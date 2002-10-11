Party Potatoes
These aren't your ordinary mashed potatoes! You can also make the mashed potatoes the day before, refrigerate overnight, then bake them the next day.
Okay, I cheated on this one!! Having last-minute guests and wanting a great meal, instead of boiling potatoes and mashing them, I found the instant mashed potatoes in my cupboard and made some according to the box that would serve 10. I then mixed the cooked mashed potatoes with the remaining ingrediants and baked as directed. The last 10 minutes, I sprinkled cheese and bacon bits over the top and baked again until melted. GREAT GREAT potatoes. They were devoured! Thanks Beth...I'll do in the right way next time.Read More
Didn't care for this. It didn't seem to have much flavor. Maybe I did something wrong....Read More
Served this with Thanksgiving dinner-it's a nice twist to traditional mashed potatoes.
I made this to take to Thanksgiving dinner in 2001 and they were a huge hit. I was really upset when I couldn't find the recipe for this year as they were so tasty. I made sure to save it to my recipe box this time. These are great, the cheese and sour cream add a real richness to the potatoes that you can't get with just butter and milk. My grandfather who hates both cream cheese and sour cream loved them. We just didn't tell him the truth about what he was eating. If you are looking for an easy way to do make ahead mashed potatoes this is it. They are great!
These turned out really good! Served with pork chops and gravy...
My husband found this recipe and made it for us and it was the best mashed potatoes I have ever had! He added some green onions and grated colby-monterrey jack cheese on top, which was delicious and colorful! I made these about a week later myself because we both liked them so much. It makes alot though, so we invited company the second time! I served them with pork tenderloins.
If you cover these potatoes with foil for half their baking time, they do not dry out. I didn't have whole potatoes so I substituted a thawed bag of hash browns with peppers and onions. I steamed on the stove for 10 minutes then mashed. These were very good! The addition of the sour cream "and" cream cheese was a nice flavor. Will make again.
Very Good, extremely light and fluffy!! I topped them with chives, applewood bacon and cheese. My family was very pleased!
I have been making these for years and they are fabulous! One of my most requested side dishes but definitely not one for those that are dieting. You can do the "lite" side of it but it is in no way the same. This is worth the extra calories.....believe me!
I have made this recipes for holidays, big family get togethers and parties. Its a great hit! For parties, I usually end up making this a a couple of weeks in advance and freeze it. (Don't bake it until you need it) Believe it or not, it actually taste better.
These potatoes were FANTASTIC! I was really looking for something new to do with potatoes. I added a little more sour cream to make it a little creamier. I also used garlic salt since I didnt have any onion salt. Really good. I might try some minced garlic in this next time. This is going to be a regular in our house!! Thanks for posting it.
Always a huge hit! Kids and adults love them!
These are really good and love that you can make a day in advance. However, the calorie load is high and Im not sure the calorie to taste ratio is necessarily worth it. People didnt realize there was all the cream cheese and sour cream in there but did say they were "good potatoes". So its a good recipe but definately not for every day. Also, these got a little dry after being in the oven and I used whole milk to thin the leftovers and that worked really well. I'd almost recommed putting some milk into them if you are putting them in a bowl for oven heating since the bowl takes a while to heat through and they can dry out a bit. The creamier texture allowed more of the nuanced tastes to come through.
They taste great. I also added a bag of Oscar Mayer real bacon bits and some chives. YUM!!!
I printed this recipe 3 years ago and have been making it ever since. Everybody loves it! I add a tablespoon of minced garlic in olive oil to mine. Mmmmmm! They're so creamy and yummy!
I got this recipe years ago from my mother-in-law and I always get rave reviews! Use white pepper instead of black to avoid the speckles, if you like. I just use regular salt instead of onion salt.
Christmas dinner, Fluffy and light, but the cream cheese and sour cream overpower the potatoe taste. If I were to do it again I would cut down on those items and add more butter.
These are fantastic! I like to add just a dash or so of Ranch seasoning mix, but you don't need it b/c these are delicious as-is!
Very good recipe. They do dry out in the oven, so I had to add more milk to moisten them. Also, I mixed green onion and bacon into the potatoes before I baked it. Put cheddar cheese on top, and they turned out really well. If you want to freeze some (before baking) make sure to add more milk because they can get dry.
These potatoes are the BEST!! I made them for 13 people last night and everyone raved about them! I put some cheddar and bacon bits on top for the last 10 minutes of the bakind time which really added something good to this already delicious recipe. Thanks!
These were really good. I like the fact they need to go in the oven leaves time to get other things done.
This recipe turns out great every time. I always add a clove or two of garlic to it just for a slight garlic flavor. I love the fact that I can make this recipe ahead of time, it just makes my life that much easier!
Good potatoes. I added some extra butter. I think that I will add milk next time too. They get a little dry after baking. Very good.
This is wonderful. It is now a regular everyday dish in our family dinners. Sometimes I add a sprinkle of garlic powder to make garlic mashed potatoes. Very Good!
Wow, these are great and have become a standard at our house on holidays. I sometimes make them the night before, put in the casserole I am going to serve in and cover with a very thin layer of milk, then place saran wrap tightly on the milk to seal. They heat up wonderfully -- do take a bit more than 30 minutes this way though to get warm thru the middle.
I have made these potatoes several times. I used to only make them for Thanksgiving, but then my family kept asking me to make them for other occasions. I make them the day before, refrigerate and put them in my slow cooker. They are an easy dish to make and easy to bring to pot lucks and everybody loves them. If you have never tried them you are missing out.
Not your average spud dish. VERY GOOD. However, here in Texas, 9 potatoes will not fit in a 2 quart cassarole dish!
Oh, my gosh!! These were sooo good!! I boiled the potatoes with peels on them. I didn't use the sour cream or the onion salt -(trying to cut my fat levels). Instead, I squeezed one large clove of garlic through a press, and substituted "I Can't Believe it's Not Butter" for the butter. Used about 2/3 of the cream cheese and added skim milk until the potatoes were creamy with a few lumps here and there. This is the way I like 'em!! They were a huge hit in my household. Will make again for Thanksgiving!! Thanks for an Outstanding recipe! We absolutely loved them.
this is a great tasting potato dish! I made this for a Christmas eve get together with my home group. The changes I made was I added some onion dip as well as the cream cheese and sour cream. Instead of onion salt I used garlic salt and a jalapeno spice blend I have at the house! topped it with cheese and crumbled bacon! Delicious and a HUGE hit with everyone!!
Love this recipe!! It was so easy to make and my family of picky eaters loved it as well! The only things I did a little different was I added 3 slices of freshly cooked bacon crumbled up and chives to the potatoes. I also added cheese to the top.
I make my mashed potatoes with sour cream ever since I read this recipe. It worked great for our thanksgiving dinner but I'm not going to bake it anymore.
Very tasty, but incredibly fattening (even with lower fat cream cheese). For that reason I only give it 4 stars. If you are not diet-conscience, then this is the mashed potato recipe for you.
I made these on Thanksgiving. Everbody liked them.
I have made this recipe for special ocassions for the past two years, and its become a favorite of my family. Because you can mix it up one day and bake it the next, I've brought it to work for potlucks.
These were very good for mashed potatoes. I did add the bacon and green onions on top!
great recipe...easy to make!
This was a great recipe but I thought it was just alittle too much cream cheese. These potatoes came out really thick and creamy. I like my mashed potatoes to be alittle more fluffy. To make it look more apatizing I added paparika, montery jack and cheddar cheese blend.
YUMM!! Made this for a neighborhood picnic and it was a hit! I made an extra for ourselves and it kept really well the next day so it made fixing dinner easy. Thanks for this one too!
These were way too rich for my taste. I would use half the cream cheese. Will not make again.
these were OK. I made them for a party last night and everyone seemed to love them but I thought they were just alright based on all the added fat I would think they would be much better. I added chives, scallions and crumbled bacon to the mixture which def. helped the taste. I also added garlic salt instead of onion salt. I sprinkled cheddar cheese on top. They were def good but not sure if I would make them again.
Very good recipe. I have been making these for years. For a really special occasion, substitute goat cheese for the cream cheese. Goes great with grilled meats.
Great mashed potatos! I substituted garlic salt for the onion salt and added a bit of milk, which worked well. I will make this again.
This has to be hands down the BEST mashed potatos ever. The whole family loved them. ( Not a easy task.) They were easy to make and very very much enjoyed!!! Thank You for posting it.
For a pitch-in, I added chopped scallion, shredded chedder and bacon bits to this dish. They wolfed it down.
I also cheated on this one. Instead of buying potatoes & cooking them, I bought the frozen hash browns - they gave the dish a little texture. Everyone loved it!
WOW! I mixed these up the night before and then baked them for about 45 minutes! They were a huge hit - thank you for the recipe!
This recipe is fantastic! It's quick and easy and a big hit. I served it for Easter dinner and we now have a new family dish.
Added some garlic cloves to cook with potatoes and mashed them right in. Also stirred some parmesan cheese in with cream cheese and sour cream. Easy and good. Next time will add some minced chives.
Made this for a dinner party and it went over with a bang. Would suggest adding a little butter to the recipe to make it a little creamier for serving.
Thank you for such a fabulous recipe! My dinner guests raved and wanted the recipe! My Mother begged to lick the spoon and the bowl as if it were cake batter!
I once made this recipe for my boyfriend. Now, the only type of potatoes allowed in my house are party potatoes. Regular mashed potatoes are too plain for us now. If you want to add a little bit of stir to regular potatoes - try this!
normal mashed potatoes
This was so delicious!! I just made these for a dinner party I served. I didn't have onion salt so I used Dry onion soup mix instead as a substitute and they were fabulous!!
It had been quite some time since I made these. I had forgotten about this recipe. My daughter hadn't. After months of not making these, she was in a panic last night to have them with her broiled pork chops. She helped me dig through all the recipes and she even helped make them. Thank you again for saving the day!!
This was a winner all the way around. DO NOT OVER COOK - they will get very dry and they need a bit of moisture when reheated. I put them under the broiler to brown up the top and every one loved them. Great flavor and texture. Not your every day mash!
Great recipe! I used 1/2 cup half and half with 1/2 cup sour cream, as suggested, and these came out incredible! A DEFINITE KEEPER!
Great recipe - turned out very well. I used minced onion, instead of onion salt. Whole family loved them.
I was in a hurry, and needed a potato dish for a large amount of people. Used instant potatoes, and followed recipe. Threw in crockpot to keep warm. HUGE hit. Added bacon bits, not sure if that was in recipe or not.
Great texture and flavor!
Made this for my family for the holiday. Very easy to make and everyone loved it, they all went home with copies of the recipe. I made it the night prior and then put in the crockpot the next day for serving, I also added some garlic powder and I used low fat sour cream and cream cheese. No one knew the difference since they were asking for the recipe. MMMM...very good.
fantastic! I used garlic salt because I didn't have onion salt and used onion powder instead (2 tsp of ea). Also used 1 tsp season salt instead of regular table salt. Topped with butter and sharp cheddar cheese and it was the hit of the party! Definitely a keeper and so easy to do.
Great potatoes. I added cheese from a jar and it was good!
Did not like this at all, sorry. The cream cheese and sour cream gave this a creamty texture but also too bitter of a taste than we like.
So good I wanted to lick the pot clean! I made a few minor alterations that I think added to the flavor explosion: I used Yukon Gold potatoes, added a few roasted garlic cloves, and used 2 tsp onion powder and 2 tsp Kosher salt instead of 2 tsp onion salt and 1 tsp table salt. De-lish! :)
Good stuff. I think next time maybe I'll try throwing some cheese on top in the last 5 minutes of baking.
The cream cheese made this potato dish delicious! I added shredded cheese to the top before baking and it was a big hit.
YUM....these potatoes rocked!
Delicious! I added garlic salt in place of the onion salt. I also followed the advice of another user and topped it with butter and cheddar cheese. They are great! They're now a regular in our home! :)
Very yummy and easy! I added a few TB. of Cajun seasoning to the mayo. for zip!
A quick and simple alternative to twice baked potatoes. Yummy!
The only thing I added to this recipe was a few roasted garlic cloves (we like garlic). These are wonderful. I served them with slow cooked beef brisket and roasted brussel sprouts form Christmas dinner!
Very easy! Made up recipe and put in fridge overnight. Great for groups! Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Really good recipe! Very light and smooth.
This was awesome. It was a big hit at Thanksgiving. Thanks so much for your recipe. I cannot wait to make it again!
WOW!!!!! I made them for the first time last night for my Thanksgiving dinner today. My wife tried them last night and stated "These are the best potatoes I have ever had!" I can't wait for dinner to try them today after being baked!!!!
LOVED THIS RECIPE I THINK IT TASTES LIKE DOUBLE BAKED POTATOES BUT IT IS LESS WORK.
We enjoyed these because they were different. When I make them again I will use garlic salt instead of regular salt and add a little more butter. Thanks!
Followed recipe exactly--HEAVENLY!
I love these potatoes. I made them when I was still living at home, my mom was letting me do all the cooking for Thanksgiving and I found this recipe so I tried it and the WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT! It takes a little work, but it is really worth it!
Even better if you substitute onion powder for minced garlic!
Simply the best!
Yummy!
The only thing that I didn't like about this recipe was that it called for only cooking the potatoes most of the way, not until they were soft. It was too hard to not have lumps. I would use the recipe again except I would fully cook the potatoes.
I had such mixed reviews on this recipe. My youngest son loved them, the oldest hated them, and my husband and I thought they were just okay. Would probably not make again. Sorry
The most amazing potato recipe I've ever had. Learned it from my amazing Auntie Beth!!!
Can really taste the cream cheese, was nice but I just LOVE the taste of potatoes and as personal tastes go I have a great garlic or regular mashed recipe. Otherwise it was good.
These mashed potatoes were good but would not say they were awsome. I would make them again, just not as much. Thanks.
I used the left-overs for potatoe pancakes the following morning. I just made patties and fried them in margerine. It was a big hit!
very good
These were great! I used the regular salt to flavor the water when boiling the potatoes. Boiled for about 15-20 minutes. I used light cream cheese and sour cream and thought they worked great.
I thought these were tasty, but my son asked what was in them in reference to the cream cheese. So I wouldn't say it is "kid friendly".
These turned out a little dry, but still tasty.
This is a good substitute for plain old mashed potatoes. I made them with the "awesome slow-cooker pot roast"
These are THE best!! If you love garlic mashed, bake a garlic bulb with a little olive oil, peel and add the cooked garlic cloves to the potatoes when you beat in the cream cheese etc. FABULOUS!!!
Mashed potatoes are my favorite and these are some of the best I have had. I added grated cheese to the top at the end and cooked until it was melted. It was fabulous!
Pretty good. (my daughter--2yrs--wanted seconds and then, when I went to put the leftovers in the fridge, she snagged the spoon to lick it hehe :p) I didn't have time to bake it but despite that, I think it turned out pretty good none the less. Thanks for the awesome side dish!
My husband absolutely loves these potatoes. While I would not recommend them every day because of their fat content, on special occasions they are a must!
I have made this recipe several times. Warning! Once you try these mashed potatoes, regular mashed potatoes will never be the same/as good.
