Carrot Patties

I feel like the recipe was a good starting point, but I changed so many things! I don't know what a lb of carrots looks like shredded, but I already had probably 4-6 cups of shredded carrots that needed to be used up, so I found this recipe. First, I sauted some onion and minced garlic - maybe a small onion worth and probably 3-4 garlic cloves. I then added 3 eggs and maybe 1/2 cup of quick cooking oats (instead of flour and bread crumbs) to the shredded carrots, added the sauted onion/garlic, and spices: salt, pepper, smoked paprika, Trader Joe's 21 Seasoning Salute, Cayanne Pepper, some Braggs Liquid Aminos....basically any spices to give it that "hashbrown" type flavor. A dash here and there until it smelled right. I then added probably 3/4 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese and mixed it in. THEN I melted the oil in my pan and fried these up like pancakes. They came out really nice! You do have to let one side brown first (like hasbrowns) in order to flip it easily, but I had no problems. My husband gobbled them down and was really pleased with the flavor. I've put one aside to test for freezing. I have a feeling they will freeze up nicely and I can make these ahead in the future. I might even try baking them up like "veggie burger" patties in the future. All in all, appreciate the launching point of the recipe. It was great!