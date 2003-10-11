Coconut Cream Pie VI

1 of 125

Rating: 5 stars This is a great coconut CUSTARD pie....but maybe I am missing something.....but a Coconut CREAM pie is different. We enjoyed this, but I was looking for the cream pie, not the custard. Just an fyi..... Helpful (59)

Rating: 3 stars This was a pretty good coconut cream pie recipe. I followed the recipe as it was written with the exception of two things: putting toasted coconut on top, and adding a little bit of water to the cornstarch (then thoroughly mixing the cornstarch and water together to prevent lumps from forming). There are a few things that I would change to make this recipe a 5 star recipe: -Use twice as much cornstarch -Use twice as much coconut inside of the pie to give the pie a better coconut flavor. -Cut the Vanilla down to two teaspoons. In my opinion, four teaspoons gave the pie too much vanilla flavor. -Put between one and two cups of toasted coconut on top of the whipped cream. The toasted coconut on the top makes the pie complete. Again, I think that this is a good pie without those changes, but it would be a spectacular pie with those changes. Thank you :) Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars This pie was wonderful. I asked my husband to rate it on a scale of 1 to 10 and he gave it a 10. He's very picky and said this pie tastes just like any bakery. I didn't change a thing to the recipe but do make sure you have a deep dish pie crust because my filling filled the entire crust. A keeper recipe in my family! Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars Coconut Cream Pie is my husband's favorite pie and he's so particular about it that he would only eat it at a restaurant we went to. Since I have found this recipe he has been ecstatic because he now can enjoy his favorite pie at home! It turned out great and was delicious!!! A keeper! I used the French Pastry Pie Crust and just halved the recipe so I only had one pie crust. A fabulous combination! Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars My Husband and I loved this rich pie we've made it twice already. Delicious and super easy. We toasted the coconut in the oven and added extra to the top. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first shot at home made coconut cream pie. The recipe was easy and the pie was delicious!! I will never buy a frozen pie again! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first time making a coconut cream pie. I followed the recipe as it was written and it was FANTASTIC! My family loved it. I am making three more this evening, one for my family and two for a church dinner. I am going to try and add meringue on these. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars My husband's birthday was the same day that we were hosting our couple's card group and he requested a pie rather than a birthday cake so I made this. Everyone raved about it. It's definitely a "keeper". Helpful (11)