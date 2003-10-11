Coconut Cream Pie VI

Rating: 4.51 stars
116 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

A rich, wonderful dessert. Garnish each slice with whipped cream if you like. You can use nonfat milk in this recipe to cut down on calories a little.

By Karen

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Mix well, then slowly whisk in milk and egg yolks. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat.

  • Stir butter or margarine and vanilla extract into mixture. Add shredded coconut and mix thoroughly. Pour immediately into pie shell. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Garnish with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 117.4mg; sodium 336.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (125)

Reviews:
Kelly Graffius Starks
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2006
This pie was wonderful. I asked my husband to rate it on a scale of 1 to 10 and he gave it a 10. He's very picky and said this pie tastes just like any bakery. I didn't change a thing to the recipe but do make sure you have a deep dish pie crust because my filling filled the entire crust. A keeper recipe in my family! Read More
Helpful
(46)
SOCCER*DOGFANATIC
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2002
Coconut Cream Pie is my husband's favorite pie and he's so particular about it that he would only eat it at a restaurant we went to. Since I have found this recipe he has been ecstatic because he now can enjoy his favorite pie at home! It turned out great and was delicious!!! A keeper! I used the French Pastry Pie Crust and just halved the recipe so I only had one pie crust. A fabulous combination! Read More
Helpful
(20)
EC
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2006
My Husband and I loved this rich pie we've made it twice already. Delicious and super easy. We toasted the coconut in the oven and added extra to the top. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Melissa R
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2008
This was my first shot at home made coconut cream pie. The recipe was easy and the pie was delicious!! I will never buy a frozen pie again! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Lily Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2008
This was my first time making a coconut cream pie. I followed the recipe as it was written and it was FANTASTIC! My family loved it. I am making three more this evening, one for my family and two for a church dinner. I am going to try and add meringue on these. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Cay
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2004
My husband's birthday was the same day that we were hosting our couple's card group and he requested a pie rather than a birthday cake so I made this. Everyone raved about it. It's definitely a "keeper". Read More
Helpful
(11)
Candy Baker McMillen
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2008
I made this with 2% milk not too sure if that was the issue or not was a tasty I will say that I also used coconut extract instead of vanilla which made it better.I had t put it in the freezer to form it so I could cut it.Next time I will put more corn starch in it to see if that helps with the firmness of it. I will try one more time to make this pie. If you want a pudding though it is really good. Read More
Helpful
(11)
