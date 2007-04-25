Oven Baked Herb Chicken

I wasn't sure how to do this recipe since I didn't have cheese and garlic mix. I ended up using Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing powder mix along with the flour. I also added a little fresh minced onion and garlic as well. I didn't use salt since I thought it would be salty enough, but used ground pepper and squeezed a fresh lemon into the mixture. I let the butter soften before mixing all together. It seemed really dry, so I used a little milk just to take the dryness away. It made it smoother. I spread this over both sides of 2 large chicken breasts, but this could have easily been used for 4-6 breasts. Added more fresh lemon and pepper and baked as directed. 60 minutes was too long, so I had it in for 35-40 minutes or until the coating looked crispy and the chicken tender. I had a little problem with the sauce burning on the bottom of the dish, but the chicken was fine, just make sure and spray your dish. Towards the end of cooking time I added shredded cheddar cheese on top of chicken. This does turn out quite nice if you are willing to take the time to make some changes. I thought it was pretty good and husband liked it. Will probably do it again.