious salad...perfect if you let sit overnight.
Tasty & very healthy! I used Newman's Own family Italian recipe - delish! Also used orange pepper instead of green for color! Yummy! Thanks!
We thought this was great! I used Cardini's Light Greek Vinaigrette as well as adding kalamata olives & mozzarella cheese chunks. I would have preferred it without the olives and cheese - I kept picking them out to get more of the yummy veggies. A great way to fit in LOTS of vegetables.
I give it four stars not because its that great, but it is a good, different way than steaming to get in plenty of vegetables. All in all, it just tastes like any salad full of vegetables with italian dressing. I added reduced fat feta cheese also. I will prob make again as I am really trying to eat lots of veggies these days.
I made this for a cook out. I used Romano Basil Italian vinigrette. Everybody loved this, there weren't any left overs. Thanks for the recipe
This was just great. I mixed in some crumbled reduced fat feta and used Ken's Greek Dressing. I served it as salad for a meal. It made a lovely little snack the following day too. I prepped the whole thing the night before so it had plenty of time to marinate and soak up the dressing.
Great recipe for potlucks and such. Makes a lot with little hassle. Great mixture of tastes.
It made a nice change from cooked vegetables. It wasn't an overbearing flavourful side dish but it was just right for something simple yet tasty. The next day it tasted unpleasant. Don't make enough for left overs.
YUM!
This was a wonderful side dish and will go with a variety of meals. :)
I only used broccoli and cauliflower and marinated 4 hours. It was ok but nothing special. For lunch the next day I added a little mozerella and grilled chicken and it gave it more flavor.
Yum! I used only broc & cauliflower as I'm low-carbing. I used Good Seasons w/red wine vinegar and olive oil. I also added diced muenster cheese (others had suggested mozzerella but I didn't have any on hand). I let it marinate several hours and it was fantastic. I can't wait to try it tomorrow for lunch. Thanks Chris!
Very tasty...and colorful. This salad was a great addition to the very first Thankgiving dinner I've ever made!
This was just ordinary, nothing to get excited about. Sorry!
Needs some work, perhaps more dressing, but I enjoyed the veggie combination.
This was good and my guests all asked for the recipe but the next time I will add more zing like onion and garlic or a spicier Italian Dressing. I also doubled the recipe and used red and yellow bell peppers and seedless cucumber.
I thought this recipe was good. I think next time I will blanch the carrots along with the broccoli. I also added some artichoke hearts, which turned out great!
Thank you! Finally a way for me to eat brocolli and cauliflower without having to cover it in cheese to enjoy it. I made 2 different batches, 1 with italian dressing and another with an asian ginger dressing. Both were superb. I will be making this often and experimenting with different dressings.
These were great and well received by everyone at our get-together. I did add more italian dressing, as well as some garlic powder and salt.
Thank you for sharing this recipe! I had to copy it several times for my friends!! Will definitely use again.
Very good as is and very healthy. I usually use red bell pepper instead of green for color. For a change I like it even better using Greek dressing and adding feta cheese and Greek olives.
No changes made. It was so tasty just the way it is.
What a great way to change the taste of raw broccoli! Dramatically. Only made with veggies on hand at the time (broc, grape tomatoes and cucumber) and added dill seasoning. Olive Garden dressing.
Sorry, but I really didn't care for this at all. Neither did my husband. Not sure if it was the kind of italian dressing used or what, but I doubt I'll make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections