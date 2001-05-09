Easy a la King
I had leftover baked chicken and put this together with ingredients I had on hand. It is so versatile and turned out so well, that it is now a regular dinner item.
Easy indeed, and tasty. A life-saver when you run out of food and must put dinner on the table in a jiffy.
To many ingrediants to make this recipe easy.
My family loved this recipe. I never thought I would see my husband eat spinach let alone go back for more!
Personally, I didn't really like this as is. So, while it was cooking, I added some chopped onions, and mozzarella and parmesian cheeses. I also sprinkled red pepper in it instead of pepper sauce. Served it over angel hair pasta. Kids loved it, even though it had spinach in it. I thought it was much better with the cheese, but still would rate it 3.5 stars with the cheese, 2 stars without the cheese.
i added 1/2 package of onion soup mix and 1 cup fresh parmesean cheese. so good!!
Easy and great tasting. My teen daughter made it and she enjoyed making it so much. She added peas and seasoning salt and it was just delicious. Will make it a family favorite.
I totaly disagree with RIETZET (Dec 3,'03) Who said it was difficult. Open 4 packages, some water and season to taste. How is that Difficult?
This was easy to make, but with just OK flavor.
Although this dish was very easy to make, I found it very runny and bland. I think that the basic premise of this dish is fine, just forget about the water and add another can of cream of mushroom soup with maybe a 1/4 Cup of milk. I didn't use any water because my broccoli was partially frozen and only 1/4 or so cup of milk and still this dish was incredibly runny. I was hoping for a more thick and sauce-ier dish, not soup. Boil some instant brown rice in which helped but it was still soupy.
My husband and son both really liked this. We agreed that it didn't taste like any chicken a la king that we have ever had before but it still tasted very good. I think it was the spinach that made it taste different. We had some left overs that tasted even better the next day.
Made as directed. Super easy and quick. Served over Orzo.
I love this recipe! I changed it a little. I switched the cream of mushroom with cream of brocoli and switched the spinach with frozen brocoli
good recipe, I made a few changes, I used fresh spinach, fresh mashroom which I sauted with 1/3 chopped onion and 3 chopped garlic cloves then mixed in the rest of the ingredients. yummy
Easy a la King Haiku: "Really needed more, like sauteed onions, garlic. But very easy!" The chicken that I used in this was ultra-flavored from a leftover marinated 'cue so I'm sure that added some oomph to an otherwise vanilla-sounding entree. But even w/o the chicken, my husband and I agreed that for the ease of putting this together, it turned out pretty tasty. Next go-around, I'll add some sauteed onion and garlic, for sure, and more than a dash of hot sauce ... and really, 1-star reviewer? 'Too many ingredients to make this easy'?
