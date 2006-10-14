Noodles Romanoff III
Delicious noodles baked with sour cream and cottage cheese. Great on a cold winter night and served with some dark bread, if desired. For best results, use regular sour cream.
I thought this was delicious, I will definitely cook this for my family again
This was bland. It had too much sour cream. We added ground pepper and tuna the next day and ate it cold. It tasted better after that. I will keep playing with the recipe to get it right.
was very tasty...was unsure of cottqge cheese, however, was pleasantly surprised.
No moisture! Followed the directions exactly and the result was too dry to eat.
I made this! Popped it out of the oven early after reading the comments on it being too dry, it would've been fine but decided to drizzle olive oil and sprinkle parmesan on top.
Very bland when prepared as directed.
