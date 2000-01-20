Cowboy Cookie Mix in a Jar
Cowboy cookies in a jar — layered for a beautiful mix that is great for gift-giving or bake sales.
This was a really great recipe. I changed the arrangement of the ingredients putting the flour on bottom, then the oatmeal, brown sugar, white sugar, nuts (I used walnuts) and chocolate chips. This kept the flour from spilling into the nuts and chocolate chips. I was unable to use all of the chocolate chips but the cookies still turned out delicious. I used a small spice jar to press all of the layers into the jar. Several mentioned the cookies getting hard. If you will put a half slice of white bread (wheat may work, I've just never tried it) in the container with the cookies and put a lid on them, they will stay soft. The bread gets hard but the cookies stay soft...very weird. Anyway, I tied little inexpensive ornaments and ribbon around them and printed the instructions on decorative labels and put on the jars. TOO CUTE!!! These will make great gifts!!Read More
I don't recommend. I followed the recipe exactly, but (1) it wouldn't fit into a 1 quart jar no matter how much I compacted it, (2) the cookie mix was so dry and crumbly it was nearly impossible to make dough balls, (3) the end result wasn't anything special, just a chocolate chip & oatmeal cookie that was rather dry.Read More
These are the BEST cookies I've ever had!!! I take them to work for birthdays and other celebrations and everyone always begs for the recipe. Everyone who receives them as a gift begs to get them again next year :-) One change I would make is to switch around the order they tell you to package the ingredients. Layer the chunky items (like chips and nuts) on top of the flour/sugar etc. Otherwise they end up covered up by settling flour and sugar. Use a widemouth jar, and make sure you pack the ingredients TIGHT, otherwise it won't all fit. These cookies are fabulous in every sense of the word!!!
Great idea! I think the next time I'll put the flour, baking sode and salt on the bottom layer to keep it from filtering down through the other layers. Do remember to PACK EACH LAYER or you'll never get it all in the jar! Great gift idea. Thanks
I made these jar mixes to give as Christmas gifts - they are attractive to the eye *and* the cookies taste great! As other reviews stated, I found it a little tough to fit all ingredients into the jar, so what I did was place 1/2 cup chocolate chips in midway (where the recipe says), and fit 1/2 cup (or as much as I could) at the very top. The chips are much simpler to scrunch down than flour! Also, I echo the sentiment regarding low-fat margarine. Although I use it for nearly all of my cooking, I found that when I used it with these cookies they were a bit crunchier and drier than I'd prefer.
These are awesome! I gave out several batches of these as Christmas presents, plus I have made them 4 times now for home and Christmas parties. They were a hit everytime, and delicious! NOTE: I did make a change in the recipe -- I wanted chewy cookies, so I added a 1/4 cup of milk and a whole stick of butter. Also, to reduce the amount of sugar, I use half the amount of sugar and supplement with Splenda (1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 whole cup Splenda). Turned out wonderful every time!
I gave this as gifts to sunday school teachers, ballet instructor and so on. Perfect and got rave reviews. Best to use a wide mouth jar and pack well, I used the bottom of a glass to pack it down. I will use this again next year for gifts, can't get much easier.
These were fantastic cookies! However, I think next time I will cut the oatmeal in half. I used quick oats which swell up faster and make the taste fuller than reg. oats.
These were the best! I am not fond of nuts, so I substituted butterscotch chips instead. I have been looking for years for a recipe that would produce a cookie that wouldn't go thin after baking...this was it - just right! If you do like nuts, it might be really good as well with the cinnamon chips that Hershey makes instead of the chocolate chips, if you want to try something different. It was a hit to everyone I gave it to and I had to provide the full recipe several times!
First of all, the mix looks beautiful in the jar. To the reviewers who said it didn't fit: (1) Make sure you're firmly packing down each level as you do it to make sure there will be room in the jar. (2) When you're measuring your flour, don't dip your cup measure into the flour and dump it into the jar. Loosely spoon the flour into the measuring cup, level it off with a knife, then put it into the jar. I did this one 1/3-cup at a time so I could press down each level. If you're dipping your measuring cup directly into the flour you could potentially have twice the amount of flour you need, as this method packs the flour in more tightly. If you measure the flour correctly, all the ingredients should fit perfectly with not an inch to spare. I baked the cookies myself and they burned to a crisp. I apparently have a different view of "walnut-sized." :) I tried again and kept a closer eye on the cookies, and they turned out beautifully. I'm not a big fan of oatmeal in my cookies but it's not an overwhelming taste, and I ended up liking them very much.
I highly recommend investing the 1.99 for a jar funnel, it will save you a world of cleanup! :)
Awesome gift or sale idea, love it any time of year! One little tip I use: After I measure out the flour, I remove 2 tablespoons. I layer everything in the order given, because I love the balance of dark and light. When I get to the chocolate chips, I put 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder on top of them around the edges to sort of seal them off against invading white flour. You could use hot chocolate pwder, too, or if you're feeling daring, a cinnamon-spice blend! I made a chai-inspired mix once and it turned out great- if spiced chocolate is your thing!
I haven't made these yet, so I cannot comment on their taste. However, I thought it would be beneficial to note that the reason these don't fit into most people's jars would seem to be the order. The author listed the order in reverse. If you look at the list of ingredients imagine the jar along side. The salt would be at the bottom followed by the baking soda, the baking powder and then the flour... etc.
I made 14 of these jar mixes for Christmas and they were a huge hit. I made another batch yesterday at my husband's request. He couldn't wait until Christmas to have them again. I used peanut butter chips this time instead of the chocolate and he devoured them. He suggested trying cinnamon chips next time. If you are new to making jar cookie mixes, definitely layer the flour first otherwise everything else in the jar will end up covered in white powder as the flour settles. I will admit that I did not put the pecans in the jar. It was pretty tight so I just added a little more of the chocolate chips and noted on the instruction card that the cookies would be delicious with some chopped pecans, if desired...not everyone likes nuts in their cookies. (I'm not one of those people, these cookies are definitely better with the pecans!) These cookies are delicious and I will be making them again this Christmas. Definitely a keeper!
This is the best "cookie mix in a jar" I have ever tried. Everyone I gave the mix to just loved it!!
My mom used to make a cookie like this, but she lost the recipe, so I tweaked this a bit to taste just like Mom's! The first time I made them, they are a little bland just going by the recipe, and I used substitute egg instead of real egg. The second time, I added an extra 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, used 1 real egg with an extra dash of substitute egg (to make the dough less dry due to the extra brn sugar), and an extra splash of vanilla. They were sooo good! Nice and sweet, and just chewy enough. To anyone who didn't like the cookie when making them according to the recipe, I recommend the changes above.
I tried this recipe again last night. I kept everything the same, but added one more egg. What a world of difference it made! My husband couldn't believe they were the same cookies. Much more moist and chewy! The cookie dough looked like dough is supposed to and stuck together so much better. I set up an assembly line to make alot of mixes. I just dumped everything into a 1 quart bag without packing anything down or putting it in any order to make it look pretty. Got about 20 done in under an hour. Once I get the cow-print bags made up, I'll post a picture on here of the finished product.
Absolutely delicious. I did mix the white sugar with the oats so that it would fit in the jar. I did not have a wide mouth, just reg. size. Thanks so much for the recipe the family loved it and the cookies only lasted in the house for 2 days.
EDIT* I just put a jar of this mix together and everything fit perfectly! I used the back of a large stirring spoon to pack everything down*EDIT This was amazing! I tried out this recipe yesterday and I'll definitely be putting it in jars for Christmas gifts in the next few weeks. I took out the walnuts and only had about 3/4 c of mini chocolate chips on hand but that seemed to be plenty. I also had trouble with the dough being too dry so I added a 2nd egg and cooked them for about 8-10 minutes and they were perfect! Husband I can't stop eating them! Thanks for this awesome recipe, besides the extra egg and a shorter cook time I wouldn't change a thing!
Since I was giving this as a gift to school teachers and was concerned about the nuts, I substituted dried cranberries and the combo of choc chips, cranberries and oats is fabulous especially for Christmas gifts! My boys who are autistic, painted the jars with snowmen (thumbprints).
Gosh these were the cutest presentation. Based on the ingredients and the reviews, I trust they are good. I didn't actually bake them. I used all my ingredients for 12 jars but I think they will be fine. I was anticipating it not all fitting, so I only had just enough nuts & chips for 1/4c of nuts and about 3/4 cups of chips for each. However I must have really compressed it good, because I could have fit more if I would have had it. I used a water bottle to help pack it down, then I would give gentle shakes to help level it out in between layers. These look great. I have yet to decorate them and hang the instructions but just looking at them assembled in the jar makes me warm and fuzzy. Quick Update - I had one jar left over and I finally had a chance to bake them. Two Words... A - MAZING!!
These are fabulous cookies.... I had to reduce the oats to 1 1/4, chips to 1/2 and nuts to 1/3 only because I used old mason jars with glass tops with wire latches (not ones with screw on lids) and they must be smaller because I couldn't fit everything as here. After making those adjustments they fit perfect. But nonetheless I wanted to make them to see what I was giving away and to find out what they tasted like. One of the best cookies I have made in a while. Thank you!! Cooked for 11 mins and they turned out a chewy golden brown. Oh and I recommend using margarine not butter, I used smart balance, real butter tends to make cookies crispy/dry.
Awesome recipe, used for Christmas gifts after sampling the recipe. Did have to rearrange the ingredients list to fit, I did the flour & baking soda, powder & salt first, followed by the choc chips, brown sugar, white sugar & oatmeal. Couldn't get the oatmeat to squish good enough to get the flour in last (so had to make a few batches of my own cookies before I got it right). I also loved the directions previosly posted by LillyG73 and used it to decorate my jars.
I reviewed this recipe the first time on November 9th. I want to update my rating to the Cowboy Cookies in a jar. I experimented with the recipe and jar and came up with the perfect order for me in order to fit everything in one jar. Flour, spices,white sugar, brown sugar, choc chips oats and nuts. I found that just overnight on my first attempt to fit into jar the brown sugar totally dried out on top of the oats, thats why I separated the oats from the brown sugar. I also made up a batch and they were quite tasty.
I consider myself a pretty good cook and very capable of following directions, but these cookies were as hard as hockey pucks when they cooled off. I cooked them for 13 minutes. I followed the directions exactly. Would never recommend giving these cookie jars to anyone. I would be mortified if they had the same experience as I did. Should I have creamed the butter instead of melting it??
My sister and I made several jars of this mix for low-budget Christmas presents. Next time we'll rearrange the order of layers so that the more easily compactable items go on the bottom. The chocolate chips should definitely go on top, both to avoid the bulk in the middle and the odd-looking sifting-down of the flour throughout the chips.
Have gotten great reviews from recipients! I've made the recipe as a regular cookie recipe and it turned out wonderfully. I've been told by a few people that the brown sugar may get hard and they had to poke it with a fork to get it loose (not a hardship to me). Also that it can be a bit dry if left unused for a length of time (like it would last that long in my house!). Adding a 1-2 tbls of warm water to soften it up a lil. I've made this for Christmas gifts for at least 4 years now.
I made a batch to try first and they didn't turn out. It turned out been the QUICK OATS I used. Cookies were dry but tasted good. I added a little milk to the last batch to see if it would help hold the dough together (instead of my squeezing into walnut sized balls)and that helped. The add of milk made the cookies turn out like the ones everyone raved about. So I will not use QUICK OATS! I will make this cookie again
I thought I'd bake up a sample batch before packaging this up for gifts and it turned out fairly well. I didn't have any nuts in the house, so I substituted white chips--waaay too many chips for the dough! I was left with a handful of chips in the bottom of the bowl. Oh! That's why! {Face turning red as she looks at the recipe} The recipe calls for 1/2 cup nuts, I was trying to fit in a full cup! OOPS! My mistake! Other than that, the recipe turned out really good. I was all out of vanilla too but the cookies weren't lacking flavor at all. The only problem I had was with the chips melting and sticking to the sheet, but that was my mistake! Can't wait to get some jars and start packing them up!
These are THE BEST cookies I've ever made. It really helps to use your hands (not just mix by hand) when making the cookie balls.
I changed my layers to be more pleasing to the eye. Chocolate chips went last so that the flour wouldn't fall through the cracks. I made these jars for Christmas gifts for friends and everyone has said they were really good when baked. One husband said they were the best cookies he has ever eaten!
SO great. I teach, and this was a simple gift for the teachers on my team as well as friends I don't usually buy for. I bought a dozen mason jars and just kept making them. Changed the name to "Winter Wafers" to sound Christmas-y. I also added fewer nuts. Tested them out, they're AWESOME. Already had requests for the full recipe :)
Easy, easy, easy!! I made this for a friend who can't cook anything for her birthday, and she had no trouble and told me that they were fantastic!
Couldn't fit it all in a one quart jar. Not sure how anyone else did either? Ended up making "Cookie in a Jar" from this site, looked great!
I made the recipe as written except that I added an additional egg, as one of the reviewers suggested. These cookies were delicious, my in laws loved them! I am definitely going to give these jars as a gift!
There are too many ingredients to fit in the jar. I made two jars and had a hard time fitting everything into the jar. I had to omit 1/8 cup of flour because it wouldn't fit. I followed the recipe exactly and decided not to follow it the second time. When I repeated this recipe again, I added the flour first and oats second. This arrangement worked out for the best as I was able to tamp all the ingredients down really well and fit everything. This is my suggestion for the arrangement of this recipe: flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, oats, holiday mini m&m's or chocolate chips, brown sugar, sugar and then pecan halves. I didn't like having my decorated holiday m&m's at the top as you couldn't see the color display. Hope the recipe is delicious and my family enjoys this as a gift.
I've always been a little hesitant about mixes, because one year someone gave us one that looked pretty in the jar, but tasted just awful when prepared. Before I gave this out, I tried it and was very impressed. This will be the second Christmas I have given these out. Last year, everyone I gave them to asked for the recipe, so I decided to make it again. I printed out the instructions then attached it to a colored sheet of card stock and tied it with raffia around the neck of the jar. So cute! A big hit for everyone! :0)
My family loves this cookie! I have made it so often that I can prepare it without the recipe. At a recent "Cookie Party" these were a hit with everyone. They are especially good when baked on a Pampered Chef flat stoneware piece!
When making jar mixes I have found this kitchen tool that works GREAT! A kitchen supply company that provides home parties sells an "all-in-one" measuring cup that is two pieces and the inside works great for "packing" the ingredients. Also try a tall, narrow plastic cup using the bottom to press with. I love to make these jars for convenient gifts for unexpected holiday guests.
I have seen this recipe on a few sites and think it’s a wonderful idea. I did make a few changes. I used 1 cup of oats, ¾ cup of chocolate chips, ¾ cup of M&M’s (Love the extra color that the M&M’s add to the cookies). I did leave out the pecans, as I am not a nut person. I tried the cookies first of all before I made up the jars (made 28 medium size cookies per batch). The cookies were very good, they had enough crunch on the outside and a wonderful soft inside. I guess the secret is not to over cook them. For the jars, I did find it hard going fitting all the ingredients in, but I am just so pleased with the results. Not only does it look good, but I know the finished product tastes delicious too! I am taking both the jars and the cookies along to a Christmas cookie exchange, I am sure they will be a huge hit.
This is the worst cookie recipe ever! I'm so glad I tried it before I gave it to anyone. The dough was dry and would not hold together, nor would it hold the chips and nuts. When cooked, the cookies were bland and tasteless, dry, and the ugliest thing I've ever seen. I have blue ribbons from the fair for my baking, so I know whereof I speak. I will never make these cookies again.
Great!! What a unique gift to give at Christmas time - especially for those who won't take the time to make homemade cookies because of all the measuring involved. Thanks for the recipe!
This cookie was delicious! I noticed one review that said that they were hard, that would indicate that the cook used low fat margarine, or not enough shortening. These are really good! We used them for a fund raiser- everyone loved them.
Great recipe. Delicious. What more could I say? I would definetly recomend this one!!
I changed the servings to 12 and the ingredients went in the jar perfect. This seems to be the right amount of ingredients for the butter, egg and vanilla too. Not the 18 servings as shown.
This didn't fit in the jar. (Over 1/3 cup of flour would not fit.) The jar thing was the whole point!
As yummy as they are attractive!
This is a terriffic recipe. I put the mix in jars and gave them as Christmas presents. Everyone was asking me for the recipe. When one makes them they are better when eaten as soon as possible; otherwise, they harden. I'm sure you won't have a problem with this. Mine are usually eaten before I can get them all out of the oven.
Used Quick oats. Reduced white sugar to slightly under 1/3 cup. Layered the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt first so the presentation looks really nice. Reduced choc. chips to 3/4 cup and used slightly less pecans, made some cookies smaller and some bigger. I like the smaller, they cook in 12 minutes, the bigger needed some more time. Making smaller cookies, the recipe should make 30 cookies. Cookies baked nicely, didn't flatten out, were easy to make, taste great, are different, and a nice gift idea. One question: where do cowboy cookies come from, I never heard of them before?
I made these for my co-workers for Christmas last year and almost everyone of them asked me for the recipe. I never even made them to see how they tasted, guess I got lucky! One person said that the brown sugar was hard to get out so she put it in the microwave for a few seconds to soften it up and that worked great. I will definately give these again, very easy to make and I love one of the previous reviewers instructions on how to bake, how creative!!!
I used the see-thru "treat bags" & put whites together, then packed brown sugar, oatmeal & chips. Did not use pecans. Looked cute in the bag! First batch I cooked was too hard. Cooked 13 minutes, must have been too long. They need to be very soft when they come out of oven. Probably only cook 8 minutes or so. Second batch I did as a pan cookie, cooked 10 minutes & they were great! Put in a cute little plastic bucket & carried them to work. They lasted all of 5 minutes tops!
I LOVE this recipe. I used it for a fundraiser. Everyone loved it and came back for more. I did change a few ingredients....instead of choc. chips I used white choc. and instead of the nuts I used dried cranberries. Thank you for this recipe.
Pretty gifts and delicious recipe. Yum.
These were horribly messy to put together and it's nearly impossible to pack down the layers. I could only get a half cup of chocolate chips into the jar (not the full cup the recipe calls for). Once these are all cleaned up they look nice - but there's about half a cup too much filling listed to fit in the jar!
I think it is perfect for gifts and very delicious it is also very pretty thanks to the maker I know what I'm getting people for christmas.
My kids gave their teachers these jar cookies as presents one year but not before we tested them. I found the cookies difficult to make so I dumped the dough in a square pan and made bars. Just bake them a little longer. They were delicious. I keep this recipe around for when we need a quick treat.
These made the neatest gifts for family and friends. They went over so well this year! My dough was a bit crumbly so I did have to use my hands to mix and shape into balls, but the finished product was wonderful! I left mine in for eleven minutes at 350 degrees which left them slightly golden. I made a batch one morning and they were gone by that evening! I will definitely use this gift idea again!
A friend made these as party favors for her 2-year-old's "little chef" themed birthday party. They were a wonderful favor (who needs more plastic doodads, etc) and my toddler daughter and I had fun making them at home. They were so easy and very yummy. I would make the mixes myself without hesitation for gifts.
This was a fun gift for our family to make together and give to friends and neighbors. All of my children ages 13, 10 and 6 enjoyed participating. We used walnuts instead of pecans for some of the jars.
Great cookies and especially a great gift!! Looked REALLY cool. It all fitted well in a 1 litre jar. (Don't pack the layers TOO tight) Next time I'll put more layers in the jar, and use white, lightbrown and darkbrown sugar. The dough was a little crumbly, but when shaping, it becomes smooth.(but be sure to use a large egg) The cookies didn't spread much. Because I like my cookies more flat, I pushed down the dough. I used half pecans, half walnuts. I can't wait to make more jars to give away! Caroline
TASTY! Did fill quart jar just right! Made with (red & green) m&m's for Christmas gifts... kept one for us to try. Better with m&m's than just chocolate chips:) Made some smaller than suggested & were good; bigger seemed to stay more moist.
A very good recipe. I think that 2/3 to 3/4 C. Chocolate Chips would be enough, though. Using my hands to mix really helped. They were moist, chewy, and everyone loved them :)
I just received a jar of Cowboy cookies for Christmas and they were awesome! What a great gift to give to someone that like homemade desserts. I may give this as a present next year.
Wonderful Recipe! I dont like semisweet chocolate chips, so I use Milk Chocolate chips or Butterscotch chips, which are AMAZING !!
I tried them at home first to make sure the cookie was good and they were WONDERFUL! I then made the jars for co-workers and got rave reviews! Thanks!
Cookies turned out really good, a little flat though. I think if you let the mix sit for awhile or pop in the fridge it will do better
I enjoyed this recipe. I couldn't find any jars because they are a seasonal item at the stores. So, I used a food storage container instead. Everyone loved getting the yummy cookies and a new "tupperware" type container also. You can also add white chocolate chips or toffee chips to this recipe instead. Any way you choose, it is delicious.
I made up a few of these for gifts but should have made some first. The first batch I baked were quite dry & hard. I added 2 tabl. of milk to the remaining mix and the second batch was much better. I also rearranged the layers and used dried cranberries & pecans in place of choc. chips & walnuts.
Great presentation-horrible cookie! I should have baked these cookies before making them as gifts. Not only were they super dry, but they fell apart as soon as I took them out of the oven, and then they became rock hard. Very disappointed!
A one quart Mason jar DOES work, but you have to be patient and take time to push everything down. What helped I found was after putting in the chocolate chips, when add the flour tap the jar several times and you will have more space. This turns out looking very nice in the jar!
This became my parents' favorite cookie recipe after I made these for the first time. I put the mix in the jar and left it there for over a week before using it. Here are my tips: 1. Layer the ingredients in this order: flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, oats, brown sugar, white sugar, pecans, chocolate chips. Make sure you shove the chocolate chips into every bit of space at the top. Mine could barely fit! 2. If the brown sugar hardens, dump out all the mix that can come out of the jar. Then stick the whole jar in the microwave next to a bowl of water ONLY IF there is no metal in your jar. Microwave about a minute, and the brown sugar should soften a bit. 3. Try to dump in the chocolate and pecans in last when you add the wet ingredients. If you give this as a gift, tell them to use it as soon as possible!
These cookies are delicious and easy to make but I'm holding back one star because....AS WRITTEN IT WON'T FIT IN A 1 QT JAR!!!! I bought my jars at Michaels today and measured the inside to be sure. I also packed in the ingredients but still ended up having to remove some chocolate chips. Next time, I'll cut back on (or omit) the pecans. I baked the recipe yesterday (no jar!) to test it and thought they were really good - nice thick cookies. Just don't over bake them - light golden brown on the bottom is good.
Wow, these were just fabulous! I made these for Christmas gifts, and of course, had to keep a jar for us! Made them tonight -- best cookies ever! I ended up with 24 cookies using the medium cookie scoop. I left out the pecans and used chocolate chunks rather than chips. The jar was really full (which is why the nuts were skipped). Easy recipe. Very nice looking cookies. They stayed as mounds and didn't spread out at all. They tasted just fabulous! Brown sugar and oatmeal, my favorites. And the chocolate chunks added a little extra touch. These have become our new favorites. I recommend them!
Great flavor, but very crumbly.
These cookies were great! I tried out three different recipes in one day to decide what to do for my neighborhood cookie swap this year. These won as they were the best and everyone loved them.
Great cookies! Stayed soft for several days!
I put these into those cellophane Party Loot bags and added a nice ribbon at the top with the instructions. Gave them away as Christmas gifts. I kept one for myself and felt that they needed about 1/4 LESS sugar and less chocolate chips and some water. I added water once I was mixing it cuz I just couldn't get it moist enough. The result however is very good. I think they're a great gift idea, especially for moms with young children. They just pour it out, mix in what's missing ad voila! No mess, no stress!
This is one of the best recipes ever. I baked it for some friends and family of mine before sending them off as gifts and it was a HIT!
I decided to make the cookies first before handing them out as gifts. I agree with some of the reviews that the cookies were somewhat dry. They tasted ok, but I prefer a softer chewy cookie rather that a cookie with the texture of a biscotti. Perhaps, I should of added an extra egg or some milk as suggested by others.
I loved this idea. I tied a small peice of burlap over the lid with some raffia, it make a terrific, inexpensive little gift. And the cookies were awesome!
These taste very good. A bit crunchy, but I like crunchy cookies. Easy to make. Look good when layered in jar; however I changed the order and put the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt first. Then followed with oats, etc. Keeps flour from drifting down and looked better. Kids liked them too.
Too hard to enjoy. I am so glad I tested these before giving them as gifts. Tried them while they were still warm and they tasted delicious. Came back to them after they cooled and they were hard. Good for dipping in milk and the children don't mind them, but I was hoping for a softer more chewy cookie. I think I'll try another recipe on this site before settling on one of my own tried and true less colorful, but quite tasty recipes.
Awesome recipe! So far I have made one batch and my husband keeps eating them all! I recommend adding 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon (which I did), and using a little more batter and then squashing the cookie onto the cookie sheet for a fatter cookie. I cooked mine at 11 minutes (not even golden brown yet) and they came out nice and chewy, but at 13 or 14 minutes, they come out nice and crunchy! Either way, I'll be using this recipe for my Cookie In A Jar this holiday. =)
Cub Scout Den made these gifts in a jar...the flour worked better on the bottom of the jar, so we layered differently. But they loved doing it and ate all the samples. Thanks for a great recipe.
Having never tried this before, I wasn't sure it would work. Either the recipe wouldn't be good or it wouldn't fit in the jar. Was I pleasantly surprised! It was perfect. Did a trial run to make sure of the taste and it gets five stars! only thing I did different was use half chocolate chips and half mini m&m baking chips, just for color.I plan to give some of the cookies with the jars so everyone will know how good they are.
The jar looked great and the layers - with their different colors and textures - make for a very nice presentation. However, the cookie was very average and had way to many oats for my taste. Looking for a better cookie in a jar recipe that I could offer as a gift this coming Christmas, I tried Julia's Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies In A Jar (also found on this site). Julia's cookies tasted heavenly! The look of the jar is not as pretty as this one, but hey... who cares about the jar? It's the cookie that matters! So... if you are just after a pretty looking cookie in a jar recipe, this is it -- but if you want an outstanding cookie, try Julia's.
Awesome, simple gift. Very yummy.
This was a great favor I gave out at a party. The ingredients fit perfectly in my containers and the presentation was excellent!
I feel like CRYING. I bought 12 jars, all the ingredients, made a adorable labels for the jars and followed the recipe EXACTLY. THIS DOES NOT FIT!!! I have a big MESS in the kitchen and after pressing & pressing the OATMEAL over and Over..the FLOUR ( last part ) DOES NOT FIT. I am so upset.
Sorry, but this cookie wasn't very good. The MELTED margarine in it made it so the oatmeal and chocolate chips wouldn't mix it very well and they got HARD, quickly.
Gave as a gift, has a few left over and I just made one. The Brown Sugar was a bit hard, make sure to really tighten the lid. Turned out great, my husband's fav. cookie. For the day after, microwave cookies for 5-7 seconds to soften. Store cookies with a slice of bread to keep soft. Really had to pack it down to get it to fit, so I omited the pecans.
Of all the cookie jars I made, these were the favorite! Lots of compliments!
Per other reviews, I also added an extra egg which made the cookies quite moist. When I layered in a jar this was the order: combined the sugar and flour mixture (w/ baking soda, baking powder, & salt) and put that in first; then chocolate chips, brown sugar, and rolled oats. I then put the pecans in a ziplock bag and stapled it to the back of the recipe card. This way if the recipients didn't like nuts in their cookies, they weren't stuck with them.
This is a great recipe. I did add an extra egg as other reviewers suggested and I didn't have to use my hands at all (the dough came together nicely with the extra egg and I just used my cookie scoop). The flavor was still excellent, but I didn't have to fuss with doing everything by hand, so I recommend adding an extra egg! As a jar cookie, these work great, too. I am giving them as Christmas gifts, so far to rave reviews! Be sure to pack each level tight!
Made these for a friend for the holiday. She says the cookies tasted great but she had a lot of trouble getting the sugar out of the jar. Next time I would layer in reverse, since sugar can harded and be difficult to remove from the jar.
The cookies were good but I couldn't fit all the ingredients into the jar. Tried half the recipe and it didn't fill the jar.
This baked up very well, but the order of the ingredients is wrong if you don't want flour getting into the choc chips. The order I used was flour(pre-combined with the bp, baking soda and salt), oats, brown sugar, white sugar, pecans and choc chips. As I was giving this to friends who don't bake at all I experimented with using canola oil instead of melted butter (people who don't bake tend to only have spreads which ruin baked goods) and it works perfectly. None of the recipients had ever seen a cookie mix jar before and seemed to really enjoy the novelty.
Great gift idea I received them and really enjoyed. Crunchy and delicious with milk!
This was a good cookie, but I prefered the Cookie in a Jar recipe from this website better.
