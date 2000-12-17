Cocktail Meatballs

This is the 1st time I ever attempted meatballs and I really loved these. The sauce was really good. Tripled the recipe and took them to a baby shower. I had very little left over and had some requests for the recipe. The funny thing is, the entire time I was adding the sauce ingredients, I kept wrinkling my nose and thinking "this can't be good". I mean, cranberry sauce, chili sauce & lemon juice. Wow. But it was very good. I actually made these the day before I needed them. I baked the meatballs on a broiler pan so the grease would drip down and not pool around the meatballs. I then just placed them in a container, poured the sauce over them, put a lid on them and threw them in the fridge. The next morning at 8am, I dumped it all in the slow cooker to heat before the 1:00 baby shower. Perfect. The only change I made was adding a bit more minced onions and the bread crumbs were Italian flavored. That little bit of flavor didn't overwhelm the sauce at all.