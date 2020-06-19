Mock Coconut Pie (Spaghetti Squash Pie)

Not too many people would know this pie is not made with coconut, but actually uses spaghetti squash. I wasn't sure what to do with a bumper crop of spaghetti squash and this quickly became an annual answer to a now non-issue!
I was kind of skeptical, but this tasted AWESOME. Even after I replaced the sugar with Splenda, the eggs with egg whites, and the butter with butter spray. It's really delicious and tastes nothing at all like squash!
Just make it, seriously, I had my doubts, but I gave it a shot and it was great!!! For anyone not sure how to cook the squash, I cut it in half lengthwise, scraped out the seeds and pulp, and then placed face down on a cookie sheet and baked at 400 for 40 minutes. I let it cool for a little bit and then I scraped out the flesh with a fork. I had a rather large squash and got about 5 cups out of it, so you should only need 1. If you do not cook the squash long enough, the pie may have unwanted liquid. I will definitely make this again.
This is absolutely delicious! My teenagers ask for it all the time. They love it for breakfast! Warm or cold! I would recommend always using the oven to bake the squash when preparing it as the pie seems to be watery if the squash is microwaved. I blend the sugar (I use less than a cup), eggs, butter, lemon juice and vanilla in a blender and pour over the squash and stir together and pour into a greased 9X9 dish and bake as recommended until a knife comes out clean. I have never used a pie crust with this recipe and we have never missed it. The squash seems to be a more acceptable texture to most if it is chopped up into small strands before mixing in.
Wow. I was scared to try this pie, but I'm SO glad I did. It was so good. My mother in law and husband couldn't believe there wasn't any coconut in it! It did take a bit longer to cook and when I finally pulled it out after 50 minutes (and my oven runs HOT) it still didn't allow a knife to come out clean, but it was still great. I think I'd recommend cutting the squash up a bit. When it's long and stringy, it's tough to cut each piece. The whipping cream is wonderful on it -- don't skip it!!
I was pleasantly surprised at how well this turned out. I didn't want to make a crust or go buy one, so I made it crustless. No problem. I didn't want the added fat anyway. It was a too sweet for me. Next time I might cut the sugar in 1/2.
I was realllllyyyy nervous because I added the squash straight from the oven and it seemed to make the egg mixture go runny. Then I thought I added too much squash (I made a mess). BUT it turned out fine!!!! I agree, cut up your squash, maybe drain off the liquid and let it cool after you cook. But it's great!!!! I added 1/4 C coconut just for fun too. Also, this only used up about 1/4 of the squash I have.
What a surprise! I was looking for something to do with spaghetti squash, found this recipe, tuned down my initial "eww..." and "uh...." reactions, tried it... and I LOVE IT! So does my husband, and his 8 year-old daughter is going to try it tonight - we'll see how she likes it :) TRY IT, TRY IT, TRY IT!!!
Like everyone else, I was pleasantly surprised! I cut the sugar to 3/4C, reduced the butter to 3Tbsp and they were great. Also, to further cut the fat and calories, I made them in cupcake tins lines with wonton wrappers from any asian grocery store. Use the square ones, spray the pan first, and use a small glass to press the wonton wrapper into the well of the pan. Fill with the mixture and bake only 30 min. The swap saves almost 100 calories and they make very cute petite desserts or appetizers!
I thought this recipe was a joke - with a bunch of pre-teen kids giggling at the thought of somebody actually preparing it and serving it to their family. But I had some spaghetti squash left over from dinner and figured, what the heck. What do you know, it's delicious. I will definitely make this again and pass it along to my friends. Thanks for a fun AND tasty quirky dish!
Yummy, yummy, yummy!! I just made this recipe and had a piece while it was still warm. It is absolutely yummy--strong vanilla flavor with the texture of, well, spaghetti squash (coconut). It is a yellow color, and I put some cinnamon on top--it smelled scrumptious while baking! Definitely recommend for an easy, tasteful way to get rid of an abundance of spaghetti squash.
This was one of the greatest UNUSUAL recipes ever!!!! This turned out beautifully and I will make it over and over again. I had made this for a church dinner and had several ask for the recipe. We are hoping to try and make this recipe using maple syrup. I will post with the outcome at a later date. Just a note: Those who do not like coconut because of the texture will probably not like this pie as the texture is indicative of coconut...However, I say try it before you knock it. You may be surprised. I love this pie YUM! YUM!
This is a great idea and here are my tweaks. I used 1/4 cup maple syrup instead of sugar as well as 1/4 cup of coconut milk and coconut oil instead of butter. Used vanilla and cinnamon as well. I cut the squash in half length ways and baked it cut side down on a baking sheet in the oven at 350 until very soft. Scooped it out and processed it in a food processor with all the ingredients. I made a piecrust with almond flour and coconut oil and then just poured it in and baked for about 60 mins. I then sprinkled coconut on top and baked another 10 mins until the coconut browned. I served it with coconut "whipping cream" ( Put two cans of coconut milk in the fridge to cool down thoroughly. Then scoop off the solid coconut and add some maple syrup to sweeten. I used about 1 teaspoon and add 1/4 teaspoon salt. Whip it with an electric mixer until soft peaks form and serve immediately. The pie had a lovely coconut flavour from the coconut oil and milk and the sweetness was just perfect. My family could not guess what the main ingredient was and thought it was a coconut pie. This is a really good guilt free dessert.
Surprisingly yummy! I took other people's advice and only used 1/2 cup of sugar. Also used lime juice instead of lemon, but I don't think it really made a difference as far as taste goes. Even with the 1/2 cup of sugar, this was still pretty sweet, so I can't imagine using the full cup! I think next time I will use 4 eggs instead of 3 because I just like it to be a little more custard-y. Definitely give this recipe a shot because you'll be pleasantly surprised!
I had an extra half of a spaghetti squash sitting in my fridge waiting to be put to use, and this was a fantastic way to do it! I found that just that half was almost a perfect 3 cups. I made a few changes as per other reviewer's suggestions: lessened the sugar to about 1/2 cup, and cut the "spaghettis" up a bit. Also, I omitted one egg and added 1/4 cup of coconut milk instead, as well as adding about a tsp of cinnamon and leaving out the nutmeg (didn't have any at the time), and baked it in a pre-made graham crust I had accidentally bought a while ago. SO GOOD! I planned to add the whipped cream at first, but upon tasting it found it so rich that it really wasn't necessary for me. I'll definitely make it again if I ever need to get rid of some squash!
This was a fun pie to make. I would have never though of using spaghetti squash for a pie! We are eating asw healthy as we can so I adapted this recipe a bit. I used splenda in place of sugar, egg whites and baked a whole wheat crust. For topping I used soy whip cream. So if you're craving a pie and want to stick to a healthy diet this just might work for you. The texture was great. I took a previous reviewers suggestion and cut the spaghetti squash small to look more like real coconut. Have fun!
What a crazy thing! This was so good but like most others, I was very skeptical, especially because I don't usually like squash (unless it's disguised). This was a super easy recipe to make and it tasted good too! I will definitely make it again. I only had 1 cup of squash so I just made a small batch of this (using a 3rd of everything - 1 egg, etc) and it worked fine - it was small but just for 2 people so it was fine. I also didn't have crust stuff so I put it in a dish and had it more like a casserole/pudding...I will definitely make this again but not sure if I will do the crust - it was delicious without!
Wow, this was surprisingly tasty! I still can't understand why it's called "Mock Coconut" pie because it definitely had a flavor of its own which had nothing to do with coconut. The only reason I'm giving it 4 stars is that I used only 1/2 cup sugar and I can just imagine how gross it would have been if I had used the full amount. Try this recipe, it's surprisingly good and it has this definitely unique twist!
Just recently, I've started to use coconut oil, coconut flour and shredded coconut when cooking due to the health benefits of coconut. When my husband brought home 3 spaghetti squash I thought this would be a great recipe to try. I used coconut oil instead of butter,3/4 C of sugar (since so many reviewers said 1 C was too sweet) ,put a few drops of almond extract instead of the lemon juice & added some shredded coconut. I put it into a casserole dish and it came out like an egg custard. It was DELICIOUS! I will definitely make this again, but I'll decrease the sugar to 2/3 C since it was still very sweet.
Great pie! I made this by adding 1/4 cup dark cocoa powder and about 5 drops of peppermint oil, while omitting the lemon juice, nutmeg and cinnamon. In effect, I changed this into Chocolate Mint Pie, but without the idea of a spaghetti squash pie, I never would have made this!
Really good! I made this as per some other suggestions with 1/2 rather than 1 cup of sugar and a tsp. of coconut extract to replace the vanilla extract. I also replaced the lemon juice with the juice and zest from 1/2 of a lime. Delicious! Fine with or without the crust.
A good use for leftover spaghetti squash...Not bad, not great on it's own, but would be much better with whipped cream, which I didn't have. It does not taste at all like coconut, and definitely tastes like a squash pie, so if you're looking for coconut, just make coconut! I did follow the other reviews and used half or less of the sugar, and it was plenty sweet. It would definitely be too, too sweet if the full amount of sugar was included. And I have a pretty sweet tooth!
So, OK. It really doesn't taste anything like coconut (thus the 4 stars), but if you want a custard pie with texture, this is a good substitute. Maybe ading some coconut flavoring would help if you really are wanting coconut flavor without the coconut. It did have a lovely subtle lemon flavor. I served it to my hubby (who doesn't like coconut) and he thought it was great. Next time, I'll chop the squash up much finer, maybe put it in a food processor. All in all, I thought this was an excellent use of spaghetti squash. I'll make it again.
I substituted a mashed banana for part of the squash, and used Splenda instead of sugar, used a few extra pinches of the spices on top, then topped with 1/2 cup shredded coconut. Awesomely good, but too sweet, so will reduced Splenda to 2/3 cup and tried again. One key to making this pie a nice texture is to cut up the spaghetti squash either before or after cooking and very thoroughly drain the water from the squash before and after mashing. First I used a colander, then paper towels to absorb the last of the water from the cooked squash, changing the paper repeatedly. Even then, the knife inserted when pie is done may come out moist, but otherwise clean. The filling does set up when cooled if enough water was squeezed from the squash. Mine came out great. To cook the sqaush, I put it in a glass covered cassarole with 1 2/3 cups water and cooked in the microwave on high for 10 minutes to 15 minutes, until fork-tender. I also saved time by using Pillsbury pre-made crusts that come rolled in the refrigerator section at the grocery store. After making it this way several times, I increased the banana (substituted it for half of the squash) and used acorn squash instead of spaghetti squash. I like the taste and texture of the acorn squash with banana better. One of the most delicious pies I have ever made!
I also don't really understand why this is called "mock coconut pie" there is no coconut flavor in the ingredients. That being said I omitted the lemon and vanilla and added approx 3 TBSP of coconut flavor Da Vinci Gourmet syrup, made mine with 1/2 cup Splenda and used 2 egg whites and one whole egg. I skipped the crust and just put it in a 2qt casserole dish and baked for 40 minutes and then turned my broiler on high for an extra 5 minutes and it came out very good.Kinda like a custard/pudding. Thanx for such a great recipe idea. So creative!!!
Terrific!! I added a meringue top instead of the whip cream topping. My husband and 12 year old son loved it!! Next time I might add a little coconut or coconut extract to it to increase the coconut cream resemblance. A definite keeper!!!!
WOW! This pie is so yummy! My picky kids even loved it! I followed the recipe as stated except I only used 1/2 cup sugar and omitted the pinch of nutmeg. The wet mixture fits nicely into one 9 inch deep dish frozen pie crust. Next time I make this I will definitely chop the squash up into shorter strands so that the pie is easier to cut. Also just for fun I might try it sometime with coconut extract like others suggested. This pie doesn't need it though, I just love coconut. :) Oh and we didn't use whipped cream because it's good enough without it.
Hubby and I are on the South Beach Diet and this recipe fit the bill for adding yet more vegetables to our daily diet while giving us something sweet. I prepared this with 3/4 cup of Splenda and it was very sweet. It may be that I'm just not used to eating sweets anymore, but I might cut the sweetener back a bit next time. This would be good as a baked custard (no crust) or with a nut crust for low-carb or Phase 1 South Beach dieters. As others suggested, be certain to cook the squash very well until it is very soft. I cooked each half of a large squash on "high" in the microwave in a covered pan with 1/4 cup of water, face up, for 12 minutes and let it stand while covered until cooled. Strain the squash after you remoe it from the skin so its not too soupy. Cut it into coconut-size pieces; I used kitchen scissors. Coconut extract was used in place of the vanilla, as others suggested. I will make this again. Thank you.
I was a little skeptical about this at first, but I had left over spaghetti squash after making another recipe on this site, and had all the other ingredients on hand. It ended up tasting quite good! It is good either warm or cooled, however we liked it better warm. Thanks for the interesting new recipe!
FABULOUS! Super Simple and very tasty. Better if the spaghetti squash is not completely done, gives the pie just a bit of crunch. This pie is a sneaky sleeper and it is worth all the effort. Definitely my new favorite pie!
This was surprisingly good! I gave it 4 stars because there's no way this would taste like coconut pie without the (1 teaspoon) coconut extract I added. I also left out the optional seasonings because I don't think coconut pie should have cinnamon or nutmeg...MAKE SURE YOU CHOP OF YOUR SPAGHETTI SQUASH STRANDS FIRST! Make sure the bits are pretty small and add the coconut extract. Also, HALF THE SUGAR. It was perfect sweetness with only 1/2 cup of sugar so I couldn't imagine how it would be with the full amount!
Really unusual but delicious recipe. I added a little lemon zest just to brighten the flavor and because we love lemon. My husband and my dad had seconds and would have had thirds if I hadn't removed the pie from the table! Creative way to use spaghetti squash. Take the advice of others and drain off the excess water from the squash after shredding it. Makes a big difference!
The BEST pie ever! I never in a million years would have thought this would be good but it was fantastic. The whole family loved it. I was really puzzled by the fact there was no coconut flavoring in this though. I gave four stars because of the changes I made. I omitted the spices (which have nothing to do with coconut cream pie) and added half a can of coconut milk to the eggs and sugar. I did use the vanilla but cut the sugar in half. It taste exactly like coconut custard! SO GOOD! Thank you so much for this recipe!
Fantastic!! It really tastes great and the texture is just like coconut! Reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup and it was still plenty sweet.
Sounds strange, tastes terrific, especially warm - a little like chess pie. I've found that the full recipe doesn't fit in my store-bought pie crusts, but maybe it's worked for others. Last time I used 2/3 of the filling recipe and added a bit extra spaghetti squash, and that left less waste. Still completely delicious! Give it a try!
very good! followed direction exactly. wouldn't say it tastes like coconut, maybe more like eggnog. definitely cannot tell that it is spaghetti squash. tried it when pie was still warm & tried it out of the fridge - both very good. worth trying!!
My first impressions upon reading the recipe did not match the results. This is fabulous! Made it for picky eaters and didn't tell them there was spaghetti squash in it. They ate it and liked it! Would defiantly make it again!
Easy to make and very yummy!!! It is a little sweet so you may want to adjust the sugar. Baked for 55 mins and still never got the "clean knife" but pulled it out and pie set just fine. I may try so coconut extract next time as there will be a next time...YUMMMY!
I LOVE this pie. A dear friend gives me spaghetti squash from her garden every year, just so I will make this pie and bring it in to work. :) I added coconut extract instead of the vanilla and sprinkled a little shredded coconut on top. I took one reviewers advice and chopped the squash into smaller "threads." I love this cold for breakfast.
I made this for a potluck, and people were definitely fooled. They couldn't believe that there was no coconut in the pie. I thought it was pretty tasty, especially with some homemade whipped cream. I found that it took longer to cook to make the knife come out clean, but then my crust tasted burnt even after putting aluminim foil over the edges. I think next time I'll try it without the crust.
I couldn't wait to try a sliver before the pie completely cooled down. OUTSTANDING flavor! I'm sure it'll taste even better once cooled and with a dollop of whipped cream. The texture of the squash was perfect (not watery at all), but I cheated by pulsing the squash in a food processor 10-12 times for about 5 seconds each time. The pulp looked fairly mashed but had that "flaked coconut" look in the pie filling. I made the squash ahead of time by piercing several times with a fork and heating in a crockpot for 2 hours at "high" setting. Once cooled the squash is easy to slice and gut. I kept in a covered plastic container in the fridge (overnight) until ready to use. Instead of butter I used coconut oil (my husband has it on hand for his Paleo recipes). Don't know if that made any difference in flavor because coconut oil has no real coconut taste. But this recipe is a WINNER in our kitchen. We will make again because we grow spaghetti squash out in our backyard garden.
This is a fantastic recipe. My family loved it and came back for second helpings. I will definitely be making this again. I took the advice of other reviewers and cut the sugar way down from the 2 cups suggested. I used 1/4 cup of sun crystals (which is a mix of stevia and sugar) and it was plenty sweet enough for me. I also used an almond flour crust, as we watch our carbs. I added the optional dusting of nutmeg & cinnamon, which gave it a nice flavor. It tasted like a very nice cross between coconut pie and egg custard. My finished pie based on 8 servings worked out to less than 8 net carbs. I'm so happy I found this recipe, I will be baking it forever. Thanks a bunch.
REMEBER TO SHRED SPAGHETTI SQUASH!!! I completly looked over this step... the pie tasted great ( I cut the vanilla in half and added coconut extract in for that extra edge) The texture however was like eating really sweetened spaghetti squash,, would have been similar to coconut if shredded... We'll have to try again
Didn't really care for this. I make a lot of unusual things and make wonderful zucchini cake, crisp & brownies, but this was just so-so. The flavor was good and it smelled wonderful, but the texture wasn't good. I even cut the squash up before adding it like others suggested. Not a favorite. Sorry!
This recipe was amazing! It tasted just like coconut pie and my grandson loved it!
This was surprisingly tasty! A great way to get in some veggies while satisfying that sweet tooth. I will be making this again. Next time, I'll make sure to cut the shredded squash into short strands. Some of them were a bit too long in the pie. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome!!! I made a double batch one in a crust and one in souffle cups--warm out of the oven tasted like vanilla custard! Cooled with whipped cream was coconut-ish--but next time I'll toast some coconut and sprinkle it on the top!!!! I just LOVE IT!!!
I did not really like this at all. It was just strange. There seemed to be a lot of watery juice in it. Sorry. This did not work for me.
Thanks for this great recipe. Easy and yummy. I made it tonight for my in-laws and they really liked it. Just one thing, I used 3 cups of spaghetti squash and I actually had enough to make 2 pies. I made one with crust and one without the crust. To be honest it does not need the pie crust, but for sure do not miss the whipped cream.
After tasting the pies made with this recipe, I would do three things different - drain the squash before using, less sugar and add 1/2 cup of whole cream to make the base more of a custard and thus thicker and less runny. Flavor was great but the consistency of what I remembered was off and it dawned on me that milk/cream was missing.
Awesome! you do have to let the spaghetti squash sit in a bowl after you have scraped it longitudinally out of its shell. then pour off the water. instead of sugar i used spenda a sugar substitute and instead of whipped cream i used Liberty coconut yogurt.. totally AWESOME!
I took this to work and there were some skeptics in the crowd, but after tasting it everyone wanted a)the recipe and b)a spaghetti squash from my garden! I used 3/4 cup sugar and only 2 eggs because I ran short...it was delicious, and easy to make.
This recipe looked so weird I just had to try it. It is fantastic. Unfortunately, I couldn't get anyone in my family to try it once they learned it was spaghetti squash. My vegetarian secretary and I pigged out on it at lunch. Will defintely make again!
I am really impressed with this recipe. For me it didn't turn out much like a desert, but instead a sweet side dish. Perhaps the kind of thing you'd serve at Thanksgiving. That said, I did make some changes. I added NO sugar. I don't eat refined sugar and I felt like the squash I had was sweet enough. I added about a T of maple syrup for good measure and it was quite delicious. In addition I took a page from other reviewers and added almond extract, as I'm a glutton for it. I'm so glad I did. I was a really fun recipe that I'll make again and play around with different squashes and flavors. Thanks so much!
This is unbelievable!! Don't let the squash ingredient fool you - it tastes sooo good! I took it to a family gathering and everyone was shocked after eating it that Spaghetti Squash was the main ingredient. I made it just as the recipe stated and it was incredible! This is definitely a keeper! Thanks for the recipe!
I was very skeptical at first, but this is really an amazing pie. I substituted half of the sugar for splenda added half a can of coconut milk to the recipe. I used a mixture of almond meal and graham crackers as the crust and baked it in a tart pan. It took about 10 extra minutes but it turned out fabulous.
Good but does not taste like coconut, although it has the look and texture. Also too sweet for me but I'm not sure if decreasing the sugar would affect how it bakes and sets up. I used a ready made pie crust; definitely should have used deep dish as I had about a cup too much filling. I plan to try it again with coconut flavoring instead of the vanilla and decrease the sugar to 3/4 cup or less.
This smelled SO GOOD while baking. It tastes pretty good, kind of like a custard pie with a crunchier texture. I will make this again. Very easy to make if you have the spaghetti squash prepared beforehand.
Made it crustless. Tasted good enough to repeat (like others, I liked the whipped cream), but I wouldn't buy spaghetti squash just to make it. I liked the parts that were really well done the best, as the sugar sort of carmelized. The texture was a little strange, but I've never had coconut pie, so maybe it's a similar texture.
This pie is amazing. I made it with the Easy pie crust. I LIGHTLY sprinkled coconut on the top and then the cinnamon & nutmeg, although I think it would be fine without the coconut. IT IS SCRUMPTIOUS!!! I will make this again!
This was fantastic! Couldn't believe it would be so good and taste so much like a coconut custard! Everyone gobbled it up. Glad I have a recipe for my bumper crop of spaghetti squash. This is my new favorite recipe!!
I have made this recipe twice now and both times it has received raves. I preferred the first recipe I made which had less squash than was called for. When I used the full three cups, it was still good, but the consistency was not as pleasing. I also added some leftover coconut to the second time I did this pie and it was very nice.
This tastes great - but I would definitely chop up the spaghetti squash a bit before putting it in the custard mixture. Also it took me about 10 minutes longer in the oven than the directions call for. But other than that its great! I am sure it would be a good way to get kids to eat their veggies too!
Okay, so this recipe was FANTABULOUS! Why not 5 stars?? Because imho it tastes nothing like coconut pie, nor does it have the texture of it. It could be I cooked the squash too long, but still - tastes nothing like coconut. With that being said, it tastes soo mouthwateringly delicious! It has a unique flavor of it's own. Better than pumpkin I think. And I will make this recipe again, and serve it as Spaghetti Squash Pie. My husband loved it, and it disappeared fast at a party I took it to. Great recipe! Needs a new name though. ;-)
I tried this pie yesterday and it turned out fabulous. It's basically a custard pie. I don't like the texture of coconut , and I loved this pie. As one reviewer said, chop up the squash after it's been WELL COOKED so it won't have that chewy texture (I oppose so much) and it won't be stringy. DON'T BE AFRAID TO TRY IT!!!!! Don't forget the whipped cream, too.
I adore coconut custard pie, but hate the calories and cholesterol. I didn't have quiiite enough spaghetti squash, so I filled in the rest with coconut and I added 1/4 tdp almond extract. It was really good. In fact, I like the texture of the squash better and was sad that I had added coconut at all.
I told my family it was a coconut pie. The only one who wasn't fooled was my daughter and that was because she saw that the squash was missing from the countertop. I was surprised at how little it tasted like squash. Only gave it 4 stars because it was too sweet. Also I think I would have liked it better if it was more custardy.There were several reviews about the squash being too watery - For those of you who are boiling the squash to cook it - you can pierce the whole squash with a knife a few times then microwave it for about 7-10 minutes until you can push a knife easily through the outer shell. Then cut in half and scoop out the seeds. I did put the cooked squash in a dish and chopped it up some so there were no long strands.
CRUSTLESS FLAN VARIATION: I poured the batter into my flan pan (no crust), and it turned out great. Mine took 1 hour to cook (not 45 minutes). I also had chopped up the spaghetti squash into small coconut-length pieces as suggested by other reviewers, and substituted the one cup of sugar with 1/4 cup of honey (I don't like sweet desserts), and added the grated rind of an organic lemon. I believe that the lemon rind gave it a nice tang.
Loved this! I probably could have eaten half the pie myself tonite... and I may yet! Definitely use less sugar - it was very sweet. I didn't have nutmeg so I used pumpkin pie spice instead. It was delicious! It has sort of a custard-y taste. I also did not use a crust, just buttered a pie dish and it worked just fine.
If I hadn't made this myself, I would have never believed that this pie was made with spaghetti squash. It is outstanding!!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. Definitely a 5 star recipe! I used the No Roll Pie Crust 1 from this site for the crust.
This is surprisingly good and a very interesting way to use up garden spaghetti squash. I wasn't expecting to like it as well as I did. Be sure to cut up the spaghetti squash strands into little pieces.
