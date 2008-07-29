Cake in a Mug

Cake mix in a mug that can be made in the microwave. Use any flavor of cake mix and corresponding flavor of pudding mix. For the glaze, Use a corresponding flavor of powdered mix, such as lemonade for lemon, cocoa for chocolate, etcetera.
I love this recipe and it makes a great gift but I use NO EGGS or egg substitute and skip the hassle of making the glaze. Instead I used 1 T. oil and 2 T. water to mix the batter. It still works out great without any egg. When it comes out of the microwave, immediatley top with about 5 chocolate kisses (let them get melty) and a little vanilla ice cream. It is FABULOUS!!! Enjoy!
This SO didn't work for me. It was WAY too eggy. My white cake mix when cooked in the mug looked and kind of tasted like sweetened scrambled eggs. When you look at the proportions, generally you use two eggs for an entire cake mix, and this was using one egg for 1/8 to 1/12 of the cake mix - you can understand the egginess. I will not even come close to making this again.
I love this recipe and it makes a great gift but I use NO EGGS or egg substitute and skip the hassle of making the glaze. Instead I used 1 T. oil and 2 T. water to mix the batter. It still works out great without any egg. When it comes out of the microwave, immediatley top with about 5 chocolate kisses (let them get melty) and a little vanilla ice cream. It is FABULOUS!!! Enjoy!
This is very good. I like both the lemon cake and the cocoa cake best, though I have tried almost every variation out there. It's great that you can make the mix for these ahead of time, and then just take it out when you've run into a PMS emergency. I like mine with chocolate syrup and a small scoop of ice cream. TIP: If you don't like the eggy taste, use a couple tablespoons of applesauce. You'll still get the same end result, but without the eggy taste. With chocolate cake mix, do one tablespoon applesauce and one tablespoon creamy peanut butter. That's the great thing about this recipe, the ingredients are flexible. This is just a base recipe. Use your imagination!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2005
I found this recipe and was excited-I am inherently lazy and I like cake, and what could be easier? Anyway, the first time I used a whole egg to make one mugful of cake, and I agree that it was too eggy. The second time I tried an egg white, it was still a bit eggy but better. The third time I used powdered egg whites, which turned out quite good. I wanted to add this because some people were saying their kids made this....you could probably mix powdered egg whites in the mix originally before seperating it into bags-then you would only need to add water and oil! (wohoo no salmonella!)I read someone else was using plain soy milk instead of eggs, I will be trying that next. I also was adding canned peaches or canned fruit (light) and the juice from them, cutting the cake into little pieces and pouring the fruit over them so the juice soaks into the cake evenly. It was quite tasty. Also works well using one serving of those plastic single serve fruit-in-a-cup things.
This SO didn't work for me. It was WAY too eggy. My white cake mix when cooked in the mug looked and kind of tasted like sweetened scrambled eggs. When you look at the proportions, generally you use two eggs for an entire cake mix, and this was using one egg for 1/8 to 1/12 of the cake mix - you can understand the egginess. I will not even come close to making this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2000
Excellent recipe to give as a gift or just for handy cake for one! I found that adding a tsp of vanilla to a vanilla cake/pudding combination makes it really taste like white cake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/20/2003
The first attempt I made at this cake was like others before me...it had too much egg. So what I did is use the egg white instead and there was an impovement in the taste and texture. If you have the means, I recommend using a small egg rather than a large one or just use the egg white. I also didn't find it necessary to grease the mug.
I used a chocolate cake mix and chocolate pudding, and used just the egg white with the oil and water. It may not be "gourmet", but I thought this was quite good for a quick "chocolate fix", and my kids can make it up for a quick snack. (Just be careful . . . the mug and the cake get quite hot.) The texture of the cake somewhat reminded me more of an angelfood than a regular cake.
It's quick and easy - definitely kid-friendly - but we didn't like the taste. Confectioner's sugar in the frosting glaze was too overwhelming and cake texture was gummy. Not bad for kid food - but for adults with a little more discerning taste - this one's a loser.
When I saw this recipe I had to tweek and try. The first thing I did was to divide the mixture into 4ths, you can cook it in a larger mug or a ramekin. For each mix add 1 egg, 1/4 c water, 2 Tbs oil. You don't need to grease the mug unless you want to remove it from the mug before you eat it. This recipe is not great but it sure is easy to make a small cake for the kids rather than the whole thing.
After reading reviews, I mixed 1/2C of the cake/pudding mix with 2T applesauce, 1T water and 1T canola oil, then placed in microwave for 2 minutes. WONDERFUL! It is very moist, not quite as "fluffy" as an oven-baked cake. But very satisfying!
Thank you, you just made my morning. I was craving a muffin or a sweet anything - but I didn't have many ingredients on hand and was feeling kind of lazy. This is a great idea. The cake was good with yellow cake mix and butterscotch pudding mix. I think next time I'll cook a little less time, like 1 minute and 45 seconds, because mine seemed a little overcooked. Used 1/2 of an egg. I don't know if this is quite gift worthy, but I know my 15-year-old daughter will love the ease of this for a quick snack that pleases her frugal mom! The rating is for the great idea, the convenience, and being so good on the budget. For the taste and texture, it's a little bit lower - but considering the simplicity, its really good!
I was wondering if there were any way to make a single-serving, microwavable cake and this is what my google search found. The other day, I read about baking a cake mix with a diet soda. I thought I'd give it a try in the microwave. Rather than adding oil or water, I simply added 3 T of diet Dr. Pepper. The texture was a little bit different than regular cake, but as others have said, it definitely curbed the sweet tooth. I served it with a dollop of frozen yogurt and light chocolate syrup. With just a single serving, I'm not tempted to eat more cake! :)
Try looking at natural foods stores or emergency preparedness stores for powdered eggs or powdered egg whites--then you can add eggs in proportion to what the mix calls for. Mine turned out great this way.
I needed a quick dessert for hubby after he took me out to Friday's and a movie as a late Valentines day date. I made this for him and he loved it! I did not have the pudding mix and I used the egg. It was super moist and perfect. I will make this a again for sure! MMMMM
I made the "pudding in the mix" type cake mix exactly as directed on the box. Filled the mugs half full then microwaved them (one at a time) for 2 minutes on high. kind of scary when it raises up above the top of the mug, but shrinks bag down. Moist, delicious, amazing!
As others have said, it does turn out very eggy as writted. But I've just started telling people to use half an egg instead of a whole, and it turns out just fine. Also, cherry drink mix with chocolate cake is delicious.
I made this using just the egg white of one egg and it still seemed to be a little to much egg--maybe half an egg white or a teaspoon of one beaten egg would work. I will keep trying. I will also cut back on the oil-maybe in half. As it stands now, the proportion for the egg in this recipe is way to much. Thanks, though for giving me a recipe to play with.
easy to make little cake baggies & then when your preschooler askes to make a cake, you can quick & easy whip one up. we skip the glaze & just add a little maple syrup for the topping. works fine for us.
Definately better with an egg white instead of the whole egg! Not the best texture, but quick and easy. A nice snack when I am hungry for cake but do not want a whole cake sitting on my counter and tempting me to eat it.
I love to bake, and yet we still love this cake in a mug! I usally make this for me and my husband, so I just whisk one egg and split it between the two mugs. We have added marshmallow creme, peanut butter, cook and serve pudding instead of instant, and chocolate chips. We have liked every variation. We only need to microwave it for 1 min and 20 seconds. Then we top it with a big spoonful of canned frosting. It melts on top making this cake really yummy! Red Velvet with cream cheese pudding is a nice combo!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/22/2003
I thought this was a good gift idea, although it certainly makes a very eggy cake! I used a yellow cake mix and store-bought frosting, however, and it tasted just fine.
Ok, I used the powdered egg whites. I think the mug was too tall-one of those coffee house fluted mugs. As the cake cooled the bottom tasted burned and crunchy. Since I used the powdered egg whites I added extra water (a little over a TBS). I still have baggies of mix and I will try cooking it in a small corning dish next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2000
Recipe very kid friendly. My Sp. Ed. student's enjoyed making this and eating it. This is one recipe that will be used over and over.
Just made with a box of Jiffy yellow cake mix and 1.5oz box of chocolate pudding mix. mixed and divided into 4 bags. when ready to cook added 1T mini chocolate chips, 1T egg, 1T oil and 2 T water. It was done in under 1.5 minutes. My husband topped it with a small scoop of gelato and gave it 2 thumbs up. great to have on hand for a sweet treat that he can make when I work late :) Thanks for the basic idea.
If you are not a great egg fan and think it has too much, substitute whole egg powder (1/2 tsp)to keep it in the formulation. It's available at most health food grocery stores. Egg white is good too. I liked it much better this way. Also use marzipan or sugar paste, frosting and fillings (remove cake, cut in half and fill then frost) to make cute individual mini cakes. These are perfect for sharing!
I have seen the recipe on social media sites as well and couldn't wait to try it. I was VERY disappointed! This tastes TERRIBLE! I read several reviews before making this and agreed with several of them about using a whole egg in one mug of cake so I used a substitute (apple sauce) as suggested by another user. The first mug was burnt (I microwaved it for 3 1/2 minutes). The second mug I made sure to cook for less time (2 1/2 minutes) which left the middle of the cake gooey but the edges were done. The consistency of the cake and the flavor was very unpleasant. I do not know what others are saying about this being a great cake! Its terrible! I wasted a good box of cake mix and pudding mix!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.