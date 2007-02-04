Carrot Patties
These delightful carrot patties can be served either as a main dish or side. They are always a favorite.
These delightful carrot patties can be served either as a main dish or side. They are always a favorite.
I hesitate to give this a 5 star because I changed it so much... but what I did end up with was excellent. I didn't have even a half pound of shredded carrots so subbed in some potato. I shredded 1 large potato, then rinsed it in cold water, & squeezed out the excess water. Next I took about 3 cups of shredded carrots and put them in the microwave for 30 sec bursts three or four times (until they seemed to soften some... I wanted them to be done when the potatoes were done,) stirring between each burst. Then I mixed the potato and carrot together with seasonings (salt, garlic, onion powder, salt, a dash of cayenne and black pepper.) Added 1/3 cup barely cooked finely chopped onions (again I used the microwave) and a couple of tablespoons of flour mixing well. I molded them into patties as firmly as I could and fried them in an oiled pan over medium heat(I brushed my nonstick pan with oil.) Just before I turned the patties over I put about a 1/4 tsp of butter on top of each patty, which gave them excellent flavor and kept them from burning. (No eggs and no crumbs at all.) HINT: Like hashbrowns they stick together best if you wait until the bottom is somewhat crisp before you turn them, and don't keep turning them over and over again.Read More
I followed directions exactly and no one in my family liked them. Bland with a weird texture and tasted like eggs. Maybe they might be better if boiled, mashed and mixed with sugar and cinammon and then formed and fried...Sorry to those who did like them but I really wonder how it got 4 stars...Read More
I hesitate to give this a 5 star because I changed it so much... but what I did end up with was excellent. I didn't have even a half pound of shredded carrots so subbed in some potato. I shredded 1 large potato, then rinsed it in cold water, & squeezed out the excess water. Next I took about 3 cups of shredded carrots and put them in the microwave for 30 sec bursts three or four times (until they seemed to soften some... I wanted them to be done when the potatoes were done,) stirring between each burst. Then I mixed the potato and carrot together with seasonings (salt, garlic, onion powder, salt, a dash of cayenne and black pepper.) Added 1/3 cup barely cooked finely chopped onions (again I used the microwave) and a couple of tablespoons of flour mixing well. I molded them into patties as firmly as I could and fried them in an oiled pan over medium heat(I brushed my nonstick pan with oil.) Just before I turned the patties over I put about a 1/4 tsp of butter on top of each patty, which gave them excellent flavor and kept them from burning. (No eggs and no crumbs at all.) HINT: Like hashbrowns they stick together best if you wait until the bottom is somewhat crisp before you turn them, and don't keep turning them over and over again.
This recipe was great! I did some modification however. I shredded the carrots with a food processor and threw in 2 garlic cloves and 1 small onion. Then I added some hemp seed, some flax seed, and some oat bran along with the breadcrumbs and flour. I increased to 5 eggs because of the extra dry ingredients. Ate it like a burger w/ mayo, tahini, mustard, sliced cukes and sprouts. Yum! My 2 year old ate almost 2 patties for lunch!
As a vegetarian, I have these as a main dish over some saffron rice. A dash of curry powder gives it a nice kick, too.
I noticed some of the reviewers weren't too pleased with this and I paid attention to their reasons carefully because knowing my family and our tastes, something told me to try this recipe anyway. I am grateful I did. First off..."thanks for sharing this, Haggith!". I added some chopped leeks with ours because I had them leftover from another dinner. Next time I may add a stronger onion or maybe even caramelize the leeks first because the recipe "as is" could use a little lift. I'm sure onion soup mix could help if you can stand the salt. I still give this 5 stars because of the entire package; the idea, the use of carrots, how well it cooked, and because it was pleasing to look at (has potential to be even more colorful with different ingredients). However, I didn't like how messy it was to patty them (but who does?!?). These will be fun to play around with in the future. Thanks again.
The taste was very good,but my patties kept falling apart in the frying pan!I scaled the recipe for two(me and hubby)and only added one egg as opposed to two.I also added more garlic for flavor and made a delicious dipping sauce of soy sauce and lime juice.I will try and make these again because the flavor is tasty..
THANK YOU HAGGITH! I am a carrot freak and am always looking for simple, flavorful carrot recipes. Boy do I love these! I prepared them basically as written (used whole wheat bread crumbs and a GIGANTIC clove of garlic - about the size of 3 average cloves). I saw that I was out of regular vegetable oil so I used my olive oil. YUM! I think frying in olive oil and using the giant garlic clove were the two keys to success here. I served topped with plain yogurt and walnuts. Those of you who thought they were bland and added all kinds of spices, and gooped them up with chili sauce and soy sauce and who-knows-what should try frying them in olive oil and letting the delicious flavor of these patties through! I am also confused about why some thought they fell apart. I had no trouble with that.
Really great flavors -- fresh and savory. I added freshly minced ginger. Next time I'll make an accomanying soy/ginger/garlic dipping sauce. After watching my vegetable-averse friends gobble these down, I knew I'd found a favorite!
This recipe was amazing! I did add some fresh grated parmesan cheese to it, but I'm sure it would be great with out that as well. This recipe is perfect to update/change to your taste.
I followed directions exactly and no one in my family liked them. Bland with a weird texture and tasted like eggs. Maybe they might be better if boiled, mashed and mixed with sugar and cinammon and then formed and fried...Sorry to those who did like them but I really wonder how it got 4 stars...
With whole wheat flour and pam spray, this makes a pretty healthy snack. Some chilli sauce on this, and it's pretty yummy
A nice change from potato pancakes. Next time I will make more since they were such a big hit.
This is a great base for a unique vegetarian dish. As is, I found it a little bland, and a little too wet to hold together well. That being said, I like a lot of spice and flavor in my food. Like many others, I read some of the other reviews for ideas to modify this and came up with something I thought was really good. This recipe made about 8 thin hamburger sized patties, the first half I followed the recipe. To the second half I added (roughly) 1/4 cup italian bread crumbs, 2 tsp. curry powder and 1 tsp. ginger paste. The result reminded me of indian dishes I've had, and I think it would be great with some rice as a main dish. I dipped it in soy sauce and it was great! Thanks for the recipe!!
I liked them though my daughter was a little less sure. I think they could have used a little more flavor but they make a great starting off point and are pretty yummy by themselves. My daughter ate hers with a little maple syrup and I mashed together 2 tbs avacado and 1 tbs sour cream as a topping. Applesauce would work as well (just like potato pancakes). I think that next time I will use a variety of shredded veggies like potatoes, zucchini, and/or parsnips. I think it would also have benefitted from some sauted onion or leek.
These patties are tasty.
I had trouble getting the patties to hold together. I thought they were a little bland. I like the basic recipe, though, and I'll try some adjustments to suit myself. Thanks!
I am a person who hates carrots. Well, not anymore! This recipe is so easy to make, and so delicious, that it will make the biggest anti-carrot eater love it.
These were just ok as written. I grated half of an onion and added 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. They needed a bit of salt so I just did that to taste after they were cooked. I ate mine with sour cream.
This recipe was not to my liking.
These were delicious!!! I added a squirt of dijon mustard to the mix and used italian bread crumbs and there was plenty of flavour. Fried them in a little EVOO and as a non-veggie lover hubby and I ate these with a spinach salad for supper. No meat needed!! Will make again and again as hubby already asked could we have them tonight. Next time I will add a dash of nutmeg and perhaps some greek seasoning or just play with wahtever spices we feel like using. GREAT RECIPE!!!
Our foster kids loved it! ages 5-17
These were very bland. I added onions and extra garlic per suggestions, but they were still pretty unappetizing. Will not be making again.
I found this somewhat tasteless, even though I added onion and Jalapeno pepper. However it did hold up well, and I will try again perhaps adding chil.
These were just ok as written. I grated half of an onion and added 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. They needed a bit of salt so I just did that to taste after they were cooked. I ate mine with sour cream.
Mmmm . . . Mmmm . . . Mmmm these are soo good . I never would have thought to make something like this. The only difference in that I used italian bread crumbs because thats all I had but I don't think it made much of a difference.
Delicious! I added more whole wheat flour and egg to make sure they stuck together well, they worked wonderful. Just used a spoon to pour a bit of batter into the pan then used the spoon to flatten into a patty.
very good recipe. my kids really enjoyed it and they were easy to make. for adults, a bit too bland and i would have liked to have a dipping sauce recipe along with the patties. i made mine into about 2 inch rounds to serve as side items.
These were awesome!
My kids loved these things, great way to get the youngins to eat them carrots.My husband and I liked them too.
As a vegetarian trying to lose some weight, this was a great recipe to add to my new weekly menu! I served them like a hamburger patty. Yum!
We love this recipe but it's way too much sodium for my husband who has congestive heart failure. Most bread crumbs are also too high in sodium. I use 1/4 c. cracker meal instead of the crumbs, and a Mrs. Dash seasoning such as Lemon Pepper or Herbs and Garlic. I also use matchstick carrots; sometimes I use them "as is" which makes an interesting patty. I also give them a whirl in my food processor if I want to avoid the "haystack" look. AND they make a great veggie burger on a whole grain bun! My 3 and 5 year-old grandkids ate and loved them.
this is a different idea - I liked it but it got a thumbs down from everyone else, but they don't like their veggies :)
I used prepackaged shredded carrots. I added sauteed onions and garlic and parsley.
Yummy!
My kids loved them! The hardest part was to peel and grate them after that is was easy!
I thought these were good. I did add more garlic and one small minced onion. I used 2 eggs instead of 4. These were a hit with my family.
Very simple recipe, I made this and it was delicious! I made half fried and half baked - the carrot loses is sweetness when fried and becomes oily, but when baked on 180c for 50 minutes its still sweet and not oily at all. Now I know most people don't like it sweet, including me, but my mother absolutely loved it baked, and I loved it fried. I see no fault in this recipe. Thank you very much.
This was an odd flavor that no one in the family liked. I don't know if it was my prep, or how I created the patty but it was not edible.
This is very good. I added a little parm cheese and they were very good. I will make them again
This was delicious and easy. I recommend it more for a side dish than a main meal because it is very filling! With this recipe it makes 12 servings!
Nothing picture worthy but definitely a keeper recipe! As suggested in reviews below, used up some potatoes I needed to get rid of besides having a sams club size bag of carrots I needed to do something with quickly , love those kitchen sink/ clean out the fridge recipes !! .....and added dried minced onion, as well as chili flakes and paprika, delicious!! Just ensure you squeeze out the liquid from the potatoes after grating and before you incorporate into the shredded carrots. As a testament to the worthiness of this recipe, my husband is not a carrot fan and he devoured them. Also a great way to use up some homemade applesauce, really paired well with the carrots. I would think this would be a great alternative to your typical meatless Monday or trying to get kids to experiment with vegetables. I’m tempted next time to make it entirely sweet and leave out everything savory, maybe incorporate some raisins and walnuts ... or not ... and finish with some cream cheese icing ;)
This was delicious. Will serve this again and again. Thanks, Hunting for Recipes
My husband and I really liked these...I used a lot of garlic and served them as a side dish to a hearty soup. I'd hoped they would be a good way to get veggies into my kids, but that part was a no-go.
This is a great recipe. I mixed it up a lot and added onion, mushroom and jalapenio. A lot more garlic and salt and pepper with a bit of cayenne for some additional kick. This was delicious over rice! I am amking it again and instead of cayenne I'll use Curry as the flavores seem like they'll really blend.
Not good. Tasted like NOTHING. Ate it like a hamburger, not good. Ate it like a pancake, not good. Ended up dousing it with soy sauce and forcing it down. Still not good.
Yum - I loved this.. and so did my husband and 1 1/2 year old! I made it just as written, but I lightly cooked the garlic first to make it a little more subtle. I would definitely make this again. I might even grate some other veggies into it if I have them around. But it is delicious just with carrots!
I added mushrooms, green onions and extra garlic. Next time I'll add a little shredded parm cheese. These tasted great, but I used all fresh ingredients, including carrots and onions straight from my garden. This would be nice with a little kick--ginger, curry, etc.
We eat vegetarian several times a week and we both really enjoy these patties. They are quick too.
Awesome! I had some ginger & honey jelly that we put on top of it and it gave it even more of an Asian flair!
This turned out to be quite nice. It was great when used as a pattie in a veggie sandwitch with some sour cream!
It's okay. Kind of like eating a slightly sweet mini omelet. Could use a little more salt and some other spices. Good enough for a snack.
Surprisingly popular--I don't know anyone yet who hasn't liked them. They do tend to fall apart in the pan, so it is a good idea to add a little extra of whatever you want to add so that they hold together a bit better.
I loved the flavor of these, but they did not stick together. Another egg would have helped. I added green onion because I didn't have enough carrot and I dipped them in soy sauce.
This is a good substitute for steak. My two year old liked it. From other reviews, I took it would need more spices, so I used 3 cloves of garlic, and some steak pepper seasoning, and also I used 1 cup of whole wheat bread crumbs instead of 1/4 so it would hold better. I dropped teaspoons of the mix in the frying pan and made the patties from there. Quite tasty.
It is too bland I spite of too much pepper. I tried spread butter, then salt, then seasoned salt. None helped.
Excellent! Even my 5 year old loves them. I added flax seeds, use a few extra tablespoons of olive oil, and 2 less eggs.
This is a great recipe, my 6 year old son and my 30 plus husband both loved it!! I used just 2 eggs and added more spices. Next time I will try it with carrot and spinach. Thanks!
This was an easy recipe, but I wasn't altogether impressed. I really like cooked carrots, but didn't enjoy these. I expected them to be more flavorful, but found that this recipe was bland. If I make them again, I'll try adding more and different spices.
great way to use up extra carrots. its different but very good.
I usually add some onion and extra garlic , and with those additions, these are great! I also make them with zucchini. green onions also go quite well in these.
Not bad. Makes a normal meal look more interesting.
I made it like a hamburger patties, great. Final coat with breadcrumbs. I added Latin seasoning: adobo, oregano,cilantro, comino.
Although I thought these were tasty, they didn't go over well with the rest of the household.
Very easy and tasty! Good way to use up lots of carrots at once.
Something different. Enjoyed the taste.
Skip trying to make patties before setting in small cast iron skillet, just nudge them into shape. One patty at a time cooked very slowly over low heat. I used goose grease, kitchen gold it is called, because it is like molecule magic. The brown stays on the food, not stuck to the pan. Such a good basic recipe! You could doll these up in a million ways! Sweet potato instead of carrot works too!
This turned out amazing for me! I made it with chicken fried rice and sauce (https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/204402/japanese-sesame-steak-sauce/) and it was sooo good! I followed some tips and made some subs... I used ground oats over breadcrumbs and spelt flour (all I had), added some turmeric, coriander, and mustard powder (had no curry powder), and added sautéed chopped onions. They kept together well, I scooped them into hot coconut oil and felt tends them with a fork, then left them until the bottom cooked enough to flip (about a minute). Seriously, you must have it with the sauce!
I made a double batch, but used only 5 eggs. Made the batter ahead of time, but added more breadcrumbs after 30 minutes and let it quell for another 30 minutes. We love the patties and had the leftovers for breakfast with an egg on top. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!
A good option for excess grated carrots I had leftover. Tried this and modified to add some spices after reading the reviews. I added a little bit of garlic powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder and dried oregano. Then, I sauteed the chopped fresh 1 onions, 3 cloves garlic and 2 lady finger chili’s before I added everything to the carrot mixture. Made a dipping sauce out of soy sauce and lemon. You can eat it as is or with rice if you are Asian like me.
added chopped spinach, tasted good topped with green chili chutney
This is a wonderful basic recipe that you’ll definitely want to spruce up, as most of the commenters have already stated. I added 2 Tbsp of Curry in a Hurry (an organic curry paste), a chopped fennel bulb which has light citrus notes and lifts the recipe a bit, and chopped mushrooms to add moisture. I would suggest making really small patties. Otherwise, like my first batch, I had to cook the first side too long in order for the patty to hold its shape when flipped. With this recipe as with any other, I brainstorm what flavors work well with the main ingredient and go from there, which is how I landed on curry paste. Hope this helps you too!
i used my potato peeler to shred the carrots instead of grating . They were so delicious , my husband has asked me to make again !
great to get kids to eat carrots, Very tasty!
Yum! I LOVED these! I'm definitely adding this to my recipe box to make again and again!
Yes! Made this today. Used only two eggs as that was all I had, and it came out perfect. Thanks for the recipe.
These were preety good. We ate them like latkes. I only used 2 eggs, a little garlic, a little chopped onion. Overall pretty good.
Very quick and easy!! Good as a substitute for hash browns!
This recipe is basically a potato latke recipe with carrots in place of potatoes, and without the onions. I diced up a half of a large onion to make it sweeter. I made it vegan by using four flax "eggs" in place of hen's eggs, so my daughter could eat it. I also added a pack of silken tofu to give it more protein and to replace some of the moisture lost by omitting the eggs. I used spelt flour in place of white flour, which is much healthier, but gave it a slight bitterness. I used avocado oil which is a good, healthy oil with a nice flavor. They came out a little mushier than I would have liked, but that was due to my substitutions. If I had used real eggs, i imagine it would have tasted more like a fritter, and would have had a crispier texture. I served them with apple sause and sour cream, as I do with potato latkes.
excellent with soy sauce. Made thick burger and some still moist in middle, liked ones that were more well done better. Only change was a mistake in reading, I put the olive oil in the mixture, then more in pan to fry. Delicious
Added extra garlic, onion and crushed chili flakes... Fried it in canola oil... Yum!
I made this according to the recipe given. I liked them my husband did Not. They reminded me of egg-fu-young. They were just lacking in something I should have put onion and more spice in them. We love spicy food so this was just too bland for us, but like I said I liked them. I guess there just not for everybody.
This is second time I make carrot patties using different recipes. I came to this conclusion that carrot patties are not that good because they get a unpleasant eggy taste and this is despite me only using one egg and making the patties super thin to ensure cooking it through. Short and simple don't waste your carrots on patties!!
These were OK. I read the other reviews and decided to add ingredients as suggested. I added chives (didn't have any onions on hand but plenty of chives on the lawn), green pepper, cumin, and used 2 eggs instead of 4. Next time I will add more spices, as they still came out pretty bland despite the garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. A sauce would help too.
These are good but I thought they needed a little salt to balance the sweetness of the carrots.
I love this dish. I mostly use it when I need a filling snack that is fun to make and eat
It has potential. It turned out somewhat bland. I did forget to add the garlic. I think adding a little more garlic and maybe some onion would really enhance the taste. Great way to use my extra carrots though.
Not sure where I went wrong, but this was way too wet to make patties. Added a bunch more breadcrumbs and then that messed up the ratio between the carrots and crumbs. Will give this one more try though and reduce the number of eggs and increase the amount of carrots.
This was better than I thought they would be. I had a lot of leftover carrots in the fridge and didn't know what to do with them. This was a excellent idea and recipe. I will be making these again.
They are a bit bland so I spiced them up with turmeric, cumin and cayenne pepper (just a dash each). It IS a super-easy recipe and I will definitely be making this again.
I just made this. I second those who, despite following the recipe to a 'T', were left with a messy glob of a horrible concoction. I do not recommend this. .
I want to try this again but with potatoes because these are basically egg-y hashbrowns. The carrots add a slightly sweet taste that I do like its just potatoes are more classic for stuff like this.
worked perfectly! (i had to substitute panko and garlic powder for bread crumbs and garlic cloves- wound up a little plain because of this) They held together perfectly in the skillet, which is what I was worried about.
These patties are tasty.
Love these! Added some curry, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, and cayenne, because I love curried carrots. ^.^ Also needs a bit more salt
I didn't have garlic, I used half an onion, increased the salt a bit and added a handful of grated cheese.
I feel like the recipe was a good starting point, but I changed so many things! I don't know what a lb of carrots looks like shredded, but I already had probably 4-6 cups of shredded carrots that needed to be used up, so I found this recipe. First, I sauted some onion and minced garlic - maybe a small onion worth and probably 3-4 garlic cloves. I then added 3 eggs and maybe 1/2 cup of quick cooking oats (instead of flour and bread crumbs) to the shredded carrots, added the sauted onion/garlic, and spices: salt, pepper, smoked paprika, Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute, Cayanne Pepper, some Braggs Liquid Aminos....basically any spices to give it that "hashbrown" type flavor. A dash here and there until it smelled right. I then added probably 3/4 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese and mixed it in. THEN I melted the oil in my pan and fried these up like pancakes. They came out really nice! You do have to let one side brown first (like hasbrowns) in order to flip it easily, but I had no problems. My husband gobbled them down and was really pleased with the flavor. I've put one aside to test for freezing. I have a feeling they will freeze up nicely and I can make these ahead in the future. I might even try baking them up like "veggie burger" patties in the future. All in all, appreciate the launching point of the recipe. It was great!
My family loved these! Make sue they are not too thick or you will get somewhat of a paste-like texture. I will definitely make these again! :)
Great recipe. finally something different with carrots, however I had to make some adjustments. I used an onion as well as all the carrots suggested. same amount of flour and bread crumb but I thru in some garlic powder and some cilantro (1 tsp and 1 tbs respectively) also I only used 2 eggs. Should have made a dip for them. Either way they were great.
I like these because they are both sweet and savoury. The only thing I changed was that I added a chopped onion to the batter. Great recipe!
Love these patties! We had modified a bit by adding a heaping tablespoon of Tandoori Masala (a wonderful curry mix) and about 1/2 cup of ground parm cheese. Serve with a side of great veggies and spoon some Mango Chutney (Trader Joes) over the patties. Divine! The left overs make great carrot burgers!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections