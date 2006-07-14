Famous Chicken Française

Absolutely TA DIE FOR!! Seriously, out of dozens of recipes I've tried on allrecipes, this is by far one of THE BEST. I took the recipe a little further. I marinated the chicken breast in lemon juice & lemon pepper spices first for about 15-20 min. at room temp. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the skillet before throwing the chicken in. And I added more paprika on the chicken after putting it in the skillet. After the chicken was cooked, I took it out and put in on a plate, then wrapped it in foil to keep it hot. Then I made a sort of gravy/sauce out of the leftover chicken broth, etc in the pan. I just mixed in corn starch, milk and a little chicken stock. To serve, I put cooked egg noodles on the plate first, then the sauce, and then topped it with the chicken. Served with sweet corn & it was an amazing meal. It would also have been really good if I cut the cooked chicken up and mixed the sauce, egg noodles and chicken all together. Oh, & I did have to make extra sauce - the egg noodles soak it up. Finally, I did not put the sauce/gravy over the chicken. It didn't need it - it was incredible without it! The author's description of the chicken said, "Heaven" & it's really true, this meal was HEAVEN on a plate. My fiance kept saying over and over, "THIS IS AWESOME!" He couldn't eat it fast enough & kept asking for seconds. His friend, who was a Caterer for the stars also LOVED it! THANKS!!!!