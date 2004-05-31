Pecan Tarts

Rating: 4.67 stars
69 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Individual tarts make an elegant dessert presentation.

By Britney Satterfield

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tarts
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease 8 3-inch tart tins.

  • Roll out pastry and cut 8 5-inch circles. Fit pastry circles into greased tart tins.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, sugar, butter or margarine, corn syrup, and vanilla extract. Mix well, then stir in pecans. Pour an equal amount of mixture into each pastry-lined tart tin.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes until pastry is golden brown and filling is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 57.9mg; sodium 301.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (72)

Most helpful positive review

LIFEGUARD50
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2004
These were great! I prepared the recipe exactly as indicated but used the small mini-tin to make them bite size! Delicious! Will make these again! Read More
Most helpful critical review

tigerstripes175
Rating: 3 stars
12/08/2017
Honestly wish it came with a crust recipe so you don't have to go searching around for one that may-or-may-not be able to cook within the time frame though it looks very delicious! Read More
Reviews:
Canadian Unicorn
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2005
This was a great recipe - I used the frozen, pre-made tarts since I'm really not a pastry person, and they turned out wonderfully! Using the regular-sized frozen shells, this recipe made 13 tarts. I served them with a dollop of unsweetened whipped cream on top to counter the uber-sugaryness of the tarts. Read More
K
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2007
These were awesome!! i did as another reviewer suggested and made the in mini muffin pans. i made at least 30 and they were all gone by the next day. i also used a store bought pasty crust. it worked just fine Read More
Kelli F
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2008
These were pretty good. The filling was too much for 8 tarts however. I filled mine almost to the top of the shells and they boiled over in the oven. Next time I will fill shells 3/4 full - maybe making 10 - 12 tarts. Read More
ernesta
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2008
THESE are a little too sweet. they puffed up when i pulled them out of the oven but deflated after a minute. like any other tart recipe i made a variety - pecans walnuts with choco chips raisins and cereal. what i do is i just add a tablespoon or more of the choices in the molded crust mix the filling then pour it over the "variety" and crust. i didn't double the recipe and made 24 regular cupcake sizes. (by the way i don't roll the dough. i divide it by 2. take one and divide it by 4 then divide those by 3s. repeat for the other one and ask help from my 5 year old daughter to mold the doughs:D). Read More
Terrilynn Wiley
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2011
Extremely easy to make, my very first attempt and they came out excellent. I also used store bought tarts shells it yielded about 18. I recommend this recipe if it's your first time. I have made these several times (over 100) I sold them by the dozen to raise money for my daughters boxing trips. I always have satisfied customers that always come back for more. Read More
Smiths at the Lake
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2007
First skeptical about this recipe's claims turned out being very very pleased. A super quick fuss-free preparation when paired with pre-made pie/tart shells that is perfect for surprise company. Added extra pecans as previously recommended...very regal results! Made it to one of my favorite recipes! Read More
TheCattlemansWife
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2008
I made these in a mini muffin pan as suggested by another reviewer - they came out well however I had a lot of trouble with the crusts. I used pre-made pie crusts and used a wide coffee cup to cut out circles. They fit into the tin prefectly but when I put them in the oven to brown them slightly before putting in the pie filling the crusts shrunk a lot! Just thought I would add as a caution for the next cook that is still learning! Read More
Rene
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2006
I made these tarts last year for christmas gift and my hairdresser love them. Read More
tigerstripes175
Rating: 3 stars
12/08/2017
Honestly wish it came with a crust recipe so you don't have to go searching around for one that may-or-may-not be able to cook within the time frame though it looks very delicious! Read More
