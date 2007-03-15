Mizithra Browned Butter Pasta
The mizithra cheese adds a unique taste to this yummy dish!
Excellent! The only change I would suggest is to cook the butter until a caramel brown, let sit up to 4 mins to let separation occur, and strain the butter through a strainer lined with a paper towel for perfect browned butter.Read More
I'm going to make this tonight for Valentine's Day. Trader Joes sells the Mizthra cheese in plastic tubs and it's pretty inexpensive.
This is the famous dish which legend tells us was eaten by Homer while writing his epics. Mizithra cheese is a Greek cheese made from goats milk and is semi-hard. It can be difficult to find and many cheese purveyors will not be familiar with it. Find a local Greek store and they can get it, normally at a very affordable price. Note the recipe says to add the cheese to taste. The recipe is very versatile, add saute'd mushrooms or substitute olive oil for very simple changes. Excellent as a side dish or light meal. Much better than those noodle dishes in a bag available at the supermarket.
Incredible !!! The SPAGHETTI FACTORY sells the Mizthra cheese in 8 oz. bags for about $4 and it is wonderful.
I make this with pine nuts and green peas, I also brown garlic in the butter before adding the other ingredients. Then add some oregano and black pepper. YUM!!!
OMG! This dish is so good! I am Greek and grew up eatting my pasta with grated myzithra. I food shop at a huge Greek supermarket in NY so finding it was no problem at all, You have to make sure the butter is a rich caramel color before you add it to the pasta. It makes a difference. Myzithra is very salty but it balances out very well with the sweetness of the butter. I would give it 10 stars if I could! Great recipe!!!
So simple and delicious! But do be sure the brown the butter (to a nut brown color). I do this at a low boil - it's worth the time! It completely changes the taste of the butter which is what makes this recipe AMAZING. Watch the butter closely though so it doesn't burn.
This is one of those dishes my kids ask for every holiday. And weekday, and weekend :-) The way my Greek mother taught me- sprinkle the serving dish with grated cheese, layer on a third of the pasta, sprinkle with cheese, layer 1/3 pasta, sprinkle more cheese, layer rest of pasta, sprinkle with cheese. In a fry pan, heat butter until slightly browned Pour over the very hot browned butter over the pasta and cheese
This dish is served a t the famous spaghetti factory in San Diego. My husband loved it so much I had to figure out how to make it at home. Your recipe is the same as mine. What is nice about this recipe is exact measurements are not important.
We are also fans of the Spaghetti Factory in San Diego. This recipe is wonderful and simple to make. I serve this with baguette sliced in bite-sized pieces with olive oil, crush clove of garlic and more of the grated myzithra cheese for dipping.
I worked at Spag, and this was my favorite dish. Actually the cheese they use isn't really Mizithra... It's half Romano and half Ricotta Salata. ( Which is probably harder to find than Mizithra...)
The spaghetti factory in Portland, OR serves this... it's great with chicken marsala! Yum
O.K Great recipe, but who in this world knows what MYZITHRA CHEESE IS? Nothing against you but i know my cheese, please elaberate a-little more if you are going to subside a descent recipe. Thank you CINDY LU26
I made this twice, two nights in a row. The first I followed exactly but had to use Feta because I didn't want to go to the store-it was fantastic! The second night, while the butter was browning I tossed in a peeled garlic clove then removed before serving. I also stirred in some chopped lobster meat and used the Mizithra cheese. The garlic added a nice layer of flavor without being over powering! Honestly there isn't much of a difference in my opinion between the Mizithra and Feta-only that the feta melts a bit so if you can't find mizithra just get a block of good feta.
My yiayia used to make this Greek "macaronia" all the time! It's a favorite family stand-by. Grated parmesan works okay if you can't find mizithra. The secret lies in browning the butter well.
using the same ingredients but swap the spaghetti for steamed broccoli.....can you say heaven!
I think it's essential to use unsalted butter, as the cheese is salty enough, and to strain the browned butter through a paper towel to remove the solids. More effective than skimming. Donna, I'd give you my firstborn in thanks for sharing this simple, but fantastic recipe, but she won't stop eating the pasta...
This is the way every Greek family serves pasta! Love this pasta, with or without sauce! you need to make sure that the butter is hot enough that it sizzles when you put it o the pasta. This is essential! It should be a nice golden brown.
LOVE this recipe which is the same way the Spaghetti Factory makes it. The only problem is that I now live in TX, and there is no Trader Joe's or Spaghetti Factory to buy the Mizithra cheese. Does anyone know where else it can be bought?
Long time fan of this recipe. I agree with other reviews; it important to get the butter right. Excellent meal for picky kids. We have 5 teenagers (which means lots of extra kids) and have yet to find a kid around that wont eat it! Winco carries Mizithra cheese.
Delicious!! Wat else can I say! Just be sure you use browned butter. This is the best pasta ever! Myzithra can be hard to find BUT I found it at Sprouts!
I had this at a local Italian restaurant and searched for the recipe and found it here! I followed instructions to a Tee and it was just so easy to put together. In fact the butter browns so fast you really need to watch it or it'll burn. I had no problem loacating the Mizithra cheese at a local grocery store. I'll definitely be making this one again!
This is one of my family favorites - I've been making it for years. I make a huge platter of it with a box of spaghetti, 2 cups of grated myzithra and 2 sticks of butter. It has to be real butter! I layer the pasta with cheese and then pour the browned butter over it to melt the cheese a little. I serve it with breaded and fried pork tenderloin on the side. Delicious!
Very tasty! If you use salted butter, most of the salt is taken out with the solids, so the mizithra cheese isn't overpowering.
You forgot the garlic! I mince a clove or two and add to the browned butter. I also add some chopped parsley and the pine nuts would be a great addition. A small amount of Parmesan cheese (freshly grated) would be a nice addition too.
I lived in Riverside C.a. and loved the spagetti factory out there it used to be an old train dock they turned it into a Old Spaghetti Factory!! This was my favorite dish there.I have been wanting the recipe to this dish , I see all the good reviews and definetly will be making this dish. Thank you for the ingredients needed to prepare such an amazing simple but exquisite dish... Yumm!!
This is my favorite indulgent dish! I find the straight mizithra a little salty for me, so I usually do half mizithra and half parmesan (it also helps make the mizithra last longer, since it can be expensive and hard to find). It tastes just as good, in my opinion.
Tasted just like the stuff at The Old Spaghetti Factory
This is one of my favorite recipes- I got it once at Old Spaghetti Factory and was instantly in love... but I went without for ages because there's no OSF in Alaska and I never realized how easy it was to make! A side note, I had zilch trouble finding Mizithra cheese, which in off-the-road Alaska is a feat: it was in with the specialty cheeses at Fred Meyers. I would advise against telling picky individuals that the cheese is from sheep, though. Make this.
This is my favorite dish ever, love it at OSF and love at home even better. I have to admit it is not easy finding the Mizithra cheese, however you can buy it at the OSF website and resturants. Must get the butter perfect if you burn it tastes really bad. We always add just a little bit of tomato sauce on ours.
This was spectacular! I made it for a large group. I also made a red sauce and meatballs. The Mizithra browned butter pasta was the shining star. It got rave reviews. I increased the recipe to accomadate more people. Thankfully, I have alot left. Safeway carries mizithra so it's easy to find. Thanks for the recipe and to the reviewers on browning the butter.
This is my favorite all time dish! I had no idea it was this easy. Thanks for the recipe!
Ick. I don't know if it was the taste of the butter, or the cheese, but I didn't like it. I'll have to go longing for the stuff from Spaghetti Factory.
Just like the Old Spaghetti Factory... YUM MIER than theirs !
My boyfriend and I love going to a local Greek restaurant and he always orders this dish. I was so excited to try this recipe and it absolutely did not disappoint. Delicious and perfect just the way it is written!
The hubby and I had a craving for Mizithra Pasta but were too lazy to go to Spaghetti Factory and wait in the long line on a Friday night. We picked up the ingredients and it turned out PERFECT! Thanks for posting this recipe. Going right into the all time favorites!
simplicity at its best! I melted the butter, clarified it, and then browned it. I couldn't find mizithra anywhere so I used Dubliner instead and it was just as tasty! Next time I will add some fresh garlic to the cooling butter for more pizzaz. I took some broccoli spears and added the butter solids, fresh garlic, pepper, wine and better than bullion over medium heat. The broccoli was an excellent side dish and none of the butter went to waste. Even the pickiest eaters ate both dishes!!!
I love, love, love this pasta. it is my favorite dish from the old spaghetti factory i always knew it would be easy to make but for some reason never tried it before. anyway, easy and crowd pleasing! mmmmm!
this is sooooo good i make it whenever i can get my hands on some mizithra cheese. because this cheese is pretty salty, i always use unsalted butter .
This is the easiest, quickest meal on this site. I start to brown my butter over a medium to low heat and don't bother skimming the solids off the top. If you let it go long enough, those milk solids are what the little browned bits are, but you have to be careful to do it over a slow enough heat. It's a fine line. I do use whole grain spaghetti with about 1/4 C of the pasta water reserved. After draining, I replace the water to offer a little creaminess to the pasta, toss with the hot browned butter and mix thoroughly with a small handful of the cheese to mix throughout. Put it all in a serving dish and top with the remaining cheese and chopped parsley. So simple and so good.
We came across this recipe by word of mouth several years ago and make it at least monthly. Doesn't really work with margarine but will do in a pinch if you don't have real butter. Definately need to carmelize the butter then basically sautee the pasta in the butter a few minutes before plating.
Tastes just like what is served at Spaghetti Factory! I brown my butter till it's a deep golden color- this produces a nuttier taste. Be sure to use unsalted butter as the cheese is already salty enough, and do NOT use margarine. The butter/cheese combo also works well with steamed broccoli.
I love pasta in brown butter. Instead of buying expensive cheese, I use cottage cheese with some salt and pepper.
Now I know that rain doesn't fall from heaven. If it did ...it would be this sauce. Seriously. No joke.
Delicious and so so so EASY! Try using 1/2 parmesan and 1/2 mizitrhra.....believe it or not it is a little less salty like this!
I love this recipe! My family tried to make it a few times after trying it at the Spaghetti Factory, but we could never get it right. The trick is the browned butter. Now we make it for all family get togethers. I make it with 1/2 the butter and it's still sinfully delicious.
I have also made this dish with Asiago Cheese instead of Mizithra. Any sharp cheese can be substituted. Very good with chicken or fish.
Fabulous! This IS the Old Spaghetti Factory recipe. Thanks for a great addition to our meal! Definitely 5*.
Just as good as Old Spaghetti Factory's. YUM!
OH MY does this tast just like the old spegehtti factory! Thank you so much for this recipe!!
Love it! Have always been a fan of the Spaghetti Factories Mizithra and browned butter spaghetti. This tastes pretty much exactly like it and is super easy. Scrumptious!
Love this! Great meal to throw together when time is short at the end of a busy work day and everyone is hungry! Add a green salad and garlic bread and you've got dinner ready in a snap! Much cheaper to make at home than the restaurant meal.
One of our all time favs! So easy and I'm never NOT in the mood for it. The browner the butter the better otherwise it doesn't caramelize and add the sweet to the salty of the cheese. I read a lot of reviewers saying they had a difficult time finding it, I have only found it in smaller grocery stores that are more "health-food" related. (Sprouts, Henry's, Trader Joe's.) I have also found it at Culbertson's but only the pre-grated cheese and it isn't nearly as flavorful as the need-to-grate kind. Enjoy!!
This is really good and very easy. Tastes just like the restaurant.
I live in the Bay Area in California and Mizithra was difficult for me to find. Our local Trader Joe's did not sell it but just a few weeks ago I found it at our local Safeway grated in a 4oz tub. Hope that helps those looking for it.
This is my favorite comfort food. It even beat out the Mac and Cheese in the Blue Box!
I too have made this for years but it's been years since I was able to find the cheese. Just made it again tonight! I forgot how salty the cheese is and didn't use unsalted butter - will try to remember that for next time.
This is delicious, albeit unbelievably unhealthy. I use a one to one ratio of butter to cheese. The longer you brown the butter, the richer and nuttier the flavor. It is best to pour the butter through a fine mesh sieve after cooking. This is so popular at Old Spaghetti Factory restaurants that many sell the Mizithra cheese to their customers. Otherwise, look at specialty/international markets or upscale groceries.
I love this at the Spaghetti Factory also! I was too lazy to clarify the butter and it was still excellent.
Very good and easy! Tastes just like it did at The Old Spaghetti Factory. Thanks!
This is one of my all time favorites. I've made it many, many times, tried some variations but always coming back to this basic recipe as the best. One version we do use on occasion which is useful if you cannot find mizithra cheese is to substitute half and half of parmessan and kassari. It isn't the same, but is quite good on its own. A cheese owner suggested this many years ago when it was very hard to find mizithra. My local supermarket now carries it regularly so it is no longer a problem.
We absolutely loved this! First time I've browned butter-couldn't be easier. Just like the dish I used to adore at the Spaghetti Factory. I did add some minced onion, garlic and a few baby bella sliced mushrooms to sweat and soften after the butter had browned. Poured sauce over cooked fettucini and then tossed in the mizithra. Didn't add any salt as the cheese is very salty. YUM!!
I can't help but order this when I go to The Spaghetti Factory. It's wonderful! I'll be making this tonight for dinner. I had no trouble finding the cheese but only under the alternate spelling, Myzithra, at Von's, Save Mart and Winco. For the pasta I'll use a Whole Wheat High Fiber spaghetti...have to try to counteract all that fat of the cheese and butter. HA!! Thanks for adding this recipe!!
This dish is going to look really plain, so I suggest adding in some black pepper at the end, toss it a few more times, and serve. Black and white looks real classy, to boot.
My family are big fans of this recipe. We always ordered it @ the Old Spaghetti Factory growing up. It's great to make it @ home as a treat w/much finer grated mizithra!
Love this! By the way...I just went to the Spaghetti Factory here where I live and they sold me the mizithra cheese, if anyone is having a hard time finding it.
I used whole wheat spaghetti and it was still amazing! I would have used regular spaghetti if I had had any, and that is what I'll use next time. This tastes exactly like the mizithra cheese pasta at Old Spaghetti Factory! I let the butter cook the entire time the pasta was cooking to get a nice rich color, and I strained it through a paper towel. Worked wonderfully and tasted awesome!
This is one of those once a year meals because of the calories, but it's highly worth it. I think this is even better than the Old Spaghetti Factory because you can adjust the recipe to fit your tastes.
Love it! Just like the Spaghetti Factory! Every Thanksgiving I make the Broccoli with butter and mizithra, its a hit EVERY year!! Safeway carries this cheese.
Tastes just like the old spaghetti factory dish. i used half of the amount of cheese and it was perfect.
yum! but so fattening!
One of my favorite dishes to make! We top ours with cut up tomatoes.
Loved this recipe and so did my step-daughter! Definitely would've been better to brown butter a bit longer, and I strained the butter. Definitely will make again!
I've been making this for a couple years now, since I first had it at the Old Spaghetti Factory here in Phoenix. It's by far my favorite pasta. After experimenting and learning how to properly brown the butter, it now tastes just like the restaurant's.
If you have never tried this before, you should make it tonight!
Wow! This was an amazing recipe. It was tough to find the Myzithra, but it was worth the wait & the cost.....Cheesepeople.com sells it & it was fabulous! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a fantastic version of what we normally get at the Old Spaghetti Factory. I do scale back the butter and cheese considerably though, but that may just vary by each person's taste.
loved it.
Not an easy cheese to find in the stores....Amazon.com to the rescue! Plus this recipe is fantastic. A great inexpensive meal for a family of 6, even with the cost of the cheese! Enjoy
This didn't turn out as well as everyone said it did prior to my rating...we must have done something wrong. We will try it again and see. Thanks for sharing! Sam and Crystal
Yummy, the cheese mixed with the butter almost gives this pasta a wonderful nutty flavor. I think the next time I make this I will add fresh black olives. Note: I did add mushrooms and chicken this time to give the pasta a bit more texture and some parsley and basil at the end to add a touch more flavor.
This recipe was a nice change from the norm. The cheese is very tangy and flavorful...which balances the buttery pasta nicely. I was pleasantly surprised that my brown butter turned out. I'd never browned butter before. It takes several minutes to brown, but should be watched closely, as it will brown within a few seconds when it's ready. We added fresh mushrooms to our spaghetti.
Absolutley love this!! It is so easy to make and quick. I must agree with the the others, you must use "butter". I used the unsalted butter and it was delicious! However, the Mizithra was not easy to find but was able to purchase it from OSF.
Just like The Old Spaghetti Factory! Thank you! Now I just need to get some Spumoni :o)
We've been making this for years - ever since I found mizithra cheese at the grocery store. Being fans of Spaghetti Factory, we couldn't resist trying it at home. It is salty and buttery but you can adjust the amount of cheese and butter. I bought one of those parmesan cheese graters like they use in restaurants and everyone puts on as much cheese as they want. This is one of our staples.
easy meal to make and the kids loved it. More cheese the better!
Excellent Recipe! Quick, and easy too :) We'll be having this in the future :) Thanks so much!
Yum-o! I made to top cheese tortellinis. I didn't have mizithra cheese, so i just used parm and it was wonderful. Thanks!
My Grandmother made me this same dish growing up. She called it Greek Spagetti. It is fantastic and the ingredients are easy to come by at Whole Foods or a Mediterranean Market.
Wonderful easy pasta sauce. I didn't have the cheese, but I used half parmesean and half ricotta salada.
This was disappointing - turned out dry and really unremarkable. I was able to find the cheese easily in my market though. Won't make this again.
This was pretty good. One of my favorite places to go is The Old Spaghetti Factory and this is a signature dish for them. I have made it a few times. My favorite was when I melted the butter and added a splash of white wine (dry). I also added a handfull of cheese to the butter wine combination. I then tossed the pasta and topped it off with the remaining cheese. The wine helped the sauce stick to the pasta a little more.
awsume!!!! luv it!!the cheese is amazing.
It didn't turn out for me I'm not sure what I did wrong it just didn't taste right and the texture was a bit weird(on and I've had a good version before so I think I know what it's supposed to taste like)
I love this dish at The Old Spaghetti Factory and had not tried it because of no source for the Mizithra cheese here. However after reading that the cooks there actually use a blend of Mizithra and Parmesan cheese I used a blend of Parmesan and Romano cheese which worked. It's the browned butter that makes the dish have its unique flavor anyway. The butter should go golden and then to a brown-amber color for the flavor, contrary to the recipe above. I didn't like the "skim butter solids" off the to part, as this was difficult, so I used a paper towel to strain the butter into a large measuring cup and it came out a beautiful with no particulates. I mistakenly used unsalted butter and the dish was bland, until I salted. Make sure you use salted butter or you will need to add salt. I overcooked my spaghetti and the Al dente is better for this dish. However, we loved it and my son when back for seconds. That's when I know the dish is a success! Easy dish to make. Oh, and I used this recipe with Chef John's Marsala Chicken recipe here on AllRecipes.com and it was a match made in Heaven!!! As good if not better than Olive Garden.
This was soo easy and good!! We have a Spaghetti Factory not too far from our house and every time we go there I get the Myzithra Pasta! Very good! It tasted just like the restaurant..when I have that craving for cheese again this will be what I make!
Too salty and buttery.
Absolutely delicious! I made this for my mom for Mother's day and she couldn't believe it was homemade! It tastes like it's from an expensive restaurant!
You can now purchase OSF Mizithra cheese at Costco! Made me soooo happy!
