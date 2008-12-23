Silver White Cake

A delicious light, white cake. Whip one up and get ready to rake in the prizes. This is great iced with French Silk Frosting.

By Ginger

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan or 2 9 inch round pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour baking pan; 9x13 inch, or 2 round 9 inch pans.

  • In a large bowl, measure flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, shortening, milk and the vanilla into a large mixing bowl. Beat 2 minutes on high speed, scraping bowl occasionally.

  • In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the batter, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain.

  • Pour batter into pan(s), Bake 9x13 inch cake for 35 to 40 minutes. If using 9 inch rounds, bake 30 to 35 minutes. A toothpick inserted into the cake will come out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 181.7mg. Full Nutrition
