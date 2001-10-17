Supreme Chicken

4.4
48 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 19
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I've been making this for over 10 years and it is always a hit. Great with rice pilaf and Brussels sprouts.

Recipe by Carole55

Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, combine 4 tablespoons flour, paprika, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Coat chicken breasts with the flour mixture. In a large skillet, brown the coated chicken in 1/4 cup of butter or margarine. Add the water, cover and let simmer covered for 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • When chicken breasts are done simmering, remove from the skillet and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish; save drippings. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and half-and-half. Mix together and stir mixture into reserved drippings in skillet. Bring to a simmer, stirring, and cook until thick and bubbly. Add mushrooms and lemon juice and stir together. Pour sauce over chicken and bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 30 minutes

  • Sprinkle with cheese and bake 3-5 minutes more until cheese melts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 137.1mg; sodium 910.6mg. Full Nutrition
