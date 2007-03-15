Mizithra Browned Butter Pasta

4.6
171 Ratings
  • 5 133
  • 4 25
  • 3 6
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

The mizithra cheese adds a unique taste to this yummy dish!

Recipe by Donna

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in large pot of salted, boiling water until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • When pasta is almost done, start slowly melting butter over medium heat until golden. Skim butter solids off top. Toss pasta with butter. Sprinkle with cheese to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 103.8g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 98.5mg; sodium 1425.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022