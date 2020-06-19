Mock Coconut Pie (Spaghetti Squash Pie)

I substituted a mashed banana for part of the squash, and used Splenda instead of sugar, used a few extra pinches of the spices on top, then topped with 1/2 cup shredded coconut. Awesomely good, but too sweet, so will reduced Splenda to 2/3 cup and tried again. One key to making this pie a nice texture is to cut up the spaghetti squash either before or after cooking and very thoroughly drain the water from the squash before and after mashing. First I used a colander, then paper towels to absorb the last of the water from the cooked squash, changing the paper repeatedly. Even then, the knife inserted when pie is done may come out moist, but otherwise clean. The filling does set up when cooled if enough water was squeezed from the squash. Mine came out great. To cook the sqaush, I put it in a glass covered cassarole with 1 2/3 cups water and cooked in the microwave on high for 10 minutes to 15 minutes, until fork-tender. I also saved time by using Pillsbury pre-made crusts that come rolled in the refrigerator section at the grocery store. After making it this way several times, I increased the banana (substituted it for half of the squash) and used acorn squash instead of spaghetti squash. I like the taste and texture of the acorn squash with banana better. One of the most delicious pies I have ever made!