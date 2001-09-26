Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup
This soup is both creamy and delicious. The longer it simmers, the more flavorful it gets!
This soup is both creamy and delicious. The longer it simmers, the more flavorful it gets!
Hi all! Thanks for trying my recipe. Just a few things that the "recipe' people changed from my original recipe: 1) I always use butter not margarine, 2) I always use roasted garlic flavored chicken broth so if you use regular chicken broth try adding a few cloves of minced garlic, and 3) recently I've substituted 1/4 cup of the liquids with 1/4 cup sherry cooking wine. Of all the recipes I've created, this one is by far my favorite! Take care!Read More
I didn't have time to read the reviews and made this recipe exactly as the recipe states and didn't like it at all. It had the potential to be good if you were to made adjustments. Firstly, if you use 2 cups of rice, this will not be a soup it will be a ricey stew, I would cut it to 1 cup of rice. You need to add your own seasonings as it is very bland as is...I would put 5x the bouillion and garlic in it next time. Once cup of margarine is crazy, I used 1/2 and that was enough. I won't make this recipe again as I now have a pot of gloopy rice stew that I am tired of seasoning and reseasoning...now the dog gets it.Read More
Hi all! Thanks for trying my recipe. Just a few things that the "recipe' people changed from my original recipe: 1) I always use butter not margarine, 2) I always use roasted garlic flavored chicken broth so if you use regular chicken broth try adding a few cloves of minced garlic, and 3) recently I've substituted 1/4 cup of the liquids with 1/4 cup sherry cooking wine. Of all the recipes I've created, this one is by far my favorite! Take care!
This is a delicious recipe. I made a few changes to suit what I had on hand: I used 3 stalks celery (not a big celery fan), a small bag of carrots and two onions, all medium chopped and only 1 1/2 cups white rice. As other reviewers mentioned, I replaced 1 1/2 cups water with 1 1/4 cups more broth (I didn't have any boullion) and 1/4 cup sherry. When making the roux, I added 3 tablespoons of store-jarred minced garlic for extra flavor. After simmer, it was a bit too thick, so I ended up adding more milk, using almost a half gallon in the whole recipe. I seasoned with lots of salt, pepper, garlic and poultry seasoning. Rather than poaching the chicken like I normally might, I seasoned a couple of chicken breasts with salt, pepper, Old Bay, garlic and onion and cooked them on a flat top grill in a bit of olive oil. It was a great time saver and added an extra flavor boost. This recipe is definetly a keeper. I look forward to adding other ingredients for different flavors. Great!
I thought this was a pretty good basic recipe for chicken rice soup. Here are my chenges: only 1 C white rice, no water - used all chix broth, added carrots and 2 Tbls. Old Bay toward the end. I also sauteed the veggies in butter/oil first before adding the broth - this gave it a great "cooked all day" taste. This soup gets very thick, very fast, so be mindful how much flour/milk you are adding. I will make again with these adjustments!
I didn't have time to read the reviews and made this recipe exactly as the recipe states and didn't like it at all. It had the potential to be good if you were to made adjustments. Firstly, if you use 2 cups of rice, this will not be a soup it will be a ricey stew, I would cut it to 1 cup of rice. You need to add your own seasonings as it is very bland as is...I would put 5x the bouillion and garlic in it next time. Once cup of margarine is crazy, I used 1/2 and that was enough. I won't make this recipe again as I now have a pot of gloopy rice stew that I am tired of seasoning and reseasoning...now the dog gets it.
A good basic recipe, a few changes make it great. Saute the chicken in olive oil, set aside the chicken, then saute the celery, onion, cut up mushrooms and 2-3 garlic gloves, just until tender. Followed the recipe after that, although I cut back the amount of rice to 1 cup. Added some freshly chopped parsley and a few sprinkles of Old Bay Seasoning a few minutes before serving. Sprinkled some freshly grated parmesan cheese onto each bowl at time of serving.
AMAZING!! I used alot of the changes people suggested. 1/2 cup of butter, 1/4 cup sherry, 1 cup of rice, a ton of garlic, 4 T of flour, all chicken broth instead of water. I used 1chicken bouillon cube, shallots, carrots & an already roasted chicken from the store. I will definitely use this recipe again!
I have been looking for a soup that's good enough I would pay money for it and I finally found it! I didn't change too much; instead of simmering the celery, etc. in broth and water, I used 4 cups of water and 4 tsp of chicken base. I also seasoned with Tony Cachere and some good garlic salt. It did get a little bit thick so I just prepared another cup of broth and added it before serving. Went over very well in my house. Will be making it again!
this was very yummy! turned out more like a casserole even after adding lots of extra water. Next time I plan on adding only 1 tbs of flour. I also added carrots and garlic, 1 cup of rice, and more chicken.
With some changes suggested by the review this recipe was fabulous. I reduced rice to 1C, reduced margarine to 1/2 C, skipped the celery, added several cloves of garlic, added probably 5 C of milk. It was just wonderful. Keeper!
Oh My Gosh! This soup is WONDERFUL! And my 2 year old, my 4 year old AND my 8 year old were all BEGGING for more!!! mmmmmmmmmmm! rich and creamy and sooooo easy! Two thumbs up! I'll definately be making this one again! I substituted 1/4 cup of broth for cooking sherry, added bay leaves as someone else suggested and used Jasmine rice instead of wild rice! Its sooooo good! You will love it!
Good basic recipe. I didn't quite follow the order, but mostly used all the same ingredients. I sauteed garlic, onion, carrots and celery in butter in pan. Removed to bowl. Added whole chicken breasts to pan and cooked in oil. Chopped up. Made the roux in my soup pot, and added crushed rosemary to that. Added 4 cups milk, added chicken and veggies. Cooked until veggies were almost soft. Added one more cup of milk. Added 3/4 cup uncooked white rice (wild would have been better but I didn't have any) and added salt, pepper, pinch of dill and a little extra garlic powder. Simmered for 20 minutes. My family could not stop saying how delicious it was. I know I strayed from the original recipe, but it was my inspiration. :)
This was very good! I cut the recipe in half and there was still a lot left over! It did turn out more like a stew than a soup, so if you like it soupier, add more milk. I happened to enjoy it as a stew. The only thing I did was use white rice instead of brown as a personal preference and I used all chicken broth versus water. I also added minced garlic as I am a garlic fanatic! The only thing I might recommend is adding a vegetable like carrots or brocolli for color. My rice-phobic 13 year-old stepson even really enjoyed it! Thanks! It's an awesome recipe!
so easy to make and I didn't even have leftover chicken or rice to start. My kids loved it and my husband who is not a big soup lover liked it too
Delicious and hearty. Keeps well in the refrigerator, but needs milk added to reheat- I will definitely make again!
This is a good recipe. It's summer now, but I plan on making this one a few times this winter.
Delicious! It is very thick and you can certainly thin it with milk if you like. Adding garlic, as others suggested, really made it great. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a very good cream soup. I added some red bell pepper to add a little color. I didn't add the extra two cups of milk so it was more like a casserole instead of soup. Next time I will add more soup. Diffently a keeper.
the idea of this recipe is a good one.. i definetly had to make a lot of changes though.. I put brown,white and wild rice in this plus carrots, 5 garlic cloves,...Hint: I saw this somewhere and i always do it... keep garlic cloves in their shell and put in frying pan.. roast till little brown spots all over(couple mins. dont let burn!) and then take off shell and press them on a flat surface... make paste and add them to your Rue.... Had to add a ton of other stuff... Thyme, fresh parsley and simmered 2 bay leaves with rice..definetly only put 4 Tbls of butter and a Tbls of flour...Very good.Thx
I was having a craving for Chicken and Rice Soup. I lived in North Carolina and just recently moved to Washington. We would eat at Logans fairly often and they had one of the best versions of Chicken and Rice Soup. I just HAD to find a recipe to mock theirs. SUCCESS!
This was the perfect comfort food. My husband and father-in-law loved it. Only problem is that there were not enough leftovers. As with others, I used white rice because that is what I had on hand, and instead of bouillon and water, I just added an additional 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth. It was thick and fantastic.
Delicious -- even a picky 3 year old enjoyed it. I did modify it a bit. I sauteed the onion and celery in butter/olive oil, and added 2tsp of minced garlic. Then I poured the broth and water into that, added the rice and a bit of dried thyme, and brought to a boil. Instead of doing the roux, I just added the 4c of milk to the cooked rice mixture and let it simmer for a while. It thickened up beautifully and was less labor intensive and lower fat. Can't wait to have the leftovers tomorrow!
After reading a few reviews I made the following changes: 1 cup rice, all chicken brother, 1/2 cup butter, only 4 cups milk, sauteed the veggies with garlic, and cooked for 45 initial minutes. It was a good basic recipe. Nice change from chicken noodle soup.
What a delicious way to use up our leftover Thanksgiving turkey! I highly recommend this recipe. I can't wait to try it with chicken. Thank you, Heidi!
I added 3 carrots chopped and 3 garlic cloves to recipe. Start by sauteeing veggies in 1/4 stick of the total butter used (I reduced to 2 sticks) and then add rice (1 1/2 c.) and sweat them a bit in up to 1/2 c. sherry or madeira. I only used about 5 c. of the milk, and did not use bullion or water - instead used 5 c. chicken stock and at the end, seasoned soup with poultry seasoning, salt and pepper to taste.
The family LOVED it! I made one change that I didn't seen any other reviews had: I added the 4 cups of milk and then instead of adding more milk, I added about 2 cups of my homemade chicken broth to it, then it still had rich flavor but without as much of the calories. I also changed a few things that I saw other reviewers had done, I added 1.5 cups of diced carrots and sauted the veggies in the butter, and I cooked 1 c. white rice in chicken broth. This was excellent and I didn't feel near as guilty when I had a 3rd bowl later in the evening!! Absolutely delicious!
This is SO good and comforting! It's also a recipe my little boy will eat, so that's always a plus! Thank you!
I did not care for this recipe.
Really nice treat, very very rick, maybe only make for company for 1st course in small quantity so you can enjoy it w/o the guilt!!
After reading a few reviews I made the following changes: 1 cup rice, all chicken broth, 1/2 cup butter, only 4 cups milk, sauteed the veggies with garlic, and cooked for 45 initial minutes. It was a good basic recipe. Nice change from chicken noodle soup.
This was a great soup. Very tasty and hearty. The only drawback for me was the lack of color... I know it shouldn't be important so long as it tastes great, but a bit of carrot or peppers as others suggested (I should have read all the reviews) would have helped the appearance.
This was pretty good. Next time I will skip the flour though, this became so thick I had to double the amount of milk. I added garlic, peas, and carrots and left the salt out.
Make sure to add fresh garlic or garlic salt and a lot of pepper or else you will have a bland starchy soup. This was just okay
This was good, but very thick. You could actually serve it on a plate! I will definitely make it again, but I will use more liquid than what the original recipe calls for. I also added a tablespoon of sugar (hubby loved it)!
This was delicious! I halved the recipe for my hubby and I. It turned out fantastic. I also used fat free milk and added chopped garlic and carrot.
This worked out really well. We eat mostly vegan so I sub'd the milk with soy milk (plain flavor), chicken with tofu and everything worked out really well.
This was a great recipe--so full of flavor! It wasn't exactly soup like, but my family and I didn't mind. I don't like whole pieces of onions or celery, so I substitued with onion powder and celery salt, and it was still great and full of flavor. I made it yesterday, and what was left over has already been eaten!
Made this for the first time today. Couldn't wait 'til it was done to taste. Added more salt and pepper. Also Lemon amd Pepper seasoning salt. Used broth from the cooked chicken. Thinking about adding a bit of shredded cheddar cheese! Next time I may decrease margarine and rice. Really yummy!
This was good. My rice didn't cook all the way but that was my fault. It tasted a lot like Captin Jack's Corn Chowder that I make, just with out the corn. My kids all ate it so that is always a plus!
This recipe tastes delicious as is (with the small modifications made by the original author in the comments). You really have to let the flavors meld together for at least an hour after cooking to get the best flavor. I have made this many times and I'm always surprised that anyone gave it bad reviews.
This turned out so nice. It was creamy and rich and hit the spot on a night I wasn't feeling well. I threw the leftovers in the freezer for another night and I can't wait. Thanks so much for sharing.
The was by far the BEST chicken rice soup my family and I have ever tasted!
To save time, I cooked my chicken the night before. I didn't have enough brown rice, so i threw in some basmati rice, which was fine. I also added some grated carrots and a bay leaf before simmering for 1 hour. This was absolutely delicious!!! Makes a large amount, so I froze about half of it. Will be making this one again!
This was REALLY yummy! With one cup of butter how could it not be? LOL! However, I did substitute 1/2 cup of butter with 1/2 cup of Smart Balance. I also added carrots and used only water instead of broth. I cooked the onions, carrots and celery for a few minutes before adding the rice and water. I then added 3 chicken thighs and let them cook in the water. I had to add addtl water and ended up only using 4 cups of milk. I loved it! Thank you!
I made this tonight and it was YUMMY - however, I only used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 flour, and it was still very rich and creamy. It ended up being allot thicker than I anticipated. Yummy soup for a cold night.
This was a wonderful dinner with a loaf of warm fresh bread. Next time I will add carrots and saute the veggies before adding the liquids. I added poultry seasoning but I think garlic is needed also. I only used 4 cups of milk because I like my soup thick. Yum!
This is a great, hearty soup! I only gave it four stars because I made some changes. I only used 1 cup of rice and I cooked the rice in 2 cups of chicken stock. I cooked the chicken in a pan with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Then, I drained the fat and used the same pan with a little olive oil and butter to saute the vegetables with a little salt and pepper just until the onions are soft but the celery still has a little bite left in it. Then, I added the rice, chicken, and vegetables all into a large soup pot together. I added in some chicken stock and milk. (Probably about 6-8 cups of liquid all together) I made the roux in the same pan that I had cooked the chicken and veggies. I only used 1/2 a cup of butter and 1/2 a cup of flour. I added a few cups of milk to this and cooked until thick. Then, I added the roux into the soup pot, stirred in some minced garlic and some herbs and seasonings and simmered it for about 30 - 45 minutes and then added a little more milk towards the end to get the right thickness. It turned out delicious! Very flavorful and just the right consistency. I will definitely make this again.
As the comments said, it's REALLY thick and very milky, so it may have been better to cut the roux in half and use more chicken broth instead of milk. It also has no flavor. I added a couple cloves of garlic, but just didn't seem to have enough taste. So I added some thyme and that seemed to work. This recipe makes enough for a small army, so I would suggest making half when you are first trying it.
This soup is very thick and filling. I think I used almost a whole gallon of milk! It was very good though. I didnt have any celery on hand so I used small diced carrot for an extra veggie. I also used regular long grain rice because I didnt have brown rice. My kids loved this! I think this recipe feeds more than 8 people. More like 10-12.
I never though it could be so easy! Everyone loves it and always asks for the recipe.
This was super thick, too much for me. Maybe cut down on the flour. Also, thought it was pretty bland, and I even added carrots, mushrooms, and sherry. Was disappointed after all the great reviews, maybe I did something wrong, I do have a 1 yearold and a 2 yearold that make following instructions difficult at times!
No sherry. Too sweet. Needs spices like thyme.
Great recipe -substitued white rice for brown rice as I am not a big fan!! Yum!!!
I was happy to find this recipe, especially since I hate the wild rice versions. I did have to keep adding seasonings and it never was just right but overall I would make this again with some adjustments. I did add 1 cup of chopped carrott which I will increase to 1 1/2 - 2 C next time along with the celery and onion.
This is a great comfort food! I added carrots for a little more veggie power. This recipe makes quite a lot, but it was gone by lunch the next day!
This soup was so wonderful I made it the first time as written and again as chicken noodle soup, the second time I added egg noodles at the beginning of the simmering time. I used 4 chicken bouillon cubes and added carrots. I cook the chicken using the Spicy Rapid Roast chicken recipe also posted on this site. Served this on a cold rainy night the whole picky family ate it up. Thanks for the recipe.
I did a modification of this which turned out great - pressure cooker! Combined all in first steps to the pressure cooker for 15 minutes. While that was cooking, the second steps finished about the same time. Combined in the the pressure cooker pot and we couldn't stop eating it. Try it in a bread bowl for an even better meal!
This has become my go-to comfort food recipe. After making as written and tweaking several times since, my usual modifications are now: 1. Use 1 cup rice. 2. Add 1 1/2 cups diced carrots. 3. Halve the roux. 4. Sub broth for the water/bouillon. 5. Add all of the milk, every time. I also add broth to the leftovers before reheating to make up for liquid absorbed by the rice. Delicious, filling, and works wonders on my sensitive stomach when acid reflux kicks up.
Tasty recipe, but if you are watching what you eat, this has a little too much butter then I like. Maybe using olive oil as a substitute. Otherwise, my husband and I thought that it was a good meal. He compared it to chicken ala king. Think that it would taste good over toast. Might add carrots next time.
This was really good. I did make a few changes to add some flavor as some reviews had suggested. I cut the rice in half and replaced the water with chicken broth. I also added 1 cup finely chopped mushrooms and 1 clove garlic to onion and sauted then added rice and broth as well as 1 cup finely chopped carrot. Then followed the recipe from there.
I tried to make this recipe twice and both times it turned out horrible. I will never make this again.
This really was not good at all. Hubs who will eat anything turned up his nose. sorry. I made it exactly as written.
This soup is great! As others recommended, I substituted 1/4 cup sherry instead of 1/4 cup water. Also, instead of using rice I added small shell pasta.
I love this recipe!!
Great soup! I think the recipie needs a little more water to make it a little more soupy.
Made per the recipe, I thought this was a bit bland and tedious (use 2 different pots for 1 pot of soup?), but second time with some tweaking it was delicious. Second time around I sautéed veggies (and added carrots) in HALF of the butter (I subbed butter for margarine), then added broth & cooked rice. I used white rice because that's what I had. When rice was cooked, in a jar I shook together flour & +- 1/2 cup milk & added to the broth mixture. This needs to come to a boil to remove the "floury" flavor. Then added milk to the proper consistency. Both times I used canned chicken, as I have a family member with chewing issues who needs absolutely soft chicken. Added 2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning, and a little more low sodium chicken bullion cubes to add depth of flavor. Second time around it knocked everyone's socks off!
As a starting point, this recipe was good - with my alterations it was great and my husband RAVED about it. Instead of celery, I used carrots. I omitted the bouillon (simply bc I didn't have any). I only used 1/2c. butter and 1/2c. whole wheat flour with 4 c. skim milk. While that was thickening, I added thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste to the rice mixture. IT WAS AWESOME! And just for more texture, I added 1/2 bag of frozen corn at the very end. Yummy!
This recipe was easy and very yummy. It is a meal in itself. My husband wouldn't shut-up about how much he liked it! I did not have celery, so I made it without and it was still outstanding! Thanks!
Yum! My family loved this soup. It was very thick, as it says, and I had to keep adding milk and then water. I added carrots also.
I added all the milk and it was thick like chicken and dumplings, so I added some dumplings and lots of salt and pepper. The results were a chicken and dumpling with rice. I also added 1 1/4 cup of chopped carrots. VERY GOOD.
I thought this was great just the way it was, love it!!!
Soup was creamy and flavorful. I halved the recipe and it still made 4 good sized portions. I didn't have celery or anything celery like and I think that would have added a nice subtle layer. At the very beginning I added some chicken wings and bones I had from last nights roast chicken and left them all the way to the end. I also added about a half a cup of sauvignon blanc at the very end that I think added a nice touch. Yum! Thanks for the recipe!
use half the amount of rice called for.
Awesome!!
I used a little less butter, added some carrots, a dash of garlic powder, extra milk and only 1 cup of white rice...fantastic!!!
Wonderful recipie when you have chicken left overs, a little bland so I added garlic and vegeta (a wonderful croation spice sold at regular markets). I chopped the chicken and onions very fine and added carrots. I also used skim milk and added one cup of half/half. Yummy!
This is such a good comfort food for the 18 degree weather we are experiencing! I read all the reviews, and made the following adjustments: This is for half a recipe. I first sauted then cut up chicken in about 2 T olive oil with some bottled chopped garlic, and seasoned it with salt, pepper, some red pepper flakes, and a shake or two of Creole seasoning I removed the chicken and used the remainling oil to saute about 1 1/2C each chopped onion and carrots ( I use a Mandolin dicer) . I cut the amt. of rice in half, ie.1/2C and here's a hint. Brown rice takes forever to get tender! It took extra liquid to get it soft and fluffy. I used only about 3T of flour in a half stick of butter, and cooked it slowly until it had browned a bit. I thought it made a nice amount of soup, but 4 of us (3 men, 1 woman) cleaned it up!
This was very good! I used garlic flavored chicken broth, as well as adding a little extra garlic for more flavor. Used only 1/2 c rice as suggested - great way to use up leftover chicken!
Very thick, I had to add lots of additional broth, chose veggie broth in addition to chicken broth. Added milk & broth each time I reheated. It reminded me so much of Greek lemon soup that I added lemon juice - nice variation, especially if you're a fan of Greek lemon soup.
Delicious! I cut the butter to 1/2 cup, the flour to 1/3 cup, and the milk to 4 cups. I added chopped carrots and crushed garlic. It turned out perfect. My whole family LOVED it. Will make again and again.
Good on cold day. Good flavor. I used all chicken stock (no water), added garlic, used whole corn instead of celery, added 1 cub mushrooms, 1 cup less milk (may try more next time). HeEats
just great. I substituted barley for the rice. My kids loved it. Very creamy tasting.
Made it last week and it was a hit at my house.
blah, needed more spices
This was SOOO good. I simmered some carrots in the broth and already had some leftover rice I threw in at the end of the recipe. Those were my only changes.. This was very good thick stew. The only time it could get too thick is during the reheating/leftover period. But still, just add milk and its just as good or better as leftovers!
Love this recipe, it does make alot of rice, so I freeze half of it after it's made and use for soup the next time, it works great. My kids love this recipe too.
Yum, yum, yum!!!! I followed this pretty much to the 'T' except: I used white rice instead of brown, added shredded carrots, and used some precooked, frozen Sweet Chili chicken breasts. I also did not add additional milk; I left it thick and we ate it more as a casserole type dish instead of a soup. Makes a ton; I will definitely half this one next time!! Thanks Heidi!!
This was fabulous. I read the review from Heidi's sister-in-law and there were a few errors in her ingredients. SHe said to use only 1/2 cup of rice not 2 cups.I did alter the ingredients somewhat to make enough for leftovers. I certainly will make this again.
very good, will for sure make again.
Nice texture but bland on flavor. I added garlic creole seasoning and mixed veggies. That's better
So good! Great for a cold wintry day.
It looks just like the picture. It was very creamy! Thanks for the recipe!
This was really good. I only gave it 4 stars for not following the whole recipe. I'm not into creamy soups (too much fat), so I used water to make the roux. It came out really well. I did 2 cups brown rice (it's a lot, but we love rice), chicken that I first browned in olive oil, onion, garlic, carrots, peas, and corn (per my son's request). I added lots of spices and it was really good.
This took a very long time for me to make. Not sure it was worth it.
The additional milk was a must when I prepared this recipe. 4 cups of milk was insufficient; the consistency at that level was much too thick. I added the 5th cup of milk , but it only thinned it out marginally. I also thought the recipe needed seasoning, so I added 4 tsp. of refrigerated minced garlic, and 2 tsp. of rosemary that I ground in the herb (coffee) grinder.
This came out nice, thick and creamy. I used leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. And it was so easy to make.
This was a delicious soup. I did have to add more chicken broth to thin it out a little. Great for leftovers.
It was good, but it didn't wow us.
The flavour was good, but it was way to thick, I had to keep adding more water and milk, I think I would add more chicken stock and only 1 cup of rice next time, I also sautéed the onions and celery first in olive oil them added other ingredients, when the rice was cooked it was full of rice and no liquid so I added more water and boulin powder, after putting in the rue I still needed to add more milk and water, I had to switch pots to a bigger one, I needed up having to add 8 cups of milk, and kept seasoning it with salt and pepper to taste, I should have read all the reviews before starting this recipe, all in all when I added my agustments it was good and now I have enough soup for the whole week.
I cut this recipe in half, used 1 1/2 C precooked wild rice, deleted the water, used 1 c skim milk, finished with cream, salt and pepper. The wild rice kicked up the flavor quite a bit, and other than pre-cooking the rice was pretty easy. Also, I only used 2 TBS of flour for the roux and it was plenty thick.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections