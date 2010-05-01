Cat Poop Cookies II

When I first saw this, I thought "I just have to make this for my friends". Of course, I did modify the recipe slightly- Cut the flour to two cups, and add 1/3 cup of cocoa powder. Used 1 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. Cut the molasses to 1/8 cup, increased the honey to 3/8 cup. Added 1/2 cup of crushed Heath bars. Added 1/2 cup brown sugar. The guys at work got a kick out of them, but I practically had to force feed the girls to get them to try it. It reminded me of the Cracklin Oat Bran cereal. Second batch I made I left out the brown sugar (ok, I forgot to add it), and took it over to watch the Rose Bowl game with friends. They all liked them. One even said she liked that they weren't as sweet as the Christmas cookies, because she was starting to get tired of all the sweetgoodies of the season. I gave it a four instead of five mainly because I'm not a big fan of Grapenuts, and that's the most dominant flavor- to me at least- but still pretty good. The appearance is great for Halloween or practical jokes. I could definitely see myself making these again. Just my two cents.

Read More