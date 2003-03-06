Easy Elegant Skillet Chicken Supreme

1 of 46

Rating: 4 stars This was good-everyone enjoyed it. I used Italian flavored bread crumbs and used garlic salt on the chicken to increase flavor. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This was really good. I had to pound the chicken flat. I used fresh mozzarella instead of shredded and had angel hair pasta with it. It was very good. Thanks for the post. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Good receipe...makes a nice thick sauce. I didnt have any chicken broth so I added extra wine water and to add more flavor I added salt pepper garlic powder and some sugar. Delicious thanks!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I loved this recipe. After I sauted the chicken and removed them I first sauted a finely minced garlic and shallot for just a minute before I added the mushrooms. And you could definitely double the wine and broth for more sauce. However I did not add the cheese at the end. Just didn't need it. My husband really liked this and said he would like to have it again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Really good! Took other people's suggestions and added my own seasonings. I doubled the sauce recipe to mix with pasta. Husband raved about it! You should definately give this recipe a try! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I decided to make this for dinner night with some friends. After reading some reviews that this could be a little on the bland side I added some flavor by use of a marinade. While I was gone during the day I marinated the chicken breasts with McCormick's Grill Mates Zesty Herb Marinade. I also add some left over marinade to the skillet while sautéing the mushrooms. No problem with it being void of spice! Will probably make this again! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Super recipie! I used frozen pre-breaded pre-cooked chicken breasts that I threw in the microwave for a couple minutes then browned to make the recipie even quicker. My husband loved it and so did I but our 7 year old prefered something a little less elegant. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very yummy recipe...but I recommend you pound those chicken breasts really thin - and add garlic salt and italian seasonings..to really add flavor. My husband loved it! Helpful (7)