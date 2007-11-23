No Fail Pie Crust I

Easy, nice flaky crust, although why I made the full recipe is beyond me. I wanted it for the steak and ale pie with mushrooms I made for the bf and I only used half of it for that. Oh, well, I will find some other use for the rest. I like the taste but am not so keen on the fork method--using my hands always works the best for me (barring the cutting in the butter part--the pastry blender is one of my favorite kitchen tools!), and indeed, I gave up on the fork and just mixed it by hand there at the end. This recipe calls for more shortening than I'm used to, but it does end up nice and flaky. thanks for the recipe!