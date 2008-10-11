Broccoli Potato Soup
A quick, hearty soup. Great on a wintry afternoon.
My husband I really enjoyed this recipe. There were a few things we changed that made it even better. We doubled the recipe as well as added extra chopped potatoes. We cooked some chopped garlic with the onions. And added some ramano and parmesan cheese. It was amazing!
Yum yum, we LOVED it, I 'accidentally' added more cheese than stated (about 2 cups) and it was delicious. My boyfriend dipped whole mushrooms in it like fondue. I will definitely make it again, but will probably double the recipe, as it only ended up being about 2 servings.
I didn't have condensed cream of potato soup, but I did have potatoes...and those were peeled and cut into cubes. I added a little extra milk and used chicken broth instead of water. Also, salt was necessary and I added an additional 1/3 cup of parmesan cheese to the 1/3 cup of cheddar. Overall, solid recipe for a basic soup.
Great way to use up broccoli. Like other readers, I also used about twice as much cheese and seasoned it with 1 tsp. chicken bouillon granules. It really only makes about 3 good sized servings for a main dish served with salad & bread. Had to use dried basil, of course you use less amount than fresh.
I needed a quick soup for my bridge group that was coming on a very snowy day. I found this the day before, made it that night and the group loved it. Even had a request for the recipe. Only thing I would do differently would be to chop the oinions instead of slice. It has a very good taste. Thanks for submitting it. PP
Very nice recipe to play up a canned soup. Tastey and fast, was a perfect supper for Ash Wednesday.
This is a good soup as written, but as others said, it doesn't make very much. I now steam the broccoli rather than stir frying it, including the stalk. I put the cooked stalks with the milk in the blender before adding it to the rest for a bit more flavor.
We liked this very much after I made a few minor changes based on availabiilty and personal preferences. I did half milk, half stock and then used a stick blender to partly puree - all the creaminess with not as much fat. Also subbed some of the cheddar for parmesan for the same reason. Used about a 1/2 Tbsp of pesto because didn't have fresh basil. Only made enough for 2 of us though.
This recipe should be doubled, it doesn't make very much. Very good though.
this is very good and quick to make.
This soup was wonderful. I would definately suggest doubling as it doesn't make much.
Instead of broccoli I used frozen mixed veggies, cooked them in the microwave and sauted them w/ the butter and celery (I didn't have any onion). I followed the rest of it it a T. My aunt who is very sick w/ cancer ate a bowl of this soup which made me happy. My daughter asked for seconds but I said no because it is fattening, but it could be made a lot healthier using low-fat versions of everything, but in my aunt's situation, she needs the calories and fat, so I made it w/ 4% milk and whole fat cheese and so forth. I took a bite...it is rich and good!
I loved this soup! It took no time at all to whip up and my DH who is soooo picky licked his bowl clean. I did like others and chopped my onions (fine) and added approx. 2 cups of cheese. Wonderful on a cold winter's night.
This is just what I was looking for! I had broccoli I needed to use up. This is also great because it's one of those recipes that you can keep the ingredients on hand and make it in a pinch. I only used half an onion (finely diced) and 1/4 tsp. dried basil. Thanks for sharing!
This was actually pretty darn good. Just needed a little more "umph" in the flavor department, but that's okay.
This recipe was easy and so good! I used frozen broccoli crowns instead of fresh because I had them on hand and it turned out perfectly. Serve with a warm baguette and you have a tasty cold weather meal!
I'm not really sure how to rate this recipe because I ended up making alot of changes... as is it would have been rather bland for our family. I used two cans of potato soup, added four diced cooked potatos, added diced ham, onion powder, and a bit of chicken bouillon. I blend my youngest's serving to hide the veggies from her and my hubby said next time blend it all, he tought hers tasted even better! So excellent base recipe, easy to make and easy to play with to make it work for you!
This soup was very quick and tasty-a great way to dress up canned soup. I made this for my parents and we all wanted seconds. Even my two year old son ate it (once I picked out the broccoli for him!) Following another reviewer's advice, I chopped the onion, which worked well. It might be great for a "winter's afternoon" but we just enjoyed it in the middle of a hot Aussie summer too!
Gluten Free People - don't shy away! Made this gluten free by using Progresso's gluten free potato/broccoli soup as the base. So delicious. I did add more of the liquids and 2 c of chicken stock (can use veg) and one chopped, peeled potato to beef it up a bit which then required extra salt and pepper.
Alright - not great. Found the pepper to be too much. Will reduce or elimate completely if I try it again.
Delicious and easy to make my family really enjoyed the soup. Specially in cold weather.
I used a bag of frozen broccoli florets and dried basil and was very impressed with how it turned out. I poured the frozen broccoli directly into the saute pan, so the first step took 30 minutes instead of 5 minutes, but worth it!
This was very good and easy. Next time I will double the recipe because my husband ate most of it by himself.
flavor is just good - but it get 5 stars for being SOOOOOO easy
This was very good, and very easy! I think I would double the soup mixture next time but keep the broccoli amount the same. Great with bread to dip!
I was surprised at how good this soup really was! I doubled the recipe and added more cheese, and my kids finally ate broccoli!
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!! while eating it i couldn't stop myself from saying 'mmmmmmm' like every minute or so. really so good, flavorful, filling, low calorie! will make again and again. the only thing i changed was soy milk for regular milk, because im intolerant. mmmm good.
I used turkey stock rather than water. Only 1 can of potato soup, extra milk, extra potatoes, added a but of salt and small amount of cheddar cheese. Family loved it.
i tweaked the recipe by adding more ingredients but I used the broccoli and potato soup and onions,I also added garlic, can cheese soup, chicken bouillon, basil, pepper, no salt was needed and I didnt add milk just some water... and served with bread to dip... came out amazing
SOO Good! And easy!
Very good base recipe you can do your own thing to. I, personally, used 2 cans potato soup, steamed the broccoli, sauteed onion with garlic, can evaporated milk, carrots,cut up potatoes, added chicken boullion, water. I blended some of the broccoli, and a bit of cauliflower, with some of the soup andstirred it all together. Excellent soup, just use what you want..thanx!
This is pretty good and easy to make.. I used Italian seasoning instead of just basil, used twice the amount of cheese, and add some garlic powder. Good for a quick meal!
Good recipe. I added garlic, celery, frozen corn, cubed red potatos, cream cheese, fat free sour cream, fat freee 1/2 & 1/2. Great main dish. Wow, I didnt realize how much I changed this recipe until I typed it up.
Excellent and so easy to make!
Not all that great to my tastebuds, but it was easy.
This soup is super easy and really good. I personally tend to go for the more made from scratch soups, but sometimes ya just gotta go for easy recipes. I give it 5 stars for easy cooking, 4 stars for flavor, and 3 stars for what I will call creativity. Average it out and this 4 star recipe is great for a quick easy fix with tons of veggies. I even added more than this recipe had. Sometimes simple is great and this recipe is just that. Keep a can of Cream of Potato in your pantry and voila you have a good soup in no time! NIcely done
Simple and delicious.
5 stars for being flavorful and very easy to make. I also chopped the onion but added extra cheese and added a touch of garlic powder. Good served with bacon crumbles on top.
not bad.... it needed some salt and something else... i'll say some corn but my wife blames that on the fact that i love corn.
Excellent -- like the other reviewers, I chopped the onion. I also added some white pepper and extra cheddar. ;)
This was a great easy soup to make. I doubled it, I substituted the onion for onion powder and added 2 cups of cheese instead. Will definitely make again.
For me, this was a 4 star recipe as written. After tasting it, I knew it was too bland for our tastes so I started modifying. I doubled everything except the broccoli, I used about 2.5 cups of florets. I omitted the onions as we don't like them and used 2 cloves of garlic (minced) instead. I added marjoram, a little onion powder, and upped the black pepper a tad. I also added a cup or so of diced, cooked ham and 2 peeled/diced potatoes. I let this simmer for an hour before adding the cheese. Like others, I used more cheese than called for. This is SO good served with crusty french bread for dipping, thank you for the great starter recipe.
Very good! My only additions were a little chicken stock and crushed red pepper. Yummy!
Like others, I added more cheese. I thought there was too much onion so I recommend using only half.
