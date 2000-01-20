Cowboy Cookie Mix in a Jar

355 Ratings
  • 5 241
  • 4 81
  • 3 20
  • 2 5
  • 1 8

Cowboy cookies in a jar — layered for a beautiful mix that is great for gift-giving or bake sales.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Layer the ingredients in a 1-quart jar in the order given. Press each layer firmly in place before adding the next layer.

    Advertisement

  • Include a card with the following instructions — Cowboy Cookie Mix in a Jar: 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. 2. In a medium bowl, mix together 1/2 cup melted butter or margarine, 1 egg, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Stir in the entire contents of the jar. You may need to use your hands to finish mixing. Shape into walnut-sized balls. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. 3. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes in the preheated oven. Transfer from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 5.5g; sodium 132.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022