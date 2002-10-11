Party Potatoes

These are really good and love that you can make a day in advance. However, the calorie load is high and Im not sure the calorie to taste ratio is necessarily worth it. People didnt realize there was all the cream cheese and sour cream in there but did say they were "good potatoes". So its a good recipe but definately not for every day. Also, these got a little dry after being in the oven and I used whole milk to thin the leftovers and that worked really well. I'd almost recommed putting some milk into them if you are putting them in a bowl for oven heating since the bowl takes a while to heat through and they can dry out a bit. The creamier texture allowed more of the nuanced tastes to come through.