Cannoli II

My family love store cannoli's and when I found this recipe I had to try them. The fact that these are not fried, I wasn't sure if we would like them. I made the shell's with the pizzelle iron that I borrowed from my sister in law, not wanting to buy one if they where a flop. I also used to forks to roll the cookies with to save my fingers. I found that if you put the roller on the cookie and use the forks to roll and lift them off, it worked well. I used a different filling recipe from TreStella. We enjoied these very much, not the same as from the store, but good in there own right. Planning on making again for the extented family tomorrow.