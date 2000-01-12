Hearty Vegetable Soup

The recipe is a good place to start but I had to make quite a few changes to make this a 5 star soup. The first being that I did not drain my diced tomatoes. The extra tomato juice was necessary for flavor and having enough liquid so it did not become mush when cooking. I also used 1 clove of fresh garlic minced well. Instead of 2 cups of water I used 3 cups water mixed with 3 tsps "Better than Boullion" vegetable base. I also used canned Campbell's tomato juice since I do not like V8 and would never use the remaining juice. I did not have a leek or carrots so I added extra celery, onion, and 1 extra potato. For seasoning I used Italian seasoning and I ended up needing a whole tablespoon because it was bland otherwise. Also instead of rice I used 1 cup of Stelline Barilla soup pasta. I probably could have only used 1/2 a cup because it really soaked up the liquid. When heating up leftovers I also find that I have to add 1/2 cup of water to keep it at a soup consistency instead of a stew. After all my additions it was great but unfortunately the original recipe needs to be reworked.