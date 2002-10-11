Party Potatoes

These aren't your ordinary mashed potatoes! You can also make the mashed potatoes the day before, refrigerate overnight, then bake them the next day.

Recipe by Beth Neuenfeldt

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish, and set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook potatoes in boiling water until tender. Drain, and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Mash until smooth. Stir in cream cheese, sour cream, onion salt, salt, and pepper. Beat until light and fluffy. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish, and dot with pieces of butter.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 74.7g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 888.3mg. Full Nutrition
