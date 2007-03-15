Mizithra Browned Butter Pasta

I love this dish at The Old Spaghetti Factory and had not tried it because of no source for the Mizithra cheese here. However after reading that the cooks there actually use a blend of Mizithra and Parmesan cheese I used a blend of Parmesan and Romano cheese which worked. It's the browned butter that makes the dish have its unique flavor anyway. The butter should go golden and then to a brown-amber color for the flavor, contrary to the recipe above. I didn't like the "skim butter solids" off the to part, as this was difficult, so I used a paper towel to strain the butter into a large measuring cup and it came out a beautiful with no particulates. I mistakenly used unsalted butter and the dish was bland, until I salted. Make sure you use salted butter or you will need to add salt. I overcooked my spaghetti and the Al dente is better for this dish. However, we loved it and my son when back for seconds. That's when I know the dish is a success! Easy dish to make. Oh, and I used this recipe with Chef John's Marsala Chicken recipe here on AllRecipes.com and it was a match made in Heaven!!! As good if not better than Olive Garden.