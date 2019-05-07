Pitcher Perfect Margaritas

It’s likely those that are complaining it tastes too strong of tequila are probably using cheap tequila (like Jose Cuervo) which will burn your throat and taste like lighter fluid going down. Good tequila should be 100% agave so if you see that on the bottle then you are good to go. Tequila only needs to be 51% agave to be called tequila so the cheap still will fill the rest of tequila with a “mixto” aka cheap alcohol, which is why you feel like garbage the next day after taking shots of Cuervo. You should be able to get a decent bottle for around $25-$30. The only thing I did different to this recipe was use Cointreau instead of Triple Sec and it tasted great!