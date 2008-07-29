Cake in a Mug

Cake mix in a mug that can be made in the microwave. Use any flavor of cake mix and corresponding flavor of pudding mix. For the glaze, Use a corresponding flavor of powdered mix, such as lemonade for lemon, cocoa for chocolate, etcetera.

Recipe by Melissa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Check your coffee mugs to make sure each one holds 1 1/2 cups water.

  • Place dry cake mix and dry pudding mix into a large bowl and blend well with a whisk. This will be about 4 to 4 1/2 cups of dry mix and will make 8 coffee cup cake mixes. Divide mix into 8 small plastic bags (about 1/2 cup each). Place mix into a corner of each bag and tie it there with a twist tie.

  • Make glaze mix: in a medium bowl, combine confectioners sugar with powdered flavoring mix. Divide into 8 small plastic bags and close bag with a twist tie. Attach each glaze mix to the cake mix bags with a twist tie. Place one of each bag into each cup.

  • Attach the following instructions to each cup: Generously spray inside of cup with cooking spray. Empty contents of cake mix packet in cup. Add 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of oil, 1 tablespoon water to dry mix. Mix 15 seconds, carefully mixing in all dry mix. Microwave on full power for 2 minutes. While cake is cooking, place ingredients from Glaze mix into a very small container and add 1 1/2 teaspoon water. Mix well. When cake is done, pour glaze over cake in cup. Enjoy while warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 108.1g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 598mg. Full Nutrition
