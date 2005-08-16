Crab 'N Shrimp Dip

Rating: 4.15 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

I always have this for a filler with company around the holidays, fun to serve with holiday shaped crackers that are available.

By Cindy Carnes

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend together the cream cheese and mayonnaise. Add the green onion, crab and shrimp. Place in a covered container and chill overnight.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 34.8mg; sodium 84.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (44)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

CULLY79
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2005
I changed this just a bit so I can't give it 5 stars. I added 8 ozs. of sour cream to stretch it a bit and make it more creamy. I also add about 2 Tbs. of zesty cocktail sauce and a tablespoon of lemon juice to add the zip other posters said was lacking. I brought it to work for a low-carb potluck and served with whole wheat crackers. Everyone really liked it. Read More
Helpful
(70)

Most helpful critical review

01COOKIE
Rating: 1 stars
06/22/2003
Sorry to say I was not impressed with this recipe. I made it for a dinner party and my friends didn't much care for it either. Read More
Helpful
(29)
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CULLY79
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2005
I changed this just a bit so I can't give it 5 stars. I added 8 ozs. of sour cream to stretch it a bit and make it more creamy. I also add about 2 Tbs. of zesty cocktail sauce and a tablespoon of lemon juice to add the zip other posters said was lacking. I brought it to work for a low-carb potluck and served with whole wheat crackers. Everyone really liked it. Read More
Helpful
(70)
01COOKIE
Rating: 1 stars
06/21/2003
Sorry to say I was not impressed with this recipe. I made it for a dinner party and my friends didn't much care for it either. Read More
Helpful
(29)
PEGGY366
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2003
Very quick and easy - my guests loved it - I spread cocktail sauce over it to add to the seafood flavor. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Advertisement
Maggie Tidwell
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2010
Horseradish, my friends...about a 1/2 teaspoon. And 1/2 tsp. of cayenne and a couple dashes of tobasco. That'll give it the kick it needs. People were scooping it up with big hunks of bread when I zipped it up a bit! Read More
Helpful
(24)
RACHEAL3
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2004
I made my family guinea pigs with this recipe and soon after it was on the table they were just plain pigs, they ate it all up in no time. Very delicious recipe, well from the bowl scrapings that were left for me it was. Read More
Helpful
(13)
DOTTIE GRIBBINS
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2003
WE HAD A NEW YEARS EVE PARTY AND WE MADE THIS MOST WONDERFUL CRAB AND SHRIMP DIP( I CALL IT A SPREAD)BUT ANYWAY EVERYONE LOVED IT AND WANTED MORE. SO MY HUSBAND AND I THANK YOU CINDY FOR A GREAT RECIPE AND A GREAT NEW YEAR. LILANG0410 Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
lwilson97
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2010
This turned out really tasty but I made several changes. I blended 8 oz of cream cheese with 1/4 cup of chili sauce as recommended by other reviewers. Added the one green onion and two cans of canned crab instead of just one. I don't like canned shrimp, so I bought 1/2 lb. of fresh and steamed it myself with vinegar and Old Bay, then chopped it up. Other reviewers kept stating this needed a "kick." I think I figured out what is missing - about 1-2 tsp of Old Bay seafood seasoning. This was great served with crackers after chilliing. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Medea
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2005
This was pretty good for a recent holiday party, but even with the addition of cocktail sauce, sour cream, and lemon juice it was still a little bland for my taste. Serve with savory crackers. Next time I might try a spicy salsa instead of cocktail sauce. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Deborah Merkle
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2009
I make this dip but I use 2 cans of shrimp a regular small onion chopped fine instead of the green onions and I add seasoning salt (or Trader Joe's 21 seasoning salute if I have it) and course ground pepper. It is always a hit and ends up being the recipe everyone asks for. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022