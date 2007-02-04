Carrot Patties

These delightful carrot patties can be served either as a main dish or side. They are always a favorite.

Recipe by Haggith Nadav

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine the grated carrots, garlic, eggs, flour, bread crumbs, salt and black pepper; mix well.

  • Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Make the mixture into patties, and fry until golden brown on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 488.8mg. Full Nutrition
