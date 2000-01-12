Hearty Vegetable Soup
This is a tasty, low-fat hearty vegetable soup recipe. It's all vegetables, beans, and rice, so there are not a lot of calories, either. You can replace the soy sauce with low-sodium soy sauce if desired.
This was delicious! I've made it a few times, changing some of the ingredients. I like omitting the potato and rice and adding 1/2 cup of barley instead. Freezes well.Read More
This soup was good. I think it is a good base for many different ingredients. The only thing that I will keep in mind next time is that it does turn out really thick; more a stew than a soup. I just added more vegetable juice, water and spices.Read More
This is my weekly go-to soup. Easy, quick, healthy and delicious. I use frozen corn and frozen peas, and I cook the onions, potatoes, carrots and celery 1st for about 15 minutes before adding the other veggies as they cook pretty quickly. I also use fresh garlic. Rarely have the leeks, so I'll add extra celery and onions in that case.
O.K. - how did you get my grandmothers recipe? I haven't made veggie soup for years as my late husband didn't like it. I had an urge for some (we've had dark, cold days this week) so I made it! I used home made beef stock for the base instead of water, stewed tomatoes for the diced, barley for the rice, black beans with the garbanzo. I chose to use frozen veggies because of their flavor and added limas, string beans, garlic, shredded cabbage and some fresh asperagus. Today when I re-heated it, I added a can of beef broth to make it thinner. This is the best veggie soup I've had in years - Thank you, Colleen! Now I'm off to freeze some and send some over to my grandkids.
If you are sick, make this soup. I have an awful cold, and I thought making myself some soup might make me feel better. I've never had a tomato-based vegetable soup, and I was a little leary, but I knew I needed some good vegetables and antioxidants and thought a tomato-based soup would be ideal. It was SO, so good. I used beef stock instead of water, and I didn't have leeks or peas; also, I didn't have garbanzo beans, so I used a can of butter beans and a can of kidney beans, and it was wonderful. Instead of white rice, I used pearl barley. I don't think you'll be disappointed by this soup--you can pretty much add whatever vegetable you have on hand. And, I do feel slightly better. :) The hot soup helped clear out my nasal pasages; off to take a nap.
Excellent soup! I used elbow macaroni instead of rice, added 2 cups of beef broth, & some rosemary. A really hearty soup that had them coming back for more! Thank you for the great recipe!
very good soup!! I put green beans instead of peas (i hate peas) and I also added black beans. Oh and I used orzo instead of white rice. thanks for the recipe!!
This was a great recipe,but I also made changes for my personal preferences. Instead of rice I used barley. I used frozen peas & carrots combo.I also agree it needed more liquid, just too much like a stew in it's present state. Added extra veggie juice and water. After bringing to a boil, I put it in a low oven and let it cook slowly for an hour or so.Great with toasted French bread.
This soup was great. It came out more like a stew, but I added more to the recipe and did not adjust the liquid. I added an extra potato, 1 bag of edamame instead of peas and used brown rice instead of white. This is for sure a keeper.
Made this as is and it was great. I'm sure you could make changes here and there for variety or to taste but it's vegetable soup. It's forgiving like that.
The recipe is a good place to start but I had to make quite a few changes to make this a 5 star soup. The first being that I did not drain my diced tomatoes. The extra tomato juice was necessary for flavor and having enough liquid so it did not become mush when cooking. I also used 1 clove of fresh garlic minced well. Instead of 2 cups of water I used 3 cups water mixed with 3 tsps "Better than Boullion" vegetable base. I also used canned Campbell's tomato juice since I do not like V8 and would never use the remaining juice. I did not have a leek or carrots so I added extra celery, onion, and 1 extra potato. For seasoning I used Italian seasoning and I ended up needing a whole tablespoon because it was bland otherwise. Also instead of rice I used 1 cup of Stelline Barilla soup pasta. I probably could have only used 1/2 a cup because it really soaked up the liquid. When heating up leftovers I also find that I have to add 1/2 cup of water to keep it at a soup consistency instead of a stew. After all my additions it was great but unfortunately the original recipe needs to be reworked.
This recipe was very good. I have a friend that is a Vegitarian and we all get together on thursday nights and cook dinner. It was my trun to cook dinner and he loved it.
This soup was great. It has a great base. You can change the ingredients to fit your liking. I added black beans instead of chick peas. I added chopped broccoli instead of peas.
I liked this very much. It IS more like a stew than a soup, but I don't mind chunky veggies. Since I live alone, I rely on dishes that refrigerate or freeze well--and this soup is still going strong in the fridge after two weeks!!
Awesome! I lived on this all winter! With all the vegetables in it, it is very filling. Highly recommended!
I found this soup quite bland and definately more like a stew than a soup. Would not make again.
I made this recipe and it was barely edible. The rice made it not a soup, or even a stew, but mush. I am now going to throw away the gigantic amount of vegetable "soup" this recipe makes.
Since I'm really determined to eat healthier, I thought I would try this soup and I'm so glad I did. I didn't change it much, only eliminated the potato and changed the water to my homemade vegetable stock. This is a real winner and I'll be making it again.
Also great with a few teaspoons of cumin!
Excellent! I was looking for a hearty vegetable soup. Lots of big chunks. I of course added more of what I liked and less of what I didn't. Perfecto. Thank you.
I love the veg cocktail base to this soup. I used this recipe as a base to get rid of some vegetables I had that I wanted to use up. I put in leeks, celery, chickpeas, navy beans, soy beans, can tomatoes and some green tomatoes form my garden. Just whatever I had around. It was delicious! I also added some rice.
My family didn't like this soup at all. It was too bland when following the recipe exactly. We had to add too many ingredients to give it any flavor. We added more garlic, an envelope of dry onion soup mix, worchestershire sauce. I don't think I will be making this soup again.
Just made this soup but altered it a little bit. I used frozen instead of canned veggies. I also added Cauliflower. When everything was all cooked I added a few spoonfuls of plain yogurt to the broth. It came out wonderful. Very pleased with the results.
More like a stew than a soup. Very thick, but tasty. We had it for left overs for a couple of days and it was still good.
very yummy, my husband didn't like the tomato taste so I'll tone that down next time
Soup was delicious and very filling. I agree with other people that it turns out very thick so you may need to adjust the water if you want a more "soup-y" soup. It makes great leftovers and you can always just add in more water when reheating it. I'm not a big fan of chickpeas but I hardly tasted them once they were mixed in with everything else. My husband made it and used canned vegetables; I may have used frozen or even fresh and maybe tried adding in the veggies closer to the end.
I've never critiqued a recipe on here but decided as much as my kids loved it, I'd go ahead. They thought this was the best soup I'd ever made and i couldn't believe it because it was vegetarian. I was inspired by leftover brown rice and beans to make a soup on a rainy day and this was it. I did not have leeks so I cooked 3 small onions and 2 cloves of garlic in garlic flavored grape seed oil before adding the rest of the ingredients. I also did not have peas, so I doubled the corn. I used 1 cup vegetable stock and 1 cup water. I did not have thyme. I used a mixture of dill blend by Wildtree and a pinch of cumin. It was like stew and very filling. I will make this again!
I didn't have veggie juice on hand so I just added more veggie stock and it still turned out good.
This is exactly what I was looking for. Healthy, cheap, fast and easy..what more could you want? I used 2 individual serving cans of V8, a little less dill, and I left out the rice. Still thick and delicious. Perfect for cold winter days.
This recipe is a great starting point for anything you want to throw in. I added sweet potato and green beans and used frozen peas instead of canned. I was unsure about the soy sauce and dill, so I used parsley and italian seasoning instead...using V8 as a base was easy and tasty! I also omitted the rice, I thought the soup was hearty enough without it, and lower calorie too.
You can reduce the sodium by swapping out most if not all of the tomato juice with low sodium chicken stock or vegetable broth (for a thicker consistency, just mash a 1/2 cup of the beans and stir into the soup ), use low sodium soy sauce, use frozen corn and peas that are thawed, and rinse the garbanzo beans before putting into the soup.
Outstanding! I only used one can of garbanzos and used a couple cloves of chopped garlic. I actually used bloody mary mix instead of the V8 because that was all I had on hand and it was fabulous! I used a spicy bloody mary mix that has crab in it which gave the stew a nice flavor. I did add a cup more of water to make it more soupy. DELICIOUS!
Really, really disappointing. The recipe yielded nothing more than bland mush. I'm going to try and salvage things with some broth, but I'm not optimistic.
All my wife could say besides WOW was "Are you sure this is low fat?"
Soup was EXCELLENT, very good, I don't usually eat many peas or beans but this reciepe made then taste great. I added a can of chicken broth so it wasn't so thick. My husband loved it to and the best part it is super healthy.
The picture looked so yummy I just had to fix it for supper today. However, I didn't have all the ingredients so I had to improvise. I diced up an onion and cooked it in a little reduced fat butter. Then I added 1 can each: corn, baby carrots, tomato soup, petite diced tomatoes, cubed potatoes. I added a little water and added some barley and simmered until the barley was done. It WAS thick as stew and tasted great. Hopefully I'll have all the ingredients next time and it'll be even better. Thanks for a great idea!
Admittedly I leave out a lot of stuff, but it's still great. Adding the rice is a must!
Low fat and healthy indeed, but rather low on taste also. This blend of vegetables needs a lot more spices to liven up. My family grumbled a bit but ate it nonetheless so it was not that bad after all.
I followed this recipe exactly except that I replaced one can of Garbanzo beans with a can of Butter beans. The soup was very hearty and tasted great. Note that the rice absorbed all the liquid in no time. I would recommend that more chicken stock and/or water is added.
Extremly nutritious and tasty soup. I didn't add the peas, leeks or corn (personal preference) but substituted 1 can green beans and added orzo instead of rice ( also added 2 minced cloves of garlic and a few sprinkles or red pepper flakes to give it a little kick. ) Delicious!
Not my kinda thing (so I didn't even taste it) - and I did change the recipe slightly based on veggies here that needed to be used (and an abundance of V8 that nobody would willingly drink) -- but hubby thought the soup was wonderful and asked if I could make it again - often. (Shame I didn't write down what I DID end up using, huh?) LOL Anyway this is my new go-to for vegetable-mystery soup -- thanks for the excellent base to start with!
Great taste and smell. Very thick soup. I cooked it for 6 hours on low. Definitly will make again.
I will have to tweak this recipe a bit before it gets 4 or 5 stars. First of all, I really disliked the rice which when cooked got very mushy. I will substitute barley next time...a good thickener which holds its shape in soups and stews. The liquid was far too little and I ended up adding about 4 cups more water to make it soup-like instead of stewy. The overall measurements of vegetables was good...no flavors were overpowering but next time I may substitute a vegetable or chicken stock for part of the 3 cups tomato juice cocktail. Corn and peas together are too many starchy (high carb) vegetables for me...I added only corn and of that, half of what was called for. I will finish the soup and try again next week making the changes. Thanks for the starting recipe. I'll let you know how my changes work out!
I'm giving this three stars because it has potential, and you can change it to suit your personal tastes and what you have on hand. We like thick soups, so this was good. On the other hand, we feel there were too many starches in it: potatoes, beans, corn, rice. The herbs used were an odd mix, too. I'll have to play with this on, and see what herbs would work better.
I love this soup! I made it on a cold night when I wasn't feeling well and it made everything better! I made only a few changes - instead of using V-8 I added 1 can of tomato sauce and about 3 cups of water. I also added a chicken bouillon cube because it tasted like it needed a little more salt. I omitted the leek, simply because I didn't have one. I also added about 1 1/2 cups frozen cut-leaf spinach. Very tasty!! I also did not add the rice, and didn't miss it at all. The soup was very thick, more like a stew. My boyfriend and I loved it!
Outstanding soup with wonderful flavor. I made this soup with tomato juice instead of vegetable juice. Also, I didn't use the bean they called for I used a white kidney bean and no rice.
A keeper! Great flavor! A few changes I made..Used elbow pasta instead of rice, used a can of french onion soup instead of diced onions, a can of stewed tomatoes. 2 cups of beef broth and 1 cup of water, and added 1 tsp of dried basil leaves. Will definitely make again!!
Tried this recipe with a couple changes. My wife and I don't like garbanzo beans, so I cooked up some white bean soup and used that instead. Also added fresh green beans (a mistake). Used fresh cherry tomatoes instead of diced tomatoes. Soup is very hearty and has a good flavor. Could use more salt--maybe double the soy sauce.
This was not good. Flavorless and boring. Sorry.
We will definitely be making this one again! Healthy and fast and great for clearing out the pantry/fridge. It does turn out more like a stew so next time I will be adding more liquid and more spices for flavour. I would recommend this to others.
I made this for a work potluck with cornbread muffins with the following changes: omitted leak, potato and rice; used frozen corn and peas; substituted black beans and kidney beans for garbanzos. I really liked with flavor the soy sauce and dill gave. I'll make this again.
I made this for our dinner tonight, complete with cornbread. I found that, to my taste, the soup was rather bland, so I added a bit of sea salt, and used more garlic salt. I used only one can of beans, and added asparagus. Someone else said it before, but I'll say it again: you can add virtually any vegetableto this soup, or substitute nearly anything, and it seems fine. When I repeat this recipe, I think I'll omit the stewed tomatoes, as it does seem a bit Tomato Empowered. Also, I noticed that my peas virtually disintigrate: I will experiment with frozen peas/corn next time, for both consistency and flavor (canned veggies just don't do it for me! Of course, if I'm making this during the summer, I'll use fresh., and don't know why I didn't use fresh in the first place, to be honest...) This is a lovely recipe to use up leftover veggetables in one's fridgedaire...
Left out celery (personal taste) added more potatoes. Left everything the same. Loved it! Even the leftovers reheated were amazing!
I tried this recipe today and although all the ingredients are wholesome and nutritious and the soup was easy to make, the soup itself was way too peppery. I recommend using only 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper instead of the 1/2 teaspoon that the recipe calls for. Also, the overall flavour was too overpowered by tomato ingredients.
Made a lot, so I froze 1/2. Very filling. I doubled the seasonings to get more flavor.
Yumm!! I made this soup last night. I added a little more v8 juice and about a cup and a half of chicken broth. I also added a few cloves of crushed fresh garlic and fresh parsley,thyme, and rosemary. it turned out really good. just be sure to simmer the soup, it leaves the veggies with a little crunch.
Not as soupy as I had hoped but very hearty!
This soup was terrific. Very hearty! I omitted the diced tomatoes, because it seemed so tomatoey already. I also used arborio rice instead of regular white rice, because it's what I had on hand - it was great. I also added some kale I had in the fridge that needed to be eaten - my kids didn't even notice. We will definitely make this again, but I think I'll make it with only one can of beans.
This the best vegetable soup I have ever had. I love hearty soups and this is definitely hearty. I substituted brown rice and Rotel tomatoes with green chilies. The Rotel added just a little bit of a kick. I'll be making this a lot.
This recipe has potential but mine did not come out at all like a soup. There was not enough liquid in this for the amount of vegetables, and it turned into a thick vegetable paste/stew. I did follow the recipe pretty closely but used frozen peas and frozen corn instead of canned. I doubt that made THAT much of a difference.
Awesome vegetable soup, though I would dare say its more of a stew than a soup possibly. I follow the recipe exactly, except I do not use garbanzo beans, instead opting for kidney beans. Tastes great still! I make a ton of this and save it(freeze some) and eat it for a healthy lunch at work.
I didn't have V-8 juice, so I substituted plain tomato juice. I also used green beans instead of corn. The soup was very tasty and both my two-year-old and 10-month-old both loved it. It is very good with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on top!
Am making this for the second time and can hardly wait for it to be done. Since I don't like rice in soup, i substituted 3/4 c of quinoa and it is wonderful in it and for me anyway, healthier. Based on other reviews, I added more liquid, 2 c chicken broth and 2 cups water. Wonderful recipe.
Made this wonderful soup, I just added a few more vegetables, like zucchini squash and string beans. So easy to make and tastes awesome!!
This was good except the 1 cup of rice I thought was way too much, it got too thick. I also used spicy v-8 juice and it was way too hot. So next time I won't do that, but overall it was tasty.
This soup was SO easy and so delicious! ANYONE can make this (I don't cook AT ALL and I had no trouble with it). It is very hearty- it's more like a stew than a soup. You must try it!
The rice turned to mush and not enough liquid. Added some V8 to liquify the veggies and that makes it more palatable.
I just left out what I didn't have, (garbanzo beans, corn, leek and dill weed) and added a few cloves of garlic. Also, I used a can of stewed tomatoes. It came out like a vegetable stew, very filling. I loved it.
On my third batch great soup low in calories
Delicious! I didnt have vegetable juice so i used Bloody Mary mix from Trader Joe's and Lemon Pepper.
