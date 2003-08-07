Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

These delicious mushrooms taste just like restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms and are my guy's absolute favorite.

By Angie Gorkoff

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 large mushrooms
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Carefully break off stems. Chop stems extremely fine, discarding tough end of stems.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and chopped mushroom stems to the skillet. Fry until any moisture has disappeared, taking care not to burn garlic. Set aside to cool.

  • When garlic and mushroom mixture is no longer hot, stir in cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder and cayenne pepper. Mixture should be very thick. Using a little spoon, fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange the mushroom caps on prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the mushrooms are piping hot and liquid starts to form under caps.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 81.8mg. Full Nutrition
