Old-Fashioned Sea Foam Candy
This old-fashioned candy foam recipe is light and airy, which is why it is called "sea foam."
There are a couple good tips for making this type of candy. #1. Don't make it on a humid or rainy day, it just will not turn out properly. #2. Always have a fresh box of baking soda, it makes the candy more sponge-like. Stale soda won't make it foam up as much as it should to be light.Read More
I so wanted to make this candy, it is my sister's favorite from the candy shops. I tried it four times and each time it was a disaster! I have no idea what I did wrong, I stared at the candy thermometer the whole time.Read More
I just wanted to let everyone know that there is a special knack to making this candy. I myself cannot make it. I've burn many batches. Now my husbands Aunt follows this recipe and makes the BEST seafoam. So I'm thinking its a candy not everone can master. Oh well.....I'll try try and try again. But this recipe does work...just not for me. :)
In fairness to MARBALET, some of yours don't turn out as expected not because her recipe is wrong or you're doing it wrong. It's because you're talking about 2 different kinds of seafoam candy. One that is white, chalky and smooth made with eggwhites to look like meringue pillows... and one that is toffee-like, crunchy that is the center of a crunchie or violet crumble bar.
I also had a terrible failure. I did overcook it just slightly, but the texture was really really wrong.. instead of light and crisp and chalky like it's supposed to be, it was very heavy and and the bubbles were larger and fewer than they should have been, and the texture reminded me a little of stale cereal. Eww. I'm going to try a recipie with egg whites this time.....
I have to disagree with you guys! I loved this candy! Although, I did have to grease the pan a lot for the candy to even come out! This was definitly a big problem.
I made a few changes - Cook to 300 and I used 1 Tablespoon of baking soda - sift or stir well to crush any small lumps before adding to sugar mix. I also lined my pan with aluminum foil and sprayed with Pam. The candy was easy to release. I used chocolate almond bark for my dipping chocolate. Store in covered tin in a cool place. I've been buying this at the local candy store for years - now I can make my own. Yum yum!
Even though I heavily greased the pan, I could not get the candy out. I was very disappointed, but not as much as my husband - he'd been dying for this treat! I wound up having to soak the pan in HOT water for hours to melt the candy. Plus the little chips of candy I managed to carve out didn't taste "right".
I think this recipe came out fine! We made it several times with no p[roblem, broken it up and dipped it in almond bark to fill tin's for Christmas presents
This was not a very good recipe, the foam turned out hard as a rock, it was gross tasting and just not right at all. I have tried one with egg whites and it turned out much better.
I made this recipe twice, following the directions EXACTLY. Both times it failed. It ended up like peanut brittle. I found a different recipe off a wedding site that was pretty much the same except it called for 2 tablespoons of baking soda instead on 1/2. It puffed up perfectly and stayed puffed up long enough to cool. Give it a try. Maybe it will work for you also!
I tried making this twice and it never turned out. I used a different seafoam recipe, first time had no problems.
In my neck of the woods, this is called Sponge candy. It can be tricky to make. We found an easier way instead of using a buttered pan. We put wax paper on a cookie sheet. We have a piece of bendable metal that we use like a mold. We pour the mixture onto the cookie sheet and immediately wrap the mold around it and let it set up overnight (we use binder clips to hold it together. Turns out great. Also, use the best dark chocolate you can afford to dip it in. It makes it that much better
So I made this as written and came out with a layer on the bottom that's like brittle and a layer on top that is what I imagine traditional seafoam candy to taste like (I've never actually had it so I'm guessing here). After thinking it over and looking at a few other versions, I don't think the measurement of 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda is correct. Others with identical measurements of the sugar and liquid ingredients indicate to add as much as two tablespoons of baking soda. I wonder if this might be the problem some have had. Definitely not a recipe for beginners but there's potential here!
Our sea foam did not turn out well. We made more of a hard candy then light chalky candy. Yuck!
I did not care for this recipe.
Turned out great. Make sure your baking soda is fresh and don't make it in humid weather and you should have no problem.
This recipe was not at all like the seafoam I thought it was.
I reviewed this before. I do still think the temp was too low but I essentially got a hard candy out of this. Looking at other recipes there is not enough baking soda and too much water will not make this again
