Cathedral Windows II

Easy and colorful cookies that resemble stained glass windows. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

Recipe by Crystal

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt together the butter and chocolate chips in the top of a double boiler or in the microwave. Stir to blend, then stir in the eggs, colored marshmallows and pecans.

  • Pour the mixture into a 9x5 inch loaf pan, lined with foil. Dust with powdered sugar and refrigerate until firm.

  • Remove chilled dough from loaf pan, remove the foil, and slice into 1/4 inch slices.

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 61.6mg. Full Nutrition
