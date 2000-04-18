Golden Sultana Bread

7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a rich, golden, fruit bread. It is best made with golden syrup, but corn syrup can be substituted.

By Cheryl

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 1.5 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select the setting suitable for standard, soft, white bread. Start.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 65.5g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 596.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022