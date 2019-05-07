Pitcher Perfect Margaritas

Make margaritas in a pitcher with this refreshing recipe. After tweaking several other margarita recipes, I finally found a way to get that classic margarita taste in a pitcher size for parties.

Recipe by TATTOOMAMA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine ice, tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and sweetened lime juice in a large pitcher; stir.

  • Pour kosher salt onto a plate. Rub the rim of a glass with lime wedge. Dip the rim of the glass into salt; fill the glass with margarita mixture; repeat for each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5.5mg. Full Nutrition
