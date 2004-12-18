Better Butter Cookies

These cookies are really peanut buttery. For all those peanut butter lovers out there, this is the cookie for YOU!! Read the reviews before making.

By Laura

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift together the flour, and baking soda, set aside. In a medium bowl, cream the white sugar and brown sugar with the butter. Stir in the eggs, one at a time, then the vanilla and peanut butter. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture and stir until combined. Finally, stir in the nuts.

  • Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 112.4mg. Full Nutrition
