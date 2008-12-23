Silver White Cake

**For those reviewers who had to poke a jab at those of us who did not enjoy this recipe - I happen to bake quite a lot and have never had any cake turn out quite like this one, unless you count Johnny-Cake. Yes, I used LARGE eggs. No, I did not use All-Purpose flour...I know very well what cake flour is and how it is different from all-purpose, bread and whole wheat flour. I also live in a humid climate so I shouldn't have to adjust this recipe. I am also amazed at the amount of people who give this recipe RAVE reviews after changing it (reduce flour, baking time, etc) or adding special ingredients (pudding mix). What happened to rating a recipe as it is written?*** I tried this recipe today, after searching for a good, light white cake recipe. It definitly wasn't what I was looking for. Despite being slightly moist and springy, it had a dense and sandy quality when eaten that we didn't like. It also definitly tastes like sweet cornbread...not at all what I had hoped for. ETA....This recipe (along with French Silk Frosting is staight out of an older edition of Betty Crocker. At least give them credit to the ORIGINAL author)