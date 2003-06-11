Easy Tortilla Soup
A friend passed this on to me. It is wonderful besides being so easy.
I love this soup and make it often--it's so quick, versatile and easy! I add frozen yellow corn, black beans (if I have them), and a whole jalapeño or 2 to the mix. Sometimes I use one can diced tomatoes w/ green chilies, one can regular diced tomatoes (keeping the juice from both cans) and omit the tomato sauce.Read More
it was good and easy to makeRead More
A friend's mother gave me a recipe similar to this one. I use a family size can of soup and do not use the tomato sauce. I "soup" mine up though. I start with chicken breasts(cut in small cubes), onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Saute these first then add soup and rotel. I also add corn (canned or frozen) and some chopped cilantro right at the end. It is delicious!
This recipe was very delicious and sooooooo easy. I borrowed the idea from another reviewer and added frozen corn, black beans, and also I added about 1/2 a jalepeno, 2 tablespoons of salsa, salt and black pepper, 2 dashes of hot sauce. I like Spicy. It was thick with the added corn and beans, but very hearty and delicious. Thanks for the great recipes. I will make it again. :)
I did add some extra spice to this recipe (chili powder, cilantro & juice from a jar of hot chili peppers). This was so easy & very, very good. Great for football Sundays'.
This is the best for busy households. It takes longer to prepare than to warm up. And it is a big hit with everyone I serve it too.
I love the idea of using chicken and rice for the base of this soup. Great idea! As per other reviews, I went without the tomato sauce and instead doubled the diced tomatoes. Add a can of black beans. Added some spices - cumin, chili powder, paprika, garlic salt, black pepper to taste. You can really play around with this recipe to suit your tastes. I'm a from-scratch kind of cook myself, but because of how well this turned out, I will be taking the shortcut route in the future for tortilla soup. Love it!
I added the ciltro, onion, and a squeeze of lemon. This was a quick and easy recipe to prepare. I would recommend this to friend.
It was really good. I added in a lil taco seasoning and avocado....and it was soooooooo YUMMY. My daughter is a Tortilla soup fanatic to begin with and she said it was the best soup she ever had. Thats how she judges Mexican restaurants, if their soup is good, then shes happy. lol If its not, she wont return. So i was pleased cuz she is a rough food critic at times...and shes only 10yrs old. lol
My husband and I really liked this recipe. It was easy to make and very good!
Pretty good as is, but I added some spices (ground cumin and chili powder) as well as corn and beans in the end to spice it up a little bit. Then it was a little bitter, so I added some brown sugar, and it was delightful!
Great flavor, and fast to make! I used tortilla chips with a hint of lime for even extra flavor. I also would recommend adding lime to the soup to kick it up even more. Great recipe!
This recipe is great! It's very forgiving (I accidently defrosted spaghetti sauce instead of my tomato sauce and it was still good). This is now a regular dish for me!
For a 5 minute meal, this soup is great! Even the kids liked it.
I needed a quick, yummy soup to feed my very hungry husband for dinner. To be honest I didn't think this was going to any good at all, I thought it was way too easy to be good. But I made it, and we instantly fell in love with this soup. Our new favorite! I'm glad becuase it was so easy too. I accidently put a can of chicken noodle soup in, but we liked the noodles in it. This recipe is a keeper forever!
This is certainly easy -- and yummy too! I did add black beans and some frozen yellow corn, but otherwise I kept the recipe the same. My whole family loved it! (My husband doesn't care for tomatoes and we didn't find this recipe overly tomato-y.) I also made this for a friend who'd had surgery and her whole family loved it too. Will most certainly make again and again....
This was really easy. My girlfriends reallt like it- I served it witha taco salad. Only thing I changed was I added some pepper.
Very easy to make and tastes very good! I served with cheese quesadillas and my husband loved it!
I made this for an open house and everyone loved it! I used mild tomatoes with green chilis and added a bit of garlic. I also crunched a few chips on top and added the cheese instead of pouring the soup over. I had many people ask for the recipe and a few said it was like the tortilla soup at the fancy restaurant downtown. It was so easy, too, and few ingredients.
Oh so easy and really good! I followed some other reviews and added a small can of corn, a can of pinto beans and the last of our Thanksgiving turkey "finally!". It sat for a couple days to let the flavors marry and when heating it for dinner I added just a little chicken broth to thin it out. Will definitely make this again - thanks for the recipe!!
So so super quick and easy!! Added 1 can chicken broth, mixed beans, corn, and hominey! I will be making this over and over!
I liked this, and I will make it again. After reading other reviews, I cut back on the tomato sauce and diced tomatoes - only using about 1/2 to 3/4 cans of each. Mine was spicy, but I love it that way. Will make again!
Delicious and super easy!
Must be my taste buds, but too tomatoey, and salty. Not spicy enough. But definetly get 5*****'s for easiness of preparation. Yvette
This is awesome. I used a can of diced tomatoes with jalepenos, and an additional can of mexican style stewed tomatoes, and my husband just loves it. Although it isn't even close for ingredients the taste reminds me of a favored soup I have in Mexico.
This is super easy and fast to make and so good. I have made numerous batches since discovering this recipe.
Very easy to make and good too! As is, it tends to be a bit too tomato flavored for me, but with a few extras (like corn and black beans, which others have mentioned), it's a great meal.
This is excellent and so easy to prepare. Great for on the go Moms.
5 stars for easy preparation. It tasted great, but was a little too tomato-ey for me, and also way too salty, hence the overall 4 star rating. Hey, what can I say, a recipe doesn't get any easier than that!
Have made this several times. Very easy and very good. Great dinner to whip up for the family after working all day.
Add a can of Chicken chunks and a can of black beans and this soups is to die for! If you want it more spicy, the tomato and green chiles can comes in different levels of "hot" if you buy the "Ortega" brand. Very easy, very inexpensive, and SO good! We make it all the time. Thank you!
the recipe was so easy and it came out so YUMMY! I followed what other reviewers did. I added a small frozen box of yellow corn, salt, pepper, chili powder and instead of black beans (my boyfriend doesn't like) I added pinto beans! It was delicious! I loved the surprise of the cheese and HOMEMADE tortilla strips on the bottom!
Mine came out EXTREMELY thick, like jambalaya. I added about a cup of water to make it more of a soupy consistency. I also added cilantro, chili powder, corn, and black beans. This recipe is a good start.
LOVED this recipe! Tasted like restaurant quality soup! We added some chopped bell peppers and cooked rice to tailor it to our tastes--phenomenal!
awesome,my husband and father in law couldnt believe it was made from a can,we used lots of cheese and put chopped cilantro on top,yummy
This soup is so quick and easy, but it still tastes wonderful
I made this on a cold day in March, and loved it soooo much! It was so easy to make. My boyfriend couldnt' believe it tasted so much like a gourmet tortilla soup. Like other reviewers, I put corn (about half a can), and then put black beans (about half a can). But also added about 3/4 cup water to make sure it isn't super creamy. I simmered it for about 10 minutes more, since I added water. I served the tortilla and cheese on top though. Super great! Thanks for sharing.
My family loved this. I doubled the recipe and made it in my crockpot. Worked out fantastic. I added a jalapeno and served with tortilla chips that were small strips rather than large chips. Worked out perfectly.
With lots of tweaks, this is a great, easy soup. But I'm sorry, as written, I didn't like it. The condensed soup is so thick and salty without adding any water. I added two full cans of water, and that helped immensely. I also added chili powder and cumin, a can of corn, and a can of black beans rinsed and drained. After eating one bowl, I decided it needed a cup of cut-up chicken as well. As directed, I put chips in the bottom of the bowl and topped with cheese. After all this, it was yummy.
Five stars! Awesome recipe, so easy to make and you can add some ingredients like fresh corn and or black beans to make it your way. Only a few ingredients needed and you have tasty hot soup in minutes! Sandy
Excellent recipe. I added my own cooked chicken and used shredded 'Mexican' cheese and lime tortilla chips. Yum. This one's a keeper. Sooooo easy.
I was stunned when I, on a lark, looked up a tortilla soup & saw it was "made by Sikes" as My last name is Sikes!! Who would of thought? Anyway, great soup but I changed it by adding whole kernel white corn, Mexican rice, cubed peeled potatoes, sliced avocado, diced onion, chopped green onion, finely diced garlic, diced tomatoes, using chicken base for my broth, shredded chicken breast, deep fried corn tortillas & putting shredded cheeses on it after serving it up . *Not using cilantro (personal choice) but a tsp of cumin, salt, pepper & garlic salt. I'm forgetting something but will edit & add it here when I go back to my list. Thank you "Sikes"!
I added corn, black beans and left over shredded pork. It was delicious. I would like to see the nutritional info without the chips and cheese.
This was a great recipe! At first i was hesitant to fix it because of the lack of ingredients but it came out great. A also added some leftover broasted chicken to it since it was in the fridge. I cant wait to cook it again!
