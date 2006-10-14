Noodles Romanoff III

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Delicious noodles baked with sour cream and cottage cheese. Great on a cold winter night and served with some dark bread, if desired. For best results, use regular sour cream.

By Mary Martin

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Immediately add sour cream and cottage cheese to pasta; mix together.

  • Add Worcestershire sauce, onion and garlic to mixture, if desired. Pour mixture into a lightly greased two-quart baking dish and top with bread crumbs. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 241.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022