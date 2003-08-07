Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

Excellent. Here's our variation: Fry 2 strips of thickly cut maple bacon. Keep the grease (in replacement of the 1 tbsp of veg. oil), set bacon strips aside on paper towel. Finely chop/mince about 3 tbsp of white onion (yellow would work too). After I chopped a clove of garlic, it looked to be a little less than the 1 tbsp called for, but still potent enough to do the job for a garlic lover. The pack of mushrooms we bought had 18 "above average" sized mushrooms. After frying the garlic, onion, and 12 of the chopped mushroom caps in the leftover bacon grease, we allowed it to cool off, then added the softened cream cheese (8 oz), the 1/4 cup of parm, and the bacon that I had chopped into bits, then added the 1/4 tsp cheyenne, black pepper, AND added 1/4 tsp sea salt bc I noticed it hardly contains any salt outside of the bacon I added and the Parmesan. Then, mixed it with a wooden spoon and stuffed the 18 medium-large mushrooms I had. There was still enough stuffing left (after being quite generous) to fill about 3 more mushrooms. So, if you are making 24, this will certainly do the job b/c I really overstuffed trying to use the stuffing up. :) Also, I dipped caps in butter, used glass pan @ 350. Superb! The REAL onions are a MUST bc of the flavor and texture it adds. The first time I ever had stuffed mushrooms, someone had made it using a Lipton Onion Soup mix, which was wonderful, but when I made it the pouch seemed too salty, but doing it manually is perfect.