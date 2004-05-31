Pecan Tarts

1 of 72

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe - I used the frozen, pre-made tarts since I'm really not a pastry person, and they turned out wonderfully! Using the regular-sized frozen shells, this recipe made 13 tarts. I served them with a dollop of unsweetened whipped cream on top to counter the uber-sugaryness of the tarts. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars These were great! I prepared the recipe exactly as indicated but used the small mini-tin to make them bite size! Delicious! Will make these again! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars These were awesome!! i did as another reviewer suggested and made the in mini muffin pans. i made at least 30 and they were all gone by the next day. i also used a store bought pasty crust. it worked just fine Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars These were pretty good. The filling was too much for 8 tarts however. I filled mine almost to the top of the shells and they boiled over in the oven. Next time I will fill shells 3/4 full - maybe making 10 - 12 tarts. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars THESE are a little too sweet. they puffed up when i pulled them out of the oven but deflated after a minute. like any other tart recipe i made a variety - pecans walnuts with choco chips raisins and cereal. what i do is i just add a tablespoon or more of the choices in the molded crust mix the filling then pour it over the "variety" and crust. i didn't double the recipe and made 24 regular cupcake sizes. (by the way i don't roll the dough. i divide it by 2. take one and divide it by 4 then divide those by 3s. repeat for the other one and ask help from my 5 year old daughter to mold the doughs:D). Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Extremely easy to make, my very first attempt and they came out excellent. I also used store bought tarts shells it yielded about 18. I recommend this recipe if it's your first time. I have made these several times (over 100) I sold them by the dozen to raise money for my daughters boxing trips. I always have satisfied customers that always come back for more. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars First skeptical about this recipe's claims turned out being very very pleased. A super quick fuss-free preparation when paired with pre-made pie/tart shells that is perfect for surprise company. Added extra pecans as previously recommended...very regal results! Made it to one of my favorite recipes! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I made these in a mini muffin pan as suggested by another reviewer - they came out well however I had a lot of trouble with the crusts. I used pre-made pie crusts and used a wide coffee cup to cut out circles. They fit into the tin prefectly but when I put them in the oven to brown them slightly before putting in the pie filling the crusts shrunk a lot! Just thought I would add as a caution for the next cook that is still learning! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made these tarts last year for christmas gift and my hairdresser love them. Helpful (5)