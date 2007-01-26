Easy Chicken Curry
Chicken breasts sauteed and simmered with onion, olive oil and curry powder. Simplest chicken curry you'll ever make! Serve over hot cooked rice with a little side of mango chutney, if desired.
This recipe provides a great starting point for a delicious, easy curry. First I thinly sliced 3 large chicken breast halves and browned them in olive oil. While they were cooking I started the onion (in 3T. olive oil) in a separate skillet. To the onion I added sliced, fresh mushrooms and some frozen peas. When the veggies were heated I added 3 T. curry, some hot pepper flakes, 2 C. chicken broth and 1/2 C. unsweetened coconut milk. Finally, I stirred in the cooked chicken strips and let the whole thing cook for an additional 15 min. to reduce the broth. Served this over Texmati rice to my family of 4 and everyone really loved it! The 3 T. of curry powder seemed like plenty to us, but that's personal perference. This recipe would get 5 stars except that it had to be tweaked quite a bit.Read More
What a mess! 1/3 cup of curry! This is too much and not enough in the way of other ingredients!Read More
I agree this recipe isn't perfect because it produces very little sauce if any. I read the reviews while making it, and followed them. Simply add a cup or so of chicken broth, and other ingredients to taste (onions, green peppers, extra curry powder) and it makes for an outstanding curry recipe, you won't be dissatisfied.
Good recipe, but I took another's idea and added chicken broth, otherwise, it would not have any sauce to it. Also, I added green pepper. Next time, I would add onions and green peppers toward the end so they would keep some firmness to them.
Something has got to missing from this recipe. Way too much curry and no sauce. I added a cup of water and a can of condensed cream of chicken soup. Helped save the dinner
I tried this last night with the following changes based on other reviews. I added 1 can chicken broth. I also seasoned my chicken with salt, pepper, garlic salt, and curry powder and let it marinate in the fridge for about 3 hours. After that, I followed the recipe and my family loved this dish.
Excellent dish for a first time curry cooker. It was simple and tasty, even better with a lot of onion and a pinch of cumin! Great base for a stew! Yum!!
this is an awesome recipe. very simple with the taste of hardwork.
-I listened to everyone's opinions and experimented, as I had tried it once before with just the ingredients listed & found it edible but lacking... My hubby & I love Indian food, but don't have any good restaurants in the town we moved to, let alone good Chinese. This recipe was good as a base, & after adding a few suggestions from others, we loved it! (Personally, would give a 5 for mine! ; ) Our add-ons: -Big handful or 2 of cherry tomatoes (or another type would work.-just wash & through in whole, as the heat eventually makes 'em pop and easily mushable) -2 cloves of finely chopped garlic (or garlic powder to taste,) -salt&pepper to taste, -spoon of cayenne/chili powder or to taste, -dash of cinnamon or ginger, -dash of cilantro, -pad of butter to the sauted onions & to the chicken, -chicken bouillon cube (or chicken broth) crushed &mixed w/aprx 1/4 cup hot water, -approx 1/2 cup silk (-soy milk for those allergic to the real deal)/ real milk/ heavy cream/ sour cream/ plain yogurt &/or coconut milk... We used silk to help make it saucy and better mix the ingredients as it was too dry to mix very well without, and it actually ended up helping to bring out the flavors & made it better for eating with rice and naan bread! Yum!!! The above makes it look like we added tons to the original recipe, but all in all it only took about 5 extra minutes to wash tomatoes, chop garlic (or use powder! ; ) &the rest was a dash of this, a pinch of that & Viola! -Bon Appetit! = )
Like many others I modified this recipe. Please dont be offended but I added a lot to this basic recipe. First, I carmelized the onions and a clove of minced garlic then set aside. Next I browned my chicken breast lightly in the same skillet. Remove from pan and cut into small pieces. Next add 1c chicken broth, 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies, 2 tablespoons curry powder, dash of ginger & cinnamon, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 bay leaf. Add chicken and onion & garlic to the mixture in pan. Simmer for 40 minutes. Adjust spices to your preference. A beautiful dish with many layers without too much spice. Yum!
was very nice but added some cream to make it less dry and it was perfect, thanx
I used the 1/4 cup of oil, two cups of broth, 2 Tablespoons of curry, and a dash of minced garlic. I simmered that until the chicken was tender and then added two onions and one bell pepper and cooked that until it was tender. Two Tablespoons of curry was plenty for my family. Adding the broth did make a good sauce. Served it over rice. Yummy!
Delicious! Especially when paired with some Jasmine rice and a really great Naan recipe that can be fond on this site. I followed the review advice and added 1 cup of Chicken Broth and I also seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder and curry powder before cooking it. I did not have Chicken Broth so I strained the broth from a can of chicken noodle soup. ;) That's a good cheat if I say so myself. Also the reviews were unclear on when to add the broth, I just put it in right before the 45 minute simmer and it came out great. Lovely and easy recipe!
I had never attempted making chicken curry before this recipe. Others have criticized this recipe but I found it to be a great first try at chicken curry. It was flavorful and easy to make. I think this is a good "starter" recipe, I was pleased with my meal.
added frozen suar snapped peas along with one can of chicken broth. Floured chicken before browned
Pretty good, added in about a cup and a half of chicken broth, some garlic powder and ground pepper. Served with naan bread it was delicious! Next time am going to try adding in some potatoes and maybe chili powder to spice it up some!
One of the reviewers is right, something has to be missing, I was gonna cook it as is, i started to and you cant, the sauteed onions with curry dries up fast, had to add water, or broth or something. Even after adding chicken broth, it was still pretty bland. We had to add plenty of soy sauce on the rice and butter and other seasonings to make it have some sort of flavor to it.
easy and fast dinner
A big thank you to the creator of this simply, quick and delicious dish. Finally!! A curry chicken I can make without a certain something missing. I do strongly agree with other reviewers about adding a cup of (low sodium) chicken broth, thus the sauce you need. I also added some salsa sauce, or you can add alittle tomato paste; peas/carrots frozen mix. Fabolous dish...a keeper for life!
I was hungry for chicken curry and thought this looked like a super easy recipe, but thought that with only chicken and onions it would be a bit plain. So I added a peeled, chopped tomato and a handful of raisins.
This was awesome! I cut the recipe in half & stirred the chix with the curry/onion mix & it was done in about 10 minutes. Loved by my kids & me!
My whole family LOVED this! I changed it up a bit and added green, red and yellow peppers, and mushrooms. Also added some chicken broth. Very good!
Ok, I did change it a tad... added 1 can coconut milk, 1 can evaporated milk (didn't have 2 cans coconut milk), an additional 1/4 C curry powder, salt, & galic. Served it over rice. AWESOME!
It was great!!! I added a little paprika and it was delicious!!! My husband loved it!
It may have been easy, but it was also disgusting! It looked good, smelled bad, and tasted even WORSE! I've had curry chicken before & it was nothing as awful as this recipe. I couldn't even finish my plate. It was a waste of time & a good pack of chicken. Adding water didn't help either. Try it at your own risk.
I followed the recipe but I added coconut milk and chicken broth upon the advice of other reviewers. The only time I have had chicken curry was at a restaurant so it didn't turn out how I thought it would but I'm also a inexperienced cook. My dad who is a freak and doesn't care for chicken really liked it. I think this recipe is good for a basic starter but needs some experimentation to make it 5 stars.
I gave it a three because of having to add to the dish. The chicken stock and carrots, plus red pepper flakes and more curry powder (to your liking). I served it over Jasmine rice, my veggie was steamed cauliflower this goes very well with this dish and rotis :-)
Pretty good! Although 1/3 cup of curry powder is a little much (not so much in the taste department as in the waste department). You can substitute the olive oil for cream of coconut to give it a a sweet flavor that goes great with the curry.
Really easy and tasty! I added about a cup of chicken stock and 1/2 cup of heavy cream--made for a really smooth and tasty sauce.
Made a good curry for how simple it was. Even though it was my first curry it worked just fine. Definitely add the chicken broth as it made all the difference in this recipe. Thanks to all who suggested it.
I took the comment from Side_Winder and added a cup of water and a can of cream of chicken soup (Fat-Free). Instead of adding the curry to the onions, I put the chicken in a ziploc bag, added the curry powder and coated the chicken. When the chicken was done, I shredded the chicken with my Pampered Chef shredder. Used brown rice. FABULOUS!!
I hate to give a 3 star review because I ended up with a fabulous dish, BUT I did change alot so it's only fair to give the original recipe a so-so rating. As it is written, it is a good base recipe. After I read the reviews, I added 2 cups of chicken broth and 4 cloves of crushed garlic (what can I say, we like garlic!). I also added about a tsp each of kosher salt, tumeric and cumin and 1/2 tsp of paprika. Toward the end of the 30 min covered simmer I was concerned that there wouldn't be enough for my family of 5, even with rice, so I took some reviewer's advice and added a can of evaporated milk and then let it simmer the last 15 min uncovered. This is the first time cooking curry and I was very pleased with my final product. Like I said, it is a very good base. If it doesn't bother you to tweak as you go along, you will like this recipe. If you are the kind that thinks recipes should be written in stone, then you probably won't like it as written.
I did not care for this recipe.This needs chicken broth or something.
a can of coconut milk takes this recipe over the top. BAM!
Was good but next time I make this I will not blend up the yams, I want the extra texture of the cubed yams
I liked this recipe. I will surley make this again!
Really easy, really good. I made it for a pot-luck so I cut the chicken up into smaller pieces. Everyone enjoyed it.
I made this recipe last night and it was FABULOUS!! I read someone else's review and took their tip by adding 1 cup of chicken broth. Plus I added a cup of chopped carrots. It tasted great! I'm definitely making this recipe again!
a lot of reviews commented saying that it needed chicken broth. When i used the recipe it had plenty of sauce....sooo...not sure what the deal is but it worked for me...lol. Although i do agree with adding coconut milk.
This was great, but in my opinion it needed chicken broth, tomato paste and fresh tomatoes. I also added a habanero pepper and some hot sauce.
Never boneless chicken! sigh
I loved how easy this recipe was compared to other curry recipes. I did make a few changes though...I added 2 cans of chicken brother and 1 cup of water, 1 green pepper, and mushrooms. It was delicious!
Delicious! Quick and easy!
We did not enjoy this recipe.
Great base for a simple chicken curry! I've made this a few times now, and changed it up each time. I followed some other reviewer's directions, and pulled some stuff from other curry recipes. Don't use cornstarch to thicken (I agree with Cooks Illustrated that it gives a icky texture) Start reducing 1 cup coconut milk near the beginning of the recipe, and add it near the end. Definitely have to add salt to bring out the flavors. I add some minced garlic, and ginger powder, and soy sauce. Also, add 1 sliced green bell pepper about 10 minutes after starting the chicken (so that it doesn't get too mushy). I only cook the chicken for about 30-35 minutes, 45 is way too long. It's still missing something, but way closer to the curry I had in India!
I added cooked rice (1 cup dry) to make this a full meal with a veggie dish side. Skip all the oil...just enough to coat pan. Add can of chicken broth. When the chicken was done I added the rice and let it simmer for a couple minutes. I also bought Naan bread from the grocery store, toasted and buttered it and it was great dipped in the curry. I did not have any onions but it was still really good. I keep curry on hand from an authentic Indian market because they sell it by the bag instead of the little containers from grocery store. Easy and quick too!
the family loved this one!
This recipe does work, but you have to cook it slow. I added plain yogurt at the end to cut the spice for my kids.
Very good basic recipe. We like our curry chicken on the spicy side so I added a can of Rotel tomatoes.
Above recipe +chicken broth +chili powder +oregano +minced garlic +chopped cilantro +lemon wedges +cumin =DELICIOUSNESS!!! :)
Another hit at our school! What a fun way to get kiddos to try new food.
I am in France and needed a quick recipe I could read in English. Since you get the whole chicken here, and I am in the south, I cooked the whole chicken on top of the stove, to remove the bone, and in a separate skillet followed this recipe with regard to the onions,olive oil, and curry. Then I used two ladels(2 cups?) of the fresh broth, and added some cream (1/2cup), and 1 tsp salt--it is excellent and less expensive than all those chicken breasts--probably will feed more. I will remove the chicken from the bone, and now add to this succulent sauce. This recipe was a start but the author forgot some mystery liquid--or perchance likes everything dry and to the side of rice?
I agree that something must be missing because I didn't get any sauce either from this recipe. It tasted horrible ... way to much curry powder.
Very easy and very tasty. I did add a little bit of cream and a touch of water to it, which helped.
Great recipe except as stated, it is desperately in need of more liquid. I add a cup of chicken broth after adding the chicken and simmer for about a half hour and then I add a half cup of milk or cream to thicken the gravy up a little. If necessary, I add a pinch more curry after I stir in the cream or milk and then let it simmer for another 15 minutes or so. I also prefer to use thighs and legs rather than chicken breasts for a heartier meal.
I made this recipe for 2 servings. I added: -the juice of a whole lime -a drizzle of honey -ginger powder -ground black pepper -plenty of salt - a handful of marinated green and black pitless olives - a handful of cherry tomatoes And it made all the difference!
Wonderful recipe! I was pleasantly surprised at how well it turned out. I also added 2 cups of chicken broth before simmering. As for the curry powder, I recommend 1/4 cup. Of course, that is just really based on preference. The chicken came out very tender and delicious. I'm so happy I went with this recipe for dinner last night. I was craving it today even, and wished I had saved some to bring to lunch. Thanks!
Pretty good, but the yogurt is necessary for a little bit of sauce. Maybe with a few extra ingredients it will be a 5!
My husband and I moved far away from our favorite indian restaurant. So to fill the void I made this recipe. With the help of the other reviews, this dish hit the spot.
I did not care for this recipe.
This was a great meal. We added 2 cups of chicken broth (for sauce) and a good amount of honey. The kids (5,11 & 16) could not get enough!! Good basic recipe, but you need to add to it!
This was great especially after I added a cup of half and half cream then it was perfect!
Sounds like a great recipe. Definitely trying it for dinner tonight!
tasted good
I have to give it five stars because I don't know if it was good or not. I hate when someone does not make the recipe as printed and then gives it a bad review. I did a Sweet Coconut Chicken w/ Pumpkin: I did 3/4c. onion (caramelized w/ a little garlic) added 1c. milk, 1/2c.shredded coconut, a little hoisin sauce & fish sauce. Only 2 Tbsp. sweet curry powder 1/3 c, seemed way too much. And then I added 1 Tbsp. OJ, about 1/2 c. pumpkin and sweetened it with brown sugar to taste. It Was Awesome!!! Cooked the chicken in a separate pan in olive oil salt and pepper and added sauce. Served over white rice.
I LOVE this recipe! I add in some celery, green onion, carrot coins & diced potato to stretch it out and make it more like a stew.
Would have been a 1-star without the edits Common Allrecipes ! This recipe is proven wrong from the get-go just by reading it. With 1/3 cup oil as the only liquid there won't be any sauce to reduce. Chicken/vegetable broth, cup or more, would be a good start. And work up to the correct curry amount as it will vary by brand and blend. Mine consisted of 3-4 large chicken thighs, plus chopped broccoli added to the above with 4 tablespoons of curry and it was seriously spicy but good.
Too dry for me. I added (believe it or not) coconut milk to the recipe. Adds more to the sauce when I put it over the rice. I haven't tried heavy cream yet but, will on next time around.
I cooked the onions all the way down, added some chopped carrots I had laying around, used the chicken broth and the recipe fell flat. It's dull, I get a ton of spice but not a lot of flavor.
I followed the recipe except I do a few minor substitutions. I added the chicken broth (low sodium), I also substituted the onions with green onions. I'm on a strict low carb and low sodium diet. I also used brown rice instead. This was really good and I think I out did myself. My son even loved it...well try this again.
Love
Lovely
Recipe amazing but instead of two big onions I did one big onion bell pepper and season my chicken breast with a little bit of garlic powder and onion powder And added one can of green beans( drained)and a cup of water perfection
There needs to be a liquid in here. I added a can of unsweetened coconut milk and it was so creamy and delicious. I highly recommend added a can of coconut milk when making! Besides that, it was great. Would be even better with some tomato, carrot, peppers ??
This was just what I was looking for. It was quick and easy and delicious. I'm sure better chicken curry recipes exist, but this cannot be beat for the ease of cooking. Mine tasted great and I used some old dollar store curry spice that my ex-girlfriend left. The next day, I tossed the chicken curry into a multi-grain wrap with some basmati rice. It was delicious. Thank you!
Easy to make and very tasty. I used the ingredients as listed but I wanted more sauce so added a little over a cup of water mixed with a heaping teaspoon of Tone's chicken base. Also added a Granny Smith apple, peeled and chunked. Reviewers who mentioned the house smelling of curry afterward were correct. The curry smell lasted 2-3 days even after burning a candle.
my 13yr old daughter cooked this for me tonight and it was surprisingly good with recipe followed exactly as described. She ate it over rice, I ate it on some baked potatoes that I needed to get eaten. Great easy recipe.
Easy to make and very tasty.
I would make this dish again. I love it and added cubed white potatoes, orange peppers, thyme, garlic powder and salt and black pepper.
Extra broth not necessary if you don't cook the onions all the way down before adding chicken and covering. If sauce isn't abundant after 45 minutes, just skip the 15 minute boil-down at the end. This recipe worked great for me. I'd salt the onions liberally upon sauté too; this helps them give their water to the sauce.
I had a bit of difficulty with this recipe. Not the cooking itself, but the instructions didn't really work. The chicken was done cooking in 25 minutes, and cooking it any more than 5 minutes with the lid off would have burned it. I followed the advice of other reviewers and added one cup of chicken broth, a pinch of cumin, and some yoghurt at the end. Tasted very good, but I personally couldn't handle the spicy-ness, my family liked it though!
Sorry for the bad review but it was so dry I think you are missing something, I add 1/3 cup of water and it wasn't enough. For me it was uneatable and I love curry.
loved it
I made this recipe this evening...big hit for my family, including my youngest who is a picky eater! Enjoyed...thank you!
I added about 3 splashes of dry sherry to the skillet when I added in the chicken. Just before serving I removed the chicken, kept it warm, and thickened the sauce to pour over the chicken. I served saffron rice (found in All Recipes) with the curried chicken.
I added golden potatoes, baby carrots, and a pinch of sugar! Paired with Organic Jasmine Basmati rice. Yummy!!! Thanks for the easy recipe!
