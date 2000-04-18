Golden Sultana Bread
This is a rich, golden, fruit bread. It is best made with golden syrup, but corn syrup can be substituted.
Easy and great and makes fantastic toast too! My whole family loved it. Definitely a favourite.
Excellent flavor but texture a bit mushy (toasting took care of that, in fact this makes great toast). Next time I make it I'll reduce the water amount.
Nice loaf; the raisins are a yummy touch. One loaf came out huge; I think next time I'll divide the dough into two loaves, as it rose rather high very quickly. I also think I will add more raisins since I find myself wanting more of them. Very easy, very nice; will probably make again. Thanks for the recipe!
A crowd pleaser. Took the time to hunt down golden syrup here in AZ. So very worth it.
Great taste and texture to the bread. A lovely treat.
Wonderful tasting bread. I used light corn syrup as I didn't have golden syrup. Also, I used only one cup of water as another reviewer said it was a little mushy. The golden raisins and the hint of cinnamon were the ideal amounts. Minus the 1/4 cup water, this is a perfectly textured bread. I will definitely make this again. Great recipe, Cheryl.
