Nanny's Spaghetti Sauce
This is my Sicilian great-grandmother's recipe. I've never tasted better. Serve with meatballs and Italian sausage; it's also terrific as a marinara sauce.
I made this last night. I came home tired and cranky and figured I'd just cook some noodles and open a jar of sauce. I had my ground beef cooking away when I discovered that I was out of jarred sauce. So, I tried this recipe and it was fantastic. I didn't have any red wine vinegar, but red wine worked great. I also added about a cup of grated parmesan to thicken it a bit (I like my sauce to be very thick) and give it some extra flavor. This was so much better than the junk in the jar that I'll definitely stop gettting the stuff in the jar and making this instead.
I made this last night. I came home tired and cranky and figured I'd just cook some noodles and open a jar of sauce. I had my ground beef cooking away when I discovered that I was out of jarred sauce. So, I tried this recipe and it was fantastic. I didn't have any red wine vinegar, but red wine worked great. I also added about a cup of grated parmesan to thicken it a bit (I like my sauce to be very thick) and give it some extra flavor. This was so much better than the junk in the jar that I'll definitely stop gettting the stuff in the jar and making this instead.
After reading the other reviews, I made the following changes: 1 TBS of vinegar instead of 2, plus I sauteed an onion with the garlic first, plus I added 2 tsp of basil. And it was GREAT! Today I made it for the second time, this time in the crockpot. I put three (frozen) boneless skinless chicken breasts in the bottom of the crockpot, then added all the rest of the ingredients (with the changes I mentioned above). I cooked it on LOW for 6 hours -- and when it was almost done, I opened the lid, and shredded the chicken with two forks. It was sooo good! My family (small kids, and husband) ate it over spaghetti, and I'll admit I ate it plain!
This is a very rich and thick sauce. So good and so easy to make. I sauteed a chopped onion in some olive oil and garlic first. Then I added the crushed tomatoes, one 8 oz. can of tomato sauce and two 6 oz. cans of tomato paste. I also added 1/2 tsp. of salt, 2 Tbsp. of sugar, 1/2 c. of dry red wine vs. vinegar, 1 Tbsp. each of oregano and basil vs. 1 tsp., 1/4 tsp. of crushed red pepper, and 2 bay leaves. I let that simmer for 2 hours on low then removed the bay leaves and added 1/4 c. of shredded parmesan cheese, let that melt and then added some meatballs to let them heat through.
This sauce is perfect the way it is! Why do people insist on changing everything? Not only that, then they rate it. Hello- you're rating your own recipe because you've changed the ingredients! Rate the recipe as written. If you make changes submit it as a different recipe!
This sauce is delicious. I made it because it seemed so easy, but the taste was wonderful. Better than I ever thought.
This was rich and thick and turned out fabulous! I'd never have believed it just by reading the ingredients. This is very tomatoey tasting, a rich cooked flavor. Not spicy, but wow, very flavorful! We all agreed this was a keeper. I loved the "not chunky" part. I cooked this about 3 hours and then simmered some meatballs in this the last hour and it was definitely 5 star worthy.
just made this recipe and found it to be very tasty with the following little changes. 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar instead of 2, sauted onion and garlic then added losts more dried minced garlic as it was cooking along with some Italian seasoning (just for my taste).
nice basic sauce. Sauteed some sweet/hot sausage, onion, fresh squash/zuccini, and extra garlic on side and threw in with sauce. Also added more spices as it cooked. Plus kicked in more red pepper and a tad more sugar. I let it simmer for about 2-1/2 hours. I also threw in some fresh parm. cheese towards the end. Would definitely use the basic sauce again, can modify to your taste and is simple to cook.
Thanks for sharing this recipe. I use it over pasta, Italian meatballs, chicken parmesan, lasagna, and pizza. It's got the foundation of a classic sauce, and it doesn't need much of anything else.
good basic marinara, quick, low in calories, fat-free. I substituted canned diced tomatoes in their juice for the tomato sauce, and 1/2 cup red wine for the vinegar. Simmer for at least half an hour to blend flavors.
Very easy and good with just these ingredients. I did add onions and Italian Sausage to the sauce. It was the perfect consistency not to thin and not too thick. The aroma is great and had everyone coming to the kitchen to see what was cooking.
This was very quick and easy, and everyone enjoyed it. I added some browned ground beef, but it was fine without it.
Nice base sauce. I used brown sugar instead of white and I added some chopped veggies (fresh onion, red bell pepper, mushrooms) to beef it up a bit and a splash of red wine for flavor.
I have to say this is definately NOT the best sauce I've ever had. My husband didn't like it either. Very disappointed of the outcome.
I loved this sauce! I followed the recipe, though I did sub diced tomatoes for sauce for a little more texture. I'm also lazy, so I threw everything in the crock pot for a few hours so I didn't have to pay attention to it on the stove top. I added some shaker parm at the end, too. Fantastic basic sauce that froze well and is easily adaptable for personal tastes. This is currently my go to red sauce. TY, Mel's Nanny, for a great recipe!
Love it ! Best sauce ever !
This is a great basic mari...very easy! Just make it like the recipe says, no need to saute anything. The key is to use good Italian crushed tomatoes, like San Marzano style. My husband loved it too! Said he could drink it straight!
I have been wanting to make homemade sauce... so I decided to try this one because it seemed very easy. Well.... the only change I made was to sauté onion with my garlic and then add the remaining ingredients. I LOVE this sauce.... never will buy jar sauce again! Thank you! Yummy!
Added everything but the crushed tomatoes (didn't have) and the sauce had great flavor.
I was a little hesitant about the vinegar, but added the 2 tablespoons with extra red pepper and garlic. I simmered it on the stove for 2 hours and refrigerated it over night. It was fantastic for dinner the following day! Definitely a quick and easy go to sauce especially with home made meatballs. Will definitely memorize this recipe
The sauce is wonderful, very rich and full of flavor. I used tomatoes in their juice instead of tomato sauce. Very easy to make and can be frozen ahead.
This stuff is SO good! I didn't have crushed tomatoes so I used two 14.5 oz cans of diced, flavored with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. And since I cooked this all day in the slow cooker they broke down and I was able to smash them with a potato masher. Thus I ended up with a slighty chunky but not too chunky lovely thick sauce. I also added basil, used white vinegar in place of the red (that was all I had) and some onion powder. I can't wait to experiment with this! Wonderful! Wonderful! Wonderful!
We really liked this sauce. I cooked it in the crock pot for 8 hours on low with meatballs and it turned out just right. It is even better the next day.
I will NEVER buy store bought sauce again. This is THE BEST I've ever had hands down. It does need a little extra love however. I put in some salt, some garlic powder and a blended spice called pasta sprinkle from Penzy's spices. It's even better when you freeze some of it and use if at a later date. All the flavors have merried so well!!
Super yummy and easy to make...and it tastes better, I think, the next day! Will probably make this vs buying store bought from now on. Could easily add all sorts of meats/vegies if you wanted.
Wow, a quick, easy and inexpensive alternative to jarred sauce! In fact, I no longer buy the jarred stuff because this is so good and so easy. I tend not to like the chunky sauces, so this is great. Thank you.
Instead of throwing everything together to simmer, I sauteed the minced garlic and red pepper flakes, along with some minced onion, in olive oil. I cut the red wine vinegar in half and added 1/4 of a cup of red wine. Near the end of simmering, I added 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese and a bag of Gardenburger meatless meatballs. The result: a thick, savory sauce with meatballs.
I was not a fan of the strong red wine vinegar taste in this sauce.
I didn't change a thing in this recipe and loved it. Actually my whOle family including my 3 year old. I will definitely be using this recipe again.
This is a really good and easy recipe. I didn't have any red wine, so I ommitted that. Otherwise the recipe pretty much stayed as is. I was serving with meatballs, and the tomatoes were a bit too chunky, so I gave the chunky pieces a quick run through the blender, which actually gave it the perfect texture! Now the new sauce for our meatballs!
Superb! Better than any recipe I tried. I did double the amount easily since I like a lot of sauce. YUM!
I've known for a while that I prefer red wine vinegar to white wine in my marinara. I specifically searched for a recipe like this. The base recipe is great, but it's also good for personalization. My favorite method includes the other reviewers' suggestions to sauté the onions and garlic in olive oil before adding the rest and adding basil in a ratio comparable to the oregano. I like the amount of vinegar suggested in the recipe, but I add parsley and rosemary and simmer three to four hours. Highly recommended as is or as a base.
I used this sauce with a chicken parmesan recipe..it was delicious.
This sauce did not work out well for me at all. It was incredibly bitter and tasted strong of vinegar. I think using red wine would have been a better bet for me. Skip or reduce the vinegar if you don't really care much for a vinegar after taste.
This tasted more like marinara sauce. Not what I was hoping for...
Nice sauce! I used 1 can sauce and 2 cans paste. I, too, sauteed onion and garlic. I may play around with the seasonings to make it perfect for me.
This is the perfect sauce. I plan on it being my only spaghetti sauce recipe for a while. The next time I made it, though, I do plan on adding onion to it. Husband and I were practically licking our plates after eating this.
Really good & tomatoey! Easy. I love using crushed tomatoes. I used just a little less red wine vinegar because that's all I had left & I also used 2 T. sugar. Tomatoes in all forms are very healthy!
Doesn't taste much better than the bottle. Total disapointment. Followed it to the T and just plain blah.
A simple, tasty recipe. I used 5 fresh tomatoes instead of canned and, after simmering for 30 minutes, the consistency was perfect. Not too runny, not too thick. Next time, I will try adding some ground meat.
Love this recipe. I use it all the time. I love that it's nice and thick and not chunky. I make homemade meatballs with it. Thank you!!
Great recipe that my whole family loved! I liked that there weren't any vegetables to chop up, which made getting the sauce on the stove very quick. I loved the richness and depth in flavor that the red wine vinegar gave the sauce. I did add some cooked ground turkey to the sauce before letting simmer for the half hour, but that was the only thing that I changed. The sauce would have been perfect even without the meat added though. All five in my family loved this so we will definitely be making this again. Thank you for your recipe, MELHARVEY!
Threw this together with what was left in the cupboard. Changes: used 1 14 oz. stewed tomato can, sauteed diced onions with garlic before adding tomatoes. Used about 2 tbsp. Italian seasoning and 1 or 2 tsp dried basil, and 1-1/2 tsp salt. (used 1 8 oz. can unsalted tomato sauce.) The red wine vinegar gave it a great taste. I simmered for about 1/2 hour and got a huge amount, enough leftover to use for a pizza base sauce. Will definitely make again in the crockpot along with chicken and no pasta! Yummy.....
:-) Interesting recipe! This sauce tastes stronger than my usual pasta sauce (probably due to the wine vinegar). I tried it once with scrambled tofu in it.
Perfect for spaghetti or pizza sauce (however omitted the tomatoes)
Very easy and delicious!! We add 2 tbl spoons Sugar instead of 1.
Excellent recipe,definitely a keeper:) thank you for sharing this recipe
This is a great base sauce recipe. I took half of the sauce and added it to some sauted onion and squash and used the other half over some ground turkey for my boyfriend. I'll be making this one again for sure!
Excellent! I followed the recipe to a "T" with a few additions. As another reviewer suggested, I sauted onion, green pepper and a few mushrooms in the pan before adding tomatoes. We found the sauce a little sweet and put a few cranks worth on the sea salt grinder and a dab of dried basil flakes. Overall, the right combination of sauce and paste made for a thicker, saucier texture and the flavors were magnificent! Definitely will do it again very soon!
At the last moment, I realized I didn't have any store-bought spaghetti sauce! OOPS! I found the recipe - one of the few that I had all the ingredients for on hand and WOW! What a great sauce! I didn't have time to simmer it for the full 30 minutes, but it was so tasty. Even my husband loved it. After we ate, I made a second batch and put it on to simmer and then freeze. Will be keeping this recipe!
This is the best marinara sauce we have ever had. Will use this always!
I think this was a great "base" recipe. I ended up adding red wine, fresh basil,sauteed onions, and oregano. With those additions, it was a delicious, savory sauce and I plan to never buy jarred spaghetti sauce again!
delicious!
This is a fabulous sauce! I am officially done with spaghetti sauce in a jar. I added sauteed onion, green pepper and mushrooms and added my homemade meatballs. I simmered the sauce for about three hours and we've been eating it for three days and aren't tired of it yet!
I made this pretty much exactly as written and it was delicious! I probably added a bit more garlic and my "pinch" of red pepper was 1/4 teaspoon. It had a unique flavor with a slight kick. Very good! I don't know why some are suggesting using less vinegar. I thought it was perfect.
Good- added 5 cloves garlic, 1tbs basil and 1 tbs parsley. Also a dash of olive oil. Not amazing but good. I will probably use in dishes that require a sauce like chicken parm. but i doubt I would use this as a whole meal with pasta... it would need to have a little more oomph to stand alone.
I made this as written. Only change...I had chopped tomatoes in can vs. Crushed so just put in the blender for a bit. This is not gourmet but very yummy and quick and so simple.
This will be my go to sauce! So quick and easy, I will never spend another "day" making sauce.
WONDERFUL! This was spiced just right and I used it over (Vikki Rebholz) 3 cheese manicotti from this site with great success. This sauce made that dish out of this world! I'm going to see both recipes show up on my regular rotation from here one. Even the picky 6 year old loved it.
Really really good! Thanks for sharing
I made this as written, but after testing it, made several adjustments. I had to add several more tsp of sugar to cut the acidity, so if I made this again, I would leave out the vinegar. I also added quite a bit more oregano and added in basil. The amount of oregano that initially went in could not be detected at all. I'm sure the flavor was probably very different when it was made with great grandmother's home grown and home canned tomatoe's, not to mention homegrown fresh herbs :D
Excellent! I started out by cooking a chopped onion and the garlic in a little olive oil first, then adding the rest of the ingredients and cooked for about 3 hours. I used a grated carrot instead of the sugar, and added some fresh basil and marjoram near the end of cooking. Great homemade flavor!
Very quick & easy. Both my daughter and husband enjoyed this sauce - which is rare because they usually complain that nothing quite compares to my husband's Nana's sauce, in their opinion. It doesn't taste like her sauce, but they thought it was a good sauce anyway. I didn't like this recipe as much, though.
Very easy and tasty!
I have made this three times already. It is so good. Store bought sauces give me a stomach ache but this recipe does not.
Im usually not a fan of red sauce, more of a white sauce girl, but I needed a sauce for spaghetti and the stuff out of the jars at the grocery store are YUCK. This recipe is GOOD. I will eat it and enjoy it. Its not my favorite and I don't like to eat it often, but its good. The hubby liked it as well.
This is very close to my own recipe, so I thought I would give it a try. I did replace the oregano with basil because my family prefers basil, but it turned out very well.
This recipe was DELICIOUS!! I didn't have any jar sauce on hand but had all the ingredients this recipe required (except the red pepper flakes, left them out). This recipe is easy and delicious. I added 1 lb. of ground beef and used extra garlic (6 cloves). I didn't have red wine vinegar so I used 1 Tbsp. balsalmic vinegar and it was still delicious! Thank you for this recipe, I'll never use jarred sauce again!
Good with changes made. Even more can be altered. Make sure to look at the Cake Boss' and see about merging. I like the use of crushed tomatoes versus whole.
So easy and delicious! I like mine a little sweeter and spicier so I added more sugar and crushed red pepper.
Delicious! I added some green pepper and shredded zucchini from my garden to amp up the flavor and nutrition. (Can't even tell the zucchini is in there!) Definitely a keeper in my recipe box!
I wanted something that tasted and smelled good cooking.I made this last week in the cold spell and it did the trick.It was thick and spicy plus all the ingredients were tn the house
Bland. I added some red onion, a can of mushrooms and some basil. Served over fettucine. It just seemed too bland and kind of dull. Not worth the effort.
My husband made this sauce for a spaghetti competition at work and despite mixing up the salt and sugar, managed to tie for first place!
Wow! One of the best spaghetti sauces I have ever tried! I did make a couple changes... I browned one pound of ground beef with the garlic and added a little dried minced onion, dried basil, and a bay leaf. Absolutely delicious!!!!!
I liked the recipe, however, i and my family thought it was too sweet (i only used one tbsp of sugar). My lasagna was too sweet. Next time I make this sauce I'll use less sugar.
We really enjoyed this spaghetti sauce. I also added some fresh basil. Served with tofu and whole wheat spaghetti.
for quick and easy this is wonderful. I didn't have tomato paste so instead i used tomato puree and I know that is more tomatoey than paste so I added an extra garlic clove, basil, garlic powder, and a bay leave like someone else suggested. Turned out perfect!
Good Base and quick sauce in a pinch, but it needed something. Maybe more fresh herbs, or something?
This is my new favorite spaghetti sauce! I've made it twice now; the first time I put it on chicken parmesan and it was fantastic!! Made it again last night for spaghetti and it was really good, but we like it best on the chicken parm. It's a tangy, tomatoey sauce that I find so tasty! Also love that it's so easy.
I thought this was a good basic sauce. I followed the instructions except for adding sauteed onion and mushrooms. Definitely better than the jars of sauce, but maybe still missing something for me. I am giving this three stars, because it didn't get any better sitting in the fridge. Sauces usually get a bit better within the next few days and this one just didn't. It separated and just sort of became gross. I ended p throwing it away because I didn't want to eat it. :(
just made this today to serve with lasagna.Let it simmer all day in the crock pot.This was my first attempt at homemade sauce and it's pretty good.I used puree instead of canned tomatoes ( my family doesn't like chunky sauce) I think mext tine I'll sautee the garlic first and add some sausage for extra flavor, but I'll keep this as the basic recipe.Thanks!
this is good...put in freezer so will use it again...
Very good, basic recipe. I sauteed yellow onion and green pepper with fresh garlic first, then added the rest of the ingredients. Mushrooms would have been good too. I think this is a good recipe for adding whatever you like! Oh, I also added lots of red pepper flakes (I like spicy sauce), basil, and black pepper.
I didn't think this tasted good at all. All I could taste was bitter tomatoes. I won't be making this again.
Perfecto!!!
This is the recipe that I have been looking for! I've tried so many sauce recipes that have used a lot of ingredients and then I found this recipe. So easy. So basic. So delicious. I don't change anything although I sometimes cook meatballs in the sauce, which only makes it even better. When I have leftovers, I use it on homemade pizza or freeze it. The sauce does taste more wonderful when the flavors blend overnight. I have used this as my sauce for hot sausage sandwiches for a crowd (and get rave reviews), over eggplant parm. I haven't used another recipe since I found this one.
I thought I might have finally found the perfect Marinara sauce. I will continue my search. I thought this was easy to make, but it was lacking in spice. I didn't mind the vinegar I minded the sugar. It was very sweet and a little to sweet for my taste. Thanks for sharing.
I've made a couple of times and it's quite tasty and easy. Two good things in a sauce.
This was an easy recipe to make...it smelled wonderful while it was cooking and the taste was great...I won't be buying the seasoning packages anymore. Instead of oregano I added Italian seasoning which tasted wonderful.
My husband LOVED this sauce. I liked it a lot but thought it was a little on the tangy side - maybe the red wine vinegar came through a little too much. It was good and easy to make. I used about 28 oz of fresh roma tomatoes - removed the seeds and chopped them up, heated them in the pan to get them soft and then used a potato masher to crush them before adding the rest of the ingredients. This worked well. I will definitely make this again, maybe a little less vinegar next time.
We did not like this sauce at all.
Yumm-O
This is great as is. I've also done it with sauteed onions, garlic, and mushrooms and replacing vinegar with red wine. Both are fantastic.
I liked this sauce very much. It had a nice flavor to it and a thicker texture. I used this in the "Baked Ziti I" recipe on here.
very good sauce...I made it just like it says...i will make it again!!!
this is now the only way I will eat spaghetti
This was really good. I sauteed onions and garlic in butter, added 1lb of ground pork (beef would be great, too!), cooked til done, then added the rest of the ingredients as stated in the recipe. Yum!
For this recipe I sauteed a small amount of minced carrots, celery and onion in 2 tbls. of olive oil before adding the other ingredients to the pan. This added even more flavor to an already good sauce. I really liked how quick I could prepare this as well as having all the items on hand.
