Cannoli II
These are an Italian cookie with the traditional ricotta cheese filling. You will need a pizzelle iron and cooking cylinders to form the cookies.
These are an Italian cookie with the traditional ricotta cheese filling. You will need a pizzelle iron and cooking cylinders to form the cookies.
I am not a cannoli fan, but my husband is and liked these. I changed it a little though. I put a little cinnamon in the filling and drasined the ricotta. Also use powdered sugar instead of white. When finished, dust with pwdered sugar and dip the ends in choc chips or coconut. not bad...Read More
the cannoli filling was very liquidy i followed the directions as it was written. i asked the bakery man why is was happening and he aid "you must drain the ricotta for 24 hrs and use powdered sugar." i did that and it was still liquidy. i then refrigerated it and it was better. the only problem is that it was not thick enough to fill up the pazzelle shell. the taste was overall good...i just expected better because it was hard workRead More
the cannoli filling was very liquidy i followed the directions as it was written. i asked the bakery man why is was happening and he aid "you must drain the ricotta for 24 hrs and use powdered sugar." i did that and it was still liquidy. i then refrigerated it and it was better. the only problem is that it was not thick enough to fill up the pazzelle shell. the taste was overall good...i just expected better because it was hard work
I am not a cannoli fan, but my husband is and liked these. I changed it a little though. I put a little cinnamon in the filling and drasined the ricotta. Also use powdered sugar instead of white. When finished, dust with pwdered sugar and dip the ends in choc chips or coconut. not bad...
I absolutely LOVE this recipe for the shells!!! Sure they are hot when you roll them onto the tubes!!! What do you expect when you are using a pezelle iron? But it is way less messy and time consuming than the fried ones. The trick is to roll them as soon as they come off the iron.
My family love store cannoli's and when I found this recipe I had to try them. The fact that these are not fried, I wasn't sure if we would like them. I made the shell's with the pizzelle iron that I borrowed from my sister in law, not wanting to buy one if they where a flop. I also used to forks to roll the cookies with to save my fingers. I found that if you put the roller on the cookie and use the forks to roll and lift them off, it worked well. I used a different filling recipe from TreStella. We enjoied these very much, not the same as from the store, but good in there own right. Planning on making again for the extented family tomorrow.
this receipe really flopped! the shells came out nie, if you have tough fingertips but the filling was way too liquidy. an overall disappointment!
Didn't wait to buy the extra equipment. We ate the filling and remembered the great taste of the special Christmas Canolli we had as kids.
You have to drain the ricotta cheese first which this recipe neglects to mention so the filling runs all over the place. Secondly there is not enough filling to fill 24 cannolis. If you are lucky you get to fill 12 cannolis.
The filling was a little more runny than i like but overall it was homemade and the taste was wonderful. Will definatley make again
The taste of the filling was great, but it was very runny and had sugary feel to it. I didn't see the previous posts about draining ricotta or using powdered sugar. Perhaps that would help. We didn't have or want to buy all of the equipment, so served the filling over puff-pastry shells (from freezer section, then baked). It was very good that way, and was a way to keep the runny filling inside.
I used this recipe as a base for my shells and filling. I did not have a press so I had to add about a cup more of flour and one egg to allow me to roll them as thin as I could. I then deep fried them in 360 degree oil for about two minutes. Nice texture and flavor. Filling was good, just remember to drain the liquid from the ricotta and I added a bit of orange zest for some depth.
I made the filling exactly as the recipe said and it was runny. But the shells were really good!
That looks so good I tasted one before I just say that one right now side I eat small one Andy and besides we did good be my daddy too but its turning but to be true I took the small one and it and it tasted like cake tasted ok but the outside taste like tacos my dad he took the big one so most of all he took to be big but then do it mean I don't get it I just don't get it well good talk bye Bye Bye Bye Bye Bye Bye Bye Bye Bye Bye Baby bye bye baby Bye Bye Baby Bye Bye Baby Bye Bye Baby bye bye that I be but I be there by Adel I got the great big I so I'm gonna talk mosa we're kinda goofed off so Thanks and he probably do the same thing that I just said for goodness sake disc for the mistake this is going to be good
I used the filling as a dip because it was too liquidy. Draining the ricotta & using powdered sugar, perhaps would help. Was tasty as a dip.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections