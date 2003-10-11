Coconut Cream Pie VI

This is a great coconut CUSTARD pie....but maybe I am missing something.....but a Coconut CREAM pie is different. We enjoyed this, but I was looking for the cream pie, not the custard. Just an fyi.....
This was a pretty good coconut cream pie recipe. I followed the recipe as it was written with the exception of two things: putting toasted coconut on top, and adding a little bit of water to the cornstarch (then thoroughly mixing the cornstarch and water together to prevent lumps from forming). There are a few things that I would change to make this recipe a 5 star recipe: -Use twice as much cornstarch -Use twice as much coconut inside of the pie to give the pie a better coconut flavor. -Cut the Vanilla down to two teaspoons. In my opinion, four teaspoons gave the pie too much vanilla flavor. -Put between one and two cups of toasted coconut on top of the whipped cream. The toasted coconut on the top makes the pie complete. Again, I think that this is a good pie without those changes, but it would be a spectacular pie with those changes. Thank you :)
This pie was wonderful. I asked my husband to rate it on a scale of 1 to 10 and he gave it a 10. He's very picky and said this pie tastes just like any bakery. I didn't change a thing to the recipe but do make sure you have a deep dish pie crust because my filling filled the entire crust. A keeper recipe in my family!
Coconut Cream Pie is my husband's favorite pie and he's so particular about it that he would only eat it at a restaurant we went to. Since I have found this recipe he has been ecstatic because he now can enjoy his favorite pie at home! It turned out great and was delicious!!! A keeper! I used the French Pastry Pie Crust and just halved the recipe so I only had one pie crust. A fabulous combination!
My Husband and I loved this rich pie we've made it twice already. Delicious and super easy. We toasted the coconut in the oven and added extra to the top.
This was my first shot at home made coconut cream pie. The recipe was easy and the pie was delicious!! I will never buy a frozen pie again!
This was my first time making a coconut cream pie. I followed the recipe as it was written and it was FANTASTIC! My family loved it. I am making three more this evening, one for my family and two for a church dinner. I am going to try and add meringue on these.
My husband's birthday was the same day that we were hosting our couple's card group and he requested a pie rather than a birthday cake so I made this. Everyone raved about it. It's definitely a "keeper".
I made this with 2% milk not too sure if that was the issue or not was a tasty I will say that I also used coconut extract instead of vanilla which made it better.I had t put it in the freezer to form it so I could cut it.Next time I will put more corn starch in it to see if that helps with the firmness of it. I will try one more time to make this pie. If you want a pudding though it is really good.