Cake in a Mug

I found this recipe and was excited-I am inherently lazy and I like cake, and what could be easier? Anyway, the first time I used a whole egg to make one mugful of cake, and I agree that it was too eggy. The second time I tried an egg white, it was still a bit eggy but better. The third time I used powdered egg whites, which turned out quite good. I wanted to add this because some people were saying their kids made this....you could probably mix powdered egg whites in the mix originally before seperating it into bags-then you would only need to add water and oil! (wohoo no salmonella!)I read someone else was using plain soy milk instead of eggs, I will be trying that next. I also was adding canned peaches or canned fruit (light) and the juice from them, cutting the cake into little pieces and pouring the fruit over them so the juice soaks into the cake evenly. It was quite tasty. Also works well using one serving of those plastic single serve fruit-in-a-cup things.