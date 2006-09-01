Nanny's Spaghetti Sauce

259 Ratings
  • 5 154
  • 4 70
  • 3 22
  • 2 10
  • 1 3

This is my Sicilian great-grandmother's recipe. I've never tasted better. Serve with meatballs and Italian sausage; it's also terrific as a marinara sauce.

By Melanie Harvey

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet combine the crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, garlic, sugar, vinegar, oregano and red pepper flakes. Stir all together and simmer over low heat for at least 30 minutes (for the best flavor). Stir frequently to prevent burning.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 0.7g; sodium 787.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022