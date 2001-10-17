Supreme Chicken
I've been making this for over 10 years and it is always a hit. Great with rice pilaf and Brussels sprouts.
This chicken was so tender and juicy. My Kids and husband ate it ALL! I even forgot to put the cheese on top and they devoured it! This has just become a staple in my home.Read More
Hmm..this was ok. Seemed like a lot of work to bread them and brown them only to drown them in sauce, which made them soggy. It wasn't inedible, just not a lot of flavor considering the paprika and butter and cream. Lovely color though, and my guests liked it but most likely won't make it again.Read More
This recipe is fantastic but very fattening! I substituted 1% milk for the half and half and used a no fat cheese and cut the butter by a tsp.and increased the flour a little bit for thickening It was still Fantastic!!!!
This recipe was very good except i no i will double the sauce next time.
Great recipe. I agree that it is rich. I seasoned the chicken with salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Used a little more flour and per other's recommendations I doubled the sauce.
I made this tonight and it got great reviews from my family. My 3 year old really enjoyed it. It is a lovely company recipe. The hint of lemon was a nice touch!
I can't stop raving about this recipe. The lemon juice gives it that extra kick. Will make again.
amazingly delicious for the ingredients.. i made it once, just to see, and my family has demanded it again and again!
This was so delicious! The best part was how moist the chicken was! I added as many mushrooms as I thought the sauce would hold. I think next time I will also add some asparagus to the sauce. I also forgot to put the cheese on, and it was so good without it, I don't believe I'll be adding the cheese in the future. Thanks for such an easy and delicious recipe.
We thought this was good. I was disappointed in the lack of flavor of the sauce, so I added a little bit of garlic powder and a splash of white wine. It helped a bit. I also think the chicken was a little bit drier than I would have liked (which confuses me because it was cooked in liquid). I do like how the dish looks. Thanks for the post.
This is sooo good. I double the sauce and omit the cheese. If I have time, I soak the chicken in a salt water solution for about 30-45 minutes. That makes the chicken even more juicy. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe! I made it exactly as written but used 1/2 the chicken because I like a lot of sauce, which was nice and creamy with a yummy little tang to it from the lemon. The chicken was just a little bit dry and next time I will try skipping the simmering and just go straight to baking.
This was good and really easy to make. I didnt change anything, but maybe next time I would use 1% rather than half and half to make it a little lighter.
I made this for me and my boyfriend tonight. He loved it, but I thought it tasted a little bland. The consistency of the sauce and the mushrooms were great, I just thought it could have used a little more flavor from somewhere. My mom suggested maybe some white wine in the sauce next time.
I found this recipe easy to make but the sauce was rather bland. My family did not give this a thumbs up.
This was DELISH and so easy to make. Make sure you double the batch of sauce though. I added fresh garlic and onion powder to the sauce. It was soo good. I served over rice and had spinach on the side. My 20 month old son just loved it..so did my husband...
I'd have to agree with another reviewer that it was a bit on the bland side. Not sure how to spruce it up without ruining it. Did add garlic and a splash of white wine.. Just wish it would have tasted more like it smelled..
When looking for a dish that is rich and has a lot of cheese, look no further than Supreme Chicken. I made this the other day and was very impressed. I made the recipe pretty much to the tee, but I also added garlic and sauteed it with the mushrooms. For the breading, I added onion powder and cayenne. I think I added a bit less cheese, but it turned out fine. I really liked this recipe...it satisfied my major cheese craving and the chicken was sooooooooo tender!! Thanks!
This dish was out of this world! Tender chicken breasts, tangy mushroom cream sauce, and a whizz to put together. I followed this to the letter, with two small changes: added about an extra 1/2 cup of milk to thin out the sauce, and since there was so much dredging flour mixture leftover, I used 2 Tbsp of that to mix with the half & half instead of the plain flour cited in the recipe. Otherwise, everything was exactly as written. Fabulous dish—fit for company.
Everybody loved it
This recipe was nice and creamy and tangy. The chicken was moist and the sauce was tasty.
yum yum yum had to eat it every night!!!!!!!
My husband only eats chicken and ground beef so I'm always looking for a different way to make it. My husband and two kids LOVED it! They didn't leave any for left overs. I will be making this one again soon. Thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly and served it over mashed potatoes. It was very tasty. Next time I will probably add a little more paprika and some garlic for our family's taste.
This is really great! I think the cheese is needed though or it might be a little bland.
We liked this a lot. The chicken was moist and sauce had a very good, creamy, mushroom flavor (my daughter who hates lemon anything did not notice the lemon in this). Was not too rich either. Will make again (before many of the other creamy chicken dishes I've tried). Good recipe Carole!
Very nice dish. Tasty and not overpowering. I did not use cheese either and it was fine without.
Wow! I have a family of picky eaters and they all loved it! (My husband licked the pan clean!)
Awesome so good. Used mozzarella instead of cheddar for my personal taste.
. Added garlic as per other reviews and it totally overwhelmed the smoked paprika. I would recommend using this recipe as is. The white wine was a nice addition
Have made it oh so many times... and it's always been a hit.. with Family and friends.
Instead of skinless boneless breasts, I used skin on and bone in breasts. MUCH juicier and flavorful, and if you don't eat the skin, just as healthy. As many others did, I skipped the simmering in the skillet for 30 minutes. For more flavor, I sauteed the mushrooms in butter and garlic before adding them to the sauce. We really enjoyed it, and will be making it again.
Thjs was DELICIOUS!!! my entire family gobbled it up! The chicken was juicy, tender and had amazing flavor!!! I will be making this again soon!!!
Rated a 4 due to alterations made after reading reviews of bland taste and dry chicken. I decided the dryness was likely due to over-cooking since after browning, boneless chicken breast should only need 30 minutes in the oven to be done. I did the following: Added salt, pepper and garlic powder to the flour mix. Reserved the flour mix for the sauce. Skipped the simmering in the skillet for 30 minutes part ... just browned the chicken well in the butter then put in a baking dish and covered with the mushrooms. Doubled the sauce ingredients (to use with side dish)... still added the water with some half & half and the reserved flour mix.. whisked till mixed well.. added the rest of half & half.. cooked till bubbly and thicker.. added lemon and poured over chicken and mushrooms.. baked 30 min. Like others, I forgot the cheese, but it didn't need it. Family loved it.. chicken was tender and juicy.
Doubled the mushrooms and used a 15oz can of evap. milk in place of the half-and-half (which is a nifty trick if you want to reduce fat). Also used leftover flour, made with seasoned salt instead of plain, from dredging the chicken in the sauce. Browned the chicken in a cast-iron skillet, then covered and cooked with about 2T of cooking sherry and 2T water for about 10 minutes. Removed chicken, then cooked the mushrooms with a few diced green onions and one large clove of garlic until they were all softened, then added the flour, followed by the milk, cooking until thickened. Put the chicken back in the pan, then placed all in the oven for 30 minutes. Just sprinkled with a little cheese. We ate with noodles; good stuff!
It was good. As with a lot of other reviews, I doubled the sauce. For me, the original sauce recipe would not have been nearly enough. Next time I will give it more lemon juice which will really give it the kick that my family likes. I will definitely make this again!
Fairly simple to make, though it takes a fair amount of time. I used chicken thighs instead of breasts, and I made about half the amount of sauce because I only had 2 thighs (I also used whole milk instead of half and half). There was plenty of sauce left over to put on the rice I had on the side, but I was a little disappointed that it wasn't very flavorful. If I make it again I'll probably add some garlic powder and other saltier spices. The chicken was nice and juicy!
Outstanding!! I added fresh mushrooms!!
This dish was very easy to make and was delicious. I took everyone else's advise and doubled the sauce. I also used milk instead of the cream to try to keep the calorie count down. I just added a tiny bit more flour to thinker it since the milk is obviously thinner. The hint of lemon was great. I will definitely make this again!
