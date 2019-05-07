Pitcher Perfect Margaritas
Make margaritas in a pitcher with this refreshing recipe. After tweaking several other margarita recipes, I finally found a way to get that classic margarita taste in a pitcher size for parties.
Besides making Pina Coladas last night/this morning for my GF's b-day party, I made margaritas using this recipe..... The first batch I made, I did use the 2 cups of tequila and it was strong!!!! Too strong!!! From there on out, I only used one cup and it was still pretty strong using that. All in all, they were good. My guest called it top restaurant quality strength margaritas. I had to give only 4 stars because I have no idea why the recipe calls for 2 cups of tequila when it only needs one.Read More
Quite good, but fairly strong margarita. I put the mix in the blender & added a quart of frozen strawberries and a cup of ice & it was a great addition and calmed it down a bit. Thanks!
So good I've made these a few times. everyone loves them
Well named. They make a pitcher, and they're perfect. This is a great way to serve margaritas without manning the blender all night. The fresh lime juice gives them the right balance of flavors to taste authentic and fresh. I will use this recipe a lot! UPDATE: I make simple syrup (1 part water to one part sugar, heated until combined, then cooled) instead of "sweetened lime juice", because I don't really know what that is!
Use only 1 cup of tequila! Yikes, I can't imagine them with 2! So good and easy to make! I am always an advocate for fresh squeezed limes, but I couldn't bring myself to pay $.89 a lime when I would need 20! So I used lime juice in a bottle and they still tasted SO much better than the bottled margarita mix! I will definitely use this recipe again and make sure to use fresh lime juice!
This is a basic margarita recipe and is very good. Using high quality triple sec (such as cointreau) will make it alot better. Anyone who says it is too strong is likely using cheap tequila! (Such as Jose Cuervo)
I really needed an idea of where to start with the measuring proration for a pitcher. This is a good base, but was a little strong for my taste.
Yum. I may add some cointreau next time.
A bit too strong.
Great for parties, but a bit on the strong side! Use good quality tequila or you're gonna be in for a headache... After cutting back on the tequila and using crushed ice this was pretty good.
this was awesome!
Excellent!!! For those who didn't know, the sweetened lime juice is by Rose's Find it in the liquor aisle with tonic and club soda. This margarita was tart and tasty. I made a half batch and used the full cup of tequila. Perfect!!!!
Easy to make and everybody loved them!
Great recipe! I did tweak it a little bit and used 2 cups of sweet and sour and one squeezed lime instead of the lime juice. They were a huge hit :)
Very good for margaritas on the rocks.
So strong but so good!
Delicious! I had made my own simple syrup before finding this recipe, so replaced the sweetened lime juice with it. I had to adjust the lime juice amount a bit because of this. Next time I want to follow this recipe exactly!
Taste just like at the bar.
This drink was the hit of the party!!
The guests kept asking for refills, so that says it all! We split using Triple Sec and Cointreau - only change.
I made this just as the recipe calls for and have since made several times. Super easy!
Easy to make but very strong and good
I agree with many of the reviewers about using only one cup of tequila (I made the half used bottle of tequila available for anyone who wanted to add a bit more tequila to their drink -- only one person did). With one cup tequila the drink was ...... perfect!
I used this recipe to make several margaritas for a Taste of Mexico fod event for over 100 people. The pitchers were empty within 1 hour and people praised them!
It’s likely those that are complaining it tastes too strong of tequila are probably using cheap tequila (like Jose Cuervo) which will burn your throat and taste like lighter fluid going down. Good tequila should be 100% agave so if you see that on the bottle then you are good to go. Tequila only needs to be 51% agave to be called tequila so the cheap still will fill the rest of tequila with a “mixto” aka cheap alcohol, which is why you feel like garbage the next day after taking shots of Cuervo. You should be able to get a decent bottle for around $25-$30. The only thing I did different to this recipe was use Cointreau instead of Triple Sec and it tasted great!
All five women that shared this pitcher of margaritas were very pleased. I course it's important to get good tequila! I hope to have an occasion to make these again soon!
I hear people say its strong. But I just made it for later to put in the fridge. I tasted a sample and its tastes perfect. I like mine just like this. And is all for me. Cant wait till later HAPPY CINCO DE MAYO
