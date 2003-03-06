Easy Elegant Skillet Chicken Supreme

Rating: 4.24 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This dish is nice enough for company and easy enough for a typical Tuesday night meal -- Enjoy! Serve with brown rice or angel hair pasta if desired.

By Jill B. Mittelstadt

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, combine bread crumbs and 3 tablespoons flour. Dip chicken into ice water, then dredge through crumb mixture. In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Add chicken and saute until both sides are lightly browned and chicken is cooked through (juices run clear). Remove chicken from skillet and set aside, keeping warm.

    Advertisement

  • To same skillet add mushrooms and saute. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon flour and stir quickly to mix together. Add broth and wine and let simmer, stirring, until thickened (about 2 minutes).

  • Return reserved chicken to skillet. Top with cheese. Cover and cook until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 264.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (46)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

teresa
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2003
This was good-everyone enjoyed it. I used Italian flavored bread crumbs and used garlic salt on the chicken to increase flavor. Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

EMMA_LOU
Rating: 3 stars
05/03/2005
This was ok and has potential but lacked flavor. It needed something. I will try again and try some herbs. Tasted just a little too much like just white wine and flour. I think it should be a little more savory. Read More
Helpful
(6)
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 28
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
teresa
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2003
This was good-everyone enjoyed it. I used Italian flavored bread crumbs and used garlic salt on the chicken to increase flavor. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Momof2
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2004
This was really good. I had to pound the chicken flat. I used fresh mozzarella instead of shredded and had angel hair pasta with it. It was very good. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(12)
MARYBETH
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2004
Good receipe...makes a nice thick sauce. I didnt have any chicken broth so I added extra wine water and to add more flavor I added salt pepper garlic powder and some sugar. Delicious thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
LLJOST
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2006
I loved this recipe. After I sauted the chicken and removed them I first sauted a finely minced garlic and shallot for just a minute before I added the mushrooms. And you could definitely double the wine and broth for more sauce. However I did not add the cheese at the end. Just didn't need it. My husband really liked this and said he would like to have it again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
SIMPLYSIMPLE
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2004
Really good! Took other people's suggestions and added my own seasonings. I doubled the sauce recipe to mix with pasta. Husband raved about it! You should definately give this recipe a try! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Piratefrog
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2008
I decided to make this for dinner night with some friends. After reading some reviews that this could be a little on the bland side I added some flavor by use of a marinade. While I was gone during the day I marinated the chicken breasts with McCormick's Grill Mates Zesty Herb Marinade. I also add some left over marinade to the skillet while sautéing the mushrooms. No problem with it being void of spice! Will probably make this again! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
GERRILADY
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2003
Super recipie! I used frozen pre-breaded pre-cooked chicken breasts that I threw in the microwave for a couple minutes then browned to make the recipie even quicker. My husband loved it and so did I but our 7 year old prefered something a little less elegant. Read More
Helpful
(7)
JILLTOONS
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2004
This is a very yummy recipe...but I recommend you pound those chicken breasts really thin - and add garlic salt and italian seasonings..to really add flavor. My husband loved it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
EMMA_LOU
Rating: 3 stars
05/03/2005
This was ok and has potential but lacked flavor. It needed something. I will try again and try some herbs. Tasted just a little too much like just white wine and flour. I think it should be a little more savory. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022