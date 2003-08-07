Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms
These delicious mushrooms taste just like restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms and are my guy's absolute favorite.
These delicious mushrooms taste just like restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms and are my guy's absolute favorite.
This was my first time making stuffed mushrooms and after reading several of the reviews I decided on how I would make mine. The full amount of cream cheese was enough for 24 mushrooms and I placed a bit of chopped proscuitto in the bottom of each mushroom before placing the cheese mixture on top (which was wonderful). I then sprinkled garlic and herb bread crumbs over them and drizzled melted butter over all. Baked for only 15 minutes and broiled for the last 5. They were wonderful. I plan on making these when my Mom and Grandmom come to visit in the fall. Thanks a bunch!Read More
I made for Christmas dinner appetizer and they were YUMMY! But i also read a lot of the reviews and took some of the advice (and left some). I rated accordingly since i changed it a bit. I used 12 large mushrooms (caps about 2" wide) as the recipe called for as well as the the whole pkg of cream cheese and it was just right. Next time, though, I will use bite size smaller mushrooms but double the amount of mushrooms to make it easier to eat as a appetizer. Used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and added to the original ingredients for the filling: 2 stalks green onions (minced and cooked with the garlic and mushroom stems), a bit more parmesan (used fresh grated parmesano reggiano), a bit of garlic powder, 1 crisp, crumbled bacon and about a cup of cooked dungeoness crab. I dunked the mushroom caps in melted butter & lemon before filling, sprinkled with more parmesan and baked in a mini muffin pan. (Beware: if the mushrooms don't fit all the way into the muffin pan, they will come out shaped like muffins! It is kind of cute though.) Cooked for 20 mins and they came out beautifully! Everyone loved them! The parmesan topping gave it that extra crunch too! And love the heat the Cayenne leaves after you eat it. Will make (my new revised recipe again!) Thanks!Read More
I made for Christmas dinner appetizer and they were YUMMY! But i also read a lot of the reviews and took some of the advice (and left some). I rated accordingly since i changed it a bit. I used 12 large mushrooms (caps about 2" wide) as the recipe called for as well as the the whole pkg of cream cheese and it was just right. Next time, though, I will use bite size smaller mushrooms but double the amount of mushrooms to make it easier to eat as a appetizer. Used olive oil instead of vegetable oil and added to the original ingredients for the filling: 2 stalks green onions (minced and cooked with the garlic and mushroom stems), a bit more parmesan (used fresh grated parmesano reggiano), a bit of garlic powder, 1 crisp, crumbled bacon and about a cup of cooked dungeoness crab. I dunked the mushroom caps in melted butter & lemon before filling, sprinkled with more parmesan and baked in a mini muffin pan. (Beware: if the mushrooms don't fit all the way into the muffin pan, they will come out shaped like muffins! It is kind of cute though.) Cooked for 20 mins and they came out beautifully! Everyone loved them! The parmesan topping gave it that extra crunch too! And love the heat the Cayenne leaves after you eat it. Will make (my new revised recipe again!) Thanks!
This was my first time making stuffed mushrooms and after reading several of the reviews I decided on how I would make mine. The full amount of cream cheese was enough for 24 mushrooms and I placed a bit of chopped proscuitto in the bottom of each mushroom before placing the cheese mixture on top (which was wonderful). I then sprinkled garlic and herb bread crumbs over them and drizzled melted butter over all. Baked for only 15 minutes and broiled for the last 5. They were wonderful. I plan on making these when my Mom and Grandmom come to visit in the fall. Thanks a bunch!
Excellent recipe. I doubled the filling and used 24 oz fresh mushrooms and it filled them almost perfectly. I also added a dash of Worcestershire sauce while cooking the stems and 1/3 cup of crumbled bacon to the cream cheese mixture. Just before baking, I sprinkled with breadcrumbs and dipped the mushroom caps in melted butter so that they wouldn't dry out. I brought to Thanksgiving as an appetizer and they went in minutes. Everyone loved the bite that the cayenne pepper added. Thanks for the great recipe!
I have made these many times, and they always disappear so fast! What a great recipe. I put the stuffing into a ziploc bag with a corner cut off and squeeze it into the caps, it's less messy. Thanks for sharing such a great treat!
Very good recipe! My husband gave it 2 thumbs up, which is HUGE. I followed some other reviewers' suggestions and added 1/4 cup or seasoned breadcrumbs, and cut the cream cheese to about 2/3 what the recipe called for. I also used 2 10oz pkgs of white mushrooms, or about double what the recipe specified. I'm sure adding crabmeat would've made it even better, but i don't think it needs it... i kept the recipe cheap, quick, and easy!
Very good. If not using really large mushrooms, be sure to double up the mushrooms to 24, using just 12 stems, as the recipe calls for. I had lots of filling left over.
Everyone loved these! They were a bit time consuming, but still very easy to make. I made them a day ahead of time and refrigerated them, then popped them in the oven for the last step. Yum!
Wonderful--gone in minutes at a party. 1st off, you need 30 button mushrooms (2 pkgs)...I read almost all the reviews, and can't understand who would put all that stuffing in 12 mushrooms. They complained it was too cream-cheesy...use common sense. How did anyone even do it...the mushrooms had to be falling over from being so top-heavy. Second, I added about 10 chives (chopped), omitted the stems, topped with Italian breadcrumbs, and most importantly, tossed the mushrooms in a melted butter/1 tbs lemon juice mixture before stuffing and baking. As a few suggested, use a Ziploc and cut off a small portion of the corner to stuff...you're done in no time and no mess. They came out delicious.
Excellent! I made for a party and everyone loved the. I tripled the recipe & I still only got a few. A definite keeper!
I love these little guys. I have to process down to a science. I totally skip the chopping of the stems and cooking them up with garlic. I just throw out the stems. A little trick to keep them from sliding all over the tray is to pop the cookie sheet in the freezer for a few minutes. then after you fill the mushrooms, dip the bottom of the mushroom in melted butter and it will stick to the tray. magic!
I have made this several times and gotten rave reviews! And it is so easy to make! I always end up stuffing an entire package of mushrooms with the amount of filling this makes. I make sure to only include 12 of the stems in the mixture, though, and discard the rest. The last time I made this I mixed everything together as soon as the sauté mixture came off the stove. This really softened the cream cheese and made it much easier to manage. I also put the filling in a ziploc and cut off one edge and squeezed it into each shroom, which was super-easy and fast.
Very good - did make some changes, however. First, I was out of cooking spray so I coated the cookie sheet with olive oil. I also used a food processor to mince the garlic and mushroom stems (much faster!) I used olive oil while sauteeing them instead of veg. oil. While mixing everything together, I decided that some LEMON JUICE would be a great addition and trust me, it was. It adds great flavor with the garlic and cayenne. I filled the mushroom caps pretty high... next time, I won't fill so high b/c I love the taste of mushrooms but there was so much filling it was a bit overpowering. The three people I made them for LOVED them, and the 24 mushrooms were gone pretty quickly. I will def. make this one again!
I was looking for something to make for us to snack on while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. I have made these many times, but felt it was too time consuming to make along with everything else! I decided to make a dip out of it by chopping 2 pints of baby portabella mushrooms and cooking as directed in the recipe. I mixed everything together in a small baking dish and baked at 350 for 25 minutes. WOW - it was incredible! I served it with butter crackers! I love the stuffed mushrooms, but will make the dip again if I am running low on time! *Update - I just made these mushrooms again, omitting the oil (I used Pam instead) and used 4 oz. of light cream cheese and 2 tsp of Parmesan, to lower the fat content. They were still amazing!
These were great! I changed the recipe slightly by dicing up some mixed dried mushrooms and soaking them in wine. I added a bit of the fresh mushroom stubs, too. I sauteed those in butter and garlic and added a little white wine as well. Then I mixed that with the cream cheese, parmesan cheese along with a touch of italian bread crumbs. Topped with a sprinkle of bread crumbs, cheese and a touch of butter. Cooking them in the mini muffin pan as someone suggested was a great idea. For easy stuffing of the mushrooms, I used a cookie press. I'll be making them agin...
Fantastic! This recipe is a real crowd pleaser. I tried not to overstuff and saved the extra in the freezer for a quick appetizer if company pops in. After cutting off stems and preparing the filling, I put the mushrooms (upside down) on a paper towel and microwaved for 12 - 15 minutes. This removes the water and also lessens the cooking time from 25 minutes to 15 - 20 minutes in the oven. My guests always request these tasty morsels when invited to our home for dinner!
These were delicious but I am pleased that I only used 1/2 the cream cheese because even overflowing with filling I had more than enough for the size mushrooms I had, about 1" across. If I had followed the directions I would have had way too much.
I made these for a birthday party and never got to try one they went so fast. Best ever is all I heard from everyone. I followed the recipe as posted except for a tip I got from Cooks magazine. After the clean and remove stem. Arrange mushrooms gill side down on coffee filter-lined plate before microwaving to drain moisture from mushrooms. Heat 5-10 min. Allow mushrooms to cool before stuffing. Mushrooms are more firm after baking.
I made this recipe for a Christmas Eve dinner party with my friends. I chose it because I have both vegetarian friends and some with gluten-allergies. It was great to find one recipe to fit both dietary needs! I played with the recipe a little bit based on the pictures and my own taste. I doubled the receipe, and sauteed 2 large shallots with the stems and garlic. I added a bunch of sliced green onions into the cream cheese mixture. I actually had forgotten to purchase parmesan cheese prior to making this, so I only had about a tablespoon left. I put that in the filling and proceeded to fill the caps. The next day, I bought the parmesan and covered each mushroom with cheese before baking. These were DIVINE. Everyone except my non-cream-cheese-eating boyfriend loved them. My veg friend even ate one before they were baked and said they were delightful. They're a bit of work (all stuffed mushrooms are) but they are so delicious! AWESOME recipe!
Not bad. Just the right amount of "bite" in the cream cheese mix. The only problem I had was I had way too much filling, and I thought I followed the recipe exactly. Might make these again if the occasion presents itself.
Very good! I brushed the mushroom tops with a bit of EVOO like another reviewer suggested and they didn't dry out or get wrinkly like has happened in the past. I had a few slices of prosciutto on hand, so I chopped them up and added them to the chopped stems and garlic, and sauteed all of it for a minute or two before combining with the cheeses. Fabulous! I don't think I would have liked it as much without the prosciutto or without sauteeing it all before stuffing, which is why I'm giving this recipe 4 stars instead of 5.
found this 3 weeks ago and have made them several times since they are so easy and very yummy i have taken them to 2 diffrent pot lucks and both times they have been devoured since they are so easy and quick you can amke them ahead of time and then just bake them when your ready this is a winner
Excellent. Here's our variation: Fry 2 strips of thickly cut maple bacon. Keep the grease (in replacement of the 1 tbsp of veg. oil), set bacon strips aside on paper towel. Finely chop/mince about 3 tbsp of white onion (yellow would work too). After I chopped a clove of garlic, it looked to be a little less than the 1 tbsp called for, but still potent enough to do the job for a garlic lover. The pack of mushrooms we bought had 18 "above average" sized mushrooms. After frying the garlic, onion, and 12 of the chopped mushroom caps in the leftover bacon grease, we allowed it to cool off, then added the softened cream cheese (8 oz), the 1/4 cup of parm, and the bacon that I had chopped into bits, then added the 1/4 tsp cheyenne, black pepper, AND added 1/4 tsp sea salt bc I noticed it hardly contains any salt outside of the bacon I added and the Parmesan. Then, mixed it with a wooden spoon and stuffed the 18 medium-large mushrooms I had. There was still enough stuffing left (after being quite generous) to fill about 3 more mushrooms. So, if you are making 24, this will certainly do the job b/c I really overstuffed trying to use the stuffing up. :) Also, I dipped caps in butter, used glass pan @ 350. Superb! The REAL onions are a MUST bc of the flavor and texture it adds. The first time I ever had stuffed mushrooms, someone had made it using a Lipton Onion Soup mix, which was wonderful, but when I made it the pouch seemed too salty, but doing it manually is perfect.
Just made these for my husband and I, they were absolutely delicious, added some seasoned salt and bacon bits.Have 3 left but will be gone before the evening through.
THUMBS UP! A GREAT RECIPE! I did add some chopped green onion and a dash or two of Worcestershire per other reviews. They were tasty and spicy...might add less cayenne when I make them again, but I absolutely loved them! Thanks!
I took these to a dinner party, and I kid you not they were gone within 10 minutes. Everyone was asking me for the recipe. I was thinking if they are that good do I want to share? :) I took the advice of another and added bacon, I also added some parsley. They are very easy to make. Thank you for the recipe!
These mushrooms are amazing! Just made some minor changes, as I don't like wet stuffings for my mushrooms, so I added a bit more cheese and a little panko bread crumbs as well to the mixture. I also ended up using the mixture for a total of 30 mushrooms and it was the perfect ratio. I dipped the mushrooms with filling into panko breadcrumbs and drizzled melted butter as one other viewer had suggested. AMAZING!!! This will definitely be on our future appetizer list!!
I stuck to the recipe, used small mushrooms and some prosciutto and these turned out very good! I made the stuffing a few nights in advance and prepared the mushrooms the day before serving. Everybody loved them! If you like spice, definitely add more cayenne. I wouldn't make this recipe with large mushrooms though because the filling is quite creany..
Great Recipe! Made just a few small changes- Added 1/2 can crab meat & 1 tbls lemon juice to cream cheese mixture to add a little zing, then I top the stuffed mushrooms with shredded mozza cheese before baking them.These are always a hugr hit at my parties!!
This was so yummy, people couldn't stop eating and commenting on them! This made about 30 or so medium and smallish mushrooms ( I bought a package of Crimini mushrooms at Cosco and used it all up). I read reviews and added chopped green onion to the mushroom stems and garlic as I sauteed them in olive oil. I used both grated and shredded parmesan and left out onion powder as I couldn't find mine, but the green onions made up for it. The cayenne pepper gave it the right kick, and not too spicy. I meant to brush with melted butter as suggested but forgot, and still turned out great. Remember these really shrink in the oven, almost to half-size. I did not top with bread crumbs for gluten-free needs and everyone was happy. Thank you very much. I will try next time with crab.
This is the first time I have ever attempted to make stuffed mushrooms and they were great! There was NO leftovers at my house! There easy, fast, and budget friendly. I did read a lot of the reviews to see what other people did. The most common tip I saw was to dunk the mushrooms in a combo of melted butter and a Tbsp of lemon juice. This was great as it added a little extra kick and kept the mushrooms from drying out. Also I added a dash of Worcestershire and a little bit of chopped green onion. These will definitely be on the table for Thanksgiving this year!
Wow. I'm so sorry but these were just terrible. Way too much cream cheese, nothing else really going on taste or texture wise.
THESE MUSHROOMS ARE GOURMET RESTAURANT QUALITY. I always double the filling recipe and buy a huge container of mushrooms from Costco or a wholesale retailer to make a ton, and there are never any leftover! I've made this recipe just as-is, and I've also made it numerous times adding lump crab meat (don't buy a cheap can...the $3+ cans aren't bad, but anything that costs less than that is disgusting). The crab ones are always the most popular. I also add tons of shredded mozzarella cheese that give it a cheesy texture. Bake these longer than the directions say, however, until they're tender, hot, and have started to release water in the bottom of the pan. I often buy disposable aluminum pans to bake these in and take them to parties - THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS FLAVORFUL RECIPE!!
Everytime I make them, I eat them all!!! Reminds me of this great Greek Restaurant I get mushrooms from. Hint: make extra sauce by adding olive oil,and some more cheese. Bake with the mushrooms and dip fresh french bread into the sauce.
This is the first time I made stuffed mushrooms, and I was not impressed by this receipe. The bottom of the mushrooms were so wet and the filling was not very tasty. I will not make these again.
Brought these to a gathering Christmas Eve and they were gone very quickly. No need to change anything. They were awesome!
These were good. I did think that they had a bit to much parmesan cheese though, that was basically my only dislike about them, other than the parmesan cheese, they were pretty good, Thanks for this.
I don't eat these but everyone who has ever tried them loves them. I add lump crab meat and dip each mushroom in melted butter then pour melted butter into the bottom of the baking pan. Also I like to top with either crushed Triscuits or seasoned panko.
I looked at this recipe and it has so much positive results and once i made them,it just wasn't good at all. it had too much cream cheese,mushy, my brother even made a grossed out face when he tried them. I will never make these mushrooms again.
I made these tonight for a family get together. I instead of adding onion powder to the mix like the recipe called for, I added garden onions to the skillet with the garlic and mushroom stems. I didn't add quite as much cayenne pepper, but THEY WERE A HIT!!! They had just the right kick and everyone kept asking "Who made the mushrooms!!" I absolutely recommend this recipe to anyone wanting to change it up a bit.
delicious and very simple. A good recipe
As much as I wanted to like this recipe, it just didn't happen. The flavors did not blend well. It was way too spicy. I had a lot left over. I wound up abandoning the stuffing and cutting up the mushrooms for another recipe. There are so many recipes for stuffed mushrooms that better suit my family & friends' tastes, that it is not worth messing around with this one to make it more palatable for us. I won't be making it again.
I liked this recipe. iI used half cram cheese and half chèvre, omitted the garlic, and included 1/2 pound of cooked sausage. They'd also be very good with blue cheese and cream cheese. Thanks for the recipe!
I poured through the reviews and listened to the suggestions before making this. Tasty, not OMG amazing. My son liked it very much. Changes I made: sauteed in olive oil, not vegetable oil. Added finely sliced green onions after cooking stems and garlic. Used chive/onion flavored cream cheese and omitted onion powder. Added about 1/3 cup bacon bits and extra shredded parmesan cheese. Didn't have cayenne pepper, so added a very small amount of buffalo wings sauce. Filled caps with filling to barely above level with the top of the mushroom, dipped in panko bread crumbs and then lightly sprinkled with extra grated parmesan. Baked thirty minutes, and broiled for the last couple. This way, the cream cheese flavor was not overpowering, and you could really taste the mushroom. I used medium-sized mushrooms, so a knife and fork were necessary.
These were a Big hit at poker night!!! They were gone in no time!!! I made them according to the directions and then sprinkled a Italian bread drums on top of each on. I had extra filling after the mushrooms were filled and it made an Excellent spread on Ritz Crackers. If you are having trouble mixing the ingredients with the cream cheese a hand blend works wonderfully!!!
These mushrooms truly are mouth-watering! The cream cheese mixture had just the right amount of spice and flavor without overpowering the mushrooms. Tip: I served these as an appetizer for a dinner party & used small-medium sized mushrooms. They were small enough to pop in your mouth and the size prevented them from oozing all over the place (which makes them harder to serve). Thanks for the fantastic recipe!
I followed the recipe, and neither me or my fiance liked these. The cream cheese was over powering.
I made these but I'm used to making with breading type stuffing and herbs and a little prosciutto and those are fantastic. I made this with 4 times the ingredients and 48 mushrooms. I had at least 10 oz of cream cheese mix left over. Too much. And that was with generous filling. I used Fat Free cream cheese. All in all, the recipe is mostly cream cheese! That's all you taste and it sits like lead in your gut 2 hours later. Never again. I would ditch the cream cheese and go with a bread crumb filling. Far less fat. Only people who "love" cream cheese will like this. Or, maybe cut the cream cheese in half and add bread crumbs to the other half. Might work.
These are man approved! My hubby and all his construction employees devoured them. They particularly liked the hit of spice. Only change I made was to saute some onions and shallots with the minced stems. Made the filling a couple of days ahead and piped the caps from a zip-lock the day of. Took no time at all. Needed a bit more salt, but other than that - perfection!
This recipe is Great!!! Easy to make- I put the mushrooms on a rack when I baked them so they did not sit in liquid- my family raved about these.
These were so good! I only made 8 because I was afraid they'd turn out weird, but they were delicious! My friends were impressed and wanted more. I added a little more garlic, and added 1/2 the amount of parmesan and the same amount of plain breadcrumbs. They were easy to make, and I'll make them again for a snack, I just pop them right in my little toaster oven! Thanks!
One of my favorites. Every one loved them. I roll the mushrooms in panko crumbs after stuffing. I place the stuffing in a zip loc bag, snip the tip, and use like pastry bag to fill the mushrooms. Yummy.
Great! Added more garlic to suit our tastes. Also added some cooked, crumbled bacon. Made enough stuffing to make a zillion small/medium size appetizers!
i must say, i made the recipe as directed (with the addition of scallops), and was kinda dissapointed. very one dimensional flavour. i think it was the cream cheese. not much excitement to the meal. i dunno, maybe i was expecting more considering the raves it recieved on this website.
These are some of the best stuffed mushrooms I've tasted. I make these as an appetizer when we entertain and guests always ask for the recipe. So easy, yet so flavorful! Just the right amount of spicyness.
These are delicious - went fast at Thanksgiving dinner and made again for a holiday party and they were a hit. I did a couple things recommended by other reviewers. 1. sliced a small amount off the bottom of mushroom to keep it from rolling on the pan. 2. dipped the mushrooms in butter prior to filling (be sure to slice the bottoms first, lol or they will be slippery)! 3. topped with panko bread crumbs mixed with a little melted butter (I think I maybe used 1/4 cup or less of crumbs). I also kind of patted them down after putting on the crumbs.
Awesome! Everyone raved about these. The cayenne really adds a kick. If you're doing these for a crowd not accustomed to spicy food, you'll probably want to cut the cayenne at least by half. Dipped mine in a mix of bread crumb and parmesan. Just couldn't get enough of them. Made a lot more than just 18-20 - I used 3 - 8oz packages of button mushrooms.
I did not like these at all. The "stuffing" was very mushy, as were the mushrooms. And the taste was extremely sour.
I made these on Thanksgiving along with 2 other kinds of stuffed mushrooms and these were pretty much last to go, in fact there were alot left. They were good & I liked the little zing, but they didn't compare to the others. Thanks Angie ;)
These mushrooms are a crowd pleaser. I've never had any left overs and people always ask me for the recipe. I found the original recipe a little bit too cheesy for my liking. I've adjusted the recipe by adding four rashers of finely diced bacon and half-a-cup of finely diced spring onions(use both the white and green parts of the spring onion) into the mixture. Then, I garnish the top of the mushrooms with a sprinkling of finely diced bacon. The bacon becomes golden and crispy in the oven and improves the overall presentation of the mushrooms. Also, I prefer to use small white mushrooms and I find that the mixture is enough to fill 30 to 40 small mushroom caps.
Love this recipe! I made it just how it says to and it was delicious. I have also made it with crab and it was great as well.
I adore stuffed mushrooms, unfortunately most of my family don't really care for mushrooms of any sort. I decided to take a chance and made these for a Thanksgiving appetizer. I followed the recipe with a couple of changes, I added bacon to the filling, and I dipped the mushroom caps into bread crumbs. I was able to make these up two days ahead of time, covered with saran wrap and popped them in the oven right before guests arrived. They came out perfect, the plate was emptied in no time and even the non-mushroom eaters were devouring these, not a single one left, and I doubled the recipe!
Since I had never made these before and planned on taking them to a Christmas party, I made a batch as an experiment to check the seasonings. I followed the recipe exactly and while they were good (even better the day after), I feel they do need a little more flavor. I will add some chives or green onion, maybe some crab meat and definitely some bread crumbs. The amount of cayenne pepper was fine for me. The filling was enough for 24 baby bella mushrooms which were the perfect bite size. Putting the filling in a baggie to pipe the filling into the mushrooms was an excellent idea. Thanks!
We absolutly loved this recipe. We did make a few changes to the original. We do not use the mushroom stems and we use olive oil instead of Veg oil. We also use Crab meat in the mix to add a bit extra. It is great for those who like crab meat. It is also a fabulous cracker/cheese dip for veggies also. Kudos on this recipe.
a quick pick me up on a cold winter night!
I know I'm the odd-ball here but, I really didn't think these were that great. I've had much better stuffed mushrooms. I think the parmesan cheese was a bit overwhelming.
I was really impressed with this recipe! This was my first time ever making stuffed mushrooms and they were a big hit with my family! I did take others advice and used only half the cream cheese and added crabmeat and seasoned breadcrumbs. I will definately be making this again!
These were amazing! I made them for "fight-night" last week and everyone loved them. I was only able to eat one because by the time I got to them, they were all gone :( I made some minor additions: I used a food processor to grind the mushroom stems, that way they were really fine. Sauteed them in butter and added onion powder while sauteing them. Also used the minced garlic from the jar. I used a little more cayenne pepper and onion powder than the recipe calls for because, otherwise it was a bit bland for my taste. I used freshly grated parmesano-regiano cheese and added some on top of the mushrooms which gave it a crunchy topping and made it look prettier. I also added Italian seasoned bread crumbs. Next time I might try adding bacon. This is definitely a keeper at my house.
I'm afraid this is the lowest I have ever rated but these were not liked at all. The texture of the mushrooms sitting in the little pools of moisture they made in the oven was very odd and unappetizing. My son and his girlfriend actually laughed. I did remove them from the table and had to throw them away.
Made this for an office potluck today - and got lots of compliments! Per other people's comments, I decided to cut down a tad on the cayenne, add some breadcrumbs on top, and planned ahead and got plenty of mushrooms (filled about 2 dozen- but to keep the filling recipe constant, used just 12 stems). Also used olive oil instead of vegetable oil (healthier) and would be interested to try next time with reduced/low fat cream cheese to see if it comes out as well.
I made these tonight and they were great! I left out the onion powder because I didn't have any but it was still very tasty! I used 1 package of whole mushrooms which was about 17 mushrooms and cut the cream cheese in half because I thought it would be too much. I overstuffed them and still had a little left over! Not to mention they were gone so fast! Will def double the recipe next time!
I didn't think this was very good at all. The cream cheese was overpowering. The cream cheese to mushroom ratio is also way off. With lots of tweaking you could probably make it ok. Try a different recipe.
Made this and listened to other reviews and added crab! This was amazing!
Great recipe! I have also been using this recipe for over a year. Definitely can cut back on the cream cheese, or make the full amount and keep for a future stuffing batch. I also add breadcrumbs every time, and fresh herbs when I remember to!
This was not a good recipe--unless you enjoy the rather'greasy'taste of cream cheese.My family and I prefer the cheesey and bread crumb based recipes.Perhaps it would be better with a protein like chicken or crab, I'm not willing to give it a try, I say try the recipe for Happy Hour Mushrooms instead!
A cinch to make. Several people have asked for the recipe and made them themselves. I prefer cremini mushrooms to the standard white and goat cheese works well as a substitute for the cream cheese if you'd like to offer variety.
I used jalapeno flavored cream cheese and everyone loved it! Absolutely delicious :)
These were very delicious. I prepared all the ingredients a few hours ahead for a party. Then I just threw them in the oven to bake 30 minutes before the guests arrive. They were easy and turned out perfect.
Turned Out Perfect! This was the first time making stuffed mushrooms and a easy recipe to follow. After reading the reviews I choose to add sausage and top the mushrooms with melted butter and bread crumbs, I only had the classic flavor bread crumbs and they tasted very good. I did not use a full package of cream cheese and still had plenty of filling. Thanks for the recipe!
These were wonderful!!! I took them to a party and they were the first thing to go! Everyone raved about them all night.
Even with my adjustments I give this recipe 5 stars. I have to leave out the black and red pepper. I use dried Basil in stead. I also use diced onion in place of the onion powder. Cook the onion a bit before putting in. I really like these made with the baby Portobello's.
These are very good! I have found a recipe by Paula Deene that I like equally as well. I will rotate between the 2!
I regularly make this recipe for guests and it is always a hit. I usually prepare everything the day before and stick them in the fridge so that the kitchen is clean when guests come over - that works well. Sometimes I coat the finished product with breadcrumbs to give a nice golden color to them. I use pepper jack cheese instead of the parma. and it always turns out well.
A friend made these for a luncheon and even though mushrooms are not a huge favorite of mine, these were delicious! My friend added bacon bits to hers and cut down on the cayenne so they weren't too spicy. She also used the same filling for jalepeno peppers which were super yummy! She made the mushrooms and peppers for at least 3 events in a row and they were devoured every time. :-)
Yummy! I took these to a house-warming last week and everyone raved! A real keeper!
Delish. Made these for my sons' birthday party and they were a hit!. I tripled the recipe and was able to make almost 60 mushrooms. I used a disposable pastry bag to fill the mushrooms which made it easier than a spoon..and definitely made the mushrooms prettier.
I made this recipe for 50 seniors and it came out wonderful. I tripled the filling and it filled 54 mushroom caps. I did top with italian bread crumbs, perfect. They all want 2 caps the next time, they are on the menu. Thanks for sharing.
I did not care for this recipe. The cream cheese overpowered the mushroom taste. I prefer more of a bread crumb/mushroom filling. I had used 23 (large pkg of mushrooms) and cut the cream cheese in half and had enough filling, just didn't care for the taste. Definitely not a keeper for me.
I made this for a dinner party this weekend and they were all gone in no time. I mixed a can of crab in to the cheese mix. Delicious. Thank you for the great recipe.
I was planning a party and wanted to test several stuffed mushrooms before hand. This was my absolute favorite! Although they are very rich, I cannot think of one thing that I would do differently or adjust the recipe. I might add that the filling is much more than enough to fill 12 large button mushrooms. I ended up using almost 30 mushrooms. Fantastic! I will definitely be making these for my party.
I have made this several times due to all the requests from my friends and family from the first batch. I do sprinkle bread crumbs on top before baking. I just tried my latest with frozen stuffing from previous batches. It was so easy to just pull from the freezer, thaw, stuff and bake!
Made these for a dinner party and they FLEW off the table. DELISH! Have extra mushrooms on hand because you will have lots of filling. I put filing into a pastry bag and 50 mushrooms were filled in a snap. So pretty too! I took other posters advise and did slightly saute mushrooms in a bit of butter in a pan prior to baking. I finely chopped the stems in the food processer and then sauted in skillet with butter not oil. Once it cooled,added the other ingredients and the filing was perfect for piping. These were a bit time consuming to prepare but well worth the extra effort. A++ Allrecipes does it again!
Takes quite a bit of time to prepare but they are well worth it. Little spicy, modify the amount of pepper if you don't like spice. Great app.
Really good! I brushed melted butter on the mushrooms before I stuffed them. Used a mini-muffin pan to bake them in and it worked perfect. Also, put stuffing mix in ziplock bag and cut corner and piped into mushrooms. Easy! Next time I'm adding sausage with the stems and garlic.
These were a big hit at my wine party this weekend and I highly recommend them because they are tasty, not that difficult, and they are even at room temperature. We made a few modifications: instead of sauteeing the garlic with the diced stems - because garlic will burn way too easily and get bitter - we threw the garlic in for the last 30 seconds. I didn't have onion powder on hand, so I used minced onions. Also, I know the tag line to this recipe says "no breadcrumbs in this recipe" but we rolled the tops, once stuffed, in panko (japanese style) bread crumbs so that they stuck to the cream cheese and man were they good. Yum!
These turned out very well! I made one slight change. I cooked the mushroom caps by themselves on a tray upside down until most of the water came out. I also put a little olive oil and salt+cracked pepper on the caps. Once the water came out I put the filling in and cooked them until the cream cheese mixture was golden brown. I made them for a dinner party and they were devoured. PS - Any leftover filling tastes great on a cracker!
My friends absolutely loved this recipe. I made it for thanksgiving and I've made them three times since then in just a span of two months. They are definitely a crowd-pleaser. the cayenne pepper gives a nice after-taste and a little kick to the dish. Love!
This recipe was just okay. I think it used too much cayenne pepper. My husband would rather me try another recipe that is more traditional.
I have made these several times for my family and for parties. I cut down on the cayenne a bit for my kids, but other than that I follow the recipe. I get requests for the recipe after every party.
This recipe is great to build on. I added crabmeat and real bacon bits to my stuffing mixture. Rave reviews and zero leftovers every time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections