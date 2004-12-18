Better Butter Cookies
These cookies are really peanut buttery. For all those peanut butter lovers out there, this is the cookie for YOU!! Read the reviews before making.
excellent cookies my family just loves themRead More
I WISH I HAD READ THE REVIEWS BEFORE I STARTED. BUT ONCE I GOT TO THE "ADD 3 TABLESPOONS OF VANILLA" I KNEW SOMETHING WAS WRONG. THEN I WENT TO THE COMPUTER AND READ THE REVIEWS. WELL I WAS ABLE TO SALVAGE THE RECIPE. I ONLY ADDED 3 TEASPOONS OF VANILLA AND I ADDED 1 TEASPOON OF BAKING POWDER(NOT SODA) AND I DID ADD AN ADDITIONAL 3/4 CUP PEANUT BUTTER. I JUST TOOK THEM OUT OF THE OVEN AND THEY WERE PRETTY GOOD, NICE AND CRISP AND MELTED IN MY MOUTH. I MAY DO WHAT THE OTHER REVIEWER DID AND ADD CHOCOLATE TO THE TOP. I WOULD HOPE THAT ANYONE WHO READS 3 TABLESPOONS OF VANILLA OR BAKING SODA WOULD STOP AND THINK ABOUT THAT FIRST. SOMEONE CAN'T TYPE. I DO THANK THE REVIEWERS FOR BEING SO HONEST, AT LEAST I DID NOT HAVE TO THROW IT AWAY!!!Read More
This recipe is horrible. It has way too much vanilla and not enough peanut butter. I used almost a full bottle of vanilla. After making the first batch, which turned out like individual cakes, I threw everything away. The batter is rather good, but the cookies are horrible. Its more like a cake batter recipe than cookies. Neither my husband nor my child would eat them. They left a horrible taste in our mouths. I would definitely not recommend anyone make these, its a waste of time, money and ingredients.
if only i had read the reviews because these cookies are terrible. I was so disappointed to have wasted my ingredients.
Better butter cookies are the most awful things I've ever made and I've been cooking for over 50 years. A complete waste of ingridents. With a 3 star review one would think it would be alright to try. "DON'T"!!! You never put 3 Tablespoons of vanilla or 1 Tablespoon soda in a batch of cookies. I was off my branch to try these. Don't make the same mistake. Pinky
I agree I should have read the reviews first. I had never made peanut butter cookies. I was thorough in following the recipe exactly. The cookies were not what I would call chewy, but more like spongy. My husband bless his heart ate several before confessing they had a horrible after taste. I'm not exactly sure what to do to fix the recipe and make the cookies better. Instead I turned my lemons into lemonade. I froze the cookies, and then made them into fine crumbs for a pie crust. Great as a crust bad as a cookie. Sorry
They don't even deserve ONE star. These were absolutely terrible. My three-year-old won't even eat them. He says they need washed!? I wish I would have looked elsewhere for peanut butter cookies. These are not for peanut butter lovers! Don't waste your time with these cookies!
Yuck! I was REALLY hungry for some good peanut butter cookies. My wife and daughter weren't home so I decided to get a recipe off of Allrecipes.com and make them myself. Boy, did I ever pick the wrong recipe!!! I was in a hurry so I could surprise them and made the mistake of not reading the reviews. These cookies were terrible!!!! I followed the recipe exactly as it was printed. When my 7-year old daughter (who, of course, LOVES cookies)took one bite and then offered the rest of her cookie to my wife, I knew they were bad. My wife said, "No, Thanks" and my daughter said, "Please take it!" I'll have to agree that it was a waste of ingredients and time. My wife mentioned the aftertaste that they left. From now on I will read the reviews before trying a recipe.
These were probably the worst cookies I have ever made. The recipe calls for 1 Tablespoon of baking soda and that was all I could taste. I questioned it but followed the recipe anyway and should have followed my gut. We threw them all out.
I learned that it is a must to read reviews! Don't waste your money or ingredients.
they turned out great... the second time when I realized I should only use one TEASPOON baking soda to get rid of the bitterness.
REALLY REALLY REALLY B_A_D!!!!
Like many of the other reviewers, I didn't read the other reviews until too late (as I ate the first cookie). They barely tasted like peanut butter! This is the first bad recipe I found on this website.
I wanted to make peanut butter cookies at 10pm because I had the ingredients and some spare time, I go online and find one that seems reasonable. Stupidly enough of me, I didn't even check to see if there were reviews because I was so anxious to bake. They look all right when you take them out of the oven, the batter tasted okay too. They smelled good, I let one cool off and bit into it and it barely had any taste at all! You couldn't taste any sugar or any peanut butter.
If only i could have chosen zero stars! Yup, i shoulda read the reviews. this is not a cookie, this is peanut butter flat bread. I was looking for a new p.b. cookie recipe and this isn't the one.
Horrible! I learned my lesson, read reviews before choosing a recipe. The worst thing about this recipe is the fact that it claims to be for peanut butter lovers and there is so little peanut butter in the cookies that they taste like sugar cookies. YUK!
The recipe was much too creamy. It was fixed, in case anyone cares, by adding 1/2 cup more flour and 1/4 cup more peanut butter. I would still cut back on the baking soda. Use 1 teaspoon instead.
Terrible. if you can only read this BEFORE you make it... 3TABLESPOONS of vanilla?
I wasted all my ingredients. My little girls never turn down cookies could not eat more than one bite......NASTY
Too much baking soda, not enough flour and not enough peanut butter! I reviewed all the other comments about this recipe before I entered my comments and most of them were very similar to what I had thought, I had also thrown all the dough out and wasted my ingridients.
I cannot recall making the worst peanut butter cookies! These were terrible, there is too much vanilla and baking soda. More like fluffy and flat bread. I should have read the reviews before I made them. This recipe needs to be taken off here or redone the right way.
My cookies actually turned out, but only because i did not follow this recipe. I used less baking soda (a scant tablespoon), and 1 teaspoon vanilla. I also had to add more flour, and the recipe needed salt, which it did not call for. Had i followed the recipe like it was written, im sure my cookies would have ended up in the garbage.
I did not read the reviews first because it got a few stars and I didnt expect them to turn out as bad as they did. Too much baking soda in the batter. I tried dusting with powdered sugar but it didnt help, the amount of baking soda ruins the taste, couldnt taste the vanilla or the peanut butter.
this recipe shouldnt even get a star!!!
Yuckety-Yuck-Yuck! It should be against the law for someone to post such a terrible recipe! I second guessed the tbsp of baking soda, but added it anyway. My children, who will eat anything as long as its not crawling, HATED IT! I wasted all of my good ingredients, and for what? Those handful of reviewers who liked it obviously have no idea what a cookie is supposed to taste like...that, or they've had a stroke and lost their minds or sensation of taste.
I sure wish I would have read the reviews too. This is definately not what I expected.
Absolutley horrendous..they left a horrible taste in my mouth & noneof my kids would eat a second bite. Don't waste your ingredients..way too much baking soda & vanilla, not enough peanut butter.
My fiance just turned down a cookie, and I don't think that has EVER happened. It is either my cooking or the recipe. Since I followed the recipe exactly, except I threw in some chocolate chips, I think the recipe is faulty. Now I see that many others have agreed with me. I am just sorry that I wasted perfectly good chocolate chips and peanut butter. The cookies turned out too cakey, not peanut-buttery at all. Too bad.
LOL! These are the most disgusting cookies I've ever put in my mouth. Unfortunately, I'm a poor college student and I need the calories, so I'm eating them anyway. But if you're not a glutton for punishment, then don't try this recipe!
I wish I had read the reviews before making these.
Being that I'm 14, I'll consume just about anything put in front of me. Since my mom recently got home from the hospital, I thought I'd surprise her with her favorite cookie, Peanut Butter. Being that I've never made cookies from scratch before, I thought nothing of the 3 tablespoons of vanilla and the tablespoon of baking soda. However, the 1/4 cup of peanut butter caught me a tad off-guard. Reguardless, I followed the recipe as if it were holy. Once they were done, they looked a tad spongy, but, I tested them anyways, the bitter after-taste and just the taste of the cookie itself, just wasn't standable. Even trying to add more sugar and peanut butter couldn't help me save the second batch.
if scaled down to 10 servings - cookies become very big, still don't taste the peanut butter..
I think it's the best butter cookie recipe in the world. WONDERFUL! I made these cookies for my brother and his wife who are taking a trip by car, to Florida.
they were disgusting too much baking powder andvanilla and not enought peanut butter YUK!
My dinner party was a complete failure and I blame that Laura and her Better Butter Cookies.
This has got to be the worst cookie I have ever made! I made one pan of them, tried them, and threw the rest of the batter away. What a waste of time! They did not even taste like peanut butter cookies & the dough was so gooey that you couldn't add the classic fork design on top. I give this recipe 2 thumbs down!
I SHOULD HAD CHECK REVIEWS FIRST.DON'T BOTHER WITH RECIPE IS NASTY.
i wont be making these agian they just tast wrong and feel wrong to crumbly and messy its missing an ingredent or something i dont know YUCK!!!!! and i love peanutbutter cookies but not these.
I THOUGHT THE RECIPE WAS THE GREATEST, AND ALL MY CO-WORKERS LOVED THEM ALSO. MY CHILDREN HAD A BLAST MAKING THEM . THREE CHEERS FOR THIS RECIPE!!!!!!!!!!
i have learned to read the reviews first
I am thinking tablespoon was meant ot be teaspoon. though I am never going to find out because this recipie was so bad i dont think i have the energy in me. But I learned the valuable lesson of READING the reviews first.
I did not care for this recipe.
I think what the writer did here was to put "tablespoon" in place of "teaspoon" for the vanilla and baking soda. Of course it's not three tablesooons of vanilla extract! I think you'll agree that one teaspoon would work just about right for the soda, and 3 tsps for the vanilla...well perhaps a bit much, but nothing to make it a disaster. The cookies actualy turned out very nicely and extremely light and crisp (substituted crisco for butter - I think butter would have been overwelming at that amount). So give it another try with the amounts substituted.
This recipe deserves not 1 star, not 2 stars, not 3 stars, not 4 stars, not even 5 stars... IT DESERVES ZERO!!!!! WHAT A TOTAL WASTE OF MY AFTERNOON!!! My family hated them and thought i did something wrong until i read the reviews. i wasn't suprised to see that everyone despised them.
thank you for wasting my time and money, i was hoping to make some peanut butter cookies but instead i have brown blobs. they are the most sorry excuse for a cookie ever!!!
The recipie is wrong im sure because I did use a teaspoon intead of a tablespoon and it turned out fine it does need more taste maybe if you used more penut butter instead of butter it would have more taste.
i'm not a cookie lover, so i made these cookies for my husband and teenage daughter. my teenager hated them (go figure) my husband and i devoured these cookies in 2 days. this is the BEST cookies i ever tasted. thanks laura
The only reason I am not freaking over the waste of my time and ingredients (it makes an awful, awful cookie that not even my teen garberators will touch) is because I really value the lesson I have learned. ALWAYS READ THE REVIEWS FIRST!!!!!
TOTALLY AWFUL COOKIES!!!I unfortunately was almost done with the recipe when I read the reviews (over the last 6 mo.)and all but one say the cookies are awful. I suspect it's the vanilla and baking soda (should be teaspoon).
These cookies were absolutely terrible. DO NOT TRY!
This is the most awful peanut butter cookie recipe I have ever tried. My cookies were flat and tasted horrible. I had to reread the recipe online to make sure I did it right. Please don't even bother.
We have attempted to "doctor" them by sprinkling white sugar granules over the top of the REFRIDGERATED dough prior to baking.
when i followed the recipe my cokies turned flat and thin the dough was too runny and they tasted like popcorn
These cookies turned out great...they weren't at all runny nor did they leave a funny after taste in my mouth. They came out soft, fluffy and chewy. All my friends loved them. I used 6-7 Tbsp. of Peanut Butter I would even suggest adding more for a more peanut buttery taste and I use 1 cup of shortening and 6 tsp. of water instead of butter. Instead of nuts I added 1 cup of butterscotch chips. Also I lessend the Vanilla to 2 Tbsp.
I wish I would have read the reviews first! I made this with my friend and her mom thought we just made up the recipe. My dog wouldn't even eat them! They taste sour.
I made these cookies for an after dinner snack and I thought they tasted and looked like play-dough
not very good recipe at all. Certainly not peanut buttery and call for way too much vanilla. A disappointment
I wish I would have reviewed! We have a hog that we are raising for the 4H project. My daughter fed a cookie to him and he TURNED IT DOWN!! We knew it was bad if Wilbur turned it down!! He will eat anything! PLEASE DONT WASTE YOUR TIME OR INGREDIENTS!
I personally do not like peanut butter cookies, but these tasted really good.I think i might change my mind about how much i like peanut butter cookies!
I followed the recipe exactly and was very disappointed. Left an awful taste in my mouth and my husband said it tasted like something was missing. Very disappointing. What a waste of ingredients and time. Not a great turn out especially when your craving real peanut butter cookies.
good. bake them less time
This recipe didn't even taste like it had peanut butter in it....I only had 1 tablespoon vanilla extract makes me wonder what they would have tasted like with 3.
This recipe has way too much baking soda, way too much vanilla, not enough peanut butter, and is very soupy. I would def not use this recipe again. It uses a lot of ingredients, such as 3 eggs and 3 tablespoons of vanilla, and doesn't yield much flavor at all. In fact, it leaves a baking soda aftertaste.
I perfer it with white suger. Used a 1/4 cup of black walnuts also. Wonderful.
I just made these cookies and I followed the recipe exactly. These cookies were the grosest excuse for a cookie I've ever tasted in my entire life. They don't taste like peanut butter at all. They are extremely bitter and have a horrible aftertaste. GROSS!!!!! I wouln't even give it one star.
This was nothing but a waste of time, and a waste of very expensive ingredients, butter, way too much vanilla, cookies taste terrible,leaves a real bad after taste in your mouth, probably from all the vanilla. I threw away what I had already made in the garbage, and tossed the remainding dough.
Good. Not the best, but good. The 1-2-3 recipe is also good, but if you refridge the batter, and coat with chocolate, you have a butterfinger on your hand. Yummy. A good try...if you are hungry.
not much flavour and to buttery
recipe calls for way too much vanilla and is not very peanut buttery at all. Very disappointing
Laura is the cookie terrorist. This is by far the most disgusting cookie recipe ever!!! I doubted the Tbsp of baking SODA and 3 Tbsp of vanilla but went ahead anyway. GROSS!!! I didn't want to throw away the rest of the batter so I experimented with it a bit. If you double the peanut butter and add a little baking POWDER and a little sugar, the cookies are alot better. Still not the best cookie, but eatable and it's better than trashing all those ingredients!!!!!!Hope that helps someone else like me who didn't read the reviews first.
I hate to say something so mean, but my gosh, they were bad.
Left a horrible taste in my mouth. Followed recepie to a "T". Would not recommend at all.
Tasty & Simple
They arn't that bad. They just weren't really peanut buttery and they weren't really cookies. When I made it, it turned more to be a cakish thing. Is that how it's suppose to be? Well, either way, it's wasn't that bad. My friends all liked it!
These tasted like dough and not like peanut butter at all. Plus, they look like someone dropped cake batter onto a cookie tray and they all stuck together.
