Famous Chicken Française
Chicken with lemon juice, egg, butter and garlic. C'est magnifique!
I think this recipe has tremendous potential, but will need some tweaking. My coating stayed on PERFECTLY!... I dipped in flour first, then egg (and left it to marinade for about 20 mins), then flour again, then egg and then finally coated in flour and tossed in the pan. I heated the pan first, then the butter, then put the chicken in and it browned quickly. I also pounded it pretty thin. The coating was perfectly crisp and it even stayed pretty decent with the broth, but next time I think I will keep the broth separate and instead pour everything over linguini.Read More
I'm going to give this recipe a second try. On my first attempt I should have realized not to follow the instructions so closely and use a little more common sense, because when I poured the chicken stock/lemon juice mixture over the sauted chicked breasts and simmered it caused the coating to undo itself from the chicken. It would have been better to have kept the chicken separate and prepare the chicken stock/lemon juice mixture separately and pour over the chicken at the last minute. Also I found thickening the stock/juice slightly with a flour and water mixture improved it (clings to the chicken better) and also I added a little bit of lemon zest to both the egg batter and the stock/juice. The presentation of my first attempt was not attractive, but the taste was superb so I'll have to thank Paula for this recipe. My second attempt will most definitely be c'est magnifique! ____________________________________ Joe MarxRead More
Absolutely TA DIE FOR!! Seriously, out of dozens of recipes I've tried on allrecipes, this is by far one of THE BEST. I took the recipe a little further. I marinated the chicken breast in lemon juice & lemon pepper spices first for about 15-20 min. at room temp. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the skillet before throwing the chicken in. And I added more paprika on the chicken after putting it in the skillet. After the chicken was cooked, I took it out and put in on a plate, then wrapped it in foil to keep it hot. Then I made a sort of gravy/sauce out of the leftover chicken broth, etc in the pan. I just mixed in corn starch, milk and a little chicken stock. To serve, I put cooked egg noodles on the plate first, then the sauce, and then topped it with the chicken. Served with sweet corn & it was an amazing meal. It would also have been really good if I cut the cooked chicken up and mixed the sauce, egg noodles and chicken all together. Oh, & I did have to make extra sauce - the egg noodles soak it up. Finally, I did not put the sauce/gravy over the chicken. It didn't need it - it was incredible without it! The author's description of the chicken said, "Heaven" & it's really true, this meal was HEAVEN on a plate. My fiance kept saying over and over, "THIS IS AWESOME!" He couldn't eat it fast enough & kept asking for seconds. His friend, who was a Caterer for the stars also LOVED it! THANKS!!!!
I made these last night for my housewarming party, and my Aunt came in and helped me. The trick to keeping the mixture on the chicken is very easy. First you heat the pan, then heat the oil. Make sure the oil is hot, then flour, egg your chicken then add to pan. The trick is, you can only flip your chicken once, after the shell has formed on the chicken and is golden brown. Very delicious!! I omitted the garlic powder and paprika. Will definitely add next time as well as white wine.
My result was "magnifique" but I added more seasonings and I dredged my (paper-towel dried) chicken in flour then eggs then flour again. I simmered the chicken in the sauce until it reduced to the point where I wanted it to be. We thought this was outstanding, but I can see how the original instructions would yield a somewhat bland product with potentially no crust sticking to it, so that's why not 5 stars. But if you add additional herbs (I used 1/4 tsp. Mrs. Dash, 1/4 tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp. pepper and 1/8 tsp. salt) and dredge flour-eggs-flour, I think everyone would come up with the same fantastic result. Too bad it isn't written that way -- this is a hidden gem which lacks only a little seasoning "to taste" to make it outstanding. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent. I add white wine to the chicken broth and thicken with cornstarch. Pour it over the chicken after it has browned and bake before dinner for about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and serve with spaghetti. A friend who gets this at every restaurant gave it rave reviews.
We loved the recipe - very good. To the question of how to keep the meat from losing its coating - just turn once. I tried it with the second batch an it worked perfectly. We will be adding this to our regular menus.
This was indeed the best! I used most of the other suggestions in the other comments - from pounding and sauteing the chicken to adding cornstarch to the liquid. The chicken was so tender and moist and the overall flavor was fabulous!
This recipe is practically a twin to Chicken Piccata II. Try adding more paprika and garlic powder to flour, up to 1/2 tsp of each. Use 1/3 cup of lemon juice to intensify the flavor. The coating sticks much better if you first coat the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the egg mixture, then coat in the flour mixture again. Combine 2 Tbs butter and 2 Tbs olive oil in a medium hot skillet. Hot frying oil prevents greasy coatings. When chicken is browned on both sides, add half of the lemon juice and broth, cover and lower heat to a simmer (medium-low) for 20 minutes. Turn breasts after 10 minutes. Near end of cooking time, add rest of broth and lemon juice for a wonderful sauce. Remove chicken, and sprinkle capers into skillet to liven the sauce further. Turn heat to high and stir until liquid begins to boil. Pour sauce on serving platter and place chicken with lemon slices atop.
My husband and I both thought this was a bit bland, even though I added a touch of white wine. The sauce was very watery, should have added a bit of cornstarch. Like a previous reviewer's experience, a lot of my coating was left in the pan. It was alright, but won't make it again.
Tasted good, but does anyone know why the breading came loose in the fry pan? When I added the liquid, it came even more loose to the point that I had to strain the sauce because it looked unappetizing. Flavor was good, though.
This recipe was very good, however terribly plain!! I'm from New York, where chicken francaise is a catering necessity at large social gatherings. First, I did what another reviewer suggested and let the chicken breasts marinate in lemon juice and some lemon pepper spice. Poke holes in the breasts with a fork before doing so, that way, the extra flavor sinks into the meat. I added a lot of paprika to the flour, to the point where it was a light brick color. Then with the sauce, garlic was a MUST! I was so surprised it was not included in this recipe. Nor was there any butter in it! I melted a stick of butter in with about 2 cloves of minced garlic. Once that was thoroughly heated, I added the broth and squeezed the lemon juice into it. Once that heated, I added a little bit of flour mixed with some water to thicken the sauce. I kept the sauce separate from the chicken also, for fear the coating would come off. I threw linguine on our plates, topped with chicken, then sauce. Fabulous!
I made this last week, and the normally pickiest eater (meat & potatoes only please) had 3 servings! I agree with the other reviews about preparing the sauce in a separate skillet and adding at the last minute. Also make sure you pound the chicken really thin before breading. I also fried the chicken in MUCH more butter then it recommended (a whole stick!) and it was really delicious. I also recommend saving a little of the breading mixture (mixed with water or broth) to thicken the sauce before serving, a little more like a gravy. Enjoy!
Believe it or not but I used Flounder instead of chicken because I could not find no other recipe I really like and this one did it for me. I cannot tell you how D-Lish this was. My husband and I wished we had a pound of fish after we ate it. I listened to the readers who advised the double dip method-flour,egg and then flour again. I sauteed it in butter and olive oil and it cooked up quick, golden and wonderful-restaurant quailty. Try it and you will NOT be disssapointed
Not too shabby! Needed to tweak a bit, but overall not too bad. I did bake in the oven after browning on the stovetop. Also added sliced garlic and it DEFINITELY needs salt which isn't mentioned on the ingredients list. I also dipped in the flour and then the egg and had absolutely NO problem with the coating falling off. I served it with rice and green beans. It was a hit, but there's lots to clean up now, better run!
Wonderful flavor...everyone at dinner party enjoyed & left nary a morsel on their plates. I rated it a 3 only b/c I used cornstarch in lieu of flour. It sticks better & crisps up nicer....like fried shrimp or mar far chicken in Chinese restaurants. I also thickened the sauce & served it puddled underneath the pounded & fried chicken. It was beautiful garnished with thin slices of fresh lemon, a sprinkle of parsley & a dash of paprika. Served over angel hair pasta cooked in chicken broth. Will definitely make again. Thank YOU!
Good. Might try to add more of the seasonings into the flour. For the sauce: 1/2 c. white wine, 1/2 c. chicken broth, and a bit of corn starch.
5 stars only when using all the other suggestions and changes- I pounded the chicken thin, dipped in flour and THEN egg, after browning, i put it in oven for about 30 min at 425 with the sauce (which i mixed up seperatly- not with the chicken) and added a little more lemon juice and white wine. Enjoyed!
I gave this 4 stars as is because it is a really good base recipe. I added some extra spices to the flour before I dredged the chicken, just for some flavor. I also added wine to the sauce, around one cup to every 2 cups of broth. With these changes it was absolutely delicious and I made it in no time.
I made this recipe last week for my family, and we all loved it. Even my picky 4 yr old said she liked it and wanted me to make it again. I have had this in restaurants before, and I think this version is just as good or even better. I just added one more ingredient, and that was a splash of white wine to the sauce. This is a keeper that I will definitely make again!
De'solee, but there is no way this is French without wine sauce. This recipe is more like chicken franglais. MUST add some good quality white wine to the sauce. I like Pinot grigio myself. Anything dry will do, but you'll enjoy even more if you select a wine you'll drink with the meal. Also definitely throw in a bit of cornstarch. Now we're talkin.
Chicken Francaise is my all time favorite restaurant dinner. I'm surpised to see how few restaurants offer it. I usually have to ask if the chef will make it for me. Most know how to. Actually I prefer it as a shrimp dish. Since pounded chicken and jumbro shrimp cook at about the same time and temp, the recipe works for both. But the recipe I have used at home includes finely grated romano cheese in the flour dredging mix which I highly recommend.
This was excellent! My husband loved it! So easy to make too. I added about 1 tsp of each garlic powder and paprika to the flour. Also a couple cloves of grated garlic to the chicken broth. Absolutely delicious!
This was an excellent dish. My husband is already asking me to make it again. I think the next time I make it however I will soak the chicken in the lemon sauce prior to making the dish. I think the taste could be a little stronger.
Wow! This was awesome!! I pounded out the chicken as suggested in other reviews and sliced some of the thicker breasts in half. I had to cook a bit longer than the recipe said to get the browning I wanted, so I had to add more butter. When I added the broth/lemon mixture, I was afraid it was going to be way too runny. I let it simmer on medium low longer than suggested, and voila! It thickened up quite nicely! Just give it time and leave the lid off. Man, good stuff! Will be fixing again soon for the family! Also, I added more than a pinch of garlic powder to the flour, probably four or five dashes of the bottle.
I read the many reviews before attempting it. So I made the modifications that most suggested. This came out wonderfully with a few modifications. I made the coating thicker by using flour, egg, then flour again. I also made the sauce separately in a pot, adding white whine, a flour or cornstarch mix with a whisk, and added it on top of the chicken just before serving. An excellent recipe that is family approved. And relatively easy to make.
This is a tasty dish and is not too difficult to make. I cooked it last week with the salad on this website, "Arugula, Fennel and Orange Salad". It was definitely a dish I will make again! I also thickened the sauce with cornstarch (my preference). I will also try adding white wine next time.
Try it with pork tenderloin. Taste like poor mans veal
Very Bland
This was great!!! I added capers and thickened the sauce with a little cornstarch and served it with pasta. Reminded me of chicken piccata. I used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. This would be great with veal too. Pound the chicken breasts and sear them over hot heat really quick on each side to keep the chicken moist and tender.
For those of you who's chicken breasts were too thick...buy yourself a mallet ($10) and pound out the chicken breast between two pieces of saran wrap. Place a piece on a large cutting board, place the chicken (1 at a time) add the second piece of saran wrap and pound til thin. A hammer works too. You will also get alot more for your buck when pounding chicken out. This was a great, simple recipe...but I added a little water to the egg wash and really seasoned the flour with kosher salt, white pepper and herbs du province. Be creative!
I did as other suggested and dipped it in the flour then egg....and the outer layer stayed on perfect. also as others suggested, you can only flip the chicken one time on each side. I had very thick chicken breast so i cut them in half and made several thiner pieces. Served with pasta that i boiled in chicken broth. it was great.
Great recipe that I didn't have to leave the house to make (no food shopping). Taste was excellent, with a few additions such as fresh garlic in the lemon/stock mix. I also added an egg and pounded flour to breast to ensure a breading that would withstand simmering in stock. A little extra butter so cutlets wouldn't burn, and it was a perfect meal.. -Kenny g-
Gave this recipe a try and made a few wonderful changes to it. I read the other review about the sauce being too runny and problems with the order of frying the chicken. Here's what I tried: sauteed some garlic and onions first, then coated the chicken with egg and flour mixture (either order works.) Cooked the chicken with the sauteed onions and garlic, turning them until they were a nice golden brown. Then, I mixed the broth, lemon juice and parsley with 1 tbsp of corn starch to thicken and added it to the chicken in the pan. Let this cook for a few minutes and finally added lemon slices, chopped tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese to the mixture (on simmering chicken and in the broth too.) All together, I believe we cooked it for maybe 10 minutes and then served on linguine (or for the more Italian method - mix the sauce mixture with the pasta and serve in one giant container so as to get the pasta to absorb the sauce before serving.) It's a great recipe that could be made just a little better by adding in the cheese and other veggies and as one reviewer wrote "just using a little common sense."
it was good but I dredged the chicken in flour first, then I dipped it in egg. I also added white wine, parlsey, and corn starch to thicken the sauce.
One of the easiest and best francaise recipes I've ever tried. The whole family loved it. Light and refreshing taste. The proportions of lemon and egg were perfect. Will make again and again. Thanks.
This was so good. I fried chicken strips in 2T olive oil and 1T butter with 1T fresh minced garlic, omitting the powder. When browned, I added another tablespoon of butter & then the broth mixture. After simmering I drained & beated in 1T sour cream into liquid to thicken, then poured back over chicken. I wish I read the comments about adding white wine prior to making, sounds like that would add a nice touch :)
My husband keeps claiming that he "hates" lemon. But he ate and ate and ate this dish, and it was pretty lemon, IMHO. Very good.
I was really looking forward to a good francaise...and this wasn't it. The sauce had a nice lemony kick to it, but it was watery and boring, even with the addition of white wine and cornstarch. The coating on the chicken was VERY BLAND...very. My boyfriend said that it was "nothing special" and he also rated it a 2 out of 5. My search for a good francaise continues...
This is so good!! But I rarely follow recipes exactly and this was no exception. So I sauteed chopped onions, mushrooms, garlic, and asparagus (all fresh) in butter. Added more lemon to eggs and broth. Added more paprika, garlic powder and seasoned pepper to flour. Double dipped the chicken in egg & flour. Pushed veggies to side of pan added more butter and browned the chicken. Added 2 tsp. of cornstarch to broth and added to pan. Served over hot mini penne pasta. The only thing that would have made it better is a little grated parmesan cheese. Thanks!!
excellent...even added some cheese to flour mixture and some flour to pan to thicken up sauce....very easy and so yummy!
I have been making my own recipe for yrs but always felt like it had too much of a lemon bite. So I gave this recipe a whir and I am so happy I did!!! I followed the recipe to a "T". The only change I made was keeping my chicken in skillet and pouring the broth mixture over it. If you do this it will reduce and soak up in the chicken. I served it with Trader Joe's Lemon Pepper Wide Pasta (which I just tossed after cooking it with a splash of olive oil and added some fresh baby spinach - salt to taste. My husband said it looked and tasted of fine dining quality. I thought so to!!!
This was one of the best chicken dishes I have ever made! It was easy to make and absolutely yummy. I served it with Linguine and asparagus.
This was easy to make and tasted good. I followed two different cooks’ suggestions. I made extra lemon sauce with 1 cube of butter, chicken broth, salt, and lemon juice, to taste, then thickened it with corn starch and water. I liked the taste, but as this was my first time preparing a lemon sauce, I will add garlic to the next one and see how that tastes. I dipped my chicken in the flour first, then the egg with lemon juice, and left the chicken in the egg/lemon juice to marinate for 20 min. Then I floured and egged it again, browned the chicken in the butter with a little olive oil, placed the chicken in a baking dish poured some of the lemon sauce over it and baked it in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes. I served the chicken over linguini, each person add as much sauce as they desired and with green beans on the side.
This recipe was great! Chicken Francaise is my favorite, and I have been looking for a good recipe for a long time. I pounded the chicken thin, and I dredged it in the flour and then the egg. I did this twice. I also added more than a pinch of garlic powder and paprika to the flour mixture for more flavor, and I added some grated parmesan cheese to the egg mixture. After the chicken was brown, I kept it warm in the oven while I made the sauce. I added a bit of melted butter and white wine to the sauce. After it boiled, I added a small amount of cornstarch/water mixture to thicken it up. I think that the lemon flavor of the sauce was a bit strong, so I would reduce the amount of lemon juice in the sauce next time. Overall, it was delicious!
This was excellent! Like many other reviewers, I dredged the chicken in some of the flour mixture first, then the egg, then the flour again. Ialso added plenty of garlic because I love it. The one thing I did a little differently because I take no chances with chicken was, as I seared each piece of chicken, I added them to a baking dish then baked the chicken a for 10 additional minutes in a 350 degree oven with the sauce. It did not affect the flavors or burn the chicken at all. Very good!!
I was a little afraid to make this dish -- it is one of our favorites when we go out, so we didn't want to ruin that. The recipe was simple, and delicious! We entertained with 16 guests and were so pleased with the outcome!
In the end this was very good. After coating the chicken, I refrigerated it for about 30 mins. This helps to ensure the coating with stick once you fry it. I put the chicken in the oven to finish cooking while making the sauce. The sauce seemed a bit bland so I added some sugar as well as some cornstarch to thicken. I added the chicken to the pan only for a few minutes before serving. Any longer and the coating is likely to flake off. Next time I will try using half white wine and half chicken broth as well as some sautéed garlic and ginger for the sauce.
I really like this recipe. Like others I double dipped for a better coating on the chicken, used a little more butter, a little more lemon and white pepper for seasoning. Once the chicken was golden I removed and cooked down the sauce a tad, then replaced it in the pan for the last couple of minutes so it was all good and hot. If the sauce wasn't the consistency I desired, I would add a scant amount of cornstarch or wine and stir some more, with wine just marrying flavor- not becoming a dominant one.
Excellent. I continue to make this recipe time and again and always get rave reviews. I am a big fan of francaise and this is better than dining out. Add a few dashes (or more :) ) of white wine during the simmering process for an added gourmet flavor. If your not too sure about how lemony you want it- you can always cut back a little in that department- I love it just the way it is..!!! Thanks !
quick, easy, tastes great!
This was a very nice, fairly quick chicken dish. Changes I made included using LOTS and LOTS more garlic powder than a pinch & tossing in several sprinkles of herbes de Provence. I also dredged the chicken in flour/egg/flour again. I subbed 1/2c of chardonnay for 1/2c of the chicken broth per an old Cooking Light Chicken Francaise recipe I've used for years. Served with Rice with Herbes de Provence (from this website) and buttery steamed broccoli. Thanks for sharing your recipe with us, Paula!
I thought this was very tasty. I saw the comments stating that they thought it was a little bland. So I doubled up on the lemon, added 1/2 cup white wine and 1 tbsp of corn starch. It came out awesome! I served it over white rice everyone loved it!
I can't even explain how wonderful it was!! Pretty much " C'est magnifique!!!"
Awesome recipe. I substituted egg beaters for the egg, and margarine for the butter. I also added about 2 TB of white wine to the liquid. Quick and delicious!
Add one tablespoon of white wine to the chicken broth.. YUM.
My son and husband really enjoyed this dish. I altered it a little. I saw that the so-called sause was kind of thin. My husband being a chef at a local restraunt, I asked him for some help as I really wasn't satisfied with the end result. He told me to chop up some garlic and add some milk and cornstarch to thicken the sauce a little. It turned out great! I served it with gravy over steamed rice and a green vegetable. Yummm!!
I couldn't wait to make this recipe after reading all the reviews. What a disappointment. It was just breaded chicken on spaghetti with a lemon sauce.
I followed the recipe and had the same problem with the coating becoming soggy and lifting off the chicken. The other problem I had was that once the chicken was browned, simmering it longer in the sauce made it tough. If I were to make this again, I would use thinner cuts of chicken, make the sauce separately, and pour it over just before serving.
This is a pretty simple and straight forward recipe, however there are a couple of flaws in it that can easily be fixed. Dredge the chicken FIRST in the flour mixture and SECOND in the egg - this will help the coated stay adhered to the meat as it cooks. Second, after browning the chicken on both sides (about 4 minutes) remove them and put them on a warm plate and cover it with aluminum foil, then proceed to make the sauce and reduce it down. Pour the sauce over the plated chicken. Also don't be afraid to add salt and pepper to the flour mixture, and if you are getting runny sauce add a touch of flour or corn starch to it (but make sure to cook it for at least 60 seconds so the flour will not taste mealy).
This is an awesome quick recipe for chicken francaise. I goes well over rice!
This was great, though I did thicken the sauce separately from the chicken. I think it tastes better than the restaurant kind, and I used lemon juice from a bottle!
I have made this recipe several times and my family loves it! it will be forever in my recipes box.
This was outstanding! I took other cooks' advice and made a few changes, but I loved the sauce so much that I made just the sauce again and used it over pasta with vegetables and chicken. Awesome!
GOOD!! I would start by double battering the breasts. Use margerine instead of butter cause it needs more cooking time than said and the butter to keep it from burning can get excessive. flip every 4 to 5 min. sprinkle with dried parsley for color
FANTASTIC!!!!!! I CAN'T TELL YOU HOW MUCH EVERYONE LOVED THIS ONE. EVERYONE COULN'T BELIEVE HOW EASY IT WAS AND HOW GREAT IT TASTED. I AM GOING TO BE MAKING THIS ONE AGAIN AND AGAIN! THANKS FOR A GREAT RECIPE PAULA TOMLINSON.
This is a wonderful dish. You must flour the chicken before the egg for better results. Try serving with a angel hair pasta with a little olive oil, and sprinkle with small bacon pieces and sun dried tomatoes!!!!!!!! Delish!!!
This was good and relatively easy. I did mess with the proportions since I was cooking for 2. I used 4 chicken tenderloins which I pounded, double dipped ( I also used much more garlic powder and paprika) then browned in a butter/olive oil mixture in a non-stick pan. I kept the chicken warm in the oven while I sauteed sliced mushrooms and then made the sauce. I used the proportions for the sauce from the regular recipe for 6 and also added about a 1/2 cup of chardonnay. (we like sauce). I also thickened it with flour which I had mixed with some of the reserved chicken broth. I added the chicken back to the sauce a couple of minutes before serving. This was very tasty with whole wheat linguine and steamed asparugus.
Very easy to make and delicious.
I made this just the way it is written and it came out FABULOUS!!! My kids are very picky when it comes to food and they have asked for this meal every night!!! This is definitely a keeper!! Thanks for sharing the recipe!!!!
This was pretty good, but I'm not sure I'll make it again. I ended up thickening the sauce, because that was so good, and the recipe doesn't say to serve with it at all. I also had some difficulty with the coating staying on, but not as bad as some. I think that this recipe would have worked much better with flattened breasts or cutlets instead of regular boneless/skinless. Being able to make sure the chicken was cooked all the way, while not flipping, and not getting soggy was hard. Thanks for the tasty, if slightly akward dinner.
I keep the ingredients for this recipe stocked, as my husband and I crave it! Fabulous francaise recipe, but here is what I have come up with to make it just a little bit better: I pound the chicken very thin between two pieces of plastic wrap. (you can store them like this in the fridge, making prep time quicker). I double-flour the breasts and brown them in 4 tablespoons of salted butter. The extra flour will help to keep the coating on the chicken and will also thicken the sauce just a little bit. (Real chicken francaise sauce is not thick) I also toss in some sauteed mushrooms at simmer time. Sometimes I will throw in some capers if I feel like it. It always comes out perfect and is extremely easy to make! It's perfect with some jasmine or basmati rice and a salad.
This is such a nice base recipe. I adjusted it to make just one breast, for me, but only cut the broth amount in half and used half a lemon in the broth. Came out perfectly lemony and lovely. The chicken (which I pounded) is moist and tender. I agree with other reviewers there are a ton of things you can do with this to give it a personal spin, but I really liked it as is, found it perfectly flavorful (but again, I used plenty of lemon juice so that was taste was very present). Add capers if you want it to be more like picatta.
We love this recipes, easy to make and tastes delicious. Agree w/previous review only flip the chicken once while browning than most if not all coating stays on. Thanks!
This is a great recipe, the only thing I have found that I would change is make the sauce a little bit thicker.
Delicious. I will make again and again. I added the wine and cornstarch as suggested by others. It was great!
This got mixed reviews at my table. Several thought the lemon was a bit tart.
Excellant!!! Easy & delicious!!!! Can't wait to make it again!!!!
This was a very good dish. It was quick and easy to make, and tasted very good. I did add some sherry at the very end of cooking time because I can't imagine it not being in this dish. My only complaint was the sauce - it did not thicken, not a bit. It needs some cornstarch desperately. Served over pasta.
This is very good recipe. I used thighs instead of breast. They worked well and added to the flavor.
I would give this 3 1/2 stars if I could...I dregded in flour, egg mixture, then flour...I fried til golden crisp on both sides....I removed then made the sauce. Individually, the chicken and sauce werre very good, but the sauce didn't seem to adhere to the chicken as it does in restaurants...My husband (a huge chicken francaise fan) enjoyed it...Needs some tweaking, but a keeper nonetheless... (If you have fussy kids, keep their chicken out of the sauce, and suggest it to them as a dip...)
Very nice recipe........only thing I added was a little fresh garlic.....I just like garlic. Not too lemonly just a nice flavor my kids loved this......key to keeping your breading to stay on is not to mess with them too much flip once I used a fork .....my breading stayed on perfect ....I did take all the cutlets out then make the sauce and gently place the cutlets back in the sauce to simmer. Delicious!
From the first bite and about every 30 seconds thereafter my husband came saying MMMMM this GOOD! Over and over. He's so picky that that is an unbelievable compliment. He's already asking when I'm going to make it again. It's so easy too. The only alteration was that I added a bit of flour to the chicken broth/lemon juice before adding it to the pan so make the broth thicker. This one's a keeper.
This became one of my favorite recipes. The chicken comes out so tender and tasty - none of my guests could ever have enough of it! I only changed the way of marinating the chicken - dip it in the flour first, egg mixture, and do it again - it comes out crispy and tasteful. I usually serve it with Penne Rigate or Spaghetti, cooked with some whipping cream, lemon juice, Italian herbs and some salt & pepper.
was very easy to make and was one of the best chicken francaise i have had will use the recipe and share it with all my friends ...did add flour and water to thicken the sause otherwise perfect!!!!
This was pretty good. Only thing I really changed was to dip in flour, then egg, then flour again after reading several reviews. The lemon flavor was just perfect. Will make again.
Very good! Next time I'll thicken the sauce to put on top. This time I was afraid the lemon would be too strong, but it was great. A keeper!
I made the following changes. Removed the chicken after sautéing, then made a roux of one tablespoon butter and one tablespoon flour, then added ½ chicken broth and ½ white wine as others have suggested. The lemon was way too strong for me, but my husband loved it. Maybe add more garlic and just ½ lemon to the sauce. But it was very good. Served with Rice with Herbes de Provence which someone else suggested. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was just fabulous! I cheated and used lemon juice because I didn't have fresh lemons on hand, and it still came out wonderful. Definitely a keeper!
This was ok! I was looking for more lemon flavor...maybe I should have used some lemon rind. It was tender chicken though. I used the leftovers to make soup.
THIS WAS SO EASY!!! THE FAMILY LOVED IT!!!! NO LEFTOVERS!!!!
Great Recipe very easy. I have been making it for years with a few more herbs and no sauce. I just squeeze lemon on the chicken right before I remove it from heat. I also use oranges or limes for different flavor. This is a very easy quick recipe that results in a lot of flavor!
The one thing this recipe does do is instruct you to pound the chicken until it is thin. This makes it much more flavorful! Having read many of the other reviews, I must say that usually you can use spices to taste so if you think it is bland add more!
YUM! One breast I did egg-flour-egg-flour and the other I did flour-egg-flour and I think the first one held up the best. I also made the sauce separately and poured over noodles and the chicken when served mainly because my husband doesn't care for sauces on things.
Made this last night and was really dissapointed because it looked and sounded good. Rated only 1 star because it was way too lemony. Also, recipe required so many adjustments to make it flavorful.
Quick, easy, delicious. My compliments to the chef... oh wait, that's me! *giggle*
excellent recipe.
This recipe received a thumbs up from every member of my family.
Better than some restaurants, especially served over angel hair or linguine. I did add a few dashes of white wine, (ok, maybe a bit more than that,:) during simmering and I thickened it with a bit of cornstarch. My husband was very impressed. I served it with a green salad and a nice white wine. So good! Thanks Paula!
