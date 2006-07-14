Famous Chicken Française

Chicken with lemon juice, egg, butter and garlic. C'est magnifique!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the egg and juice of 1/2 lemon. In another shallow dish or bowl mix together the flour, garlic powder, and paprika. Dip chicken breasts in egg mixture, then flour mixture.

  • Heat butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken breasts and cook until golden on each side.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together broth and juice of 1 lemon, and pour mixture over chicken in skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer for about 8 minutes.

  • Place on serving platter, and garnish with fresh lemon slices and parsley sprigs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 31.6g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 111.1mg; sodium 412.6mg. Full Nutrition
