Cannoli II

These are an Italian cookie with the traditional ricotta cheese filling. You will need a pizzelle iron and cooking cylinders to form the cookies.

By Jen Manning

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the eggs, sugar, melted butter and oil. Stir in the flour, baking soda and cinnamon. Then add the cold water and vinegar. Mix well until smooth.

  • Preheat the pizzelle iron. Drop the cannoli batter 1 tablespoon at a time onto the iron, close the lid and bake for 1 to 2 minutes. Carefully remove cookies and roll on the cooking cylinders while they are hot. Allow them to cool and remove from the cylinder. Fill when all of the shells have been baked and cooled.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips and cherries (if desired). Use a pastry bag to pipe the filling into the shells.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 34.6mg. Full Nutrition
