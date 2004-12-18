Better Butter Cookies

I WISH I HAD READ THE REVIEWS BEFORE I STARTED. BUT ONCE I GOT TO THE "ADD 3 TABLESPOONS OF VANILLA" I KNEW SOMETHING WAS WRONG. THEN I WENT TO THE COMPUTER AND READ THE REVIEWS. WELL I WAS ABLE TO SALVAGE THE RECIPE. I ONLY ADDED 3 TEASPOONS OF VANILLA AND I ADDED 1 TEASPOON OF BAKING POWDER(NOT SODA) AND I DID ADD AN ADDITIONAL 3/4 CUP PEANUT BUTTER. I JUST TOOK THEM OUT OF THE OVEN AND THEY WERE PRETTY GOOD, NICE AND CRISP AND MELTED IN MY MOUTH. I MAY DO WHAT THE OTHER REVIEWER DID AND ADD CHOCOLATE TO THE TOP. I WOULD HOPE THAT ANYONE WHO READS 3 TABLESPOONS OF VANILLA OR BAKING SODA WOULD STOP AND THINK ABOUT THAT FIRST. SOMEONE CAN'T TYPE. I DO THANK THE REVIEWERS FOR BEING SO HONEST, AT LEAST I DID NOT HAVE TO THROW IT AWAY!!!

