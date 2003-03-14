Savory Diet Chicken

3.7
23 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Very simple, healthy and delicious! The amounts are up to you! (Note: As a general guide, one serving would consist of one chicken breast with 1 to 2 of each of the vegetables). Easy and flexible!

Recipe by S G sha

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, place the chicken breasts. Add the potatoes, bell peppers, carrot and onion, all cubed or quartered. Sprinkle all liberally with Worcestershire sauce and a dash of paprika. Cover dish and bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hour. That's it! Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 35.2g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 123mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022