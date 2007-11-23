No Fail Pie Crust I
I found this recipe years ago, and have not made any other since. This dough freezes very well.
I have used this recipe for years, but there is one little difference. I add a scant teaspoon of salt. It helps the taste of the crust.Read More
A bit more difficult to work with than my usual recipe (without vinegar). The taste was good, however I had difficulty achieving the proper elasticity.Read More
This was my mom's piecrust recipe and I'm sure she's in heaven baking pies for the angels...she made the best pies in the world (in my humble opinion)! This recipe is the best.
The title says it all...awesome. I used the butter flavored shortening like another reviewer suggested. Worked perfectly. Thanks for the post.
Nice recipe with an accurate proportion of ingredients...except for the salt. Unfortunately, then, while the egg gave it richness and the vinegar (I used vodka) flakiness, it lacked taste. I think it could use a teaspoon of salt instead of the 1/4 teaspoon called for.
Thank you! Thank you! I didn't grow up in North America and was therefor not familiar with making pies. Since I married a Canadian an am living in Canada I tried repeatedly to master the pie crusts. Usually my pie crusts didn't turn out so great, so I usually used the pre-made frozen or the Pillsbury one, which is not too bad. Yesterday I tried out this recipe with Chicke pot pie and this has been the yummiest crust. Even my 6-year old ate 2 pieces of the pie and the crust, which she used to leave behind on the plate. It really worked for me. Now I feel I can finally make a pie that is completely homemade and I feel this is a great achievement. Thanks a million, it went into my keeper box.
My grandmothers recipe for the perfect pie crust too- Honestly folks, you need to give this simple and beautiful recipe a try! Best pie crust ive ever used or eaten, and it keeps so well in the fridge.
This is a great no fail pie crust. I went on the advice of another reviewer and used butter flavored shortening and it turned out great. This is now my stand by pie crust! Thanks so much for sharing!
Excellent Recipe! I used butter flavor shortening for a little more richness and color, and it turned out beautifully. (Gets raves!) Also, as reported it is enough for a double crust pie and an additional single (I used the extra to make a quiche.)
Also my mother's favorite - easiest crust I've ever made. Best if you chill the crust before baking.
I would give this recipe 10 stars if possible!! There is simply no way to screw up this recipe. It is the best EVER pie crust recipe I have ever made. I make quite a few pies at a time and this is so simple. I use the butter flavored shortening and it gives the best flavor.
This was very good and easy to do. That says a lot because though I am a good and experienced cook, pie crusts was an art I failed in over and over again. It was simply embarrassing. I've made this a couple of times and the only thing I decided to do differently was add a bit more salt, which is odd coming from me. If you read all my reviews, I usually say I eliminated the salt because I don't like it. It just had an odd flavor to it, and when I added 1/2-1 tsp it tasted much better. For meat pies anyway. I used this for a chicken pot pie recipe that is to die for and this crust is perfect for it. Thanks Lenn for sharing!
I'm so glad I tried THIS one as it's title is true to its words.. it didn't fail me! Made this to go with the Creamy Pineapple Pie from this site and it was excellent. Rolling out between two pieces of waxed paper is key - otherwise, the dough kept tearing on me. Thanks for posting!
I have used this pie crust since I was a member of the Young Homemakers of Texas. My recipe was always good, but this one is the best. It is truly a NO FAIL pie crust. It keeps for months in the freezer. I keep ready rolled crusts for quick deserts. I highly recommend for inexperienced bakers.
This was my first pie crust ever. Of the myriads of recipes, I chose this one because I had the shortening sticks already in 1 cup measures! It turned out well.
This was the best recipe for pie crust I have ever used. The only thing I changed is I substituted butter instead of shortening and it came out so flaky! :)
So easy to make and it tasted delicious. Do make sure to refrigerate it a bit before you try rolling it, or it will be a sticky mess. Also it says it makes 3 pie crusts, but I got only 2 out of it. That was fine because it was what I needed.
Excellent recipe! Tip - do not over mix the dough (any pie crust recipe) or it will be tough. Try this with King Arthur Flour, it increases the flakiness. (I didn't believe flour made a difference till I tried it) You can add 1/2lb of butter to this dough, and roll out dough and cut into 4" squares. Dab a bit of raspberry jam in the center of each square, fold corners up and lightly seal. Sprinkle with sugar and bake at 350 till brown. Delicious raspberry tarts.
While visiting my daughter and family in Misawa Japan, we decided to make an apple pie. They have wonderful apples here, very large and flavorful and crispy. Just right for a really good apple pie. So not having my recipe here I used this one and found it to be easy to make up and roll out. Made plenty for a large 2 crust pie and was very flaky and and tasty. I will make it again when I get home. I was extreemly wet here as we had a typhoon just east of us for 3 days. So it will work in all tempertures and wet conditions.
For me, pie crust has always seemed daunting. This one was so simple to make! I used butter flavored shortening which worked wonderfully and I was impressed by how easy it was to cut the flour into it (butter always gives me issues). I usually hate crusts and this one I loved! It was a bit hard to roll out but I just had to flour the surface a bit more to keep it from sticking. Overall, I am super satisfied and will be using this recipe forever!
I have never made pie crust from scratch before and was totally intimidated by the concept. I read a variety of recipes and discussions on what fat to use, water vs vinegar, etc, and finally settled on this one as it was the most straightforward. I made it as written except I used half shortening and half butter, and I put the fats in the freezer for an hour before cutting them into the flour and salt. The crust was amazing- very flaky and light, yet sturdy enough to stand up to a hearty apple pie recipe. I will use this as my go-to crust for sweet AND savory pies from now on.
Simply the best. Rolls out like a velvety dream. My only change is I use butter flavored shortening.
This is the best pie crust i've ever made. I used margarine instead of shortening because that's what i had in my fridge and it still turned out really good.
This recipe for pie crust is as good as it gets. Everyone who buys allready made pie crust or frozen pie crust just try this one. It is super simple to make rolls out easy transfers easy bakes up easy. it's flakey and Wonderful! Wonderful! Wonderful! I can't wait to make this again. Thank you for posting. I will never buy all ready made again. 10 stars.
I've had success with this recipe using Crisco, butter-flavored sticks of Crisco, and butter-looking sticks of 'spread'
After struggling with pie crusts I came across this recipe in the 70s in a Family Circle magazine. I haven’t used anything else since. Sometimes I add a little sugar if I’m making a fruit or custard pie.
Made exactly as listed. Did not have time to chill. Turned out perfect!!! Thanks! Great dough. Easy to work with.
Always turns out good and people love it
I LOVE this piecrust recipe! My mother was widely admired for her wonderful piecrust, but I have never been able to duplicate it successfully. When I found this recipe about eight years ago, I knew I had found a keeper! I just made three huge pumpkins pies for Thanksgiving with this by doubling the recipe ... Three very large, deep crusts plus a leftover large piece. I follow the recipe strictly but I don't chill it - I use it immediately. It rolls like a dream! I'll never try any other piecrust recipe!
I've been using this recipe for years except that I also use butter flavored shortening and I add a tablespoon of sugar. never fails.
I don't know what I did wrong but,it came out hard and dry....not flaky and lite at all??
disappointing; had to use a different recipe
THIS WAS AN AWESOME PIE CRUST IT WAS VERY FLAKEY AND EASY TO WORK WITH I WOULD RECOMEND THIS TO ANYONE.
Easy to make. The name says it all!
Honestly - it never fails. Perfect every time. I make this from my grandmother's recipe and it's nearly identical. Love it!
The nicest crust. Works every time! Not as susceptible to humidity changes as some.
this recipe is amazing!I wouldn't change a thing about it and i will definitely add this to my favourite recipe box!I used coconut pie filling with whipped cream and i fell in love...i encourage anyone who loves a delicious slice of pie to try this.
Used this recipe for a chicken pot pie this afternoon and it was very flaky. The color was rich and layered; not flat. I should have added a little more salt as one reviewer did but I try really hard not to use salt if my pie has been salted. Also, I had to add a tbls more water to get the ball formation. Easy to shape and roll out. A beautiful crust with great texture. I am going to use this again for a cherry pie and see how it goes with fruit.
Absolutely awesome crust! It was tender and flaky. This recipe as stated makes enough dough for a top and a bottom crust. Awesome, and I didn't change a thing!
I am a pie crust snob - I didn't expect this to work at all, or stand up to my standard pie crust, which I've been making for over 10 years. I was tired though and looking for something that might be easier, although with little hope of the results. I made it exactly as the recipe states although I did roll it out between sheets of parchment paper as it was more wet that I'm used to making - it was easy to make and tasted great. This will be the one I use from now on!
Butter flavor Crisco and more salt, like others said. Other than that, don't change a thing for the best pie crust recipe ever.
I can't imagine what I did wrong but it turned out like pizza dough instead of a pie crust. I followed the directions exactly. I guess the rain must have had something to do with it. Chess pie will have no crust because I wasted an hour trying to fix this one.
Thank you!! I used to fail with pie crust, until I found this recipe! This dough is very easy to work with on floured surface after refrigerating 30-60 minutes. It's my new go-to recipe, with a couple minor changes. I mix in 1 tsp. of salt with egg, water & vinegar. And I use butter flavored shortening, it just tastes better in my opinion.
Good recipe. I used it to make beef and vegetable pies once and also to make sausage rolls. Actually it is a perfect dough for sausage rolls. 1 recipe is enough for 1lbs of sausage meat.
Definately an easy first-timer pie crust. Used it to make Chicken Pot Pie IX from the site. Was great. Turned out flaky and had nice golden color to match. Dough was very easy to work with.
Ok, but looking for a more flaky pastry
The best!
I tried this tonight because I did not have butter in the house, it was good. I think it would be better with butter flavored shortening as other reviewers stated. It had a great flakiness too! Will use this recipe again.
Omg this is the easiest pie crusts I have ever made. It is very easy to roll out and very easy to work with. It is very flaky and very tasty. I will never try any other pie crust recipe again. This one is it for me! Thanks for posting this recipe!
I had never baked a pie before, let alone made my own pie crust, so I was somewhat apprehensive going in, but I had fresh strawberries and rhubarb from the local farmer's market, and figured, why not try? And this recipe lives up to its name! If I couldn't screw it up, nobody can! I even thought, vinegar? How odd. But it turned out flaky and delicious. Even my mom, who bakes pies all the time, was impressed, and my dad raved over it. I used butter flavored shortening, too, for added flavor. I will definitely make this again.
I usually struggle with pastry dough, but this was easy and stress free to make and came out light and flaky for my Thanksgiving pumpkin pies. I'll definitely use this again.
Like the other reviewer's since I found this recipe I have never made another. This recipe, actually I found out later, is the exact same recipe my grandmother used.
This is a wonderful pie crust recipe. I substituted lard for shortening and it came out perfect and yummy.
Came out badly, did not roll out well & mult. cracks & tears! Very disappointing. I followed all instructions and hints. Used Crisco butter flavor, tho1 cup seemed excessive; It felt fine until kneading, then it seemed not enough flour in mix. Maybe water was too cold, or not enough water - latter is diagnosis according to cooking site & book. I've never made such a torn up ugly crust + not big enough for the dish! I'm known for excellent hand made pie crust & pies, so this is a real setback. Also think, if you are using an acid, orange juice or tangerine would make crust taste better than white vinegar. I used the 1 tsp. of salt as many suggested. Searching for new pie crust recipe again!
I just made this crust for my apple pie and it was just DIVINE, it is so easy to make and sooooooo good and flaky
Easy, nice flaky crust, although why I made the full recipe is beyond me. I wanted it for the steak and ale pie with mushrooms I made for the bf and I only used half of it for that. Oh, well, I will find some other use for the rest. I like the taste but am not so keen on the fork method--using my hands always works the best for me (barring the cutting in the butter part--the pastry blender is one of my favorite kitchen tools!), and indeed, I gave up on the fork and just mixed it by hand there at the end. This recipe calls for more shortening than I'm used to, but it does end up nice and flaky. thanks for the recipe!
I never thought I could make a decent pie crust, but this was a hit with our dinner guests AND my husband, who loves pie! A couple changes I made - we only use whole wheat flour, plus I used real butter (unsalted) and we only had apple cider vinegar in the house. It was still a hit - and our elderly neighbor lady said she was jealous of my pie crust!!!!!! :-) Definitely a keeper!
This is the best crust I have ever made!
Extremely good luck with this recipe. I used 1/2 butter, 1/2 lard and chilled overnight.
best crust recipe I have ever had. It will be my favorite crust recipe. It deserves 10 stars. Thank you for sharing and responding quickly my measurement issue.
This pie crust was just okay. It didn't want to roll out for me after refrigeration, and then it was way too crumbly. I had a hard time getting the dough to roll out smooth and not crack and separate. I think I will just stick to my own pie crust.
I've never made a pie crust before and this was perfect for my pot pie! Great easy recipe. Never knew it was so easy!
One kick butt pie crust recipe. I followed it exactly as written except used apple cider vinegar because I didn't have white. It was so flaky. Next time I'm going to try the butter flavored shortening just to see if that makes any difference.
Makes a nice flaky crust. Used as is with excellent results.
I have done this now about 10 times and I have yet to have a single problem. very easy, very consistent.
I found this recipe many, many years ago in a newspaper since I had never had any luck making a good pie crust (my daughter made a really good one). I thought I would try this one. The thing I liked best about it was the fact it was so easy to work with and it alway came out nice and flakey. It is a wonderful recipe. Enjoy.............
THIS IS SIMPLY THE BEST. YOU CAN SUB. ANY FLOUR. I TRIED RICE FLOUR AND IT TURNED OUT GREAT. (FOR PEOPLE THAT ARE ON GLUTEN FREE DIETS). I WON'T USE ANY OTHER RECIPE.
Eh... I prefer the french pastry pie crust recipe, but I guess this was okay. Easy to make.
This turned out perfect and was so easy to work with! I've been nervous about pie crust for years and decided to try it out this year. Couldn't be happier!
I love pie, my family loves pie and until I tried this recipe I had given up and stocked up on store bought frozen pies. This recipe really works for me!
Made a scratch blueberry pie using this crust. Now, I cooked for years, and the only use for my pie crust was resolving flip flops. it was leathery and solid. My pie was incredibly delicious. My wife, the ex cook, and my in-laws almost passed out it was so good!! I used coconut oil as shortening along with all organic flour eggs and vinegar. it was light, short, and wonderfully crisp. Tomorrow, I'm making chicken pot pies with it. expecting a marvelous experience. Took a whole fifteen minutes to make four crusts (not rolled yet). And tools all rinse clean for the dishwasher!! If there were ten stars, I'd use them all.
I made this for my thanksgiving pie. I had trouble rolling it out and had to press it into the pan instead, but it tasted great.
I will be making this again and again. I read all the reviews and so I added 1/2 tsp of salt instead of 1/4th tsp of salt. I really like it. The dough came out flaky and tasty. I had vegan butter so I used the vegan butter mixed with the oil filling the gaps of the measuring cup, if that's understandable. I'm making this pie crust from now on.
Perfect out come for 2 crusts! Flaky and tender. Keeps well in zip lock.
I have used this crust for lemon meringue pie, minus the meringue, and it was great, I've also used it for a sweet potato pie, and it was also great. I think my search is finally over. This truly is a nice, and easy labor free pie recipe...thanks
Very good and very easy. It makes a lot too, I used one and put the other 2 in the freezer for next time.
I don't make a lot of pies but this is the flakiness crust that I have ever made. I was proud to present it to my friend as a thank you gift. This one is a keeper.
I used this recipe for a chicken pot pie tonight and it was absolutely wonderful. Light, flakey, easy! Thank you for sharing a wonderful recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly and every thing came out great!
This is one awesome recipe! This pie crust turns out so flaky & tender. It's the only recipe I use now.
This pie crust was easy to make and perfectly flakey. I agree with other reviewers that it needs a full teaspoon of salt instead of a quarter. I baked one pie crust right away and refrigerated the other half of the dough four days before baking. The second crust was just as good and flakey as the first.
This recipe is almost exactly like my mom's. I don't know how she did it, but she could get four crusts from one batch. Paper thin and sooooo flaky and delish. Someday I hope mine is as good as hers, but in the meantime, I keep plugging away at this recipe because none come close.
I was surprised how easy it was to make. The only change I made was using the Kitchen Aid to stir the dough, rather than the recommended fork. It worked great. Easy! :)
This is a delectable pie crust. My co-workers said it is the best pie crust they have ever had. I think it is the vinegar. Easy to roll out, easy to work with. I tried it with a pecan pie-which has a longer bake time-and it didn't get overly golden. Made it with a sour cream apple pie with less bake time, and that was great too.
Hard to roll out
This was my second time making a pie crust, but my first time being successful at it! The recipe worked marvelously and tasted great once it was out of the oven. Came together nicely, rolled out nicely. Wonderful! Will use this recipe again!
Wow. WONDERFUL recipe. So simple and easy, but yields a fabulously flakey, tender trust. Such a delight!
I use this crust all of the time and it never fails me. Using the food processor, I use usually half cold butter and half cold lard. I also add a teaspoon of salt. It makes a very soft dough so I divide in half and refrigerate for several hours taking out each piece separately to roll out. As it warms up it becomes a bit soft so I work fast. It makes. Wonder flaky crust that browns nicely. I usually brush pie top with a beaten egg yolk and a bit of water and sprinkle top with sugar or cinnamon sugar depending on the pie.
Will make again. Flakiest most flavorful crust ever
I have used this recipe for years. Dough freezes well, too.
I eat gluten free and have had a hard time making a piecrust that's any good. I used this recipe subbing in a gluten free flour and using butter flavored shortening. It was really excellent, a light flaky crust like I haven't had in years. This will be my go-to recipe from now on.
This really is a "no fail" pie crust! I have made it twice, and both times was PERFECT! The only adjustment I made was taking the advice of the other readers and put a tad more salt in the crust. Wonderful recipe!!
Great all american pie crust recipe.No need for any changes with this one.Flaky perfect pie crust just like my grandma used to make!
Good and easy ... but not so great that I won't try another one next time I need to make pi.
Yep! No fail indeed, and it freezes very well. To make it vegan I replace the shortening with coconut oil and replace egg with 1 tbsp ground flax and 3 tbsp water. Love this recipe!
I love this crust! It was really easy for me to roll, didnt fall apart either. I brushed it with egg and it browned perfectly. Thanks for recipe.
Hard to work with and didn't have any flavor
I halved the recipe and added 1/2 tsp. salt which gave it nice flavor. I substituted half butter, half coconut oil for the shortening, which is made from toxic cottonseed oil. I was worried it wouldn't be flakey because it seemed too watery, but it turned out great for my German chocolate pie.
Perfect. I have avoided pastry for 25 years because i always screwed it up. This was super easy and good ! And my chicken pot pie was amazing !!
