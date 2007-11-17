Lemon Meringue Pie III

I have been making Lemon Meringue pies for many years, trying different recipes, following the "directions" to top the pie with meringue when the filling was hot...and you know what? Topping the pie when it's hot is the WORST possible suggestion EVER!!!! It will always weep if you do this...ALWAYS. FINALLY I figured out a fool proof way to get the meringue NOT to weep: Allow the filling to cool at room temperature until completely cooled and firm. And NEVER put the pie in the fridge. Once it's cooled, make your meringue. Be sure to have the meringue cover the pie to the crust completely and then place it in the oven at 350 degrees (immediately) for 10-15 minutes or until the meringue is brown (careful, keep a close eye on it, because the meringue can go from "brown" to "black" very quickly--especially if you are someone who likes to have "peaks" in your meringue.) Now, once the pie comes out of the oven let it cool completely at ROOM TEMPERATURE...NEVER place a Lemon Meringue Pie in the fridge UNLESS you want it to weep and get all watery. I don't know where this urban legend about covering a hot filling with meringue started, but it's WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!!!!!

