Easy Chicken Curry

Chicken breasts sauteed and simmered with onion, olive oil and curry powder. Simplest chicken curry you'll ever make! Serve over hot cooked rice with a little side of mango chutney, if desired.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until soft and golden brown. Slowly stir in curry powder. Once ingredients are blended together, add chicken breasts. Cover skillet and simmer over medium low heat for about 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

  • Remove cover from skillet and cook for an additional 15 minutes, until sauce reduces. (Note: Make sure that you stir and that dish does not burn, as curry powder burns very easily!)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 7.9g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 81.8mg. Full Nutrition
