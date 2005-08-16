Crab 'N Shrimp Dip

1 of 44

Rating: 4 stars I changed this just a bit so I can't give it 5 stars. I added 8 ozs. of sour cream to stretch it a bit and make it more creamy. I also add about 2 Tbs. of zesty cocktail sauce and a tablespoon of lemon juice to add the zip other posters said was lacking. I brought it to work for a low-carb potluck and served with whole wheat crackers. Everyone really liked it. Helpful (70)

Rating: 1 stars Sorry to say I was not impressed with this recipe. I made it for a dinner party and my friends didn't much care for it either. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Very quick and easy - my guests loved it - I spread cocktail sauce over it to add to the seafood flavor. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars Horseradish, my friends...about a 1/2 teaspoon. And 1/2 tsp. of cayenne and a couple dashes of tobasco. That'll give it the kick it needs. People were scooping it up with big hunks of bread when I zipped it up a bit! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars I made my family guinea pigs with this recipe and soon after it was on the table they were just plain pigs, they ate it all up in no time. Very delicious recipe, well from the bowl scrapings that were left for me it was. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars WE HAD A NEW YEARS EVE PARTY AND WE MADE THIS MOST WONDERFUL CRAB AND SHRIMP DIP( I CALL IT A SPREAD)BUT ANYWAY EVERYONE LOVED IT AND WANTED MORE. SO MY HUSBAND AND I THANK YOU CINDY FOR A GREAT RECIPE AND A GREAT NEW YEAR. LILANG0410 Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out really tasty but I made several changes. I blended 8 oz of cream cheese with 1/4 cup of chili sauce as recommended by other reviewers. Added the one green onion and two cans of canned crab instead of just one. I don't like canned shrimp, so I bought 1/2 lb. of fresh and steamed it myself with vinegar and Old Bay, then chopped it up. Other reviewers kept stating this needed a "kick." I think I figured out what is missing - about 1-2 tsp of Old Bay seafood seasoning. This was great served with crackers after chilliing. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good for a recent holiday party, but even with the addition of cocktail sauce, sour cream, and lemon juice it was still a little bland for my taste. Serve with savory crackers. Next time I might try a spicy salsa instead of cocktail sauce. Helpful (8)