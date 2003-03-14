Savory Diet Chicken
Very simple, healthy and delicious! The amounts are up to you! (Note: As a general guide, one serving would consist of one chicken breast with 1 to 2 of each of the vegetables). Easy and flexible!
This was good, but the chicken comes out too dry, I would suggest marinating in a fat free salad dressing or applying a rub before hand. The veggies were tasty, I used baby carrots and they came out tender with the right amout of Worchestire taste. And I added fat free sour cream to my potatos and topped it with the onions.Read More
I took some liberties with this recipe after reading the comments. I didn't have Worcestershire sauce so I drizzled everything with some olive oil and tamari sauce and sprinkled on a bit of salt and pepper along with the paprika. I used fewer vegetables and sliced them pretty thin so it only took an hour to cook. Everything turned out great - the chicken was nice and moist. I also made a gravy by deglazing the pan with some veggie broth and thickening it with a bit of flour. Yum!Read More
Pretty tasty! I followed the advice and added some cream of chicken soup (diluted w/water) on top to make sure it wasn't too dry as I was a little concerned with that. Very easy, very simple! I will definitely make again.
The veggies and potatoes were excellent. They make great leftovers and taste better after the sauce has soaked in a bit (12-24 hours). The chicken come out dry. A few corrections: The potatoes should be halved or quartered. It requires a lot more than a dash Worcestershire to "Sprinkle all liberally".
This was very easy to make and pretty tasty. I added additional Worcestershire sauce and also spinkled liberally with the paprika. It took forever for my potatoes to cook so to keep the chicken from over cooking I took it out and wrapped in foil while the veggies continued to cook. It was pretty much like a chicken version of a roast. I also used baby carrots.
I added a bit a cayanne pepper and it tasted awesome!!!
wow this was a great recipe! me and my family sure ate this up! i will definately be making this again!
Great idea but lacked a lot of flavor even after adding Tastefully simple garlic pepper and TS seasoning salt. I will absolutely make again but I think I will add some fresh garlic cloves along with more seasonings. I really liked how everything cooked in one pan to prefection, chicken and veggies were just perfect in 85 mins! I plan on turning the leftovers into a stew of some sort for dinner tonight:)
Not bad at all. I added extra Worcestershire sauce some salt and a bit of onion powder. Honestly I don't think the onion powder did much. It is not a full flavor meal, but it sure was filling. I liked that part.
The chicken just melts in your mouth and falls apart as you try to serve it. So be careful with that. I think there should be less veggies and more chicken. I ate the leftover veggies for two days cuz all the chicken disappeared immediately!
After reading some reviews, I was concerned about the chicken being too dry. So, I mixed up a can of cream of chicken soup with milk and poured it over the top. That gave the potatoes a nice gravy. This was excellent. Thanks for the recipe.
My family loved this, the only change I made was that I cooked it in my crockpot. I must admit I had never thought of doing this with chicken but it was wonderful.
I did add some chicken broth to the pan and sprinkled everything with rosemary. The chicken was really tender, although I like my veggies a little more "squishy". I strained the juices from the pan after cooking and made a gravy as well.
DEFINITELY needs the sour cream and worchester sauce, and even then, it is good but not cravable
I added celery flakes,mushrooms, can of cream of mushrooms. Omitted green peppers. Very good.
This came out very dry with not a lot of taste. I even added extra worscestershire sauce.
I followed the recipe, as listed, except for the quantity of vegetables, which was way too much to fit the pan. The chicken came out dry with little taste. I used boneless, skinless breasts, which I suspect was the problem. The recipe doesn't specify whether or not the chicken is skinless. Since there are huge discrepancies in the ratings, my guess is that the good results are achieved with skin on the breasts. No one liked the results, but I'm trying to salvage the leftovers in a stew today.
my family is clearly not a fan. Normally there are no leftovers. Tonight however, there were quite a few things left in the dish and on their plates. This was.....bland to say the least. Lacked color or festivity. After it was cooked, we all ended up with BBQ sauce on our plates for the chicken. I think next time, if there is a next time, there will be something added.... spices or perhaps the soup like everyone mentioned.
Loved this dish...added extra Worchestershire and then at the very end, added a package of Hidden Valley Ranch Dip...GREAT!
This recipe turned out perfectly, added the cream of chicken and diluted with water as recommended, and poured 1/2 of the mixture over the dish before baking. It makes a great sauce, next time I will add more since my 3 year old couldn't get enough of it.
Spread cream of mushroom soup over the chicken. This helped make a gravy without adding too many calories. Family liked it and I'll make it again.
