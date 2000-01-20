Cowboy Cookie Mix in a Jar

First of all, the mix looks beautiful in the jar. To the reviewers who said it didn't fit: (1) Make sure you're firmly packing down each level as you do it to make sure there will be room in the jar. (2) When you're measuring your flour, don't dip your cup measure into the flour and dump it into the jar. Loosely spoon the flour into the measuring cup, level it off with a knife, then put it into the jar. I did this one 1/3-cup at a time so I could press down each level. If you're dipping your measuring cup directly into the flour you could potentially have twice the amount of flour you need, as this method packs the flour in more tightly. If you measure the flour correctly, all the ingredients should fit perfectly with not an inch to spare. I baked the cookies myself and they burned to a crisp. I apparently have a different view of "walnut-sized." :) I tried again and kept a closer eye on the cookies, and they turned out beautifully. I'm not a big fan of oatmeal in my cookies but it's not an overwhelming taste, and I ended up liking them very much.