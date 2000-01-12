Hearty Vegetable Soup

This is a tasty, low-fat hearty vegetable soup recipe. It's all vegetables, beans, and rice, so there are not a lot of calories, either. You can replace the soy sauce with low-sodium soy sauce if desired.

By Sadie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine celery, onion, carrots, tomatoes, tomato-vegetable juice, water, leek, potato, peas, corn, garbanzo beans, rice, soy sauce, thyme, ground black pepper, garlic powder, and dill weed in a large pot over high heat.

  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 73.5g; fat 2g; sodium 1085.9mg. Full Nutrition
