Famous Japanese Restaurant-Style Salad Dressing

This is a good recipe that is easy and flavorful.

By MARBALET

Directions

  • In a blender, combine the minced onion, peanut oil, rice vinegar, water, ginger, celery, ketchup, soy sauce, sugar, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper . Blend on high speed for about 30 seconds or until all of the ingredients are well-pureed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 7.7g; sodium 313.8mg. Full Nutrition
