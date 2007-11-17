Lemon Meringue Pie III
Wonderful lemon meringue pie from one of our local restaurants.
I have been making Lemon Meringue pies for many years, trying different recipes, following the "directions" to top the pie with meringue when the filling was hot...and you know what? Topping the pie when it's hot is the WORST possible suggestion EVER!!!! It will always weep if you do this...ALWAYS. FINALLY I figured out a fool proof way to get the meringue NOT to weep: Allow the filling to cool at room temperature until completely cooled and firm. And NEVER put the pie in the fridge. Once it's cooled, make your meringue. Be sure to have the meringue cover the pie to the crust completely and then place it in the oven at 350 degrees (immediately) for 10-15 minutes or until the meringue is brown (careful, keep a close eye on it, because the meringue can go from "brown" to "black" very quickly--especially if you are someone who likes to have "peaks" in your meringue.) Now, once the pie comes out of the oven let it cool completely at ROOM TEMPERATURE...NEVER place a Lemon Meringue Pie in the fridge UNLESS you want it to weep and get all watery. I don't know where this urban legend about covering a hot filling with meringue started, but it's WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!!!!!Read More
Followed this recipe TO THE LETTER. Was rewarded with a gloopy, gloppy lemon Thanksgiving soup! Had some misgivings about folding some of the meringue into the filling and I wonder if this is where this recipe failed for us. Wasted perfectly good Meyer lemons from my little tree. Will not be making this again.Read More
Excellent flavor; I also used slightly less sugar than the recipe states for a little more intense lemon flavor. I don't think I'd made a lemon meringue pie before and I was extremely pleased with the way this one turned out; I will definitely use this recipe again! Some notes to prevent shrinkage of the meringue and "weeping" (extra moisture under the meringue. (These tips are from a section on preparing meringue in one of my cookbooks.) Don't let the lemon filling cool too much; instead of putting it in the refrigerator til lukewarm, after preparing it make the meringue and spoon the designated amount of meringue into the hot/very warm lemon mixture. Spoon the filling into the baked pie crust, and cover with the remaining meringue while still very warm. Make sure to spread the meringue well, to the edges, touching the crusts. These steps should prevent the meringue from shrinking away from the crust and getting soggy underneath!
This was delicious! As a previous reviewer stated about meringue, don't follow the directions to let the lemon custard cool before putting on the meringue. To achieve a perfect seal, you must add meringue while the filling is still warm. Use the "Meringue II" recipe from this site -- it's a perfect meringue recipe. Everyone who ate this wanted a second piece. The consistency was awesome.
This pie was amazing! I actually have a ponderosa lemon tree (it gets lemons the size of grapefruits) and my first lemon was ripe. I wanted to make something using it and found this recipe. Everything turned out perfectly, I did add a small bit more of the cornstarch as suggested in other reviews, and if I would change anything, I would put a cup of sugar, instead of a cup and a half, in the filling mixture. It came out a bit sweet. But I would definitely recommend this recipe otherwise as it is....it turned out great, and I WILL be making this again!
Look no further for an awesome Lemon Merangue Pie. I read the reviews before I made this, but decided not to alter the original recipe at all and it turned out wonderful! My husband liked it, too!
This waS VERY GOOD, HOWEVER I EXPERIENCED SOME OF THE SAME PROBLEMS AS FAR AS THE RUNNYNESS(IS THAT A WORD?) ANYWAY, DESPITE THAT IT WAS REALLY GOOD. tHE SECOND TIME I MADE IT I LET THE FILLING COOL COMPLETELY HOPING THIS WOULD CREATE LESS "JUICE" IF YOU WILL AND IT DID BUT IT WASNT AS FIRM AS I WOULD HAVE LIKED, I THINK I'LL ADD A LITTLE MORE CORNSTARCH NEXT TIME. oVERALL THE TASTE WAS EXCELLENT!
Everyone at my work said this was a wonderful restaurant tasting pie. The only problem I had was were it says mix cornstarch and 1/3 cup water to make a smooth paste. There was no such thing as a smooth paste with 1/2 cup cornstarch and 1/3 cup water, it was concrete so I just added some of the boiling sugar/water mixture to try and make it a smooth paste. I did add a little yellow food coloring for the color. I will definitely make this again.
I made this over the weekend for my daughters' best friends birthday, as it's her favorite. I took MARIAHAN'S advice and did not cool the sugar mixture before adding the rest of the ingredients. I had no separation problems and the texture was perfect. Not rubbery or chalky. I did need to add two extra egg whites as there didn't seem to be enough meringue for the top of the pie. I like my meringue pies high and "peaky". I also cut back on the sugar a bit and added more lemon juice. My only slight problem was when I cut into it. There was a small amount of liquid on the pie plate, just under the crust. I don't know if this is a typical or if it was because the pie had to travel 45 minutes to it's final destination. It was still somewhat warm when we left the house. Other than that, everyone absolutely loved it. Thanks Rhonda!
This was my 1st lemon meringue pie in 25yrs. The recipe was easy and my pie turned out beautiful. This pie is so good that I could eat the whole thing. My family loved it.
Made this pie with my twelve year old niece... recipe was pretty easy to follow even though I was completely intimidated. All of the lemon meringue connoisseurs were LOVING this pie. A little too tart for my niece, but we're pretty sure her taste was spoiled by "fake" lemon meringue pie. We decided to try this again without the zest and see if she would like it more. I have never liked the lemon part of Lemon Meringue, but tried this and was amazed at how delicious it was!
So, I make a lemon meringue pie every year for my husband's birthday. This year I was looking for a slightly different twist to the old lemon meringue pie and when I found this one I had to try it. Well, it was wonderful and the hubby loved it! In my opinion, the filling comes out to be almost a cream like one and was just wonderful. And just as a side note, while making the filling you may question the sugar quantity, but in the end once you add the meringue to it the sweetness is all balanced out. This recipe is definitely now a favorite in our house and will be made again for birthdays to come!
A great recipe. Easy to make and very tasty.
The first time I made this pie the filling tasted like eggs because I didn't really know how long to cook the sugar/cornstarch/water mixture after tempering in the egg. The recipe just said to let it come to a boil again after incorporating all the egg. I had to throw the whole pie away. On my second try, I cooked the mixture over low/medium heat while constantly stirring for almost 10 minutes. And it got this very tart, lemony sweet flavor to it with a perfect consistency. The meringue wept a bit on both tries. But it was minimal and the 2nd pie was a hit. And now I know how to make a lemon meringue. Thanks.
This pie was very good. The one suggestion I would make is to add sugar to meringue last, it will help it stand in peaks quicker!
First time I made this is was delicious but didn't set up well. I will use more cornstarch next time 3/4 cup instead of 1/2 cup. Also like more meringue on top so I'll use 8 egg whites instead of 4. Loved the flavor.
Our family swooned over this pie at Memorial Day, calling it the best lemon pie ever. It's not hard to make--I had always been intimidated by lemon meringue, but if you read the recipe through, follow the directions, and get your things together before you start, and you'll do fine. Remember to cool the filling and the crust before you put them together--that way your crust won't get soggy.
I have not made a lemon pie in years. My sister-in-law is the lemon pie maker but this beat any of hers and I was so proud to serve it! The Meringue turned out beautiful and did not shrink at all.
Excellent recipe. I also did not refrigerate the filling and had no trouble with the meringue. I only made one minor change - only because I like a high top meringue - I simply added two additional egg whites before beating. The extra egg whites will give you more than enough for a beautiful Meringue top with lots of peaks! I had never made a Lemon Meringue Pie where part of the meringue was added to the filling, It was wonderful and added more volume to fill a 9" pie crust perfectly. I have never had so many compliments on a pie - Well worth the effort. I will make this again and again!
Great lemony taste! I used the Meringue II recipe from this site.
This recipe is not tart enough for my taste. I reduced the sugar to 1-1/4 cups, and substituted 1/2 cup lemon juice for the 1/3 cup water when mixing with the corn starch. I also added a 1/4 teaspoon of cream of tartar to the meringue to stabilize it.
This is out of this world. Almost like my Grandmother's recipe. My favorite pie ....
Makes an excellent lemon meringue pie. I never thought I would be able to make a tasty lemon meringue pie entirely from scratch, but with this recipe I can. It is the perfect blend of sweet and tart.
A wonderful dessert. I followed the advice of previous posters & did not cool the filling in the refrigerator prior to assembling the pie. I also added a little extra lemon juice so it was extra-tangy. My dad pronounced it "Perfect!"
I just made this for the first time. I have not had a homemade lemon meringue pie since my Grams passed away. I've asked people to make me one and they always tell me it's too hard. Well I will tell you what I am NOT a baker by any stretch of the imagination but I followed the recipe as written and was surprised how EASY it really is. The meringue turned out AWESOME!!!! And the filling tastes just like Gram's....just waiting for this fool to cool down so I can dive in....this one's for you Grandma, miss ya!
Really perfect following the recipe exactly. My first lemon meringue pie, and I felt like a pro!
My first meringue ever and it was perfect! I like the tart lemon taste so I cut the sugar down to 1 cup--perfect!! It was before bedtime but I couldn't resist, I had to get another piece! Look no further-this is the one!
This is the first pie I have ever made! Everyone raved about it! Thanks for a great easy recipe to follow!!!
I tried this recipe and the filling was very good. However, when you refrigerate this pie, it separates and is watery. If I did something wrong, please let me know. My daughter likes the filing and ate it right from the pot.
This is a good recipe! I only gave 4 stars because I didn't add the extra 1/3 cup of water which would indicate why other reviewers had to add more cornstarch. I reduced the sugar as my personal preference and added 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar to the egg whites. I also spread the meringue on the filling when it's still very warm to cook the bottom. Other than my personal changes, this recipe is better than most! I would recommend watching the video of How To Make Lemon Meringue Pie for anyone who's confused. It really helps!
This recipe is very tasty and the custard part held together much better than other recipes I have used. The portions were generous and I ended up with filling for 1.5 pies, so ended up making a small second pie for my guests to take home.
This was great. When it says gradually add corn starch mixture, do it slowly. The corn starch hardened into clumps and I had to re-do it!
Greatly simplified construction technique, much simpler than most traditional lemon meringue pies. The filling was not as lemony as I like. Texture is a little more rubbery than I would prefer, with a slightly chalky aftertaste. I would try increasing the lemon juice and possibly reducing the cornstarch somewhat. For a smoother texture, I'd like to cook the cornstarch mixture a little more, but that would involve a double boiler and take away from the simplicity of the recipe.
Made exactly as written...EXCELLENT!
First time baking Lemon Meringue Pie, Tried this on Wednesday. Boyfriend loved it. Read comments and agree with the loosness of filling. Baked another one today(Friday)and used more cornstarch. Also used 6 egg whites for meringue. I like things over the top. I will be ready to wow friends on Thanksgiving day.
Have to admit I didn't add quite as much meringue to the lemon filling as instructed, and it came out wonderfully. Flavor, texture, everything perfect. Would make this again in a heartbeat!
I loved this pie, Was enough filling for 1 small pirex dish pie and enough for 2 little containers for pudding for lunch, so plenty for a regular pie, 9" size. I wish I read other reviews sooner, would have cut back maybe 1/4 C sugar on filling, next time, have made lemon meringue pie many times and never heard of stirring in egg whites into the filling, what a great idea, also, in reviews they say prevent weeping by cooling filling before putting topping on, I agree, again, I should have read reviews first, but I agree with that. But pie was delish, high, and pretty. I made a crisco crust and had enough left for a small pie shell that I froze, so I used that, but a store bought crust would work nicely as well, less work and mess. I would make this again. One large lemon grated was plenty to add, need not measure that part, but I did measure the lemon juice. Just lovin those 5 star recipes.
This is a REALLY delicious pie!! I only thing I had trouble with is when I mixed the cornstarch mixture into the sugar mixture, I had all these cornstarch balls which I never took out...ooops! So when I ate the pie I had all these jelly like balls..kind of gross but it did taste wonderful! I probably should of SLOWLY poured the mixture little by little, mixing it well before the next addition...oh well, I'll try that next time!
Great Recipe! Tastes delicious
I'm very new to baking and found this recipe to be easy and yummy!! I'd never made a Lemon Meringue pie before. The only thing I did differently was I didn't put the filling in the fridge to cool, I set it aside while I made the meringue. This is a great recipe for beginners like me, don't be afraid of it like I was.
I made this meringue following the recipe exactly and after 20 minutes of beating, it sill wouldn't form stiff peaks. I called my sister-in-law. She told me the eggs have to be room temp. and instead of 1/4 t. salt, use 1/4 cream of tarter. My Second and third pies turned out fantastic. The pie was wonderful and the meringue was tall firm peaks after 5 mins. of beating.
Made a pie for my Dad for Father's Day, and this was my first time making a lemon meringue pie. I decided to use this recipe since there were so many raving reviews. Each one of those rave reviewers was absolutely correct! My pie came out beautifully, was sooo delicious, and my Dad loved it! The only change I made was in using a little less sugar in the lemon filling. Thank you, Rhonda, for the recipe!
Excellent recipe!!! It was so easy and came out great the first time!
The filling was good but tart. 1/2 a cup of lemon juice is too tart for my taste. Next time I will reduce to 1/3 of cup and dilute with water. I also used another recipe for the meringue. It is called Meringue II.
I have tried many Lemon Meringue Pie recipes and always find them to be too eggy, too sweet, or not lemony enough. This pie was PERFECT!
This is the best lemon pie I've ever had. It's so tart and the zest makes it even better. My boyfriend loved it!
A;lthough this recipe is time consumming, the results were great. The pie was truely wonderful. I willuse this recipe again.
Delicious filling! H/e, as many have said, the meringue didn't come out great @ all. It refused to peak, but it did taste good. Next time I'll use a meringue recipe that includes cream of tartar to create peaks.
we love this and so so our friends. We use a Shortbread crust and its a real crowd pleaser!
I found the pie to be lip smacking and have had so many compliments every time I make it. The only advice I can give is to add 3 - 4 drops of lemon juice to the meringue before spooning over the filling and baking. It keeps the meringue from collapsing afterwards. Great recipe!
Absolutely delicious. The only change I did was keeping the meringue out of the lemon filling. I used it all on top of the pie. I prefer to have a lot of meringue & did not miss any in the filling, otherwise, everything was the same. Thanks for a great recipe.
My daughter and I made this pie on Sunday and it was fantastic. It was the best we have have ever made. Wonderful recipe. The lemon had just the right tang to it.
This is a wonderful recipe that`s also easy. Lemon merinque is my dad`s favorite pie and he gave it a big thumbs up!
This turned out really well, very delicious and a hit with the whole family, even the skeptics that think good pie comes from diners.
Great !!!! Easy to make and even easier to eat ;-) Will double the meringue next time - it was enough to cover the filling, but the layer wasn't thick enough for me..... Another keeper - thanks.
I have made this recipe twice for my boyfriend, and he LOVED it both times. It is his favorite kind of pie. He hid it from his roommates ;-) The meringue is wonderful, turns a lovely smores golden brown at the peaks. The filling is also great, just make sure you keep stirring it so you don't scald bits of it like I did on my first try. If you follow the recipe and keep a careful eye while making/baking it, it will turn out perfect!
Amazing pie! This was my first attempt at a lemon meringue pie and eryone loved it! *I* thought it may need a little bit more lemon juice, but nobody else agreed with me. I did add about 1/2 tsp. of cream of tartar to the egg whites when they were whipping just because I didn't want to have any issues with the meringue not staying puffy. But this recipe definitely gets 2 thumbs up!
Have made it several times and it comes out perfect EVERY time!
A great recipe, tastsed and looked just like any good meringue should will be definatly whipping this one up again
A beautiful pie, the lemon filling is much less stodgy than other recipes I have tried and is very fresh tasting. I will stick with this one and stop my search for the best pie.
This was a classic tasting pie that sat quickly. YUM!
My husband actually made this pie. He has probably made 3 things in his life, and although it was harder for him, he did a great job. It tasted Great!
This was the first meringue I have made, and it turned out excellent! I followed the recipe exactly. Two things that would have been helpful to me....when it says to heat and stir until thick and clear...a newby like me wondered how clear is clear...mine looked like clear caulking. The other thing was the meringue beating to stiff peaks...literally, the peaks would stand up on their own, you don't have to force them. However, if you don't beat them quite long enough the meringue will still be okay, it just won't fluff up as high. This was a beautiful, delicious pie.
This was my first go at making a lemon meringue pie. It turned out very runny and the filling was a pudding rather than the more clear gelatin I was expecting. Regardless, it got eaten up at Thanksgiving, nobody seemed to mind that it ran into the other pie they had on their plates a bit ;)
I made this last night, had never made a meringue (or quite possibly a pie) in my life. This was easy, the directions were easy to follow and the pie couldn't have come out better. Well, that's not entirely true. I didn't have fresh lemon peel so I had to use dried...apparently they had been sitting next to cloves too long and the lemon filling has a spiced clove taste now. But, that is of no fault to the recipe. I am making another one tonight with fresh lemon peel. Also, I had no idea how long to beat the eggs to make a meringue, it took quite a while but I couldn't believe that I actually made a stiff meringue!
i loved it! i especially love that some of the meringue gets mixed into the custard. thanks for the great recipe!
Great recipe. Make sure the crust and filling are at room temperature before you put the meringue on, or you will get the "weeping effect". Still tastes great, though.
my family loves lemon meringue pie.i usually make a different one once a month,always in search of the perfect one everyone loves.SEARCH NO MORE!this pie was wicked good,nice and sweet unlike those other YUCKY tart pies. LOVED IT!!my family is already wanting another!!!!!
It Was the best pie! I am only 11 and I made it for my dads birthday. The WHOLE family loved it!
Great flavor. Using anothers review, used brown sugar when I ran out of white. This turned the filling brown--not very attractive. Used half the sugar, and the flavor was great. Meringue did not seal and then read later that the filling needs to be hot. This is important! Overall, great flavor.
This is a great tasting pie. I only made a few adjustments. Instead on 11/2 cup of sugar I used 1 cup, I doubled the lemon juice,lemon zest and substituted cream of tartar in the meringue. Fantastic pie!
I had to use brown sugar cause I ran out of white,it made a great pie.
I have ALWAYS been afraid of making meringe but I have to perfect a lemon meringue pie for my mom by Thanksgiving. This one was very yummy (had the make your mouth pucker factor!) and the meringue was great. I might have been able to whip it longer but was afraid to.
With a little bit of love that meringue pillowed up and browned beautifully. I just love lemon meringue pie-especially this one made with love!
I actually followed this recipe exactly when it came to ingredients except I used 3/4 cup of cornstarch. However, I did let the lemon mixture chill completely before adding the meringue to it. Then continued as the recipe stated. This pie surprised me because my lemon mixture almost looked lumpy from the cornstarch but tasted amazing. But after I cooked it and served a slice the texture was amazing. I used my own crust recipe I got from this site it's Ruth's crust. Absolutely a must!!! The crust wasn't the best presentation but it was my fault but the end flavor was on point and even past my expectations. Fantastic.
great lemon pie! hubby likes me to double the meringe though.
My Dad told me the only thing he wanted for a Christmas treat was a lemon meringue pie made completely from scratch like my grandmother made when he was a child, so I found this recipe. I read the reviews on it, and as most people did, I only used a cup of sugar as opposed to the cup and a half it calls for. I put the meringue on while the custard was still hot and let it set on my counter to slowly cool. I experienced NO weeping, and when I cut into the pie, once it was completely cooled to room temperature, it wasn't watery at all. This was absolutely amazing. I put a bit of the lemon zest in the meringue as well as my Grandmother used to make hers like that, and my Dad said it was pretty darn close, but Grandmother's was a tad bit sweeter, so next time I will do 1 1/4 cup of sugar. Over all, this recipe was amazing and I am SO thankful I could put a smile on my Dad's face and know that one bite took him back to memories of his childhood. Thank you to the Author!!
I have never made an easier, more delicious lemon pie in all my baking years! I only had yolks left over from a white cake, so did not make the topping. But it was devine with whipped cream. This will be the only lemon pie recipe in my recipe box.
The best!! The filling set up beautifully-perfect texture, not all all runny or too stiff. Plenty of meringue, too. I did cut down the sugar by 1/4 cup because we like a tart lemon pie and it was perfect.
I've made lemon meringue pies for years from the recipe on the back of the corn starch box, with varied success. However I was really pleased with the extra touches in this pie and it turned out beautifully. I have to say beautiful because we didn't cut into it at the party I took it to so I didn't taste it once it was assembled! But it looked good and the custard was good when I sampled it during cooking. I liked this method of creating the custard more than the "throw everything in the pot and boil" version, it's harder to mess up or burn this way. Only change is that since you add some of the meringue to the custard, it doesn't leave much for the top, so I'd use 5 egg whites instead of 4. I also use a graham cracker crust, which is how my mom has always made it.
I made this pie, and though I liked the flavor, the filling was watery and didn't hold. I'm not sure why this happened. I used my mother's electric stove and maybe the temperature of 325 wasn't sufficient, or maybe I should have followed the advice of some reviews; not to refrigerate the filling. I will try this again in my own home to see.
We cannot rate the kid friendlyness, (they did not help with this one) Everything was easy, this pie was delicious, my first lemon merangue pie and it everyone loved it. I need more practice with my merangue peaks
This pie was excellent. I just wish I could figure out a way to keep them longer without seperating.
This is the best Lemon Meringue Pie I've ever eaten. After acknowledging the controversy regarding the directions, I decided to make the pie exactly according to the recipe. I may have put a little too much of the meringue into the lemon mixture (I didn't actually measure the 3/4 cup it called for), but it still came out perfect.
As this was my first attempt and this is my fiance's favorite dessert, I did do a bit of research. For preference, I used only one cup of sugar and 3/4 of a cup of lemon juice and extra lemon zest. I found that it was very important to let the filling cool to room tempurature prior to topping with meringue and then cool again before putting it in the refridgerator. This was excellent, deliciously tart and my fiance says that he has never had better.
PERFECT PIE!
I use this recipe all the time and have never had any problems. I just use more lemon juice to make it more tart like I prefer it.
This really should be called THE BEST EVER lemon meringue pie! I find lemon meringue pies a bit intimidating to make, but this was really easy and delicious! It is the only LMP recipe I will ever use.
Success the first time! Made this pie today for the first time and it turned out perfectly. I combined the sugar, water, And cornstarch paste (added a little extra cornstrach), mixed well, stirring constantly brought the mixture to a boil. This way I was able to avoid any lumps. Very good recipe, will make again.
fresh squeezed lemon juice makes all the difference.
great pie! It was my first time making meringue, and it came out great. It does take some multi-tasking and prep work (mixing the cornstarch before starting to make the filling helps, etc.) since timing is everything.
Made this for Valentines day as I lost my original one....glad I did. Used 1/2 cup more lemon juice in place of some of the water as hubby likes extra lemon... This pie was a BIG hit!!!!
Simple and delicious.
Absolutely perfect! I added a little more lemon juice and zest. It took just over 20mins for the meringue to brown evenly. One of the best LMPs I have ever tasted. Thanks so much, Rhonda!
Oh so very good! I had a little issue with my pie being a little runny, but I am sure that is my fault. Very good recipe, my husband fell in love with it and me all over again :)
Very lemony, but a tad too sweet for me. Next time, I will cut the sugar a little. Very nice consistancy.
Recipe was easy, only end results proved to be too sweet. Next time will decrease the amount of sugar.
Just made two for our chruch bake sale. Custard tasted great before adding the meringue and even better with it. Sweet and tart tasting. I must have purchased shallow pie crusts, because I had over 1 1/2 cups of the custard left over. Using a box of premaded tartlet shells, I made a dozen more mini lemon merinque pie tartlets. Made the Lemnon Merinque Pie II on this web-site last week for a birthday pie gift. Very unhappy with that recipe and it's results. Lemon Merinque III is the perfect recipe for a lemon reminque pie in my opinion.
Superb! An instant favorite!! I followed the directions as is except for decreasing the amount of sugar and adding one more egg white for the meringue. It turned out fantastic! I did have a bit of trouble with a little bit of liquid under the crust on the bottom but over all it turned out great! My grandparents LOVED it and I will definitely be making this pie again. Thanks!!
