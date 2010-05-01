Cat Poop Cookies II
These showstoppers are great at parties. For added effect, mix in coconut (tapeworms) ramen noodles (roundworms), or peanuts. You can also coat the scoop with melted chocolate for a startling effect.
When I first saw this, I thought "I just have to make this for my friends". Of course, I did modify the recipe slightly- Cut the flour to two cups, and add 1/3 cup of cocoa powder. Used 1 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. Cut the molasses to 1/8 cup, increased the honey to 3/8 cup. Added 1/2 cup of crushed Heath bars. Added 1/2 cup brown sugar. The guys at work got a kick out of them, but I practically had to force feed the girls to get them to try it. It reminded me of the Cracklin Oat Bran cereal. Second batch I made I left out the brown sugar (ok, I forgot to add it), and took it over to watch the Rose Bowl game with friends. They all liked them. One even said she liked that they weren't as sweet as the Christmas cookies, because she was starting to get tired of all the sweetgoodies of the season. I gave it a four instead of five mainly because I'm not a big fan of Grapenuts, and that's the most dominant flavor- to me at least- but still pretty good. The appearance is great for Halloween or practical jokes. I could definitely see myself making these again. Just my two cents.Read More
Disgusting and a huge disapointmentRead More
The cookies looked wonderful for the effect, but the taste was horrible. Were these meant to be eaten??? I pitched the whole batch. As a matter of fact, my dog would not eat them either.
I have been making these cookies for my son's class for years and yes, they are bland so i do add a 1/4 cup of sugar and i melt in some real choco chips for flavor but, I also put candy, stickers and treats under the "litter' as an extra surprise for that kids. They will eat enough "" at a classroom party anyway. They are mostly used a visual.
This cookie was...interesting. I added mini m&m's for color and a little coconut. They ended up being a little tough but the chocolate made that easier to over-look. The dough had to be refrigerated, which took more time and I'm not sure that kids would really like the strong molasses taste.
These cookies are almost as good as the real thing. They taste as yummy-in-the-tummy-licious as they look. Try them with very berry blue tum-e yummies! M-m good.
While these are "startling" to say the least, and did give the desired effect, they are very bland, and very dry. Nothing less would do for a prank, but be aware, the cookie itself isn't much to dig for.
Bland and no flavor. Disappointment.
Cute idea, not a good taste.
These are horrible and tastes like the real thing
The concept was good for Halloween however the cookie lacked the sweetness a cookie should have and it had too many different spices need to cut out the ginger and cloves in my opinion. It was more of a prank then anything else, let's see who we can trick into these cookies.
Yum
I substituted chow mein noodles at times and it was great!
I brought these to my class party. everyone laughed and no one tried them. seventh graders are a tough crowd. I ate them on the bus ride home and they were SO yummy. ms Stacy tried one too and said it was good.
Cool
love them . also think they are very cute
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm rly good. me really like the choclate out of the box
