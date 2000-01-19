Cathedral Windows II
Easy and colorful cookies that resemble stained glass windows. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
I grew up eating these and have been making this for YEARS w/ my own kids! It just isn't Christmas without them! I do it alittle different though, I make them without the nuts, I add 1 7oz bag of coconut, 1 teas of vanilla and I add 1 cup of confectioners sugar... they are sweet but I bring them to any Christmas party I goto and I never have to bring any home!Read More
Good recipe, for anyone worried about the raw egg-- they are not needed in order for the recipe to work and taste great!Read More
Very sweet. Kids love them. Fun holiday cookie. Also can roll in shredded coconut.
If you are concerned about the uncooked egg, you can get around this by using an eggbeater type product which is pasturized.
I used less nuts and it tasted great. Brought back a lot of childhood memories as well! :)
this is a classic recipe and easy to prepare. I kept them in the fridge and they were still good a week later.
These treats are so good and so yummy. You do have to let them set for about 24 hours, though so make them WAY in advance!
I made them without the pecans and they were still very good!
Slightly messy but popular :)
I've always used 1 stick of margerine/1 bag of Hershey's choc. chips/1 cup of broken pecans/ and 1 bag of mini colored marshmellows...simple to remember. Can anyone tell me what difference the eggs are supposed to make? I'll def. try this idea of the loaf pans though, it's been harder and harder to get these dudes to stay in a round roll....Maybe the marshmellows are too warm and melted from the hot choc...
These are very good, a little sticky and I think the next time I will use half semi-sweet and half milk choc chips.
My mother made these cookies every holiday they are wonderful
