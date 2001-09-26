Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

This soup is both creamy and delicious. The longer it simmers, the more flavorful it gets!

Recipe by Heidi Lancaster

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the celery, onions, rice, bouillon, broth and water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the rice has absorbed most of the liquid. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter or margarine. Slowly add the flour, stirring often, to make a roux. Add 4 cups of milk, 1/2 cup at a time, while constantly stirring. Add this and the chicken to the rice mixture and return the rice mixture to the stovetop over low heat.

  • If the soup seems too thick, add some or all of the remaining 2 cups of milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste and allow to simmer for at least an hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
611 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 58g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 56.6mg; sodium 952.6mg. Full Nutrition
