No Fail Pie Crust I

I found this recipe years ago, and have not made any other since. This dough freezes very well.

By Lenn

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Cut in shortening until it resembles coarse crumbs.

  • Mix egg, water, and vinegar together in a separate bowl. Pour into flour all at once and blend with a fork until dough forms into a ball. Divide into 3 equal-sized rounds.

  • Wrap with plastic and chill in a refrigerator until ready to prepare.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
