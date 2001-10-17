Supreme Chicken

Rated a 4 due to alterations made after reading reviews of bland taste and dry chicken. I decided the dryness was likely due to over-cooking since after browning, boneless chicken breast should only need 30 minutes in the oven to be done. I did the following: Added salt, pepper and garlic powder to the flour mix. Reserved the flour mix for the sauce. Skipped the simmering in the skillet for 30 minutes part ... just browned the chicken well in the butter then put in a baking dish and covered with the mushrooms. Doubled the sauce ingredients (to use with side dish)... still added the water with some half & half and the reserved flour mix.. whisked till mixed well.. added the rest of half & half.. cooked till bubbly and thicker.. added lemon and poured over chicken and mushrooms.. baked 30 min. Like others, I forgot the cheese, but it didn't need it. Family loved it.. chicken was tender and juicy.