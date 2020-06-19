Mock Coconut Pie (Spaghetti Squash Pie)

Not too many people would know this pie is not made with coconut, but actually uses spaghetti squash. I wasn't sure what to do with a bumper crop of spaghetti squash and this quickly became an annual answer to a now non-issue!

By Julie Taylor

cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat the sugar and eggs together in a mixing bowl until light and frothy. Beat in the butter, lemon juice, and vanilla until well blended. Stir in the spaghetti squash. Pour the mixture into the prebaked pie shell. If desired, dust the top with nutmeg and cinnamon.

  • Bake the pie in preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool on a rack before serving. Garnish with whipped cream, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 146.1mg; sodium 192.5mg. Full Nutrition
