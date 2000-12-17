Cocktail Meatballs

1951 Ratings
  • 5 1289
  • 4 425
  • 3 137
  • 2 57
  • 1 43

These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, egg, water, bread crumbs, and minced onion. Roll into small meatballs.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once.

  • In a slow cooker or large saucepan over low heat, blend the cranberry sauce, chili sauce, brown sugar, and lemon juice. Add meatballs, and simmer for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 84.9mg. Full Nutrition
