Buckeye Balls II

These are sooooo good! The PB center is just the right consistency and none of those "weird" ingredients like graham crackers! I followed other reviewers advice and reduced the 10X sugar to 3 C. I also increased PB to 1 C and will probably add still more next time. These were a little time consuming and my presentation isn't the best, but I'm sure both will improve as I continue to experiment w/this recipe. I melted my choc chips in the microwave (45 sec, stir, 30 sec). The first time I used 1/2 bag of milk choc chips w/the shortening. Next time, just the chips. Finally, semi sweet mini chips (yes, all 3 "batches" of choc covering for 1 batch of balls....about 1 1/4 bags of chips and I used it all). This made about 86 smallish balls for me. Thanks for a great recipe! I made the balls and then placed in freezer for 30 min, consistency was fine for dipping.