Old-Fashioned Sea Foam Candy

This old-fashioned candy foam recipe is light and airy, which is why it is called "sea foam."

By MARBALET

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 quarts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter or oil an 8-inch square baking pan; set aside.

  • Put sugar, water, vinegar, and syrup in a heavy 4-quart saucepan (cast iron if you have it). Gently heat mixture, stirring with a wooden spoon, until sugar has dissolved and syrup has melted. Bring to a boil, cover, and boil for 3 minutes. Remove the lid and boil until temperature reaches 285 degrees F (140 degrees C) on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat and stir in baking soda, mixing well to allow bubbles to subside a little.

  • Pour hot mixture into the prepared pan and leave until just beginning to set. Mark into squares with a lightly oiled knife. Leave to set completely. Cut or break into pieces.

  • Combine chocolate chips, shortening, and baking chocolate in a 2-quart glass bowl. Microwave on high until melted, about 2 minutes. Stir with a wooden spoon. Dip candy pieces into chocolate, covering completely. Let cool on waxed paper.

  • Wrap candy individually in waxed paper, twisting the ends together. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 8.4g; sodium 42.6mg. Full Nutrition
