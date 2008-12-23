Silver White Cake
A delicious light, white cake. Whip one up and get ready to rake in the prizes. This is great iced with French Silk Frosting.
A delicious light, white cake. Whip one up and get ready to rake in the prizes. This is great iced with French Silk Frosting.
We use a recipe almost identical to this in our catering service, it's best to use half & half instead of the milk, but you MUST beat the whites separately until the peak, and fold them in slowly. The more air you trap inside the egg whites, the lighter your cake will be. Use a finer grained sugar and CAKE flour (not all purpose) and you'll get rid of the grainy texture. Extra sifting helps with this as well. Adding citrus zest or a little bit of sprite helps sweeten it without making it taste like sugar. This is one of the most versatile and useful basic cake recipes I've used.Read More
I won't make this one again. I had read other members' reviews that compared this cake to sweet cornbread. I thought surely they had done something wrong, and that the recipe itself was not at fault. Sorry to say, they hit the nail on the head! This cake was easy to make, but that's about the only positive thing I can say. It was fairly dry, dense, crumbly, did not handle frosting very well, and did have a flavor and texture like cornbread. Also, the batter was certainly not enough for 2 9-inch pans. My 4 year old niece enjoyed having it for dessert, but that's because she only ate the frosting. I wouldn't suggest bothering with this one.Read More
We use a recipe almost identical to this in our catering service, it's best to use half & half instead of the milk, but you MUST beat the whites separately until the peak, and fold them in slowly. The more air you trap inside the egg whites, the lighter your cake will be. Use a finer grained sugar and CAKE flour (not all purpose) and you'll get rid of the grainy texture. Extra sifting helps with this as well. Adding citrus zest or a little bit of sprite helps sweeten it without making it taste like sugar. This is one of the most versatile and useful basic cake recipes I've used.
This cake is EXCELLENT!! The only substitution I make is real butter for the shortening, softened, and add 4tsp total of baking powder. Make sure you mix all dry ingredients together first before adding wet. I did not get a cornmeal consistency at all. Also, be sure to beat the egg white until stiff and it is important to mix in some first then gently fold in the rest, this is what makes the cake light and fluffy. It is my sons birthday today and this cake is always THE birthday cake, with a nice buttercream frosting, I get a lot of requests for this cake. Sometimes I just do a 9x13, sometimes cupcakes, and sometimes the layers. It is the BEST cake!
I won't make this one again. I had read other members' reviews that compared this cake to sweet cornbread. I thought surely they had done something wrong, and that the recipe itself was not at fault. Sorry to say, they hit the nail on the head! This cake was easy to make, but that's about the only positive thing I can say. It was fairly dry, dense, crumbly, did not handle frosting very well, and did have a flavor and texture like cornbread. Also, the batter was certainly not enough for 2 9-inch pans. My 4 year old niece enjoyed having it for dessert, but that's because she only ate the frosting. I wouldn't suggest bothering with this one.
Even tho' this cake could use a little more flavor I'm still giving it a 5-star rating because its got so much else going for it. Baking white or yellow cakes is almost a gamble, particularly because of its high chance of being dry. This cake is NOT dry, however, note that I added two more egg whites and used half and half rather than milk. I'm sure each of these slight modifications, in addition to carefully making sure I didn't overbake it, are responsible for that. The cake is moist, brilliant white, light and fluffy. So...if you add a little more vanilla and/or a touch of almond extract this would definitely be all you'd ask for in a white cake. Because it's a more delicate cake this is best, I believe, with a lighter type frosting. I baked this as cupcakes, for about 16 minutes, in silicone baking cups which I've now learned I don't like.
Excellent white cake - I used 1/2 and 1/2 in place of the milk. I also sifted the flour and the baking powder 3 times. I greased and floured the pans and could not get the cake out of the pan (9x13 pan) - next time I will put parchment paper down but the flavor was great!
I found this recipe to be wonderful. The key is mixing the dry and wet ingredient seperate then mixing until just combined (dont overmix). Then making sure your egg whites, bowl, and beaters are very cold. Also, when beating egg white you have to use a metal or glass bowl or they will not set up no matter how much u beat them. It's also very important not to mix the egg whites into the batter. Instead fold them in slowly. I have made this recipe several times and the end result has always been the same. Very light and tender cake!!! A++++++
I used 1½ cups half & half in place of the milk and added ½ of a small package of white chocolate pudding. This made the cake very moist and dense. Next time I am going to make 1½ times the recipe since my 9 x 13 this time was very thin. Overall a yummy cake after tweaking it a little.
This cake is dry. I don't like the method of mixing. This is no way to treat a cake batter. The user who beat the egg whites separately was on the right track. But I have another recipe for white cake that is so superior I don't need to adjust this one.
The cake was very dense & not moist at all. This might be because I used regular flour instead of cake flour.
I loved the name, gave it a go using half and half, half white chocolate pudding, and mixed by hand. Used at two totally different parties, (ethnicity and age), and it went over great.
My cake turned out wonderfully moist. I did use all purpose flour, but made the necessary changes that were needed for this substitution. To substitute all purpose flour for cake flour, measure 2 tablespoons less of all purpose flour per cup of cake flour. The amount of all purpose flour used in this recipe is about l tablespoon less then 2 cups. In addition I sifted the flour after measuring. If you don't use less all purpose flour then what the recipe calls for in cake flour, your cake will not be moist. I increased vanilla to 2 teaspoons and substituted the shortening for soft butter. Be sure to use dry utensils and glass bowls when beating the egg whites. Add egg white in two stages as specified in recipe. Great flavor and texture!
This amount of batter would produce a better looking layer if baked in 8" pans rather than 9" pans. Also, the amount of salt needs to be cut back by at least 1/2; all I could taste was salt even though I substituded the juice and grated rind of 1 lemon.
Didnt work for me? Cake had corn bread texture and "weird" after taste. Not my cup of tea!
I didn't follow the steps, only the ingredients...it's in the oven now. I'm scared
Ok, first of all I LOVED THIS RECIPE!! I cut the recipe to half to make a one layer cake, used maybe a 6 inch cake round (?), I don't think I needed all the batter, cause the pan is so small. And I used vanilla buttercream frosting, yummy! So it became the top layer for my 3-tier cake. Fabulous! Everyone was very impressed at my parents suprise anniversary dinner party!! Thanks Ginger!
This is a simple and effective cake batter. To the people who commented saying "I don't like how this is mixed" and "This is no way to treat a cake batter" - It is actually. This is how you treat a white cake batter. Very similar to Angel Food Cake. If you don't like it, buy boxed cake mix. I've been using the same recipe as this since I was about twelve and I've never had a problem with it. Sifting helps, and I agree - using half and half creates a richer cake.
**For those reviewers who had to poke a jab at those of us who did not enjoy this recipe - I happen to bake quite a lot and have never had any cake turn out quite like this one, unless you count Johnny-Cake. Yes, I used LARGE eggs. No, I did not use All-Purpose flour...I know very well what cake flour is and how it is different from all-purpose, bread and whole wheat flour. I also live in a humid climate so I shouldn't have to adjust this recipe. I am also amazed at the amount of people who give this recipe RAVE reviews after changing it (reduce flour, baking time, etc) or adding special ingredients (pudding mix). What happened to rating a recipe as it is written?*** I tried this recipe today, after searching for a good, light white cake recipe. It definitly wasn't what I was looking for. Despite being slightly moist and springy, it had a dense and sandy quality when eaten that we didn't like. It also definitly tastes like sweet cornbread...not at all what I had hoped for. ETA....This recipe (along with French Silk Frosting is staight out of an older edition of Betty Crocker. At least give them credit to the ORIGINAL author)
There are no stars as yet because I am just getting ready to make this...but I had to dissagree with one review saying that you should use a cold bowl/mixers to beat the egg whites. That is true for cream but for egg whites you usually get a better end product with everything even the egg whites themselves being room temp!
I used light butter for the shortening and added 1/2 tsp almond extract. I baked it in a 9x13 pan w/parchment paper on the bottom so I could take it out and cut it in half. I knew it was risky, but it really came out great. It was thin and dense but very tasty and yummy w/vanilla pudding in the middle. I frosted it w/chocolate peanut butter frosting.
EWWWWWW. i mixed the egg whites separately. i added it into the batter. the batter was delicious but thats about it. the cake started rising well, but then is went flat. the cake was crunchy, crumbly, chewy, and completely gross! not trying this again. maybe there isnt enough flour?
I have been baking this particular cake since I was nine and have NEVER had it come out like cornbread. As a skilled baker, I would remind you that in baking when a recipe calls for eggs, you must use LARGE eggs. That is a common standard unless otherwise noted in your recipe. Through the years I've modified my recipe slightly and will use sea salt and butter instead of salt and shortening and two teaspoons vanilla. Occasionally in dryer climates you may need to add an eighth to a quarter cup more milk.
After reading the dryness comment, I used half and half instead of regular milk and it turned out really well.
This recipe tasted like corn bread and butter. It was awful! I don't recommend this to anyone.
This cake is THE best!!! I love it!
I followed this recipe exactly. It came out very heavy, dry, and tough.
I absolutely love this cake, and for all of the right reasons. It's light, and easy, and comes out perfectly. Sometimes I get impatient, waiting for it to cool- but that's normal with cakes, that they take awhile. I used to make this recipe, about five years ago, but then I lost the cookbook that I had the recipe in. I was ecstatic when I found the same recipe here. Pretty much any frosting will taste good with this, but I usually use the French Silk Frosting as recommended. I also use this recipe sometimes to make Petits Fours, by putting the batter into a baking pan instead. Cooking times do vary though.
I really liked this cake and thought it was easy. I almost forgot to add the vanilla. I will defnitely make it again. I frosted it with buttercream frosting and chopped strawberries inbetween the layers (frosted the layers so it wouldn't soak through). It was great!
Just made this for cupcakes and it turned out very well, if not a little bit lacking in flavor. I used butter instead of shortening, so it didnt come out a super white color as it otherwise would. I also creamed the sugar and butter together before adding the dry ingredients and then added everything except the egg white and beat until just smooth. beating for a full 2 minutes would change the structure of the cake drastically, and may be why many people said this cake is too dense. i also folded in the egg whites as previously mentioned. the cakes turned out super light and fluffy when i put them in the oven for about 13 minutes. i might try adding some vanilla bean or more extract next time to amp up the flavor.
This cake was very dry and had the cornbread consistency like previous reviews said.
Very dry
I used butter and half & half for their equivalents in the recipe. I also combined the dry ingredients together, then the wet, then the eggs. The cake was very light, fluffy, and SUPER RICH that way. I also added a touch of almond extract--it tasted just like wedding cake. This is my new go-to cake recipe.
The cake looked really spectacular when baked, however it tasted like cornbread and that wasn't what I wanted, it was a lot of effort for such disappointing results,
I just made this cake for a wedding and it turned out fabulous. People kept coming back for more! I followed some other suggestions, using 1 and 1/2 c half and half instead of milk and adding a package of white chocolate pudding mix in with the flour. I turned the oven down to 325 to prevent the cake from "falling" or caving in. It turned out perfect, moist and very flavorful. This is by far my favorite white cake recipe.
easy to make, was not dense, I guess you could say fluffy. But it did taste like baking powder. We followed the directions exactly until I realized that batter tasted so awful. I was going to add more sugar but decided on an extra teaspoon of vanilla. It's dry, crumbly and still tastes bad. I'm going to turn it into a poke cake with some vanilla pudding, maybe that will make it edible.
This is a wonderful recipe, enough so that I am moved to rate it. I didn't have any shortening so I used unsalted butter instead. This cake freezes and unfreezes really well. A true winner in my opinion.
I love this cake! I make it at every birthday and special occasion and just change the icing and decorations. It's so lovely and light, it's a family favourite!
Baked this cake for our wedding. It was a huge hit! Soft texture and a delicious cake for any occasions, No complaints or comments beyond it was amazing.
This is a good white cake. I filled it with a Lemon Whipped Cream filling (Lemon Custard from this site cut with whipped cream to lighten it); frosted it with Mom's Buttercream Frosting (this site); and topped it with coconut and Royal Icing spring flowers. I brought it to work for a birthday and everyone loved it. The cake was moist and easy to work with once baked. I did find making it to be somewhat labor intensive. I have a hand mixer so the beating was harder than it would have been with a stand mixer.
I bake and decorate cakes as a side job and this cake always gets great reviews! I've used it with fillings, different types of icing and each time it is fantastic. As with all cakes, you must make sure you do not overbake the cake...it will be dry and not turn out. This is a wonderful light, but sweet cake.
this recipe makes the perfect wedding cake! it's white with white frosting!! or you can decorate it any way you like.
Absolutely perfect cake! I frosted it with whipped cream, sugar and a bit of vanilla and put raspberries all over the top. It was a huge hit at my 5 year old's birthday party.
This recipe was awesome. Flavor is great. I did alter it with the 1 1/2 c half and half instead of milk and adding the 1/2 package white choc. pudding mix, to make it more moist. Make sure you use cake flour...that's what makes it rise so well, and I used round cake pans and it turned out great.
It was a good cake, but nothing to write home about :)
This cake was fairly simple to make. It is a great cake for decorating. I used it to make a flag cake for Fourth of July. It is very yummy.
This is a must try!!! Great recipe! was worried how it would turn out after reading other reviews, but it was awsome! followed recipe and added about 1/2c. My mom said it reminded her of the wedding cakes the bakery made when she was a kid!
I wish I would have read the reviews first before making this so called cake. What a waste of time and ingredients. I just hope the birds liek it. It went flat and tasted weird.
I thought this cake was pretty good. However, a bit too much baking soda. Next time I make it I will definetely put less in because it had a weird flavor.
This cake turned out beautifully!! Nice and moist and not too sweet on it's own. Made it for at the restaurant for a nice light dessert. Filled it with lemon curd and topped with a buttercream icing.
Wow!!!! This cake is fantastic. It was easy to make and tasted delicious!!! I used the article and made a flag cake for our Fourth Of July celebration. Everyone seemed to enjoy it and it not only tasted good, but looked good too! Thanks Ginger for the great recipe!
Because my son has an intollerance to dairy, I used coconut oil in place of the shortening and coconut milk instead of milk. I will definitely try this again as the cake, even without cake flour, turned out very nice. My oven baked a little too fast and the top was a little too done...and I didn't have powdered sugar for a nice icing. This is a keeper and a safe dessert or birthday cake for my son!
I made this using mostly half and half plus some milk as per the previous reviews. I was also a bit worried about it being dry so I added some applesauce. It was almost soggy now so next time I'll make exactly as written,although I thought it had a bit of a baking powder aftertaste when eaten before frosting. Next time maybe I'll cut the baking powder back a little?
Hey, I just made this cake yesterday, thought my comments got in there but guess not so here goes again..This cake turned out perfect.I followed high altitude instructions and the consistency was perfect. yes it tastes alittle like cornbread,or white cake. but I think almond flavoring is a much better choice for this cake..very good cake..
I do agree that it tastes too much like baking powder. I followed the recipe step by step.
Delicious! I substituted 1/2c butter for shortening, other than that followed directions. I made this for the 4th and everyone loved it! Thanks for sharing.
I did not care for this recipe. It had an unappealing texture, and tasted like cornbread muffins
I made this cake for Memorial Day. I made a the sheet version to make a flag cake. It turned out awesome, not too sweet. I frosted it with 1 cup heavy cream whipped with 1/4 cup conf. sugar. Topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries. We didn't taste the "sweet cornbread", just a refreshing light cake. A great summer cake.
Tasted great. Fluffy is a stretch but maybe that was my altitude.
this was a great cake, the only changes i made was using half and half, 2 teaspoons of vanilla bean paste and about half a package of vanilla instant pudding mix. I have madet his for several people and they have all loved it, with and without icing
Not intending to be rude, but this is my least favorite recipe I've ever followed. The mixing technique is streniouse and shortning should not be used. I followed the recipe exact, and it was the worst thing I've ever tasted. This is my favorite cake and was hoping for a better recipe than I have. Even the batter is thicker than cake batter should be. This needs to be revised.
This cake was fantastic. It was so easy! I only made a couple minor changes. Substituted half and half for the milk, added a couple teaspoons of strawberry flavoring and just a small bit of red food coloring to make it pink. It's fabulously light and fluffy. I had a few air holes so I know to get the egg whites stirred in a little better next time. This is my go-to white cake from now on!
In theory I like this but it was not as moist as I want it as is. Two more egg whites and you are good to go. Also, follow others suggestions and beat eggs separately.
this recipe was exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a white cake to go with a fruity icing and this is perfect. I took people's suggestions and used half and half instead of milk and that worked well. The recipe is for a 13x9 inch pan, but I baked this in an 11x15x1 inch pan for 20 minutes and it worked just fine. I highly recommend this recipe.
There is too much butter in this cake, which makes it very heavy and although it tastes good, it sits very badly in the stomach. Will look for a lighter version in the future.
Yum, liked by all!
For me, this cake turned out moist and light. Reading the problems some reviewers had with a dry cake, I made sure to beat the egg whites to soft peaks only instead of stiff (and dry) as directed, a trick I got recently while watching a cooking show. I don't purchase cake flour anymore, instead I reduced my all-purpose flour to 2 cups. Only problem, I forgot to flour the pans and had a hard time unmolding. I plan to line my pans with parchment next time. Turned out great and I plan to make it again, anytime I have extra egg whites in my fridge.
This recipe was ok.
This wasn't anything I would ever make again. I made it for my daughters birthday and we didn't care for the flavor. Very heavy cake, almost like a pound cake and the flavor was nothing I would expect out of a cake. I rarely rate anything this low but would hate to have someone make this for a special occasion just to have it be an embarassment.
I loved this recipe! I used almond extract instead of vanilla. I also beat the egg whites separately and folded them into the batter.
Nice and simple.
I was hoping this was like my grandmother's recipe unfortunately the cake fell in the oven and was crumbly. It could have been my own mistake but I thought I followed the directions listed exactly. :(
This cake is great i made it today!
I liked it. It was great, But I don't get why it is called a silver white cake when it is yellow-ish.
I used 1/2 cup butter instead of shortening, SOY MILK instead of regular milk, and half SPLENDA,half SUGAR for the sugar requirement. Much healthier this way, and I believe the texture of the soy milk is responsible for giving the cake its unique texture. Also, just for fun, I threw in some chocolate chips and sprinkles. Almost a whole new reciple..absolutley delicious and far less calories...and some nutritional value!
I have tried this recipe using various methods and adaptations. It is extrememly dry, with a floury texture. Not one i would use again.
I've made this recipe twice now, once as a layer cake and once as a sheet cake. Like the other reviewers, I used butter and half-n-half. It's quite easy and it went over very well at both events I took it to.
I made for fathers day 2010 with white mountain frosting and lemon filling. Was sooo dry. I will never make a shortening cake or use this method of putting all ing. together and adding unbeaten whites again. I am so upset this did not turn out.
The cake was very good, however it was a little dry. I did not think it tasted like cornbread at all, nOr did I have the trouble with the cake flattening.
The cake was delicious! I was hosting a dinner party and I had to make a whole new one because my husband and I ate the first one!
This was my wedding cake, a cousin made it as a gift and it was wonderful with a great butter cream frosting. She does have one extra trick she added approx 2/3 cup shaved, and broken into small pieces of milk chocolate in it. She chops milk chocolate chips but a bar of chocolate shaved works too. Everyone loved it!!
I think that the cake is beautiful! I think it also looks yummy!!!!!!!!!!!
I'm getting married and will be making my own cake and have been looking for a light summer cake to decorate, this is the one! It's very easy,light and because it has no heavy flavors it is easy to add any flavorings I want. Thanks Ginger
This is a great cake if you know what to expect. It's a cross between a shortcake and a white cake, meaning it's less sweet and less spongy. It is perfect for any whipped light frostings and fruit. I make it often if we want a light dessert.
My daughter LOVES this cake...it is her new favourite!
Great texture! I loved it with the French Silk Frosting and also cream cheese frosting was good as well. Everyone asks for it for their birthday. Would win a prize anytime!
It's a little dry but I don't get this cornbread texture and taste that certain reviewers keep refering to. I have never had a cake that used cake flour come out with a cornbread texture. It makes me wonder if some of these people know what cake flour is. I bet a lot of them are using all-purpose flour thinking that it's the same thing; it's not. Cake flour is a low protein flour that produces cakes with a soft, light texture. It usually comes in boxes the size of a Bisquick box. Two popular brands are Swan's Down and Softasilk.
It was tasty, but dry
this cake is really dry.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections