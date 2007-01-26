Easy Chicken Curry

-I listened to everyone's opinions and experimented, as I had tried it once before with just the ingredients listed & found it edible but lacking... My hubby & I love Indian food, but don't have any good restaurants in the town we moved to, let alone good Chinese. This recipe was good as a base, & after adding a few suggestions from others, we loved it! (Personally, would give a 5 for mine! ; ) Our add-ons: -Big handful or 2 of cherry tomatoes (or another type would work.-just wash & through in whole, as the heat eventually makes 'em pop and easily mushable) -2 cloves of finely chopped garlic (or garlic powder to taste,) -salt&pepper to taste, -spoon of cayenne/chili powder or to taste, -dash of cinnamon or ginger, -dash of cilantro, -pad of butter to the sauted onions & to the chicken, -chicken bouillon cube (or chicken broth) crushed &mixed w/aprx 1/4 cup hot water, -approx 1/2 cup silk (-soy milk for those allergic to the real deal)/ real milk/ heavy cream/ sour cream/ plain yogurt &/or coconut milk... We used silk to help make it saucy and better mix the ingredients as it was too dry to mix very well without, and it actually ended up helping to bring out the flavors & made it better for eating with rice and naan bread! Yum!!! The above makes it look like we added tons to the original recipe, but all in all it only took about 5 extra minutes to wash tomatoes, chop garlic (or use powder! ; ) &the rest was a dash of this, a pinch of that & Viola! -Bon Appetit! = )