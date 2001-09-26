Creamy Chicken and Rice Soup

This is a great, hearty soup! I only gave it four stars because I made some changes. I only used 1 cup of rice and I cooked the rice in 2 cups of chicken stock. I cooked the chicken in a pan with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Then, I drained the fat and used the same pan with a little olive oil and butter to saute the vegetables with a little salt and pepper just until the onions are soft but the celery still has a little bite left in it. Then, I added the rice, chicken, and vegetables all into a large soup pot together. I added in some chicken stock and milk. (Probably about 6-8 cups of liquid all together) I made the roux in the same pan that I had cooked the chicken and veggies. I only used 1/2 a cup of butter and 1/2 a cup of flour. I added a few cups of milk to this and cooked until thick. Then, I added the roux into the soup pot, stirred in some minced garlic and some herbs and seasonings and simmered it for about 30 - 45 minutes and then added a little more milk towards the end to get the right thickness. It turned out delicious! Very flavorful and just the right consistency. I will definitely make this again.