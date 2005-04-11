Buckeye Balls II

Buckeye balls are chocolate-covered balls of peanut butter and confectioners' sugar.

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper; set aside.

  • Place confectioners' sugar, peanut butter, softened butter, and vanilla into a large bowl; mix together with your hands to form a smooth stiff dough. Shape into balls using 2 teaspoons of dough for each ball. Place on prepared baking sheet; refrigerate until ready to coat.

  • Melt shortening and chocolate together in a metal bowl over a pan of lightly simmering water, stirring occasionally, until smooth; remove from heat.

  • Remove balls from the refrigerator; insert a wooden toothpick into a ball, and dip into melted chocolate. Return to baking sheet, chocolate-side down, and remove toothpick. Repeat with remaining balls. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 12g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 81.2mg. Full Nutrition
