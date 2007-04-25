Oven Baked Herb Chicken
This recipe was served at a teacher's luncheon at our school and was a big hit!
This is a very good recipe that can be put together without much effort/work. However, I do recommend melting the butter, mixing in the lemon juice, dipping the chicken in the butter/lemon mixture, then rolling it in the dry ingredient mix. Came out much better that way.
Way too gummie. Will not make again.
I wasn't sure how to do this recipe since I didn't have cheese and garlic mix. I ended up using Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing powder mix along with the flour. I also added a little fresh minced onion and garlic as well. I didn't use salt since I thought it would be salty enough, but used ground pepper and squeezed a fresh lemon into the mixture. I let the butter soften before mixing all together. It seemed really dry, so I used a little milk just to take the dryness away. It made it smoother. I spread this over both sides of 2 large chicken breasts, but this could have easily been used for 4-6 breasts. Added more fresh lemon and pepper and baked as directed. 60 minutes was too long, so I had it in for 35-40 minutes or until the coating looked crispy and the chicken tender. I had a little problem with the sauce burning on the bottom of the dish, but the chicken was fine, just make sure and spray your dish. Towards the end of cooking time I added shredded cheddar cheese on top of chicken. This does turn out quite nice if you are willing to take the time to make some changes. I thought it was pretty good and husband liked it. Will probably do it again.
Instead of breasts, I used thighs, and I could only find garlic herb dry salad dressing mix. Since some of the other reviewers complained about gumminess when coating the chicken, I first dipped the chicken in the combined butter and lemon juice and then shook them in a bag with the combined flour and dry dressing mix. I poured the extra butter mixture on the bottom of the baking dish. Easy, little mess, moist and delicious!
I used regular Italian dressing instead of the garlic cheese and this dish was wonderful! My husband had seconds, and even my picky kids asked for more. I have already made it twice more.
Since I didn't want my coating to be too paste-like, I softened the butter (if you melt it, the coating might become too runny). I used three large chicken breasts instead of six, which might have been a mistake as the flavor was really overwhelming. It was still very good; but the next time I make this, I'm definitely halving the recipe for the coating if I make three chicken breasts OR using six chicken breasts in total (it pays to follow the recipe exactly). However, other family members really loved this chicken and didn't think the flavor was too overpowering as I did. Overall, a quick and easy recipe. Thanks!
This chicken was delicious. I used Italian dressing dry seasoning .7oz seasoning package instead. I lightly seasoned both sides of the chicken breast with ground black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. I took the suggestions of another reviewer and added a little milk to the mixture. The chicken turned out GREAT!!! My husband keep asking me what did I do different to the chicken. We have our own baked chicken recipe that he put together but we both agreed that this one is better.
I couldn't find the cheese and garlic dry salad dressing mix so I used garlic and herb. My boyfriend loved it and asks me to make it all the time now.
I also couldn't find the cheese and garlic dry salad dressing and improvised with italian herb turned out great and i loved it. Next time i will look harder for the cheese and garlic.
Couldn't find any other than regular italian seasoning, but it really dressed up the baked chicken! Thank you for the recipe!
My boyfriend and I enjoyed this so much!! We will be making it again. I had to use a ranch salad dressing mix though, because I couldn't find the other in the store. I also onlyy baked it for 45min. It was very tender and juicy.
I didn't have the dry dressing mix, so I made up my own using some mayo, Italian dressing, garlic powder, lemon pepper, and a bit of parsley. I then just continused as the recipe instructed, and topped the breasts with a little monteray jack cheese. They turned out moist and juicy. Very good. I served home made perogies with them. Mmmm!
Delicious! Quick. Easy. Tasty! I didn't have any boneless chicken breasts so I used bone-in and cooked for an additional 15 minutes. Just made this dish on Tuesday and I am making it again tonight...it was that good! Didn't alter a thing aside from the different chicken cut.
I've made this a few times now, but a dairy free version using olive oil instead of butter and dry italian dressing without any cheese/dairy. It always turns out good. Last time I used chicken tenders instead and used 400F to speed things up. Will do that in the future since it only took 20 min to cook.
Not bad. It was a little salty but it could have been the brand of the salad dressing mix.
Fairly easy and delicious chicken recipe. However, i found the mixture really difficult to work with. It was kinda messy and a pain to get to stick to the chicken. But the flavor was great.
Hmmm wasnt too sure about this one - I thought it was too salty and I took the mixture off the top before i ate it. Not sure I will make it again.
My husband and I converted the recipe to 2 chicken breasts and followed that. We added water to the paste and created a sort of marinade. We then soaked the chicken breasts in the batter and cooked at 350 degrees for bout 45 minutes. It was delicious. We will use again.
I made this recipe exactly as written. The flavor was very good and the chicken was moist and tender but the paste texture on the top was quite strange. I ended up making it into a light sauce by scrapping it off the chicken, adding water to the roasting pan and boiling. It worked! No more goo and a tasty sauce too. I may add water or cut down on the flour the next time I cook this in order to avoid the paste top.
I didn't have the Cheese style dry dressing, but used a package of Italian Good Seasons .7 oz package. I did not use the Flour. I mixed the Dressing mix with Grated Parmesan Cheese and 1 1/2 cups of Panko Bread crumbs. I mixed some Olive Oil with the butter lightly melted, and coated the Breasts in the combination. I then shook each Breast in a bag with the Dressing/Crumb mixture. I lightly drizzed more of the Oil/Butter over the tops of the Breasts. They turned out Super Juicy and lightly crunchy using the Panko Crumbs and it was Delicious! My lady liked it very much! Thanks.
This was very good and everyone loved it. I only used 3 chicken breasts but the same amount of sauce. Next time I will do the same but not add any salt. I like salt and it was a little salty since I used twice as much sauce as chicken.
I expected this to turn out better then it did. I think maybe it was the flour, which really turned the butter/herb mixture into a PASTE! The garlic & herb flavor did come across, but I thought the coating's texture was strange. My husband thought it was good so I'm giving it 3 stars.
I did not encounter the gumminess problem. This may be because I eschewed the salad dressing mix for 1 Tbsp. dried minced garlic and 1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan; perhaps there is some ingredient in commercial mixes that becomes gummy when baked. I also baked the chicken for only 45 minutes, as I felt that 60 minutes would dry it out too much. The resulting chicken was strongly flavored; quite garlicky, but with a noticeable flavor and tang from the cheese. I like these strong flavors, although I concede that my tastes are not everyone's. All in all, a satisfying dish.
I made this recipe for a birthday dinner. I couldn't find the cheese & garlic dry salad dressing mix so I used Good Seasons Garlic & Herb. It was delicious! Everyone enjoyed it and it was sooooo simple. I will definitely make it again and maybe try some other dry salad dressing mixes.
I tried this recipe with Ranch dry mix, that is all I had on hand. I had the "gummy" problem that has been mentioned several times. I will not make again
Very good! My kids won't eat anything with cheese, so I used ranch dressing mix. Also, great leftover in a salad.
I made this for a quick supper tonight, I didn't have boneless breast, so I used legs, thighs and a split breast, it was so good and easy, but I only left it bake for 45 minutes on 350 and it was moist. My husband and son gave great reviews. Thanks again!!
This was good.
wonderful. big hit.
This was excellent!! We made it for a Christmas Dinner for 16 ppl. Everyone commented that this was the best chicken they'd ever had. We added some freshly grated romano cheese to the "paste" mixture that was spread over the chicken.
Excellent! I tried it with just Italian dry salad dressing mix (because my son can't have cheese) and that is great too!
I used ranch dressing instead with a little milk plus minced onions and garlic. Quite good I am putting this in my keeper list!
WOW! thats all you will hear when you serve this one up. the smell while cooking is so intoxicating.
I found 60 minutes to be way too long to cook this recipe. Chicken breasts were turning brown in 40 minutes. I took them out then and it was slightly dry.
This chicken tasted great and was so simple. Cooking is usually a disaster for me, but even I could do this one.
Trying it tonight but more importantly learning Kindle Super Spin Pro. Have 3 large chicken breast boneless skinless. Just using recipe as a guide I have a sweet and spicy rub from Safeway Select Used an diffused garlic you've oil. Added some red potatoes and 1/2 an onion. These breast are large 1/2 pound plus. Hubby came home he doesn't follow recipes but is a great cook. Having dirty rice froma box
Made as written except mine were done in 45 minutes. You also need to melt the butter.
This is a simple recipe that truly delivers on flavor! I was unable to find the suggested dressing mix so I used Hidden Valley Ranch mix instead. I imagine any dressing mix would do as long as you like the flavoring, the recipe is fairly versatile. I did not add the full amount of salt because I am not a big fan of salt. No one in the family noticed. Next time I will cut the butter in half. I felt it could do as well with less. I will also add some asparagus amongst the chicken.
So my review will make some people unhappy because I did change up the method of cooking for this recipe. When I took out my chicken, I realized it was little tenderloins, so I decided to pan fry them in lemon olive oil and a little butter. Otherwise, I did follow the recipe with the exception of using Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix in lieu of the one called for. It made for a delicious dinner. Thanks so much! I will make this again!
Unfortunately I did not enjoy this very much and likely won’t make it again. Please, whatever you do, DO NOT bake these for 60 minutes, unless you like dried out chicken! This is way too long! These were perfectly done and juicy right at 25 minutes. For reference, I used 8 oz chicken breasts, pounded down to an even 1.25” thickness. I’d even suggest raising the temp to 400F and cooking a few less minutes, in order to get more browning on the chicken. If I were to make this again, I’d definitely leave out the flour. There is no point to it and it makes the chicken gummy. I’d also leave out the salt. The only cheese and garlic dry salad dressing mix I've ever seen in stores is by Good Seasons brand. It had an off-putting sweetness to it and was also way too salty.
My family love it. My husband ate two pieces. I had to use my own spicy dressing.
