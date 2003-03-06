Easy Elegant Skillet Chicken Supreme

This was good-everyone enjoyed it. I used Italian flavored bread crumbs and used garlic salt on the chicken to increase flavor.
This was really good. I had to pound the chicken flat. I used fresh mozzarella instead of shredded and had angel hair pasta with it. It was very good. Thanks for the post.
Good receipe...makes a nice thick sauce. I didnt have any chicken broth so I added extra wine water and to add more flavor I added salt pepper garlic powder and some sugar. Delicious thanks!!
I loved this recipe. After I sauted the chicken and removed them I first sauted a finely minced garlic and shallot for just a minute before I added the mushrooms. And you could definitely double the wine and broth for more sauce. However I did not add the cheese at the end. Just didn't need it. My husband really liked this and said he would like to have it again.
Really good! Took other people's suggestions and added my own seasonings. I doubled the sauce recipe to mix with pasta. Husband raved about it! You should definately give this recipe a try!
I decided to make this for dinner night with some friends. After reading some reviews that this could be a little on the bland side I added some flavor by use of a marinade. While I was gone during the day I marinated the chicken breasts with McCormick's Grill Mates Zesty Herb Marinade. I also add some left over marinade to the skillet while sautéing the mushrooms. No problem with it being void of spice! Will probably make this again!
Super recipie! I used frozen pre-breaded pre-cooked chicken breasts that I threw in the microwave for a couple minutes then browned to make the recipie even quicker. My husband loved it and so did I but our 7 year old prefered something a little less elegant.
This is a very yummy recipe...but I recommend you pound those chicken breasts really thin - and add garlic salt and italian seasonings..to really add flavor. My husband loved it!
This was ok and has potential but lacked flavor. It needed something. I will try again and try some herbs. Tasted just a little too much like just white wine and flour. I think it should be a little more savory.